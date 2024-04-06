Strega
9-11 River St
Milford, CT 06460
Antipasto
Polpo alla Cacio & Pepe
Octupus with potatoes purée, confit cherry tomatoes and rosemary olive oil
Baccalà Mantecato
Scallops with artichoke purée, artichoke heart and confit cherry tomatoes
Calamari Aglio Olio & Peperoncino
Calamari strings in squid ink and peas purée and salmon caviar
Misto
Assortment of Italian cured meats and cheeses: prosciutto di Parma DOP*, salame napoletano, mortadella, caciocavallo, gorgonzola DOP*, parmigiano Reggiano DOP* served with olives and focaccia bread
Polpette di Angus
Angus beef meatball, Strega tomato sauce and parmigiano Reggiano DOP*
Melanzana
Lightly fried eggplant filled with mozzarella and parmigiano Reggiano DOP* topped with confit cherry tomato and San Marzano tomato mousse and basil powder GF V
Burrata & Pomodorini
Fresh cherry tomatoes and fresh basil GF
Burrata & Prosciutto
Thinly sliced Prosciutto di Parma DOP* GF
Burrata & Tartufo
Shaved black truffles and truffle oil GF
Tartare Di Tonno
Tuna tartare and Sicilian veggies caponata
Carpaccio Di Manzo
Beef carpaccio, cacio & pepe sauce and shaved black truffles
Adamas Caviar
Side
Strega Sauce
Strega Sauce kit serves four to six people and includes one pint of Strega sauce - pomodoro or arrabbiata - and one pound of Rummo Pasta - linguine or penne.
Taste Of Sicily
Terre Stregate Dinner
Insalate/Salad
Carciofi & Finocchio Salad
Arugula, artichoke and fennel mixed salad served with fresh avocado mousse topped with a homemade coffee-infused mustard dressing GF
Strega Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, and carot, tossed in Aglianico vinaigrette GF
Tonno Salad
Mixed greens with Italian tuna under olive oil, casarau bread - traditional Sardinian flat bread - avocado mousse, celery, cherry tomatoes and shaved carrots GF* (without casarau bread)
Caprese
Amalfi Coast mozzarella, sliced beefsteak tomatoes and Sicilian oregano GF V
Pizza
Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh fior di latte, Parmigiano Reggiano DOP* and basil
Marinara
Tomato sauce, anchovy fillets and anchovy’s colatura from Cetara, Vesuvian cherry tomatoes, Gaeta black olives, garlic purée and organic Sicilian oregano
Diavola
Tomato sauce, fresh fior di latte, hot salami and basil
Calabrese
Tomato sauce, fresh fior di latte, whole burrata cheese, ‘nduja sausage and basil
Ricotta Guanciale & Pepe
Fresh fior di latte, cacio & pepe fondue and yellow Vesuvian cherry tomatoes and Sichuan pepper
Prosciutto & Rucola
Fresh fior di latte, arugula, cherry tomatoes and Prosciutto di Parma DOP*
Salsiccia & Broccoli
Fresh fior di latte, cod fish and broccoli rabe
Tartufo & Stracciatella
Whole burrata cheese, fresh fior di latte, shaved black truffles and basil
Strega Pizza
Fresh fior di latte, rosemary roasted potatoes, roasted pancetta and basil
Gorgonzola & Pere
Fresh fior di latte, Italian wild mushrooms and salame napoletano
Funghi Porcini
Siciliana
Fresh fior di latte, gorgonzola DOP*, caciocavallo, parmigiano Reggiano DOP* and basil
Il Mio Viaggio a New York
Il Mio Viaggio a New York 18 Bufala mozzarella Campana DOP*, yellow and red Vesuvian cherry tomatoes and organic Sicilian oregano
