:: Dandelion Market ::

81 Bridge Street Dandelion Catering

Yarmouth, ME 04096

THANKSGIVING MARKET

Ready To Roast Brined + Trussed Turkey

$175.00Out of stock

GLUTEN FREE Average of 16 pounds, serves 10-12 people. INGREDIENTS: turkey, onion, garlic, rosemary, thyme, fennel, butter. Roast at 425 for 45 minutes, then reduce heat to 335 until internal temperature is 165 (3-4 hours). *We have a VERY limited quantity due to supply chain issues*

Turkey Roulade

$48.00

GLUTEN FREE Serves 4-6 INGREDIENTS: turkey, dried cranberry, pecan, spices, butter, herbs. Roast in a 425 degree oven for 35 minutes, lower temperature to 335 and continue cooking until internal temperature reaches 165 (45-60 minutes).

Red Wine Short Ribs

$45.00

GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE Six 8oz short ribs. INGREDIENTS: short rib, onion, garlic, carrot, parsnip, red wine, rosemary, beef stock. In a small oven-safe pot, add braised short ribs + jus and cover the pot with foil. Reheat at 325° for 30-35 minutes.

House Gravy

$15.00

One quart. INGREDIENTS: onion, garlic, mushroom, turkey stock, butter, flour. Pour gravy into a 2 QT stove top pot with a lid. Heat on low, covered for 10-15 minutes stirring occasionally. If thinner gravy is desired - add a bit of water to the warm gravy and whisk.

Gluten Free House Gravy

$15.00

GLUTEN FREE One quart. INGREDIENTS: Onion, garlic, mushroom, turkey stock, butter, corn starch Pour gravy into a 2 QT stove top pot with a lid. Heat on low, covered for 10-15 minutes stirring occasionally. If thinner gravy is desired- add a bit of water to the warm gravy and whisk.

Cranberry Sauce

$9.00+

Pint or Quart GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN INGREDIENTS: whole cranberries, white sugar, mint, cinnamon, citrus. Can be served cold, at room temperature, or warm. To warm: place in a saucepan on medium high heat for 5-6 minutes or until warm.

Wild Mushroom & Fennel Stuffing

$32.00

VEGETARIAN Serves 4-6 INGREDIENTS: bread, mushroom blend, herbs, butter, onion, fennel, garlic, dijon mustard, vegetable stock. Heat covered at 375° for 20 minutes, then remove cover and heat for an additional 10 minutes.

Chicken Sausage & Wild Mushroom Stuffing

$38.00

Serves 4-6 INGREDIENTS: bread, chicken sausage, mushroom blend, herbs, butter, onion, fennel, garlic, dijon mustard, vegetable stock. Heat covered at 375° for 20 minutes, then remove cover and heat for an additional 10 minutes..

Creme Fraiche & Chive Mashed Potatoes

$32.00

GLUTEN FREE, VEGETARIAN Serves 4-6 INGREDIENTS: russet potatoes, cream, butter, creme fraiche, sour cream, garlic, chives. Heat covered at 375° for 20 minutes.

Roasted Butternut Squash + Brussels Sprouts

$32.00

GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN Serves 4-6 INGREDIENTS: butternut squash, brussels sprouts, onion, canola oil, aleppo pepper, pecans, thyme, rosemary, mint. Heat uncovered at 375° for 10-12 minutes until crispy. Top with pecans.

Green Bean Casserole

$34.00

VEGETARIAN Serves 4-6 INGREDIENTS: green beans, French’s onion, butter, garlic, mushroom, white wine, black pepper, thyme, flour Top with onions, then heat covered at 375° for 20 minutes. Uncover and heat for an additional 10 minutes.

Honey Thyme Carrots

$32.00

VEGETARIAN, GLUTEN FREE Serves 4-6 INGREDIENTS: carrots, thyme, rosemary, honey, butter Cook in a 375 degree oven for 15-18 minutes or until warmed through.

Pull Apart Dinner Rolls

$15.00

VEGETARIAN Half Dozen INGREDIENTS: All purpose flour, yeast, brown sugar, salt, milk, butter, egg, sea salt. Spread softened butter over the top and sprinkle with flaky salt. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 5-6 minutes.

Pumpkin Sourdough

$10.00

VEGETARIAN One loaf. INGREDIENTS: sourdough starter, salt, buckwheat flour, AP flour, pumpkin, maple syrup, pumpkin seeds.

Caramel Apple Pie

$35.00

INGREDIENTS: flour, salt, butter, apples, lemon juice, heavy cream, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, cornstarch, bourbon Serve warm or at room temperature.

Brown Butter Pumpkin Pie

$35.00

INGREDIENTS: pumpkin puree, butter, sugar, salt, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, heavy cream, eggs. Serve chilled, warm, or at room temperature.

Coffee & Chocolate Pecan Pie

$35.00

INGREDIENTS: pecans, eggs, brown sugar, corn syrup, vanilla, butter, salt, semi-sweet chocolate, heavy cream, decaf coffee. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Sweet Potato Pie

$35.00

With toasted meringue and candied pecans. INGREDIENTS: sweet potatoes, sugar, brown sugar, butter, eggs, heavy cream, flour, lemon juice, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, pecans, ginger, vanilla.

Southern Maine Bakers For A Cause Pastry Box

$42.00

Box includes a variety of pastries prepared by bakers in Southern Maine to benefit Full Plates Full Potential, a non profit working to end child hunger in Maine. 100% of the proceeds from the boxes will be donated to Full Plates Full Potential. You can also make a donation here: https://full-plates-full-potential.cheddarup.com Boxes will include: - cardamom coffee morning bun - chocolate & sweet potato babka - cranberry mousse bar - pumpkin spice sandwich cookie - bostock with hazelnut frangipane and miso apple butter - olive oil polenta cake - herby potato roll

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
The Thanksgiving market will be open for pre-orders until 11/16. Schedule your pick up for 11/23 between 10AM and 12PM. All orders can be picked up at 81 Bridge Street, in Yarmouth. Park on the lower level and go in the big gray door with the 'G' sign next to it. See you soon!

81 Bridge Street Dandelion Catering, Yarmouth, ME 04096

