Dancing Ganesha Maple Grove tbd

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Appetizers

Vegetable Somosa

$6.00

crispy patties stuffed with potatoes and pea lightly season with spice

Lamb Samosa

$8.00

crispy patties stuffed with lean ground lamb and pea ,season with spice

Vegetable Pakoras

$5.00

mixed vegetable fried in chickpea batter

paneer pakoras

$6.00

homemade indian cheese fried in chickpea batter

Gobi Manchurian

$10.00

crunchy cauliflower pieces in a tasty chef special sauce

Aloo tikki

$5.00

seasoned potato and peas fried in chickpea batter

Bombay Chat

$6.00

crispy flour chips potatoes garbanzo beans mixed in mint tamarind sauce

Chili Paneer

$11.00

homemade cheese in sweet and spicy sauce

Chili Chicken

$12.00

fried batter chicken in spicy tangy sauce

Chicken 65

$12.00

chicken pakora

$7.00

fish pakora

$12.00

street food of india

samosa chaat

$11.00

aloo tikki chaat

$11.00

vada pav

$11.00

pav bhaji

$11.00

dahi puri

$11.00

golgappe

$11.00

chole bhature

$14.00

amritsari chole kulche

$18.00

paneer kathi roll

$12.00

chicken kathi roll

$13.00

dahi bhalla

$10.00

bhel puri

$10.00

Soups

Dal Soup

$5.00

lentil broth with spices

Tomato Soup

$5.00

touch of cream and slightly spiced

Naan

Naan

$3.00

traditional hand tossed bread freshly bake in a tandoor clay oven

Garlic Naan

$4.00

traditional hand tossed bread with garlic freshly bake in a tandoor clay oven

Peshawari Naan

$6.00

sweet naan stuffed with coconut flakes ground cashew and raisin

Aloo Naan

$4.50

naan stuff with spiced potatoes

Paneer Kulcha

$4.50

naan stuffed with cottage cheese

Onion Kulcha

$4.50

naan stuffed with onions

Roti

$3.00

traditional hand tossed whole wheat bread freshly bake in a tandoor clay oven

aloo paratha

$4.50

traditional hand tossed whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes freshly bake in a tandoor clay oven

Bread Basket

$12.00

Chicken naan

$5.00

Vegetarian Entrees

veg tikka masala

$16.00

prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with a touch of light cream and fenugreek with onion bell pepper and tomatoes

veg vindaloo

$16.00

portuguese influeced spicy Goan dish made with chili pepper vinegar and stewed in ginger garlic

Malai Kofta

$16.00

mixed vegetable balls cooked in creamy nut base sauce

veg korma

$16.00

mix vegetable creamy cashew sauce garnish cashew and raisin

Punjabi Chana Masala

$14.00

chick pea slowly cooked with onion tomatoes and spices

Aloo Gobi Masala

$15.00

fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked in ginger and tomatoes and herbs

Bindi masala

$16.00

fresh okra sauteed with onion tomatoes and blend of aromati spices

Dal of the Day

$13.00

slowly cooked lentils mild north indian spice

Baingan Bharta

$16.00

clay oven roasted eggplant mash cooked with spices

Mix Vegetable Curry

$15.00

prepared with special sauce from onion tomato garlic and spice

Dal makhani

$14.00

black lentils tempered with garlic and ginger and touch of cream

kadi pakora

$13.00

fried vegetable balls simmered in tangy yogurt sauce

chana saag

$15.00

veg saag

$15.00

Mushroom masala

$15.00

saag tofu

$15.00

aloo saag

$14.00

veg malabar

$16.00

veg kashmiri

$16.00

veg chettinad

$15.00

Veg neelgiri

$15.00

kadai tofu

$15.00

makki ki roti &sarson ka saag

paneer

saag paneer

$16.00

frash spinach cooked in cumin and coriander masala

paneer tikka masala

$16.00

prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with a touch of light cream and fenugreek with onion bell pepper and tomatoes

paneer makhani

$16.00

paneer butter masala

$16.00

paneer neelgiri

$16.00

paneer chittinad

$16.00

shai paneer

$16.00

paneer kashmiri

$16.00

mutter paneer

$16.00

paneer vindaloo

$16.00

portuguese influeced spicy Goan dish made with chili pepper vinegar and stewed in ginger garlic

