A map showing the location of StregaView gallery

Strega

review star

No reviews yet

9-11 River St

Milford, CT 06460

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Gorgonzola & Pere
Calabrese

Antipasto

Polpo alla Cacio & Pepe

$20.00

Octupus with potatoes purée, confit cherry tomatoes and rosemary olive oil

Baccalà Mantecato

$18.00

Scallops with artichoke purée, artichoke heart and confit cherry tomatoes

Calamari Aglio Olio & Peperoncino

$18.00

Calamari strings in squid ink and peas purée and salmon caviar

Misto

$24.00

Assortment of Italian cured meats and cheeses: prosciutto di Parma DOP*, salame napoletano, mortadella, caciocavallo, gorgonzola DOP*, parmigiano Reggiano DOP* served with olives and focaccia bread

Polpette di Angus

$16.00

Angus beef meatball, Strega tomato sauce and parmigiano Reggiano DOP*

Melanzana

$16.00

Lightly fried eggplant filled with mozzarella and parmigiano Reggiano DOP* topped with confit cherry tomato and San Marzano tomato mousse and basil powder GF V

Burrata & Pomodorini

$15.00

Fresh cherry tomatoes and fresh basil GF

Burrata & Prosciutto

$18.00

Thinly sliced Prosciutto di Parma DOP* GF

Burrata & Tartufo

$20.00

Shaved black truffles and truffle oil GF

Tartare Di Tonno

$18.00

Tuna tartare and Sicilian veggies caponata

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$20.00

Beef carpaccio, cacio & pepe sauce and shaved black truffles

Adamas Caviar

$80.00

Side

$8.00

Strega Sauce

$5.99

Strega Sauce kit serves four to six people and includes one pint of Strega sauce - pomodoro or arrabbiata - and one pound of Rummo Pasta - linguine or penne.

Taste Of Sicily

$100.00

Terre Stregate Dinner

$100.00

Insalate/Salad

Carciofi & Finocchio Salad

$15.00

Arugula, artichoke and fennel mixed salad served with fresh avocado mousse topped with a homemade coffee-infused mustard dressing GF

Strega Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, and carot, tossed in Aglianico vinaigrette GF

Tonno Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens with Italian tuna under olive oil, casarau bread - traditional Sardinian flat bread - avocado mousse, celery, cherry tomatoes and shaved carrots GF* (without casarau bread)

Caprese

$16.00

Amalfi Coast mozzarella, sliced beefsteak tomatoes and Sicilian oregano GF V

Pizza

Margherita

$14.00

Tomato sauce, fresh fior di latte, Parmigiano Reggiano DOP* and basil

Marinara

$14.00

Tomato sauce, anchovy fillets and anchovy’s colatura from Cetara, Vesuvian cherry tomatoes, Gaeta black olives, garlic purée and organic Sicilian oregano

Diavola

$16.00

Tomato sauce, fresh fior di latte, hot salami and basil

Calabrese

$19.00

Tomato sauce, fresh fior di latte, whole burrata cheese, ‘nduja sausage and basil

Ricotta Guanciale & Pepe

$18.00

Fresh fior di latte, cacio & pepe fondue and yellow Vesuvian cherry tomatoes and Sichuan pepper

Prosciutto & Rucola

$20.00

Fresh fior di latte, arugula, cherry tomatoes and Prosciutto di Parma DOP*

Salsiccia & Broccoli

$16.00

Fresh fior di latte, cod fish and broccoli rabe

Tartufo & Stracciatella

$25.00

Whole burrata cheese, fresh fior di latte, shaved black truffles and basil

Strega Pizza

$16.00

Fresh fior di latte, rosemary roasted potatoes, roasted pancetta and basil

Gorgonzola & Pere

$15.00

Fresh fior di latte, Italian wild mushrooms and salame napoletano

Funghi Porcini

$25.00

Siciliana

$22.00

Fresh fior di latte, gorgonzola DOP*, caciocavallo, parmigiano Reggiano DOP* and basil

Il Mio Viaggio a New York

$20.00

Il Mio Viaggio a New York 18 Bufala mozzarella Campana DOP*, yellow and red Vesuvian cherry tomatoes and organic Sicilian oregano

