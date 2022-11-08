Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dandana Hookah Cafe 1763 North University dr

review star

No reviews yet

1763 North University dr

Sunrise, FL 33322

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

COLD DRINKS

Water

Water

$1.99
Smart Water

Smart Water

$3.99
Yogurt Drink

Yogurt Drink

$2.99
Vimto

Vimto

$2.49
Soda Can

Soda Can

$1.99
Soda Glass

Soda Glass

$2.49+
Sultan

Sultan

$2.99
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.99+
Juice

Juice

$3.49
Lemon Mint Drink

Lemon Mint Drink

$6.99
Fruit Cocktail

Fruit Cocktail

$7.99
Milkshake

Milkshake

$7.99

Snickers / Oreo / Vanilla / Strawberry / Alibaba

Celsius

Celsius

$4.99
Schweppes pineapple

Schweppes pineapple

$3.49
Monster Drink

Monster Drink

$3.99

HOT DRINKS

Cup of Tea

Cup of Tea

$3.99
Cup of Coffee

Cup of Coffee

$3.99
Cup of Mix Herbs (Zohurat)

Cup of Mix Herbs (Zohurat)

$3.99
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.99
Green Tea Cup

Green Tea Cup

$3.99
Nescafe

Nescafe

$3.99
Teapot

Teapot

$6.99+
Coffee Pot

Coffee Pot

$6.99+

FOOD

Shawarma Double

Shawarma Double

$19.99
Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$12.99

Garlic sauce, pickles / served with fries

Beef Shawarma

Beef Shawarma

$12.99

Beef, Hummus, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Tahini Sause

Beef Kebab Sandwich

Beef Kebab Sandwich

$12.99
Burger

Burger

$12.99

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, Dandana sauce / served with fries

Chicken Buffalo Burger

$12.99
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Cheese, green peppers, onion, mushrooms / served with fries

Falafel Sandwish

$10.99
Zinger

Zinger

$11.99

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, buffalo ranch sauce / served with fries

Wings

Wings

$8.99+

Sample Platter

$12.99

2 Chicken Tender, 3 Mozzarella Sticks & 3 Wings

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Served with fries

Falafel platter

Falafel platter

$8.99+
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Regular Salad

$5.99
Fries

Fries

$4.99

Special Platter

$19.99

HOOKAH

Fresh Head To-Go

$9.99+

Hookah S

$21.99+

PlayStation time

30 min

$5.00

1 hour

$10.00

special use 3-5 hours

$20.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1763 North University dr, Sunrise, FL 33322

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pieology 8113 - Plantation NEW
orange starNo Reviews
1760 North University Drive Plantation, FL 33322
View restaurantnext
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill - 1851 N Pine Island Road
orange starNo Reviews
1851 N Pine Island Road Plantation, FL 33322
View restaurantnext
La Perrada Company
orange star4.1 • 279
3800 N University Dr Sunrise, FL 33351
View restaurantnext
Broadway Bagels - 10085 Cleary Blvd
orange star3.6 • 595
10085 Cleary Blvd Plantation, FL 33324
View restaurantnext
Pizza Lovers Bistro
orange star4.5 • 40
1860 N Nob Hill Rd Plantation, FL 33322
View restaurantnext
Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park - 5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard Lauderhill, FL 33313
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sunrise

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events - Be Nice
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sunrise
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston