Dang Good Foods

Fish Ball Noodles

$12.00

Fish balls are, as my wife would describe it to our customers, like fish versions of balled bologna. It's served withslices of char siew pork and market Asian vegetables with home made shrimp and chicken bone broth known in the Ang household as Mom’s soup. Soup version serves with all items in a bowl. Dry version serves with noodles tossed in a savory sauce (spicy option available) with the wonton and soup on the side.