Mortadella

$18.00

Fresh fior di latte, mortadella, pistachio purée and basil

Carbonara

$20.00

Fresh fior di latte, prosciutto cotto ham, artichoke and smoked provola

Nutella Pizza

$12.00

Nutella cream and crumbled pistachio

Genovese Pizza

$24.00

Fresh fior di latte and Angus short rib Genovese sauce (traditional Neapolitan slow-cooked, onion and beef, sauce)

Focaccia Bread

Focaccia Origano

$6.00

EVOO and organic Sicilian oregano V

Focaccia Rosmarino

$6.00

EVOO and organic rosemary V

Foccaccia & Olive

$8.00

EVOO and a side of green olives V

Focaccia & 'nduja

$10.00

EVOO and ‘nduja sausage

Focaccia & Lardo

$10.00

EVOO and lardo (Tuscan cured pork belly)

Focaccia & Ricotta

$10.00

Entrée

Baccalá alla Puttanesca

$26.00

Mediterranean cod, butternut squash purée, shaved Provolone del Monaco DOP* and pumpkin seeds GF

Muscolo

$28.00

Stinco Agnello

$28.00

Cannelloni

$26.00

Cannelloni pasta stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella with Italian wild mushrooms besciamella V

Lasagna Pesto

$26.00

Lasagna Bolognese Special

$24.00Out of stock

Gnoccheria

Gnocchi al Pomodoro

$22.00

Gnocchi alla Sorrentina

$25.00

Gnocchi al Pesto

$24.00

Gnocchi alla Cacio & Pepe

$25.00

Gnocchi alla Caponata

$27.00

Gnocchi al Tartufo

$29.00

Gnocchi al Ragú di Maiale

$27.00

Dolci/Dessert

Cannolo

$12.00

Deconstructed version of traditional Sicilian cannolo with ricotta mousse and crumbled pistachio Bronte IGP nuts

Gelato EVOO

$10.00

Extra virgin olive oil gelato with drops of 50yrs aged balsamic vinegar of Modena IGP

Gelato Strega

$10.00

Strega liquor and saffron

Gelato Vanilla

$10.00

Scoop Of Gelato

$3.00

Tiramisù

$12.00

Mascarpone mouse, savoiardo cookie and coffee

Crostatina

$12.00

Sweet shortcrust pastry filled with English custard and mixed seasonal fresh fruit

Profiterole

$12.00Out of stock

Puffs filled with whipped cream garnished with chocolate mouse and chocolate curls

Pistacchio & Choco

$11.00Out of stock

Affogato

$12.00

Strega Colomba

$35.00

Ricotta & Pera

$13.00

WHITE by the Bottle

Pinot Grigio BTL

$38.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$45.00

Chardonnay BTL

$45.00

Falanghina del Sannio DOC BTL

$45.00

Salina Bianco

$48.00

Pasetti BTL

$40.00

Colosi Grillo BTL

$40.00

Böen Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

Statti Greco BTL

$42.00

Luisa BTL

$42.00

Villa Sparina Gavi BTL

$45.00

Marotti Campi BTL

$45.00

Surrau BTL

$45.00

San Marzano BTL

$45.00

Clay Shannon BTL

$48.00

Tenuta Scuotto BTL

$48.00

Cantina Tremin

$49.00

Giovanni Rosso Etna Bianco

$55.00

Cork Fee

$25.00

RED by the Bottle

Pinot Nero BTL

$38.00

Montepulciano BTL

$45.00

Aglianico del Sannio DOC BTL

$45.00

Morellino BTL

$45.00

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$45.00

Salina Rosso

$48.00

Cantina Tramin BTL

$38.00

Colosi Nero D'Avola BTL

$40.00

Santa Tresa BTL

$40.00

II Borro BTL

$42.00

Böen Pinot Noir BTL

$42.00

Statti Gaglioppo BTL

$42.00

Marotti Campi Lacrima Di Morro DOC BTL

$42.00

Villa Sparina Barbera BTL

$45.00

Surrau BTL

$45.00

Vicchiomaggio BTL

$45.00

Clay Shannon BTL

$48.00

Tabarrini BTL

$48.00

Luisa Refosco BTL

$49.00

Fiore BTL

$50.00

Basilisco BTL

$55.00

Li Veli BTL

$55.00

Tua Rita BTL

$55.00

Tenuta di Ceppaiano BTL

$55.00

La Bella Sud BTL

$55.00

Quilt BTL

$59.00

Ridolfi BTL

$59.00

Tre Rose BTL

$59.00

Cordero di Montezemolo BTL

$59.00

Campi Valerio BTL

$59.00

San Marzano BTL

$60.00

Vicchiomaggio Riserva BTL

$60.00

Montepoloso BTL

$60.00

Donnafugata BTL

$60.00

Movia BTL

$60.00

Fontana Bianca BTL

$65.00

Terre Stregate Riserva BTL

$75.00

Garesio BTL

$75.00

Camigliano BTL

$80.00

Giovanni Rosso Etna Rosso BTL

$85.00

Giovanni Rosso Barolo BTL

$85.00

Tommasi BTL

$90.00

Cork Fee

$25.00

ROSE by the Bottle

Leone de Castri BTL

$40.00

Rose GLS

$10.00

Cerasuolo D'Abruzzo Glass

$14.00

Cerasuolo D'Abruzzo Bottle

$52.00

SPARKLING

Acinum BTL

$34.00

Tenuta di Collalbrigo BTL

$36.00

Angelini Moscato BTL

$36.00

Angelini Brachetto

$36.00

Quid

$38.00

Tenuta Paderzana

$38.00

Velenosi

$45.00

Lanson

$60.00

Ca' del Bosco

$69.00

Charles Heipsieck

$105.00

WINE LIST

Pinot Grigio BTL

$38.00

Sparkling Brut BTL

$38.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$45.00

Moschofilero BTL

$38.00

Falanghina del Sannio DOC BTL

$45.00

Chardonnay BTL

$45.00

Villa Sparina Gavi BTL

$45.00

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi DOC BTL

$45.00

Agiorgitiko BTL

$38.00

Pinot Nero BTL

$38.00

Aglianico del Sannio DOC BTL

$45.00

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$45.00

Marotti Campi Lacrima Di Morro DOC BTL

$42.00

Rose Mouchtaro BTL

$42.00

Morellino BTL

$45.00

Villa Sparina Barbera BTL

$45.00

Il Borro

$100.00

Sagrantino Montefalco 13

$89.00

Sagrantino BTL

$89.00

Ornellaia

$130.00

Barbaresco

$69.00

Ruinart Champagne

$110.00

Coffee

Cappuccino

$4.50

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso

$3.50

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

American Coffee

$4.00

American Decaf Coffee

$4.00

DBL Espresso

$4.00

DBL Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Espresso & Sambuca

$6.50

Soda

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

SP Aranciata

$3.50

SP Chinotto

$3.50

SP Limonata

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Ice-tea

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Water

Acqua Panna

$6.00

San Pellegrino Large

$6.00

San Pelligrino Small

$4.50

SELTZER

Fabrizia Orange

$6.00

Fabrizia Lemon

$6.00

Stony CBD

$7.00

Lime High Noon

$6.00

Mango High Noon

$6.00

Antipasto/App (Copy)

Calamari Aglio Olio & Peperoncino

$18.00

Calamari strings in squid ink and peas purée and salmon caviar

Baccalà Mantecato

$18.00

Scallops with artichoke purée, artichoke heart and confit cherry tomatoes

Tartare Di Tonno

$18.00

Tuna tartare and Sicilian veggies caponata

Melanzana

$16.00

Lightly fried eggplant filled with mozzarella and parmigiano Reggiano DOP* topped with confit cherry tomato and San Marzano tomato mousse and basil powder GF V

Misto

$24.00

Assortment of Italian cured meats and cheeses: prosciutto di Parma DOP*, salame napoletano, mortadella, caciocavallo, gorgonzola DOP*, parmigiano Reggiano DOP* served with olives and focaccia bread

Burrata & Pomodorini

$15.00

Fresh cherry tomatoes and fresh basil GF

Burrata & Prosciutto

$18.00

Thinly sliced Prosciutto di Parma DOP* GF

Burrata & Tartufo

$20.00

Shaved black truffles and truffle oil GF

Polpo alla Cacio & Pepe

$20.00

Octupus with potatoes purée, confit cherry tomatoes and rosemary olive oil

Salumi di Mare

$26.00Out of stock

Assortment of cured Tyrrhenian Sea fish: tuna bresaola, swordfish girello, branzino ‘nduja and sea salami

