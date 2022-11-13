Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Dancing Ganesha

918 Reviews

$$

1100 Harmon Pl

Minneapolis, MN 55403

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
chicen tikka masala
Vegetable Somosa

Appetizers

Vegetable Somosa

$6.00

crispy patties stuffed with potatoes and peas lightly season with spices

Lamb Samosa

$8.00

crispy patties stuffed with lean ground lamb and peas seasoned with spices

Vegetable Pakoras

$5.00

vegetable fritters fried in chickpea flour

paneer pakoras

$6.00

indian cottage cheese fried in chickpea batter

chicken pakoras

$6.00

chicken fried in chickpea flour

Gobi Manchurian

$10.00

sweet and spicy crunchy cauliflower pieces in a tasty chef special sauce

Aloo tikki

$5.00

seasoned potato patty fried in chickpea batter

Bombay Chat

$6.00

crispy flour chips, potatoes, garbanzo beans , mixed in mint tamarind sauce

Chili Paneer

$11.00

homemade crispy cheese pieces in sweet spicy chef special sauce

Chilli Chicken

$12.00

fried batter crispy chicken in sweet and spicy tangy sauce with bell peppers and onions

Mirchi Baji

$6.00

deep fried jalapenos in chickpea batter

Bombay Calamari

$12.00

Chicken 65

$10.00

deep fried crispy marinated chicken with indian spices.

vegetarian Platter

$12.00

samosa, paneer pakora, veg pakora,aloo tikki and mirchi baji

house platter

$14.00

Soups

Coconut Bell Pepper Soup

$5.00

Sambar Soup

$5.00

lentil soup with vegetables

Chicken Mulligatawny Soup

$5.00

lentil soup with chicken

Tomato Soup

$5.00

touch of cream and slightly spiced

Dal soup

$5.00

lentil broth with spices

Naan

Naan

$3.00

traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)

Garlic Naan

$4.00

traditional hand tossed bread with garlic freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)

Peshawari Naan

$6.00

sweet naan stuffed with coconut flakes ground cashew and raisin traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)

Keema Naan

$6.00

stuffed with ground lamb traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)

Aloo Naan

$4.50

stuffed with spiced potatoes traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)

Chicken Naan

$5.00

stuffed with chicken traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)

Paneer Kulcha

$5.00

stuffed with cottage cheese, traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)

Onion Kulcha

$5.00

Stuffed with onion traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)

Roti

$3.00

traditional hand tossed whole wheat bread freshly bake in a tandoor clay oven

aloo paratha

$5.00

traditional hand tossed whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes freshly bake in a tandoor clay oven

Bread Basket

$12.00

Vegetarian Entrees

veg tikka masala

$16.00

vegetables prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, fenugreek, onions, bell pepper

veg vindaloo

$16.00

portuguese influeced spicy Goan dish made with chili pepper vinegar and stewed in ginger garlic

Malai Kofta

$16.00

mixed vegetable balls cooked in a cashew creamy rich sauce.

Navaratna Korma

$16.00

fresh vegetables cooked in a cashew creamy rich sauce garnished with cashew and raisins.

veg korma

$16.00

fresh vegetables cooked in a cashew creamy rich sauce garnished with cashew and raisins.

Punjabi Chana Masala

$14.00

chick peas slowly cooked in a onion tomato curry sauce with spices

Aloo Gobi Masala

$15.00

fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with garlic, ginger, tomatoes and herbs

Bindi masala

$16.00

fresh okra sauteed with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and spices

Dal of the Day

$13.00

slowly cooked yellow lentils with spices.

Baingan Bharta

$16.00

clay oven roasted eggplant pureed, cooked with spices

Mix Vegetable Curry

$15.00

prepared in a onion tomato curry with ginger, garlic and spices

Dal makhani

$14.00

black lentils cooked in creamy onion tomato sauce.

kadi pakora

$13.00

vegetable fritters in tangy yogurt sauce with spices

chana saag

$15.00

chick peas in fresh creamy spinach curry

veg saag

$15.00

fresh vegetables cooked in a fresh spinach curry sauce.

Mushroom masala

$15.00

garden fresh mushrooms prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with a touch of light cream and fenugreek, onions, bell pepper and tomatoes

Kadai tofu

$15.00

tofu cooked in tomato based sauce with onion bell peppers and fresh ground spices

saag tofu

$15.00

tofu cooked in creamy spinach curry.

aloo saag

$14.00

potatoes cooked in fresh creamy spinach sauce.

veg kadaiwala

$15.00

fresh vegetables cooked in a tomato gravy with onions fresh spices and bell peppers

veg neelgiri

$15.00

fresh vegetables cooked in a coconut cream, fresh mint, cilantro and ginger garlic sauce.

veg malabar

$15.00

fresh vegetables cooked in a sweet creamy sauce with fresh ground spices and coconut flakes.

veg kashmiri

$15.00

cooked in subtle sweet creamy sauce with apple, cashew and raisins

veg chettinad

$15.00

aromatic flavorful dish cooked with coconut cream and fresh ground spice

Chana vindaloo

$14.00

paneer

saag paneer

$16.00

paneer(cheese) cooked in a fresh spinach curry sauce.

