Dancing Ganesha
918 Reviews
$$
1100 Harmon Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Popular Items
Appetizers
Vegetable Somosa
crispy patties stuffed with potatoes and peas lightly season with spices
Lamb Samosa
crispy patties stuffed with lean ground lamb and peas seasoned with spices
Vegetable Pakoras
vegetable fritters fried in chickpea flour
paneer pakoras
indian cottage cheese fried in chickpea batter
chicken pakoras
chicken fried in chickpea flour
Gobi Manchurian
sweet and spicy crunchy cauliflower pieces in a tasty chef special sauce
Aloo tikki
seasoned potato patty fried in chickpea batter
Bombay Chat
crispy flour chips, potatoes, garbanzo beans , mixed in mint tamarind sauce
Chili Paneer
homemade crispy cheese pieces in sweet spicy chef special sauce
Chilli Chicken
fried batter crispy chicken in sweet and spicy tangy sauce with bell peppers and onions
Mirchi Baji
deep fried jalapenos in chickpea batter
Bombay Calamari
Chicken 65
deep fried crispy marinated chicken with indian spices.
vegetarian Platter
samosa, paneer pakora, veg pakora,aloo tikki and mirchi baji
house platter
Soups
Naan
Naan
traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)
Garlic Naan
traditional hand tossed bread with garlic freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)
Peshawari Naan
sweet naan stuffed with coconut flakes ground cashew and raisin traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)
Keema Naan
stuffed with ground lamb traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)
Aloo Naan
stuffed with spiced potatoes traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)
Chicken Naan
stuffed with chicken traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)
Paneer Kulcha
stuffed with cottage cheese, traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)
Onion Kulcha
Stuffed with onion traditional hand tossed bread freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)
Roti
traditional hand tossed whole wheat bread freshly bake in a tandoor clay oven
aloo paratha
traditional hand tossed whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes freshly bake in a tandoor clay oven
Bread Basket
Vegetarian Entrees
veg tikka masala
vegetables prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, fenugreek, onions, bell pepper
veg vindaloo
portuguese influeced spicy Goan dish made with chili pepper vinegar and stewed in ginger garlic
Malai Kofta
mixed vegetable balls cooked in a cashew creamy rich sauce.
Navaratna Korma
fresh vegetables cooked in a cashew creamy rich sauce garnished with cashew and raisins.
veg korma
fresh vegetables cooked in a cashew creamy rich sauce garnished with cashew and raisins.
Punjabi Chana Masala
chick peas slowly cooked in a onion tomato curry sauce with spices
Aloo Gobi Masala
fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with garlic, ginger, tomatoes and herbs
Bindi masala
fresh okra sauteed with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and spices
Dal of the Day
slowly cooked yellow lentils with spices.
Baingan Bharta
clay oven roasted eggplant pureed, cooked with spices
Mix Vegetable Curry
prepared in a onion tomato curry with ginger, garlic and spices
Dal makhani
black lentils cooked in creamy onion tomato sauce.
kadi pakora
vegetable fritters in tangy yogurt sauce with spices
chana saag
chick peas in fresh creamy spinach curry
veg saag
fresh vegetables cooked in a fresh spinach curry sauce.
Mushroom masala
garden fresh mushrooms prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with a touch of light cream and fenugreek, onions, bell pepper and tomatoes
Kadai tofu
tofu cooked in tomato based sauce with onion bell peppers and fresh ground spices
saag tofu
tofu cooked in creamy spinach curry.
aloo saag
potatoes cooked in fresh creamy spinach sauce.
veg kadaiwala
fresh vegetables cooked in a tomato gravy with onions fresh spices and bell peppers
veg neelgiri
fresh vegetables cooked in a coconut cream, fresh mint, cilantro and ginger garlic sauce.
veg malabar
fresh vegetables cooked in a sweet creamy sauce with fresh ground spices and coconut flakes.
veg kashmiri
cooked in subtle sweet creamy sauce with apple, cashew and raisins
veg chettinad
aromatic flavorful dish cooked with coconut cream and fresh ground spice
Chana vindaloo
paneer
saag paneer
paneer(cheese) cooked in a fresh spinach curry sauce.
