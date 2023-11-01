- Home
- /
- Bloomington
- /
- Dang Boba, Poke & Banh Mi - Bloomington
Dang Boba, Poke & Banh Mi - Bloomington
No reviews yet
1240 E Empire St
Bloomington, IL 61701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Banh Mi (Vietnamese Sandwiches)
the traditional banh mi with Vietnamese ham and bologna, Hong Kong-styled BBQ pork and our homemade pate
grilled pork
grilled chicken
Hong Kong-styled BBQ pork and our homemade pate
Vietnamese ham and our homemade pate
Vietnamese bologna and our homemade pate
lightly-fried and marinated tofu
avocado
scrambled or over-easy eggs with yum yum sauce
salmon teriyaki
Signature Poke Bowls
Salmon, tuna, mango, ginger, edamame, masago, sesame seeds, avocado with teriyaki and poke sauce (mild)
Salmon, edamame, pineapple, ginger, seaweed salad, cucumber, sesame seeds with teriyaki and sesame sauce
Tuna, cilantro, edamame, mango, crab salad, pickled ginger, masago with unagi and poke sauce (mild)
Salmon, tuna, scallions, mango, jalapeno, furikake, cucumber, radish kimchi with gochujang sauce (spicy)
Salmon, shrimp tempura, pineapple, edamame, scallion, masago, cucumber, sesame seed with yum yum and poke sauce (mild)
Teriyaki Bowls
Served with white rice, brown rice or lettuce, steamed broccoli & carrot and miso soup.
Served with white rice, brown rice or lettuce, steamed broccoli & carrot and miso soup.
Served with white rice, brown rice or lettuce, steamed broccoli & carrot and miso soup.
Served with white rice, brown rice or lettuce, steamed broccoli & carrot and miso soup.