Paneer malabar

$16.00

Paneer korma

$16.00

home made chesse creamy cashew sauce garnish cashew and raisin

Chicken

chicen tikka masala

$18.00

prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with a touch of light cream and fenugreek with onion bell pepper and tomatoes

chicken makhani

$18.00

chicken vindaloo

$16.00

portuguese influeced spicy Goan dish made with chili pepper vinegar and stewed in ginger garlic

chicken saag

$18.00

frash spinach cooked in cumin and coriander masala

chicken korma

$18.00

chicken in creamy cashew sauce garnish cashew and raisin

chicken kashmiri

$18.00

chicken josh

$18.00

chicken malabar

$18.00

chicken chettinad

$18.00

chicken neelgiri

$18.00

chicken mushroom

$18.00

chicken curry

$16.00

prepared with special sauce from onion tomato garlic and spice

lamb

lamb tikka masala

$20.00

prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with a touch of light cream and fenugreek with onion bell pepper and tomatoes

lamb makhani

$20.00

lamb saag

$20.00

frash spinach cooked in cumin and coriander masala

lamb vindaloo

$20.00

portuguese influeced spicy Goan dish made with chili pepper vinegar and stewed in ginger garlic

lamb korma

$20.00

lamb in creamy cashew sauce garnish cashew and raisin

lamb kashmiri

$20.00

lamb curry

$18.00

prepared with special sauce from onion tomato garlic and spice

lamb malabar

$20.00

lamb neelgiri

$20.00

lamb chettinad

$20.00

beef

beef tikka masala

$17.00

prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with a touch of light cream and fenugreek with onion bell pepper and tomatoes

beef curry

$16.00

prepared with special sauce from onion tomato garlic and spice

beef vindaloo

$16.00

portuguese influeced spicy Goan dish made with chili pepper vinegar and stewed in ginger garlic

beef malabar

$17.00

beef korma

$17.00

beef in creamy cashew sauce garnish cashew and raisin

beef kashmiri

$17.00

beef makhani

$17.00

beef josh

$17.00

beef mushroom

$17.00

Beef neelgiri

$17.00

Beef malabar

$17.00

Beef chettinade

$17.00

Beef saag

$17.00

frash spinach cooked in cumin and coriander masala

seafood

Kerala fish curry

$20.00

Fish masala

$20.00

prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with a touch of light cream and fenugreek with onion bell pepper and tomatoes

Fish chettinad

$20.00

Fish vindaloo

$20.00

portuguese influeced spicy Goan dish made with chili pepper vinegar and stewed in ginger garlic

Scallop masala

$20.00

prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with a touch of light cream and fenugreek with onion bell pepper and tomatoes

Shrimp curry

$20.00

prepared with special sauce from onion tomato garlic and spice

Shrimp tikka masala

$20.00

prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with a touch of light cream and fenugreek with onion bell pepper and tomatoes

Shrimp vindaloo

$20.00

portuguese influeced spicy Goan dish made with chili pepper vinegar and stewed in ginger garlic

Shrimp chettinad

$20.00

Fish korma

$20.00

fish in creamy cashew sauce garnish cashew and raisin

Shrimp saag

$20.00

frash spinach cooked in cumin and coriander masala

Shrimp neelgiri

$20.00

Shrimp korma

$20.00

shrimp creamy cashew sauce garnish cashew and raisin

Shrimp kashmiri

$20.00

Shrimp makhani

$20.00

Shrimp josh

$20.00

Shrimp malabar

$20.00

Fish malabar

$20.00

Fish neelgiri

$20.00

Tandoori Grill Specialties

Tandoori Chicken

$17.00

Chicken Tikka

$18.00

Tandoori Shrimp

$21.00

Fish Tikka

$22.00

Paneer tikka

$17.00

Lamb chop

$28.00

Rice Entrees

aromatic rice frangrant with saffron mint and indian spices aromatic rice fragrant with saffron mint and indian spices

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Vegetable Biriyani

$15.00

aromatic vegetable rice frangrant with saffron mint and indian spices

Chicken Biriyani

$17.00

aromatic chicken rice frangrant with saffron mint and indian spices

Lamb Biriyani

$20.00

aromatic rice frangrant with saffron mint and indian spices

Shrimp Biriyani

$20.00

aromatic rice frangrant with saffron mint and indian spices

Mixed Meat Biriyani

$22.00

aromatic rice frangrant with saffron mint and indian spices

Beef Biryani

$17.00

aromatic rice frangrant with saffron mint and indian spices

Tidbits and Condiments

Raita

$4.00

yogurt with cucumbers and tomatoes

Pickles

$4.00

home made traditional spices

Mango Chutney

$5.00

sweet and spicy mango relish

Papadum

$4.00

crispy lentil wafer

Onion jalepeno lemon

$1.00

rice

$4.00

mint and temrind sauce

$1.50

Desserts

Rasmalai

$6.00

homemade cottage cheese in a special condensed milk garnish with pistachio

kheer (Rice Pudding)

$4.00

creamy rice pudding

Gulab Jamon

$5.00

deep fried milk ball in syrup

mango kulfi

$5.00

home made indian ice cream

pistachio kulfi

$5.00

homemade ice cream

dosa

masala dosa

paper dosa

$13.00

mysore dosa

$18.00

sambar vada

$10.00

idly sambar

$10.00

Drinks

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Chai

$3.00

ice tea

$3.00

san pellegerino

$3.00

diet coke

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Mango juice

$4.00

Coke can

$1.50

Diet coke can

$1.50

Sprite can

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

tbd, Maple Grove, MN 55426

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