paneer tikka masala
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, onions, bell peppers and fenugreek.
paneer makhani
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, fenugreek and spices.
paneer butter masala
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, fenugreek and spices.
paneer kadaiwala
paneer cooked in a tomato gravy with onions fresh spices and bell peppers
paneer neelgiri
cooked in a coconut cream, fresh mint, cilantro and ginger garlic sauce.
paneer chittinad
aromatic flavorful dish cooked with coconut cream and fresh ground spice
shai paneer
cashew creamy rich sauce garnished with cashew and raisins.
paneer kashmiri
cooked in subtle sweet creamy sauce with apple, cashew and raisins
mutter paneer
paneer vindaloo
portuguese influeced spicy goan dish made with chilli peppers, vinegar, spices and stewed in ginger garlic
Paneer malabar
cooked in a sweet creamy sauce with fresh ground spices and coconut flakes.
Paneer korma
made with cashew creamy rich sauce
Chicken
chicen tikka masala
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, onions, bell peppers and fenugreek.
chicken makhani
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, fenugreek and spices.
chicken vindaloo
portuguese influeced spicy goan dish made with chilli peppers, vinegar, spices and stewed in ginger garlic
chicken saag
boneless chicken cooked in a fresh spinach curry sauce.
chicken korma
boneless chicken cooked in a cashew creamy rich sauce garnished with cashew and raisins.
chicken kashmiri
boneless chicken cooked in subtle sweet creamy sauce with apple, cashew and raisins
chicken josh
Tender boneless chicken cooked in a yogurt based curry sauce blended with indian spices.
chicken malabar
boneless chicken cooked in a sweet cremy sauce with fresh ground spices and coconut flakes.
chicken chettinad
aromatic flavorful dish cooked with coconut cream and fresh ground spices.
chicken neelgiri
boneless chicken cooked with coconut cream, fresh mint, cilantro and ginger garlic sauce.
chicken kadaiwala
boneless chicken in tomato gravy with onions and bell peppers
chicken mushroom
prepared with garden fresh mushrooms in creamy onion tomato sauce.
chicken curry
boneless chicken prepared in a onion tomato curry with ginger, garlic and spices
lamb
lamb tikka masala
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, onionand bell peppers
Lamb makhani
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream and spices.
lamb saag
tender lamb cooked in a fresh spinach curry sauce.
lamb vindaloo
portuguese influeced spicy goan dish made with chilli peppers, vinegar, spices and stewed in ginger garlic
lamb korma
lamb cooked in a cashew creamy rich sauce garnished with cashew and raisins.
lamb josh
Tender boneless lamb cooked in a yogurt based curry sauce blended with indian spices.
Lamb kashmiri
lamb cooked in subtle sweet creamy sauce with apple, cashew and raisins
lamb curry
tender lamb prepared in a onion tomato curry with ginger, garlic and spices
lamb malabar
lamb cooked in a sweet creamy sauce with fresh ground spices and coconut flakes.
lamb kadaiwala
slow cooked lamb in tomato gravy with onions and bell peppers
lamb neelgiri
lamb cooked with coconut cream, fresh mint, cilantro and ginger garlic sauce.
lamb chettinad
aromatic flavorful dish cooked with coconut cream and fresh ground spice
beef
Beef tikka masala
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, onions, bell peppers and fenugreek.
beef curry
prepared with special sauce from onion tomato garlic and spice
beef vindaloo
portuguese influeced spicy goan dish made with chilli peppers, vinegar, spices and stewed in ginger garlic
beef malabar
beef cooked in a sweet creamy sauce with fresh ground spices and coconut flakes.
beef kadaiwala
slow cooked beef in a tomato gravy with onions fresh spices and bell peppers
beef korma
beef cooked in a cashew creamy rich sauce garnished with cashew and raisins.
beef kashmiri
beef cooked in subtle sweet creamy sauce with apple, cashew and raisins
beef makhani
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream and spices.
beef josh
Tender boneless beef cooked in a yogurt based curry sauce blended with indian spices.
beef mushroom
prepared with garden fresh mushrooms in creamy onion tomato sauce.