paneer tikka masala

$16.00

prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, onions, bell peppers and fenugreek.

paneer makhani

$16.00

prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, fenugreek and spices.

paneer butter masala

$16.00

prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, fenugreek and spices.

paneer kadaiwala

$16.00

paneer cooked in a tomato gravy with onions fresh spices and bell peppers

paneer neelgiri

$16.00

cooked in a coconut cream, fresh mint, cilantro and ginger garlic sauce.

paneer chittinad

$16.00

aromatic flavorful dish cooked with coconut cream and fresh ground spice

shai paneer

$16.00

cashew creamy rich sauce garnished with cashew and raisins.

paneer kashmiri

$16.00

cooked in subtle sweet creamy sauce with apple, cashew and raisins

mutter paneer

$16.00

paneer vindaloo

$16.00

portuguese influeced spicy goan dish made with chilli peppers, vinegar, spices and stewed in ginger garlic

Paneer malabar

$16.00

cooked in a sweet creamy sauce with fresh ground spices and coconut flakes.

Paneer korma

$16.00

made with cashew creamy rich sauce

Chicken

chicen tikka masala

$18.00

prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, onions, bell peppers and fenugreek.

chicken makhani

$18.00

prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, fenugreek and spices.

chicken vindaloo

$16.00

portuguese influeced spicy goan dish made with chilli peppers, vinegar, spices and stewed in ginger garlic

chicken saag

$18.00

boneless chicken cooked in a fresh spinach curry sauce.

chicken korma

$18.00

boneless chicken cooked in a cashew creamy rich sauce garnished with cashew and raisins.

chicken kashmiri

$18.00

boneless chicken cooked in subtle sweet creamy sauce with apple, cashew and raisins

chicken josh

$18.00

Tender boneless chicken cooked in a yogurt based curry sauce blended with indian spices.

chicken malabar

$18.00

boneless chicken cooked in a sweet cremy sauce with fresh ground spices and coconut flakes.

chicken chettinad

$18.00

aromatic flavorful dish cooked with coconut cream and fresh ground spices.

chicken neelgiri

$18.00

boneless chicken cooked with coconut cream, fresh mint, cilantro and ginger garlic sauce.

chicken kadaiwala

$18.00

boneless chicken in tomato gravy with onions and bell peppers

chicken mushroom

$18.00

prepared with garden fresh mushrooms in creamy onion tomato sauce.

chicken curry

$16.00

boneless chicken prepared in a onion tomato curry with ginger, garlic and spices

lamb

lamb tikka masala

$20.00

prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, onionand bell peppers

Lamb makhani

$20.00

prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream and spices.

lamb saag

$20.00

tender lamb cooked in a fresh spinach curry sauce.

lamb vindaloo

$20.00

portuguese influeced spicy goan dish made with chilli peppers, vinegar, spices and stewed in ginger garlic

lamb korma

$20.00

lamb cooked in a cashew creamy rich sauce garnished with cashew and raisins.

lamb josh

$20.00

Tender boneless lamb cooked in a yogurt based curry sauce blended with indian spices.

Lamb kashmiri

$20.00

lamb cooked in subtle sweet creamy sauce with apple, cashew and raisins

lamb curry

$18.00

tender lamb prepared in a onion tomato curry with ginger, garlic and spices

lamb malabar

$20.00

lamb cooked in a sweet creamy sauce with fresh ground spices and coconut flakes.

lamb kadaiwala

$20.00

slow cooked lamb in tomato gravy with onions and bell peppers

lamb neelgiri

$20.00

lamb cooked with coconut cream, fresh mint, cilantro and ginger garlic sauce.

lamb chettinad

$20.00

aromatic flavorful dish cooked with coconut cream and fresh ground spice

beef

Beef tikka masala

$17.00

prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, onions, bell peppers and fenugreek.

beef curry

$16.00

prepared with special sauce from onion tomato garlic and spice

beef vindaloo

$16.00

portuguese influeced spicy goan dish made with chilli peppers, vinegar, spices and stewed in ginger garlic

beef malabar

$17.00

beef cooked in a sweet creamy sauce with fresh ground spices and coconut flakes.

beef kadaiwala

$17.00

slow cooked beef in a tomato gravy with onions fresh spices and bell peppers

beef korma

$17.00

beef cooked in a cashew creamy rich sauce garnished with cashew and raisins.

beef kashmiri

$17.00

beef cooked in subtle sweet creamy sauce with apple, cashew and raisins

beef makhani

$17.00

prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream and spices.

beef josh

$17.00

Tender boneless beef cooked in a yogurt based curry sauce blended with indian spices.

beef mushroom

$17.00

prepared with garden fresh mushrooms in creamy onion tomato sauce.

Beef neelgiri

$17.00

beef cooked with coconut cream, fresh mint, cilantro and ginger garlic sauce.

Beef malabar

$17.00

Beef chettinad

$17.00

aromatic flavorful dish cooked with coconut cream and fresh ground spice

Beef saag

$17.00

tender beef cooked in a fresh spinach curry sauce.

seafood

Kerala fish curry

$20.00

salmon fish cooked in coconut cream and onion tomato gravy with mustard seeds

Fish masala

$20.00

prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, onions, bell peppers and fenugreek.

