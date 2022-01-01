Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dang Brother Camp Pendleton 22 Area

review star

No reviews yet

22 Area & 62 Area

CAMP PENDLETON, CA 92055

Order Again

Popular Items

The Jody
Ninja Punch
Cheese

Doughboy Dave's Specialty Pies

Cheese

$7.00

Cheese only

Chesty Puller

$13.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Mushroom, Red Bell Peppers, Black Olives

Hueyman

$11.00

Pesto Base, Pepperoni, Chicken, Red Bell Peppers, Feta

Infidel

$10.00

Bacon, Ham, Sausage

John Basilone (Margherita)

$8.00

Tomato, Basil

Mercenary

$11.00

Chipotle Pesto Base, Chicken, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeño

Ninja Punch

$10.00

Buffalo Base, Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeño, Ranch Drizzle

Pepperoni

$8.00

Cheese, Pepperoni

Pink Lady

$11.00

Pepperoni, Bacon, Spinach, Mushroom

Sam K

$12.00

Pepperoni, Chicken, Sausage, Bacon, Ham

Tap Rack Bang

$9.00

Housemade Ranch Base, Chicken, Bacon

Terminal Lance

$10.00

Pepperoni, Jalapeño, Pineapple

Texan

$10.00

BBQ Base, Garlic Chicken, Bacon, Onion

The Jody

$11.00

Olive Oil and Garlic Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Pizza Sauce on top

The POG (p'Oh'g)

$11.00

Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion

Garlic Cheese Sticks

$5.00

Garlic olive oil, italian seasoning, mozzerella, with a side of housemade pizza sauce

Simo's Sandwiches

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Two eggs, bacon, slice of white American cheese.

Ham Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Two eggs, ham, slice of white American cheese.

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Two eggs, sausage patty, slice of white American cheese.

Build Your Own Pizza

BYOP (Build Your Own Pizza)

$7.00

Start with a $7 cheese plus $1 per topping

Sides/Sauces

Housemade Ranch Side

$0.50

2 oz cup

Housemade Pizza Sauce Side

$0.50

2 oz cup

Housemade Spicy Ranch Side

$0.50

2 oz cup

Cheesesteak Online

10" Philly Cheesesteak

$9.50

Chopped ribeye roll, carmelized onions, American cheese

5" Philly Cheesesteak

$5.50

Chopped ribeye roll, carmelized onions, American cheese

10" Chicken Philly

$9.50

Chopped grilled chicken, carmelized onions, red bell peppers, American cheese

5" Chicken Philly

$5.50

Chopped grilled chicken, carmelized onions, red bell peppers, American cheese

Drinks

Coke

$1.75

12oz can

Diet Coke

$1.75

12oz can

Dr Pepper

$1.75

12oz can

Sprite

$1.75

12oz can

Water

$1.00

16oz bottle

Gatorade

$2.75

20oz bottle

Monster - Regular

$3.50

16oz can

Monster - Sugar Free

$3.75

16oz can

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:45 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:45 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:45 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:45 am - 7:00 pm
Friday5:45 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
USMC Veteran owned, Camp Pendleton based food stand that serves wood fire pizza, NY Deli Style egg sandwiches, and Phillys!

