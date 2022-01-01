Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dang Good Foods

82 Reviews

$$

13735 Madison Ave

Lakewood, OH 44107

Order Again

Popular Items

Char Bee Hoon
Char Kway Teow
Fried Rice

Appetizers

A Vietnamese staple. This rolls are made with rice paper wraps, rice noodles, pork, and shrimp. Comes with our house peanut sauce. Vegan and gluten free options available.
Dang Good Wings
$8.50

Dang Good Wings

$8.50

Crispy Fried Chicken wings with a little hint of spice

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$7.00Out of stock

Cooked cabbage, carrots, and jicama encased in rice/flour wrapper and fried into a nice crispy starter

Deconstructed Crab Rangoon

Deconstructed Crab Rangoon

$7.00Out of stock

From the far fling coast of San Francisco, a tiki bar chef created crab rangoon to blend American taste for cheese and crunchy things. Here at Dang good foods, we deconstructed this icon dish to celebrate Americana!

Carrot cake

Carrot cake

$8.00

No carrots nor cake. Made mainly with daikon and pan fried with eggs, this street dish is often consumed as breakfast, lunch, dinner, and sometimes after a night out after drinks. You have a choice of white or black. Black being sweet/savory and white being only savory. (Contains pork)

Buns

Braised Pork Belly Steamed Buns

Braised Pork Belly Steamed Buns

$11.00Out of stock

Buns are sold in sets of three. Braised pork belly is cooked with a house braising sauce and served with cucumber and shiitake mushrooms.

Seasoned Tofu Steamed Buns
$11.00

$11.00

Seasoned Tofu is served with shiitake mushrooms and topped with house teriyaki sauce. Buns are sold in sets of 3

Spam Steamed Buns
$11.00

$11.00

Pan Fried Spam with shiitake mushrooms, slice cucumber, topped with house teriyaki sauce and Furikake.

Noodles

Char Kway Teow
$15.00

Char Kway Teow

$15.00

An icon of Singapore street food. Char Kway Teow is a wok fried noodles dish that is a must when you step out of Changi Airport. Fresh rice noodle, egg noodle, shrimp, eggs, bean sprouts, yu choy, and Chinese pork sausage are just some of the ingredients in this dish. Vegan Friendly option with tofu and mushrooms available.

Mee Goreng

Mee Goreng

$16.00

Egg noodles stir fried with veggies, eggs, shrimp, and chicken. Our specialty sauce accents this dish to represent our interpretation of this Malay style dish.

Fish Ball Noodles
$12.00

Fish Ball Noodles

$12.00

Fish balls are, as my wife would describe it to our customers, like fish versions of balled bologna. It's served withslices of char siew pork and market Asian vegetables with home made shrimp and chicken bone broth known in the Ang household as Mom’s soup. Soup version serves with all items in a bowl. Dry version serves with noodles tossed in a savory sauce (spicy option available) with the wonton and soup on the side.

Curry Noodles

Curry Noodles

$13.00

Originated from India, the dish curry can be found in many cultures as it adapts to local interpretations. Our curry carries influences from India and all other cultures found in Singapore. Gluten free friendly available.

Char Bee Hoon

Char Bee Hoon

$11.00

Char in Hokkien is to stir fry. Bee Hoon is rice noodles. Much like it's cousin, Fried Rice, this is another staple in Singapore. We stir fry these noodles with eggs, veggies, and your choice of either or tofu or Char Siew pork. Vegan friendly and gluten free friendly option available.

Rice

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$10.00

Is Singapore the fried rice paradise? To us it is! Wok fried to bring out the fragrance of rice and all the delicious ingredients, this dish is a Lakewood favorite! Vegan and gluten free friendly option available

Nasi Lemak

Nasi Lemak

$14.00

Pandan infused coconut milk flavored jasmine rice (did I get your attention yet?) is the star of this dish. Serve with crispy chicken wings, cucumber slices, egg and a sweet, savory and mildly spicy chili sauce. A truly hearty meal. GFF (Gluten free friendly).

Curry Rice

Curry Rice

$10.00

Originated from India, the dish curry can be found in many cultures as it adapts to local interpretations. Our curry carries influences from India and all other cultures found in Singapore. Gluten free friendly available.

Rice Wraps

Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$6.00

Pan fried spam glazed with house teriyaki sauce, sandwiched with premium sushi grade rice and wrapped in seaweed. Umami galore! Due to a supply issue, the GFF (gluten free friendly) version is not available at this time. *Listed on Cleveland Scene Magazine's The Best Things We Ate in Cleveland 2020.*

Salmon Onigiri
$6.00

Salmon Onigiri

$6.00

A common lunch for the young and old across Japan’s hardworking folks. Our onigiri is a popular holdover from our food truck days. (gluten free friendly).

Twin Wraps

Twin Wraps

$10.00

Pick your combination of each wrap for Wednesday wrap up special

Desserts

Sago Gula Melaka
$6.00

$6.00

Tapioca pearl and seasonal fruit, slathered with a velvety coconut milk and pandan infused palm sugar syrup. Naturally GFF

Black Rice Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

A traditional South East Asian dessert. Served with coconut milk. GFF (gluten free friendly) and vegan friendly.

Drinks

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Sparkling Water
$1.00

$1.00

Specialty Drinks
$1.50

$1.50

Bubble Tea Taro
$4.00

$4.00

Bottle Water
$1.00

$1.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Bubble Tea Brown Sugar
$4.00

$4.00

Sides and Extra

Side of Veggies
$3.50

$3.50

Rangoon Chips

$1.00Out of stock

Extra Rice

$1.50

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Fresh Chilies
$1.00

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markContactless Payments
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Taste of Singapore and more!

Website

Location

13735 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

Directions

