Dancing Goats® Coffee Tacoma
2102 Commerce St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Popular Items
Coffee Drinks
Americano
Hot water + double espresso
Brewed Coffee
We have a freshly brewed caffeinated and decaf option available all day during business hours
Cafe Au Lait
Drip coffee + steamed milk or milk alternative
Cappuccino
Traditional 6oz. beverage
Cortado
Traditional 4.5oz beverage
Double Espresso
Double shot
Espresso Con Pan
Espresso with freshly made whipped cream
Espresso Macchiato
Traditional 3.5oz beverage
Iced Americano
Cold water + double espresso + ice
Iced Coffee
Cold brewed coffee concentrate + ice, topped with hot, freshly brewed coffee
Iced Latte
Double espresso + milk or milk alternative + ice
Iced Mocha
Double espresso + milk or milk alternative + Monin dark chocolate sauce + ice
Iced White Mocha
Double espresso + milk or milk alternative + Monin white chocolate sauce + ice
Latte
Double espresso + milk or milk alternative
Mocha
Monin dark chocolate sauce + double espresso + milk or milk alternative
Shot In The Dark
Drip coffee + espresso
White Mocha
Monin white chocolate sauce + double espresso + milk or milk alternative
Misc. Drinks
ChillyGoat Chai
ChillyGoat Latte
Our signature blended latte made with a cold brew coffee concentrate, milk or milk alternative and can be enjoyed as is or with an addition of a sauce or syrup.
ChillyGoat Mocha
Our signature blended mocha made with a cold brew coffee concentrate, milk or milk alternative and Monin dark chocolate sauce.
ChillyGoat White Mocha
Our signature blended mocha made with a cold brew coffee concentrate, milk or milk alternative and Monin white chocolate sauce.
Hot Chocolate
Milk or milk alternative + Monin dark chocolate sauce, whipped cream is optional free of charge
Italian Soda
Rootdown
A bottle of Americana Root Beer + a double espresso floated on top, 20oz only.
Steamer
Sauce or syrup + steamed milk or milk alternative
Tea Drinks
Hot Tea
We offer a variety of Organic Numi Teas!
Iced Tea
Numi's organic Classic Black iced tea *other flavors available seasonally
London Fog
Numi organic Early Grey tea + organic vanilla syrup + steamed milk or milk alternative
Chai
Rishi masala chai + a dairy or non-dairy milk choice steamed together! *Turmeric chai available by request.
Iced Chai
Rishi masala chai + a dairy or non-dairy milk choice on ice! *Turmeric chai available by request.
Pre-Pack Coffee 12oz
5pk Decaf DG Steeped
Steeped Dancing Goats® coffee is an environmentally responsible, single-serve coffee solution focused on exceptional coffee in a fully compostable package. Ethically-sourced, Batdorf & Bronson® coffee is micro-batched, locally roasted, and nitrogen-sealed in Guilt-Free Packaging™, offering a simple, single-serve coffee solution that only requires hot water and a mug! Our Decaf Dancing Goats® has the same dark, chocolaty and spicy flavor that makes our regular Dancing Goats® an exceptional bean.
5pk DG Steeped
Steeped Dancing Goats® coffee is an environmentally responsible, single-serve coffee solution focused on exceptional coffee in a fully compostable package. Ethically-sourced, Batdorf & Bronson® coffee is micro-batched, locally roasted, and nitrogen-sealed in Guilt-Free Packaging™, offering a simple, single-serve coffee solution that only requires hot water and a mug! Perfect for waking up in a luxurious hotel suite or for waking up under the stars, Steeped Dancing Goats® coffee combines quality and convenience for the first time to revolutionize your on the go experience.
5pk Org. French Steeped
Complex but mellow, our Organic French Roast will please any fan of this traditional roast style. Toasty flavors of caramel, vanilla, and cacao fill this smooth bodied cup. Steeped Dancing Goats® coffee is an environmentally responsible, single-serve coffee solution focused on exceptional coffee in a fully compostable package. Ethically-sourced, Batdorf & Bronson® coffee is micro-batched, locally roasted, and nitrogen-sealed in Guilt-Free Packaging™, offering a simple, single-serve coffee solution that only requires hot water and a mug!
