Dandelion Market
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Dandelion Market provides Uptown Charlotte with a place for friends and family to enjoy the best in lunch, brunch, and our signature small plates dinner menu, served with a smile.
Location
118 West 5th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Best of Both Souls Vegan Soul Food - 2200 Thrift Road Suite 4
No Reviews
2200 Thrift Road Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurant
Halal Street Food - Charlotte
No Reviews
4044 Connection Point Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28212
View restaurant
LAGZ RESTAURANT|BAR|GRILLE - 2539 LITTLE ROCK ROAD
No Reviews
2539 Little Rock Road Charlotte, NC 28214
View restaurant