Beef neelgiri
beef cooked with coconut cream, fresh mint, cilantro and ginger garlic sauce.
Beef malabar
Beef chettinad
aromatic flavorful dish cooked with coconut cream and fresh ground spice
Beef saag
tender beef cooked in a fresh spinach curry sauce.
seafood
Kerala fish curry
salmon fish cooked in coconut cream and onion tomato gravy with mustard seeds
Fish masala
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, onions, bell peppers and fenugreek.
Fish chettinad
aromatic flavorful salmon dish cooked with coconut cream and fresh ground spice
Fish vindaloo
portuguese influeced spicy goan dish made with chilli peppers, vinegar, spices and stewed in ginger garlic
Scallop masala
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, onions, bell peppers and fenugreek.
Shrimp curry
prepared with special sauce from onion tomato garlic and spice
Shrimp tikka masala
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream, onions, bell peppers and fenugreek.
Shrimp vindaloo
portuguese influeced spicy goan dish made with chilli peppers, vinegar, spices and stewed in ginger garlic
Shrimp kadaiwala
shrimps cooked in a tomato gravy with onions fresh spices and bell peppers
Shrimp chettinad
aromatic flavorful dish cooked with coconut cream and fresh ground spice
Fish korma
salmon fish cooked in a cashew creamy rich sauce garnished with cashew and raisins.
Shrimp saag
shrimps cooked in a fresh spinach curry sauce.
Shrimp neelgiri
shrimps cooked with coconut cream, fresh mint, cilantro, ginger and garlic curry sauce.
Shrimp korma
shrimps cooked in a cashew creamy rich sauce garnished with cashew and raisins.
Shrimp kashmiri
shrimps cooked in subtle sweet creamy sauce with apple, cashew and raisins
Shrimp makhani
prepared in a fresh tomato sauce with touch of cream and fenugreek.
Shrimp josh
shrimps cooked in a yogurt based curry sauce blended with indian spices.
Shrimp malabar
shrimps cooked in a sweet creamy sauce with fresh ground spices and coconut flakes.
Fish malabar
salmon fish cooked in a sweet creamy sauce with fresh ground spices and coconut flakes.
Fish neelgiri
Tandoori Grill Specialties
Tandoori Chicken
marinated chicken leg quarter in yogurt based special sauce, cooked in clay oven
Chicken Tikka
boneless chicken breast pieces marinated in yogurt based chef special sauce, cooked in clay oven
Chicken Hariyali Kabab
boneless chicken breast pieces marinated in yogurt based special sauce with mint cilantro and cooked in clay oven
Lamb Boti Kabob
pieces of lamb marinated in yogurt based special sauce and cooked in clay oven
Tandoori Shrimp
shrimps marinated in a yogurt based special sauce and cooked in clay oven
Fish Tikka
marinated salmon fish pieces in yogurt based special sauce with ground spices and cooked in clay oven
Lamb chops
marinated lamb chops in a yogurt based special sauce with fresh ground spices and cooked in clay oven
Paneer tikka
pieces of cheese marinated in a yogurt based special sauce, cooked in clay oven
seekh kabab-ground lamb
Rice Entrees
Basmati Rice
Vegetable Biriyani
biryani dish is made from top quality imported basmati rice, an aromatic rice fragrant with saffron, mint, indian spices cooked with vegetables
Chicken Biriyani
biryani dish is made from top quality imported basmati rice, an aromatic rice fragrant with saffron, mint, indian spices cooked with boneless chicken
Lamb Biriyani
biryani dish is made from top quality imported basmati rice, an aromatic rice fragrant with saffron, mint, indian spices cooked with lamb
Shrimp Biriyani
biryani dish is made from top quality imported basmati rice, an aromatic rice fragrant with saffron, mint, indian spices cooked with shrimps
Mixed Meat Biriyani
biryani dish is made from top quality imported basmati rice, an aromatic rice fragrant with saffron, mint, indian spices cooked with lamb chicken and shrimps
Beef Biryani
biryani dish is made from top quality imported basmati rice, an aromatic rice fragrant with saffron, mint, indian spices cooked with beef
Coconut rice
Tidbits and Condiments
dosa
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403