Fish chettinad

$20.00

aromatic flavorful salmon dish cooked with coconut cream and fresh ground spice

Fish vindaloo

$20.00

portuguese influeced spicy goan dish made with chilli peppers, vinegar, spices and stewed in ginger garlic

Scallop masala

$20.00

prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, onions, bell peppers and fenugreek.

Shrimp curry

$20.00

prepared with special sauce from onion tomato garlic and spice

Shrimp tikka masala

$20.00

prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, onions, bell peppers and fenugreek.

Shrimp vindaloo

$20.00

portuguese influeced spicy goan dish made with chilli peppers, vinegar, spices and stewed in ginger garlic

Shrimp kadaiwala

$20.00

shrimps cooked in a tomato gravy with onions fresh spices and bell peppers

Shrimp chettinad

$20.00

aromatic flavorful dish cooked with coconut cream and fresh ground spice

Fish korma

$20.00

salmon fish cooked in a cashew creamy rich sauce garnished with cashew and raisins.

Shrimp saag

$20.00

shrimps cooked in a fresh spinach curry sauce.

Shrimp neelgiri

$20.00

shrimps cooked with coconut cream, fresh mint, cilantro, ginger and garlic curry sauce.

Shrimp korma

$20.00

shrimps cooked in a cashew creamy rich sauce garnished with cashew and raisins.

Shrimp kashmiri

$20.00

shrimps cooked in subtle sweet creamy sauce with apple, cashew and raisins

Shrimp makhani

$20.00

prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream and fenugreek.

Shrimp josh

$20.00

shrimps cooked in a yogurt based curry sauce blended with indian spices.

Shrimp malabar

$20.00

shrimps cooked in a sweet creamy sauce with fresh ground spices and coconut flakes.

Fish malabar

$20.00

salmon fish cooked in a sweet creamy sauce with fresh ground spices and coconut flakes.

Fish neelgiri

$20.00

Tandoori Grill Specialties

Tandoori Chicken

$17.00

marinated chicken leg quarter in yogurt based special sauce, cooked in clay oven

Chicken Tikka

$18.00

boneless chicken breast pieces marinated in yogurt based chef special sauce, cooked in clay oven

Chicken Hariyali Kabab

$18.00

boneless chicken breast pieces marinated in yogurt based special sauce with mint cilantro and cooked in clay oven

Lamb Boti Kabob

$22.00

pieces of lamb marinated in yogurt based special sauce and cooked in clay oven

Tandoori Shrimp

$21.00

shrimps marinated in a yogurt based special sauce and cooked in clay oven

Fish Tikka

$22.00

marinated salmon fish pieces in yogurt based special sauce with ground spices and cooked in clay oven

Lamb chops

$28.00

marinated lamb chops in a yogurt based special sauce with fresh ground spices and cooked in clay oven

Paneer tikka

$17.00

pieces of cheese marinated in a yogurt based special sauce, cooked in clay oven

seekh kabab-ground lamb

$19.00

Rice Entrees

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Vegetable Biriyani

$15.00

biryani dish is made from top quality imported basmati rice, an aromatic rice fragrant with saffron, mint, indian spices cooked with vegetables

Chicken Biriyani

$17.00

biryani dish is made from top quality imported basmati rice, an aromatic rice fragrant with saffron, mint, indian spices cooked with boneless chicken

Lamb Biriyani

$20.00

biryani dish is made from top quality imported basmati rice, an aromatic rice fragrant with saffron, mint, indian spices cooked with lamb

Shrimp Biriyani

$20.00

biryani dish is made from top quality imported basmati rice, an aromatic rice fragrant with saffron, mint, indian spices cooked with shrimps

Mixed Meat Biriyani

$22.00

biryani dish is made from top quality imported basmati rice, an aromatic rice fragrant with saffron, mint, indian spices cooked with lamb chicken and shrimps

Beef Biryani

$17.00

biryani dish is made from top quality imported basmati rice, an aromatic rice fragrant with saffron, mint, indian spices cooked with beef

Coconut rice

$12.00

Tidbits and Condiments

Raita

$4.00

yogurt sauce with carrots and cucumbers

Pickle

$4.00

sour pickle

Mango Chutney

$5.00

sweet and spicy mango relish

Papadum

$4.00

lentil cracker

mix salad

$5.00

Onion jalepeno lemon

$2.00

rice

$4.00

mint and temrind sauce

$1.50

Desserts

Rasmalai

$6.00

Rice Pudding

$4.00

Gulab Jamon

$5.00

pistachio kulfi

$5.00

mango kulfi

$5.00

dosa

masala dosa

$15.00

mint masala dosa

$15.00

mysore masala dosa

$15.00

chicken tikka dosa

$15.00

plain dosa

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Chai

$3.00

ice tea

$3.00

san pellegerino

$3.00

diet coke

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Mango juice

$4.00

Coke can

$2.00

Diet coke can

$2.00

Sprite can

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Directions