5pk Variety Steeped
Steeped Dancing Goats® coffee is an environmentally responsible, single-serve coffee solution focused on exceptional coffee in a fully compostable package. Ethically-sourced, Batdorf & Bronson® coffee is micro-batched, locally roasted, and nitrogen-sealed in Guilt-Free Packaging™, offering a simple, single-serve coffee solution that only requires hot water and a mug! Perfect for waking up in a luxurious hotel suite or for waking up under the stars, Steeped Dancing Goats® coffee combines quality and convenience for the first time to revolutionize your on the go experience. 3x Dancing Goats® Blend 2x Decaffeinated Dancing Goats® Blend
Bohemian Blend 12oz
Finca Los Placeres grows coffee at high altitudes in Nicaragua, producing a dense bean. In the right hands, a dense coffee bean can be dark roasted, allowing its inherent sweetness to blossom. Our Bohemian blend takes this dark, malty elixir as a base and then adds Indonesian coffee for earthiness and spice and additional Central American coffee for brightness.
Costa Rica La Minita del Sol 12oz
The cup is perfectly balanced and delectably sweet. We find flavors of orange zest, caramel, and maple syrup, with a clean and refreshing finish. The coffee is suited as an all-day drinker and pairs nicely with nearly any food. Batdorf & Bronson® made our first purchase from La Minita in the late 1980’s and has been buying the coffee every year since 1992. In 1993 our current owners, Larry and Cherie Challain, visited the farm for the first time. We regularly send employees to the farm to learn about the culture, tradition, and process of coffee production and processing. We often refer to the La Minita farm as our first true relationship coffee.
Dancing Goats Blend 12oz
Featuring coffees from each of the world’s growing regions, East Africa, Central America, and Indonesia, Dancing Goats® blend is our most versatile coffee blend, performing well as both a brewed coffee and in all espresso applications. This bold and toasty blend is dark, smooth and sweet, with a beautiful floral aroma. Exceptionally clean and balanced acidity accompanies a heavy body and pronounced nuttiness reminiscent of almonds. The sweetness is predominantly chocolate but includes hints of caramel. The flavor of fresh citrus fruits emerges from beneath the sweet spice notes in the finish.
Decaf Dancing Goats Blend 12oz
The rich body and finely detailed flavor is topped off with a floral aroma. Our Decaf Dancing Goats® has the same dark, chocolaty and spicy flavor that makes our regular Dancing Goats® an exceptional bean. The syrupy chocolate profile, makes a sweet spicy espresso on its own. When paired with milk, the full body of the shot makes for a smooth and rich latte. Batdorf and Bronson contracts with the Swiss Water Decaf Company in Vancouver B.C., where they use a 100% chemical-free method to remove 99.9 % of the caffeine from our signature blend.
Decaf Peru Organic Fair Trade 12oz
Fair-Trade Organic Peru Decaf is sweet and chocolaty, with hints of orange and spice. We have found that this coffee performs incredibly well as an espresso, and balances harmoniously with milk. We also recommend enjoying the Peru as a drip coffee or even as a cold brew. Batdorf and Bronson contracts with the Swiss Water Decaf Company in Vancouver B.C., where they use a 100% chemical-free method to remove 99.9 % of the caffeine from our Fair-Trade Organic Peru.