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$20.00

Beef carpaccio, cacio & pepe sauce and shaved black truffles

Insalate/Salad (Copy)

Carciofi & Finocchio Salad

$15.00

Arugula, artichoke and fennel mixed salad served with fresh avocado mousse topped with a homemade coffee-infused mustard dressing GF

Strega Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, and carot, tossed in Aglianico vinaigrette GF

Tonno Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens with Italian tuna under olive oil, casarau bread - traditional Sardinian flat bread - avocado mousse, celery, cherry tomatoes and shaved carrots GF* (without casarau bread)

Pizza (Copy)

Ricotta Guanciale & Pepe

$18.00

Fresh fior di latte, cacio & pepe fondue and yellow Vesuvian cherry tomatoes and Sichuan pepper

Calabrese

$19.00

Tomato sauce, fresh fior di latte, whole burrata cheese, ‘nduja sausage and basil

Capicollo & Bufala

$20.00Out of stock

Fresh fior di latte, capicollo, bufala mozzarella Campana DOP*, crumbled salted almond taralli and basil

Diavola

$16.00

Tomato sauce, fresh fior di latte, hot salami and basil

Focaccia Origano

$6.00

EVOO and organic Sicilian oregano V

Il Mio Viaggio a New York

$20.00

Il Mio Viaggio a New York 18 Bufala mozzarella Campana DOP*, yellow and red Vesuvian cherry tomatoes and organic Sicilian oregano

Carbonara

$20.00

Fresh fior di latte, prosciutto cotto ham, artichoke and smoked provola

Margherita

$14.00

Tomato sauce, fresh fior di latte, Parmigiano Reggiano DOP* and basil

Marinara

$14.00

Tomato sauce, anchovy fillets and anchovy’s colatura from Cetara, Vesuvian cherry tomatoes, Gaeta black olives, garlic purée and organic Sicilian oregano

Mortadella

$18.00

Fresh fior di latte, mortadella, pistachio purée and basil

Prosciutto & Rucola

$20.00

Fresh fior di latte, arugula, cherry tomatoes and Prosciutto di Parma DOP*

Salsiccia & Broccoli

$16.00

Fresh fior di latte, cod fish and broccoli rabe

Strega Pizza

$16.00

Fresh fior di latte, rosemary roasted potatoes, roasted pancetta and basil

Tartufo & Stracciatella

$25.00

Whole burrata cheese, fresh fior di latte, shaved black truffles and basil

Dolci/Dessert (Copy)

Cannolo

$12.00

Deconstructed version of traditional Sicilian cannolo with ricotta mousse and crumbled pistachio Bronte IGP nuts

Gelato EVOO

$10.00

Extra virgin olive oil gelato with drops of 50yrs aged balsamic vinegar of Modena IGP

Gelato Strega

$10.00

Strega liquor and saffron

Gelato Vanilla

$10.00

Tiramisù

$12.00

Mascarpone mouse, savoiardo cookie and coffee

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9-11 River St, Milford, CT 06460

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Scratch Baking
orange star4.5 • 49
84 Broad Street Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
Stonebridge - 50 Daniel Street
orange starNo Reviews
50 Daniel Street Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
Sprout juice bar
orange starNo Reviews
37 River street Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
Frosty Twist
orange starNo Reviews
22 South broad street Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
Strega Market - 3 River Street
orange starNo Reviews
3 River Street Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
Scratch Holiday 2022 - 84 Broad Street
orange starNo Reviews
84 Broad Street Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Milford

Cafe Atlantique
orange star4.4 • 451
33 W River St, Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
Bert's Deli
orange star4.5 • 359
400 Boston Post Rd Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese - Milford
orange star4.3 • 243
902 Boston Post Rd Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
Oar & Oak
orange star4.6 • 130
1 Seabreeze Ave Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
Scratch Baking
orange star4.5 • 49
84 Broad Street Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes
orange star4.6 • 24
20 Commerce Park Milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milford
Stratford
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Shelton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
West Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Ansonia
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
New Haven
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
East Haven
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston