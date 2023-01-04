Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dang BBQ Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

320 Carleton Avenue

Central Islip, NY 11722

Snacks

Brisket & Bacon Empanadas

$12.00

Two Jumbo, Fried Empanadas stuffed with Chipotle BBQ Chopped Brisket, Jalapeno Bacon Jam, Smoked Gouda & Cheddar Cheese, served with our signature Tangy Dang dipping Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries

$12.00

Your choice of Fries or our Homemade BBQ Potato Chips covered our Classic Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Pulled smoked Chicken, Sweet Honey BBQ Sauce, Ranch Dressing & Crumbled Bacon

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

Your choice of Fries or our Homemade BBQ Chips smothered in Classic Cheddar Cheese Sauce and our Signature Texas Style BBQ Brisket Chili, topped with Shredded Cheddar and Diced Onions

Loaded BBQ Garbage Fries

$12.00

Your choice of Fries or our Homemade BBQ Chips smothered in Cheddar cheese Sauce, topped with BBQ Baked Beans, Pulled Pork, Sweet Honey BBQ Sauce and Cole Slaw

Chipotle Brisket Fries

$13.00

Your choice of Fries or our Homemade BBQ Chips smothered in Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Chopped Brisket, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Pickled Onions & Jalapenos & Crumbled Bacon

Cup of Soup/Chili

$5.00

Give us a call to find out our soup of the day....or just take a chance and go for it. It's going to be awesome, we promise. SOUP OF THE DAY: SMOKED CHICKEN & BEAN CHOWDER

Bowl of Soup/Chili

$9.00

Chicken Tenders Basket

$14.00

Four Jumbo Chicken Tenders served with Fries, Texas Toast and Cole Slaw with our Signtaure Tangy Dang Sauce

Basket Fries

$6.00

Canned Soft Drinks

$2.00

Your choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Lipton Brisk or Poland Spring Bottled Water (16.9 oz)

Bottled Soft Drink

$3.00

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Diet Mountain Dew, Root Beer

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Jumbo Salad of fresh Chopped Romaine topped with Grilled Chicken Breast Strips, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Seasoned Croutons & Creamy Caesar Dressing (on side)

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Jumbo Salad of fresh Chopped Romaine topped with Fried Buffalo Chicken Breast, Shredded Cheddar, Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Crumbled Bacon & Bleu Cheese and Hard Boiled Egg

BBQ Chef Salad

$15.00

Jumbo Salad of fresh Chopped Romaine topped with Julienne Strips of BBQ Brisket, Virginia Ham, Roast Turkey Breast, American & Swiss Cheese, with Crumbled Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber and Hard Boiled Egg, with your choice of dressing

BBQ Brisket Salad

$15.00

Jumbo Salad of fresh Chopped Romaine topped with Sliced BBQ Brisket, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Diced Tomato & Fried Onion Tanglers with Ranch Dressing

Balsamic Glazed Veggie Salad

$14.00

Jumbo Salad of fresh Chopped Romaine topped with Balsamic Glazed Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, and Roasted Red Peppers with Crumbled Gorgonzola, Diced Tomato & Cucumber and your choice of Dressing

Smoked Chicken & Bacon Salad

$14.00

Jumbo Salad of fresh Chopped Romaine topped with Pulled Smoked Chicken, Shredded Cheddar, Crumbled Bacon, Diced Tomato & Hard Boiled Egg with your choice of Dressing

BBQ Sammies

Pulled Pork Sammy

$15.00

Served with Fries & Slaw

Pulled Chicken Sammy

$15.00

Served with Fries & Slaw

BBQ Brisket Sammy

$16.00

Have it Chopped or Sliced Served with Fries & Slaw

Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$13.00

Served with Lettuce & Tomato and Fries

BBQ Brisket Grilled Cheese & Fries

$13.00

Thick Cut Texas Toast buttered and Grilled with Melted American Cheese and Chopped Brisket. Served with Fries

BBQ Pork Grilled Cheese & Fries

$13.00

Thick Cut Texas Toast buttered and Grilled with Melted American Cheese and Pulled Pork. Served with Fries

Grilled Cheese & Soup Combo

$11.00

Thick Cut Texas Toast buttered and Grilled with Melted American Cheese. Served with Soup, Chili, Fries or Chips

Wrangler Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with applewood Smoked Bacon and Melted Pepper Jack Cheese with Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Fries

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Seasoned Croutons, Sliced Tomato and Creamy Caesar Dressing in a Jumbo Flour Tortilla Wrap, served with Homemade BBQ Chips

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken Breast, Sliced Tomato, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Crumbled Bacon and Chopped Romaine with Ranch Dressing in a Jumbo Flour Tortilla Wrap, served with Homemade BBQ Chips

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Balsamic Glazed Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Portabella Mushroom & Roast Red Pepper with Lettuce, Tomato & Crumbled Gorgonzola in a Jumbo Flour Tortilla Wrap, served with Homemade BBQ Chips

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Fried Chicken Tenders with Melted Cheddar, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing in a Jumbo Flour Tortilla Wrap, served with Homemade BBQ Chips

Brisket Bacon Gorgonzola Wrap

$14.00

Tender Sliced BBQ Brisket, Crumbled Bacon, Gorgonzola Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato with Sweet Honey BBQ Sauce in a Jumbo Flour Tortilla Wrap, served with Homemade BBQ Chips

American Deli Wrap

$14.00

Sliced Brisket, Virginia Ham, Roast Turkey Breast, American & Swiss Cheese, with Lettuce & Tomato, Mayo & Mustard in a Jumbo Flour Tortilla Wrap, served with Homemade BBQ Chips

Turkey Bacon Swiss Wrap

$14.00

Sliced Roast Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato with Chipotle Aioli in a Jumbo Flour Tortilla Wrap, served with Homemade BBQ Chips

Burgers

Bangin Brisket Patty Melt

$15.00

Two thick slices of Grilled Texas Toast surrounding layers of melted Cheddar Cheese, a 1/4 lb Cheeseburger, Chipotle BBQ Chopped Brisket, More Cheese and Pickled Onions. Served with Fries

The Pretty Piggy Patty Melt

$14.00

Two thick slices of Grilled Texas Toast surrounding layers of melted Pepper Jack Cheese, a 1/4 lb Cheeseburger, Sweet Honey BBQ Pulled Pork, More Cheese and Jalapeno Maple Bacon Jam. Served with Fries

The Mushroom Swiss Stacker Melt

$15.00

Two 1/4 lb Steakburgers grilled to order and smothered in melted Swiss Cheese and topped with our Sauteed Whiskey Mushroom Demi Glace layered between two slices of thick cut Grilled Texas Toast with even more melted Swiss. Served with Fries

Double Bacon Stacker Melt

$15.00

Two 1/4 lb Steakburgers grilled to order and topped with our Jalapeno Maple Bacon Jam, Grilled Onions and Melted American Cheese between two thick cut slices of grilled Texas Toast. Served with Fries

1/4 lb. Cheeseburger & Fries

$11.00+

Topped with Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Onion. Served with Fries

Dang Dogs

Hot Dog

$5.00

Taryn Dog

$7.00

Jumbo all beef Hot Dog topped with Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Pulled Pork & Sweet Honey BBQ Sauce

Melissa Dog

$7.00

Jumbo all beef Hot Dog topped with Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Chopped Brisket, Chipotle BBQ Sauce & Onion Tanglers

Garrett Dog

$7.00

Jumbo all beef Hot Dog topped with Cheddar Cheese Sauce and Crumbled Bacon

Carolina Dog

$7.00

Jumbo all beef Hot Dog topped with Our Homemade Texas Style BBQ Chili, Cole Slaw & Diced Onion

Double Dog Basket

$15.00

Two of our Dang Dogs served with Fries

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come get some! Dang BBQ Food Truck located at 320 Carleton Ave. Central Islip, behind Courthouse Plaza Office. Call us at (631) 431-8958