Decaf Whirling Dervish Organic Fair Trade 12oz
Decaf Whirling Dervish is dark without being smoky, think dark chocolate and orange with hints of crisp cherry. The dark, rich flavors of Decaf Organic Whirling Dervish make an excellent espresso. One of our most popular coffees for home brew, Decaf Organic Whirling Dervish will bring you notes of molasses, chocolate, and cherry with each sip. Decaf Organic Whirling Dervish has been a part of the Batdorf & Bronson® lineup since 1997. Suitable for espresso or drip brewing, this 100% organic, shade-grown, Swiss Water® decaf blend is composed of Central American coffees roasted in two different styles. Like all of our decaf offerings, Organic Whirling Dervish is decaffeinated using the Swiss Water® Process. During this process, the green beans (unroasted) soak in fresh water, and the caffeine is pulled out using the unique Swiss Water® Green Coffee Extract (GCE). Using the Swiss Water® Process removes 99.9% of the caffeine, but leaves 100% of the flavor, all done without toxic chemical
Ethiopia Sidamo Guji 12oz
Natural processed and fruit-forward with tantalizing aromatics. We find flavors of ripe berries including blueberry and blackberry. The cup is balanced and heavy bodied with a unique spicy finish of both nutmeg and clove. The town of Shakiso is south and east of the both Dila and Awasa in the heart of the Guji highlands. This coffee is produced by a very small group called the Sawana group and only has about 35 different producers. The variety “Gujicha” is an heirloom typica specific to this area of coffee production. The group produces both washed and natural process coffees. This offering is a grade 1 natural, meaning only the best cherries at the peak of ripeness are used. The coffee cherries spend three weeks drying on elevated drying beds before being transported to Shakiso for storage. Once rested and ready, the coffee is milled and meticulously sorted to grade 1 standards
French Roast Organic Fair Trade 12oz
Complex but mellow, our Organic French Roast will please any fan of this traditional roast style. Toasty flavors of caramel, vanilla, and cacao fill this smooth bodied cup
Guatemala El Volcan Organic Fair Trade 12oz
This particular lot comes from producers on the flanks of “Volcan Acatenango”. The area is volcanically active, with constant eruptions from nearby “Volcan de Fuego” dispersing nutrients and ash to the young and productive soils. Flavors of milk chocolate, caramel, and hazelnut can be tasted in this fully washed coffee, with additional twists of orange zest adding to its complexity. The result is medium bodied, balanced and sweet. The ASPROGUATE co-op consists of approximately 1900 very small producers spread over three different growing areas, including Acatenango, Atitlan, and San Martin. By “small producer” we mean each member owns a single hectare or so of land and produces an average of only 3-10 bags of coffee annually. ASPROGUATE is an acronym for Association of Sustainable Organic Producers in Guatemala
Italian Roast 12oz
A telling attribute of our Italian roast is a lingering smoky quality. The coffee is sweet without being bitter or astringent on the finish which can be associated with much darker roasts. Toasty flavors of toffee, chocolate, and oak fill this smooth bodied cup.
Steeped Bag Dancing Goats $2.50
Steeped Bag Decaf Dancing Goats $2.50
Steeped Bag Organic French Roast $2.50
Sumatra Mandheling 12oz
This bold and delightfully full flavored coffee is sure to please the most discerning palates. An unmistakable coffee experience features heavy and dense body, earthy and cedar notes, mixed with sweet tobacco and fine herbal acidity.
Vesuvio Blend 12oz
One of our most complex blends; Vesuvio is named for the tempestuous and legendary volcano that sits on the shores of Italy; the country that gave birth to espresso. Each cup boasts aromatic orange, chocolate, and Brazil nut. An earthy, herbal perfume combines with warm flavors of molasses and roasted nuts in this heavy-bodied blend. The sweet, orange, and chocolate flavors are highlighted against this rich back drop, when prepared as a drip. An earthy, herbal perfume combines with warm flavors of molasses and roasted nuts in this heavy-bodied blend. Its subtly dark character shines when it is prepared as a thick, rich and tangy espresso. Complex and balanced, full bodied.
Whirling Dervish Blend Organic Fair Trade 12oz
This blend is named after Omar, a mystic and whirling dervish who legend tells was the first person to prepare coffee as a beverage, a discovery that earned him his sainthood. Darkly roasted, Whirling Dervish exhibits an uncommon balance of velvety body and delicate acidity. Flavor notes include pronounced chocolate, molasses, cherry, toasted almond and hints of orange zest.
2102 Commerce St, Tacoma, WA 98402