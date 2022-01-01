Main picView gallery

Dandelion Market

118 West 5th Street

Charlotte, NC 28202

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Short Rib
Sausage Stuffed Poblano Pepper
Beet Salad

Small Talk

Beet Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, roasted golden beets, blueberries, macadamia nuts, Point Reyes bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Crab Salad

$19.00

Cured Meat & Cheese Board

$18.00

selections vary

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Falafel

$9.00

marinated cucumber, pickled onion, dill yogurt

Fried Brie

$12.00Out of stock

poached apple, cherry, fig, honey black pepper sour cream, cilantro

Kale Salad

$10.50

dried cranberries, poached apple, pickled onion, roasted pistachios, sourdough croutons, lemon vinaigrette

Mushroom Salad

$12.00

baby arugula, roasted mushrooms, blistered grape tomatoes, fried goat cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Surf & Turf

*Seared Ahi Tuna

$17.00

white sesame seeds, pickled cucumber, ginger, and onion, wasabi vinaigrette

BBQ Short Rib

$14.00

pickled onion, feta, cilantro, tortillas

*Beef Sliders

$12.00

locally sourced ground beef, Beeler's bacon, Tillamook cheddar, arugula, tomato, pickle

Chicken Wings

$10.00

hot honey, ranch

*Half Lamb

$14.50

half order of our Cherry Glazed Lamb Lollipops

*Cherry Glazed Lamb Lollipops

$23.50

medium rare, dark sweet cherries, mixed greens, feta, red wine vinaigrette

Mussels

$15.00

lemon, fresh garlic, white wine, butter, herbs

Pork Belly

$13.50

citrus soy glaze, bitter greens, lemon vinaigrette

*Pan Seared Scallops

$22.00

medium rare, apple curry yogurt, pistachio gremolata

Sausage Stuffed Poblano Pepper

$10.00

house chorizo, mozzarella, cilantro lime crema

Staples

Baked Potato Croquettes

$8.00

smoked gouda, Beeler's bacon, beer cheese

Broccolini

$7.50

roasted pine nuts, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

Fried Artichoke

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$7.50

horseradish aioli

Market Mac & Cheese

$9.00

ditalini pasta, three cheese blend, sourdough bread crumbs

Pommes Frites

$7.50

horseradish aioli, Guinness ketchup

Prosciutto Crostinis

$10.00

goat cheese, fig preserves, caramelized onion, balsamic

Sweet & Spicy Green Beans

$9.00

Szechuan sauce, macadamia nuts

Sweet Potato Gnocchi

$11.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Creme Brulee - Chocolate

$8.00

Salted Caramel Brownie Special

$8.00

Ghirardelli Double Chocolate Chip brownie, vanilla ice cream, caramel, chocolate

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Dandelion Market provides Uptown Charlotte with a place for friends and family to enjoy the best in lunch, brunch, and our signature small plates dinner menu, served with a smile.

118 West 5th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

