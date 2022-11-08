Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch

Dandelion Cafe

1,165 Reviews

$$

5405 Bellaire Blvd

Bellaire, TX 77401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg & Meat Breakfast Taco
Latte
Spinach & Potato Breakfast Taco

Breakfast

Thanksgiving Benedict

Thanksgiving Benedict

$15.99

Cornbread dressing w/ham, housemade turkey sausage, cranberry sauce, two poached eggs, and turkey jus. Served w/ house side salad.

Bellaire Basic

Bellaire Basic

$10.99

2 eggs, roasted hashbrowns, choice of toast & choice of meat or avocado

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.25

2 eggs scrambled w/cheddar cheese & choice of meat or avocado on choice of bread

Egg & Meat Breakfast Taco

Egg & Meat Breakfast Taco

$3.50

Egg & cheese w/ your choice of meat. Served on a flour & corn mix tortilla.

Spinach & Potato Breakfast Taco

Spinach & Potato Breakfast Taco

$3.50

Spinach, potato, egg & cheese taco. Served on a flour & corn mix tortilla.

BYO Omlette

BYO Omlette

$10.99

Made w/ 3 eggs, 3 toppings of your choosing and served with roasted potatoes.

Veggie Scramble

Veggie Scramble

$9.99

3 eggs, mushrooms, asparagus, tomatoes & spinach topped w/feta. Served w/ your choice of toast

Chicken Chilaquiles

Chicken Chilaquiles

$14.50

Made Dandelions special way w/ eggs, chicken, corn tortillas, avocado, oaxaca cheese, queso fresco, crema, tomatoes and housemade salsa

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.99

Housemade biscuit, one egg your way, spinach, cheddar & housemade pork sausage gravy w/ choice of meat or avocado.

Turkey Chili & Egg

Turkey Chili & Egg

$14.99Out of stock

Housemade turkey chili topped w/ one egg your way, avocado salad, cheddar, crema and jalapeños w/ choice of bread.

Black Bean Tostada

$12.50
Full Avocado Toast

Full Avocado Toast

$12.00

2 slices of focaccia toasted w/butter topped w/fresh tossed avocado salad of tomatoes, roasted garlic oil, lemon juice, parsley, mint, pickled shallots & caramelized onions. Full portion served w/side of fruit

Half Avocado Toast

$6.00
Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.99

A double stack of our amazing fluffy housemade buttermilk pancakes.

Single Buttermilk Pancake

$5.00

A single portion of our amazing fluffy housemade buttermilk pancakes.

Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$15.99

Brioche French toast stuffed w/strawberries & cream filling

Lemon Blueberry French Toast Stix

Lemon Blueberry French Toast Stix

$14.50

Foccacia French toast stix topped w/ blueberry compote, lemon curd, candied lemon peel & whipped cream.

Biscuit & Jam

Biscuit & Jam

$4.50

Buttermilk biscuit served w/butter & your choice of housemade jam

Traditional Oatmeal

Traditional Oatmeal

$5.00

Oatmeal w/brown sugar & local whole milk

Yogurt & Granola

Yogurt & Granola

$6.75

Housemade yogurt w/local whole milk, local honey and granola

Bagel & Lox

Bagel & Lox

$14.00

Bagel of your choice w/ cream cheese, smoked salmon, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onion and dill.

Family Packs

4-6 Basic Bundle

$45.00

The Basic Family Bundle includes eggs, bacon, potatoes, toast and your choice of jam. *Please note this item takes 30 minutes to prepare

8-10 Basic Bundle

$80.00

The Basic Family Bundle includes eggs, bacon, potatoes, toast and your choice of jam. *Please note this item takes 45 minutes to an hour to prepare

4-6 Sweet Tooth Bundle

$40.00

The Sweet Tooth Family Bundle includes Eggs, Bacon, Choice of plain Pancakes or French Toast & Syrup *Please note this item takes 30 minutes to prepare

8-10 Sweet Tooth Bundle

$72.00

The Sweet Tooth Family Bundle includes Eggs, Bacon, Choice of plain Pancakes or French Toast & Syrup *Please note this item takes 45 minutes to an hour to prepare

10 Tacos, Tacos, Tacos

$32.50

Tacos of your choice. Please specify in notes what kind and how many of each you would like.

15 Tacos, Tacos, Tacos

$48.75

20, Tacos, Tacos, Tacos

$65.00

Oatmeal

$10.00+Out of stock

Yogurt & Granola

$10.00+
Biscuit & Jam

Biscuit & Jam

$4.50

Buttermilk biscuit served w/butter & your choice of housemade jam

Fruit

$6.00+

Coffee Box

$32.00

Sides

Eggs

$2.99

Bacon

$3.99

Maple Sausage

$3.99

Turkey Sausage

$3.99

Chorizo

$3.99

Avocado

$2.50

Sm Fruit

$2.99

Lg Fruit

$4.99

Potatoes

$3.00

Single French Toast

$5.00

Jam

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Side of Egg Salad

$5.00

Toast

$1.00

Chips*

$2.00

Side Of Chicken

$4.00

Side Salad

$2.99

Black Beans

$2.50

Paninis

Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, herb roasted tomatoes, sunflower pesto & fresh mozzarella on ciabatta bun

Roasted Mushroom Panini

$11.50

Mushrooms, spinach, red onion, caramelized apples, red onion marmalade, crushed red pepper & brie cheese on sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Cheddar, provolone, oaxaca & queso fresco on seeded wheat or white bread

Sandwiches

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Egg salad with housemade mayo, sliced tomatoes, mixed greens on choice of white or seeded wheat bread

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Sliced turkey, beet slaw, spring mix, provolone cheese & housemade mayo on white or seeded wheat bread

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.99

Sliced turkey, ham & bacon w/ avocado, sliced tomatoes, spring mix, roasted garlic aioli on white, seeded wheat bread & sourdough.

BLTA

BLTA

$9.99

Soup & Salads

Super Food Salad

Super Food Salad

$11.99

Baby kale, quinoa, sliced almonds, blueberries, avocado, red cabbage & candied lemon peel w/ pomegranate vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

$11.99

Soup of the Day

$6.50+

A cup or bowl of our housemade soup. Call to find out what soup we're serving. 832-988-9210

Soup & Grilled Cheese Lunch

$11.99

Our grilled cheese panini w/ cheddar, provolone, oaxaca & queso fresco on seeded wheat or white bread coupled with a bowl of our soup of the day. Call to find out what soup we're serving. 832-988-9210

Pastry

1 Bagel Dot

$0.99

3 Bagel Dots

$2.75

Almond croissant

$4.50

Brownie GF

$4.50

Butterscotch Bar

$4.25

Chocolate croissant

$4.50

Cookie

$3.75

Lemon Bar

$4.25

Plain croissant

$4.25

Sides

Eggs

$2.99

Bacon

$3.99

Maple Sausage

$3.99

Turkey Sausage

$3.99

Chorizo

$3.99

Avocado

$2.50

Potatoes

$3.00

Sm Fruit

$2.99

Lg Fruit

$4.99

Side of Egg Salad

$5.00

Toast

$1.00

Chips*

$2.00

Side Of Chicken

$4.00

Single French Toast

$5.00

Jam

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Side Salad

$2.99

Black Beans

$2.50

Small Gravy

$2.00

Large Gravy

$4.00

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.25+

Iced Coffee

$4.25+
Latte

Latte

$4.75+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso

$3.25

Flat White

$4.25

Cortado

$4.00

Au Lait

$3.99+

Macchiato

$3.75

Mocha

$5.50+

Harvest Latte

$5.50+Out of stock

Coffee Box

$32.00

Juices

Green Machine

$8.50Out of stock

Veggie Route

$8.50Out of stock

Easy Breezy

$8.50Out of stock

Other Beverages

OJ

$2.00+

Milk

$3.25

Topo Chico

$2.50

Mandarin Jarritos

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Coconut Water

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Kids Juice Box

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Italian Soda

$4.00

Lemon Ginger Shot

$3.75

Hibiscus Honey Tea

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Steamer

$4.00+

Bottle Of Water

$1.00

Frozen Lemonade

$4.75Out of stock

Smoothies

Percolator

$7.75

Tropicana

$7.25

Honey Berry

$7.50

PB&J

$7.50

The Hulk

$7.50

Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+Out of stock

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Iced Tea

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.75+

London Fog

$5.00+

Golden Milk

$5.00+Out of stock

Coffee

Bag of Coffee

$18.99

Coffee Tumbler

$26.99

Candy

Pralines

$2.50

Bourbon Balls

$5.00

Food/drink retail

Almond Milk Quart

$7.00

Almond Milk Refill

$6.00

Jam 1\2 Pint

$10.00

Lemon Ginger Pint

$20.00

Mimosa Kit

$20.00

Pickles-pint

$8.75

18oz Syrup Bottle

$15.00

Granola 8oz

$8.00

Tea Retail

Earl Grey 2oz

$7.50

Imperial Green 2oz

$11.50

Chamomile 1.5oz

$6.00

English Breakfast 2oz

$7.00

Ginger Lemon 2oz

$6.50

Peppermint 1.5oz

$6.50

Hibiscus 2oz

$6.50

Shirts

Employee Small

$20.00

Employee Medium

$20.00

Employee Large

$20.00

Employee XL

$20.00

Retail Small

$20.00

Retail Medium

$20.00

Retail Large

$20.00

Retail XL

$20.00

Peach Month Food

Peach Parfait

$7.99Out of stock
Peach Focaccia French Toast Stix *August Special*

Peach Focaccia French Toast Stix *August Special*

$15.49Out of stock

Peach curd, peach coulis, marscapone & fresh peaches topped w/ candied basil

Braised Pork Panini w/Peach Chutney

$12.99Out of stock
Peach Toaster Strudel *August Special*

Peach Toaster Strudel *August Special*

$5.49Out of stock

Peach Toaster strudel

Peach Month Drinks

Peach Lemonade

$4.25Out of stock

Peach Arnold Palmer

$4.25Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markPet Friendly
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your Favorite Cafe and Brunch Spot in the Bellaire Neighborhood!

Website

Location

5405 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401

Directions

Gallery
Dandelion Cafe image
Dandelion Cafe image
Dandelion Cafe image
Dandelion Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Express - Meyerland
orange star4.5 • 2,592
210 Meyerland Plaza Houston, TX 77096
View restaurantnext
Tapester's Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,731
4520 Beechnut St. Houston, TX 77096
View restaurantnext
MioBrew - Bayou
orange starNo Reviews
4005 N Braeswood Blvd Houston, TX 77025
View restaurantnext
Tom N Tom's Galleria
orange starNo Reviews
5353 W Alabama Suite 107 Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext
High Tower Cafe - San Felipe
orange starNo Reviews
5599 San Felipe Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Rice Village
orange star4.7 • 888
2420 Rice Blvd Houston, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bellaire

Enoteca Rossa
orange star4.5 • 1,430
4566 Bissonnet Bellaire, TX 77401
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 115 - Bellaire
orange star4.7 • 821
5101 Bellaire Blvd #190 Bellaire, TX 77401
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand Bellaire
orange star4.7 • 223
5103 Bellaire Blvd Bellaire, TX 77401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bellaire
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston