Restaurant Menu

Just Meats

Full Rack of Ribs
$28.00

Spare ribs smoked in our signature rub.

Half Rack of Ribs
$16.00

Spare ribs smoked in our signature rub. (Half Rack)

1 each - Ham Ball
$5.00

This one of kind Iowa comfort made with ham loaf, heavy cream, graham crackers and savory seasonings, smoked to perfection.

2 each - Ham Balls
$9.00

2 each - Ham Balls
$9.00

Sandwiches

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
$7.00

Pulled pork smoked in our signature rub served on a bun and with pickle spear

Dirty Pig
$8.00

Our smoked pulled pork topped with our made from scratch tangy slaw served on a bun and pickle spear

Chopped Brisket Sandwich
$15.00

Brisket smoked to perfection with our signature brisket rub, chopped and served on a bun and with a pickle

Platters

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich Platter w/2 sides
$15.00

Smoked pulled pork sandwich served with your choice 2 sides and pickle spear

Smoked Rib Platter w/ 2 sides (3 Bones)
$21.00

Half rack spare ribs smoked in our signature rub served with 2 sides and pickle spear

Smoked Brisket Platter w/2 sides
$25.00

Brisket smoked (1/3 lb.) to perfection with our signature brisket rub, sliced, served with 2 sides and with a pickle

Dirty Pig Platter w/2 sides
$16.00

Smoked pulled pork sandwich piled high with our southern style slaw and served with your choice 2 sides and pickle spear

Smoked Ham Ball Platter w/2 sides
$15.00
Chopped Brisket Sandwich Platter w/2 sides
$22.00

Brisket smoked (Approx. 1/4 lb.) on a bun come with 2 sides of your choice

Little Piggy Plate

Little Piggy Plate
$7.00

Choice of Pulled pork slider or hot dog with bag of chips, drink & cookie

Family Packs

Lil Murph (Feeds approx. 2 adults & 2 kiddos)
$36.00

1 lb. of pulled pork with 2 pints of sides. 4 buns, 4 oz of BBQ sauce and pickle spear

Big Murph (Feeds approx. 8)
$80.00

3 lbs. of pulled pork with 4 pints of sides, 12 buns, 8 oz of BBQ sauce and pickle spears

Sides - A la Carte

Piggy Tail Pasta Salad
$4.00

Pasta salad made with lightly sweetened mayo sauce with onions, celery, carrots & bell pepper. Like my momma used to make.

Cheesy Potatoes
$4.00

Savory, cheesy potato casserole made with cheese, potatoes & sour cream topped with buttery panko topping. Comfort in every bite.

BBQ Beans
$4.00

BBQ beans dotted with our smoked pulled pork in every serving.

Southern Cole Slaw
$2.00

Creamy slaw made with mayo and apple cider vinegar that gives it a tangy bite.

Chips
$2.00

Chips- Variety

Sweet Potato Casserole
$6.00

Sweet potato casserole baked with brown sugar, pecans & heavy cream. Topped with whipped cream.

Sides - Pints

Cheesy Potatoes
$10.00
BBQ Beans
$10.00
Southern Cole Slaw
$10.00
Piggy Tail Pasta
$10.00
Country Style Green Beans
$10.00
Sweet Potato Casserole
$12.00

Sweet Potato Casserole
$12.00

Dessert

Sweet Potato Casserole
$6.00

Sweet Potato Casserole
$6.00

Beverages

Soda Pop - 12 oz can
$1.50

Variety of soda pop

Catering Menu

Platter Options

Smoked Ham Ball Platter
$15.00

Smoked Ham Ball Platter - 2 Ham Balls w/ 2 sides

1/4 Rack Smoked Rib Platter (4 bones)
$21.00

3 Bone Smoked Rib platter w/2 sides

Sliced Brisket Platter
$26.00

Brisket (1/4 pound) platter w/2 sides

Chicken hind- quarter Platter w/ 2 sides
$17.00

Chicken hind quarters platter w/ 2 sides

Pulled Pork Platter w/2 sides
$16.00

Pulled pork sandwich w/ 2 sides (comes w/bun and sauce)

Sides and Extras

Cheesy Potatoes (Whole Pan feeds 28-32)
$75.00

Savory, cheesy potato casserole made with cheese, potatoes & sour cream topped with buttery panko topping. Comfort in every bite.

Cheesy Potatoes (Half pan feeds 14-16)
$40.00

Savory, cheesy potato casserole made with cheese, potatoes & sour cream topped with buttery panko topping. Comfort in every bite.

BBQ Baked Beans (Whole Pan feeds 50)
$60.00

BBQ baked beans that's dotted with our smoked pulled pork in every serving.

BBQ Baked Beans (Half Pan feeds 25)
$35.00

BBQ baked beans that's dotted with our smoked pulled pork in every serving.

Southern Cole Slaw (128 oz. feeds 28-34)
$40.00

Creamy slaw made with mayo and apple cider vinegar that gives it a tangy bite.

Southern Cole Slaw (64 oz. feeds 14-16)
$22.50

Creamy slaw made with mayo and apple cider vinegar that gives it a tangy bite.

Piggy Tail Pasta Salad (128 oz feeds 28-34)
$50.00

Pasta salad made with lightly sweetened mayo sauce with onions, celery, carrots & bell pepper. Like my momma used to make.

Piggy Tail Pasta Salad (64 oz. feeds 14-16)
$27.50

Pasta salad made with lightly sweetened mayo sauce with onions, celery, carrots & bell pepper. Like my momma used to make.

Country Style Green Beans (Whole Pan feeds 48-50)
$40.00

Savory Green beans with smokey bacon

Country Style Green Beans (Half Pan feeds 25)
$22.50

Savory Green beans with smokey bacon

Sweet Potato Casserole (Whole Pan feeds 28-34)
$85.00

Creamy, rich sweet potato casserole baked with brown sugar and crunchy pecans

Sweet Potato Casserole (Half Pan feeds 14-16)
$45.00

Creamy, rich sweet potato casserole baked with brown sugar and crunchy pecans

BBQ Sauces 1 Pint (Choose between Original or Jalapeno)
$10.00

Pit Meats

Double Smoked Sausage (per lb.)
$20.00
Smoke Hot Links (per lb.)
$20.00
Brisket per lb.
$28.00
Smoked Pork Loin (3 lbs)
$35.00
Ribs - Full Rack
$28.00
Pulled Pork (per lb.)
$15.00
Iowa Chops (per lb.)
$17.00
Chicken Hind-quarter (per lb.)
$16.00
Ham Balls per (per lb.)
$16.00