Mortadella
Fresh fior di latte, mortadella, pistachio purée and basil
Carbonara
Fresh fior di latte, prosciutto cotto ham, artichoke and smoked provola
Nutella Pizza
Nutella cream and crumbled pistachio
Genovese Pizza
Fresh fior di latte and Angus short rib Genovese sauce (traditional Neapolitan slow-cooked, onion and beef, sauce)
Focaccia Bread
Entrée
Baccalá alla Puttanesca
Mediterranean cod, butternut squash purée, shaved Provolone del Monaco DOP* and pumpkin seeds GF
Muscolo
Stinco Agnello
Cannelloni
Cannelloni pasta stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella with Italian wild mushrooms besciamella V
Lasagna Pesto
Lasagna Bolognese Special
Gnoccheria
Dolci/Dessert
Cannolo
Deconstructed version of traditional Sicilian cannolo with ricotta mousse and crumbled pistachio Bronte IGP nuts
Gelato EVOO
Extra virgin olive oil gelato with drops of 50yrs aged balsamic vinegar of Modena IGP
Gelato Strega
Strega liquor and saffron
Gelato Vanilla
Scoop Of Gelato
Tiramisù
Mascarpone mouse, savoiardo cookie and coffee
Crostatina
Sweet shortcrust pastry filled with English custard and mixed seasonal fresh fruit
Profiterole
Puffs filled with whipped cream garnished with chocolate mouse and chocolate curls
Pistacchio & Choco
Affogato
Strega Colomba
Ricotta & Pera
WHITE by the Bottle
Pinot Grigio BTL
Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Chardonnay BTL
Falanghina del Sannio DOC BTL
Salina Bianco
Pasetti BTL
Colosi Grillo BTL
Böen Chardonnay BTL
Statti Greco BTL
Luisa BTL
Villa Sparina Gavi BTL
Marotti Campi BTL
Surrau BTL
San Marzano BTL
Clay Shannon BTL
Tenuta Scuotto BTL
Cantina Tremin
Giovanni Rosso Etna Bianco
Cork Fee
RED by the Bottle
Pinot Nero BTL
Montepulciano BTL
Aglianico del Sannio DOC BTL
Morellino BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Salina Rosso
Cantina Tramin BTL
Colosi Nero D'Avola BTL
Santa Tresa BTL
II Borro BTL
Böen Pinot Noir BTL
Statti Gaglioppo BTL
Marotti Campi Lacrima Di Morro DOC BTL
Villa Sparina Barbera BTL
Surrau BTL
Vicchiomaggio BTL
Clay Shannon BTL
Tabarrini BTL
Luisa Refosco BTL
Fiore BTL
Basilisco BTL
Li Veli BTL
Tua Rita BTL
Tenuta di Ceppaiano BTL
La Bella Sud BTL
Quilt BTL
Ridolfi BTL
Tre Rose BTL
Cordero di Montezemolo BTL
Campi Valerio BTL
San Marzano BTL
Vicchiomaggio Riserva BTL
Montepoloso BTL
Donnafugata BTL
Movia BTL
Fontana Bianca BTL
Terre Stregate Riserva BTL
Garesio BTL
Camigliano BTL
Giovanni Rosso Etna Rosso BTL
Giovanni Rosso Barolo BTL
Tommasi BTL
Cork Fee
ROSE by the Bottle
SPARKLING
WINE LIST
Pinot Grigio BTL
Sparkling Brut BTL
Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Moschofilero BTL
Falanghina del Sannio DOC BTL
Chardonnay BTL
Villa Sparina Gavi BTL
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi DOC BTL
Agiorgitiko BTL
Pinot Nero BTL
Aglianico del Sannio DOC BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Marotti Campi Lacrima Di Morro DOC BTL
Rose Mouchtaro BTL
Morellino BTL
Villa Sparina Barbera BTL
Il Borro
Sagrantino Montefalco 13
Sagrantino BTL
Ornellaia
Barbaresco
Ruinart Champagne
Coffee
Soda
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
9-11 River St, Milford, CT 06460
