Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dancing Goats® Midtown
843 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and Enjoy!
Location
33 Peachtree Pl NE, Suite 9, Atlanta, GA 30309
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
No Reviews
715 Peachtree S. NE, Suite 101 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
The Melting Pot - Atlanta-Midtown GA
4.4 • 2,249
754 Peachtree Street NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurant