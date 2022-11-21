Restaurant header imageView gallery

D'Angelos Pizza Pacific

review star

No reviews yet

101 East Union St

Pacific, MO 63069

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
16" Family Meal Deal
LG Cheese Breadsticks

MEAL DEALS

14" Family Meal Deal

$24.99

16" Family Meal Deal

$27.99

Dinner for Two Pasta Deal

$26.99

Rosemary's Special

$28.99

Marnie's Special

$22.99

Holden's Special

$24.99

1/2 Gallon Spaghetti or Mostaccioli

$14.79

1/2 Gallon Traditional Salad

$8.79

SMALL 12"

12" Cheese

$12.05

12" 1-Topping

$13.05

12" 2-Topping

$14.05

12" Build Your Own

$12.05

MEDIUM 14"

14" Cheese

$14.05

14" 1-Topping

$15.55

14" 2-Topping

$17.05

14" Build Your Own

$14.05

LARGE 16"

16" Cheese

$16.05

16" 1-Topping

$18.05

16" 2-Topping

$20.05

16" Build Your Own

$16.05

Cauliflower

CF Cheese

$10.10

CF 1-Topping

$11.60

CF 2-Topping

$13.10

CF Build Your Own

$10.10

SMALL 12"

12" Deluxe

$16.88

12" Mega

$18.88

12" Meat

$18.88

12" Vegetarian

$14.88

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.88

12" Ultimate Hawaiian

$17.88

12" Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$18.88

12" Spinach Artichoke

$18.88

MEDIUM 14"

14" Deluxe

$19.36

14" Mega

$21.88

14" Meat

$21.38

14" Vegetarian

$17.38

14" BBQ Chicken

$20.38

14" Ultimate Hawaiian

$20.38

14" Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$21.88

14" Spinach Artichoke

$21.38

LARGE 16"

16" Deluxe

$21.88

16" Mega

$23.88

16" Meat

$23.88

16" Vegetarian

$20.38

16" BBQ Chicken

$23.88

16" Ultimate Hawaiian

$23.88

16" Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$23.88

16" Spinach Artichoke

$23.88

Cauliflower

CF Deluxe

$14.49

CF Mega

$16.49

CF Meat

$15.49

CF Vegetarian

$12.49

CF BBQ Chicken

$15.49

CF Ultimate Hawaiian

$15.49

CF Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$16.49

CF Spinach Artichoke

$16.49

APPS

SM Cheese Breadsticks

$5.99

LG Cheese Breadsticks

$8.99

2 pc Cheese Garlic Bread

$1.75

6pc Cheese Garlic Bread

$4.99

SM Chicken Cheese Breadsticks

$7.99

LG Chicken Cheese Breadsticks

$10.99

2 pc Garlic Bread

$1.25

6 pc Garlic Bread

$3.75

Garlic Cheese Foccacia Bread

$7.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Toasted Meat Ravioli App

$7.99

Wings

$10.70

SALADS

SM Dinner Salad

$4.49

LG Dinner Salad

$6.49

SM House Salad

$7.49

LG House Salad

$9.49

SM Chef Salad

$7.49

LG Chef Salad

$9.49

Spinach Artichoke Salad

$9.49

SM Country Salad

$7.49

LG Country Salad

$9.49

SM Chicken Salad

$7.49

LG Chicken Salad

$9.49

SM Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.49

LG Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.49

Side Salad

$2.50

SM Ceasar Salad

$4.24

LG Caesar Salad

$6.24

Side Caesar Salad

$2.50

HALF SUBS/FOCCACIAS

BLT Half Foccacia

$9.69

BLT Half Sub

$8.49

Chicken Half Foccacia

$9.69

Chicken Half Sub

$8.49

Club Half Foccacia

$9.69

Club Half Sub

$8.49

Ham Half Foccacia

$9.69

Ham Half Sub

$8.49

Italian Half Foccacia

$9.69

Italian Half Sub

$8.49

Meatball Half Foccacia

$9.69

Meatball Half Sub

$8.49

Roast Beef Half Foccacia

$9.69

Roast Beef Half Sub

$8.49

Super Half Foccacia

$9.69

Super Half Sub

$8.49

Turkey Half Foccacia

$9.69

Turkey Half Sub

$8.49

Veggie Half Foccacia

$9.69

Veggie Half Sub

$8.49

WHOLE SUBS/FOCCACIAS

BLT Whole Foccacia

$11.69

BLT Whole Sub

$10.49

Chicken Whole Foccacia

$11.69

Chicken Whole Sub

$10.49

Club Whole Foccacia

$11.69

Club Whole Sub

$10.49

Ham Whole Foccacia

$11.69

Ham Whole Sub

$10.49

Italian Whole Foccacia

$11.69

Italian Whole Sub

$10.49

Meatball Whole Foccacia

$11.69

Meatball Whole Sub

$10.49

Roast Beef Whole Foccacia

$11.69

Roast Beef Whole Sub

$10.49

Super Whole Foccacia

$11.69

Super Whole Sub

$10.49

Turkey Whole Foccacia

$11.69

Turkey Whole Sub

$10.49

Veggie Whole Foccacia

$11.69

Veggie Whole Sub

$10.49

PASTA

Lasagna

$11.49

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce

$10.49

Mostaccoli

$11.49

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.49

Toasted Meat Ravioli Dinner

$9.49

Manicotti

$11.49

Cannelloni

$12.49

Chicken & Mushroom Penne

$13.49

Pasta Carbonara

$13.49

6 Meatballs, Sauce & Cheese

$5.99

Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$12.49

Cannelloni/ Manicoti

$12.49

Other Sandwiches & Soups

Roast Beef Stacker

$10.49

BLT Stacker

$9.99

Bowl Chili

$8.24

Italian Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$10.24

Italian Grilled Cheese & Bowl Chili

$11.24

Burger

$10.24

Double Burger

$12.24

Triple Burger

$14.24

Tomato Soup

$4.99

Italian Grilled Cheese

$6.24

SIDES

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Caesar

$0.50

Side FF Ranch

$0.50

Side French

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side House Italian

$0.50

Side Poppy Seed

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Sweet & Chili

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Alfredo

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Meat Sauce

$0.50

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Fries

$2.00

Chips

$1.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Pickle

$0.20

KIDS

K-Fettuccini

$5.99

K-Spaghetti

$5.99

K-Mostaccioli

$5.99

K-Pizza

$7.99

K-Sierra Mist

$1.50

K-Lemonade

$1.50

K-Pepsi

$1.50

K-Diet Pepsi

$1.50

K-Mountain Dew

$1.50

K-Dr. Pepper

$1.50

K-Iced Tea

$1.50

K-Sweet Tea

$1.50

K-Capri Sun

$1.00

K-Diet Mountain Dew

$1.50

K-Orange Crush

$1.50

DESSERT

New York Cheesecake

$3.75

Turtle Cheesecake

$3.75

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.75

Cherry Cheesecake

$3.75

Colossal Cookie Triple Chocolate

$2.25

Sm Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Chocolate Chip cookie milk cake

$6.00

N/A BEVS

Small Fountain

$1.50

Large Fountain

$2.25

Can Soda

$1.25

6-Pack Cans

$3.99

Bottle Water

$1.50

Regular Water

Lg Water

Dine In Drink

$2.25

2L

$3.29

Small Tea

$1.50

Large tea

$2.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

D Angelos has been a favorite place for the community for over 25 years to get Great Pizza, Subs and Italian favorites!

Website

Location

101 East Union St, Pacific, MO 63069

Directions

Gallery
D'Angelos Pizza image
BG pic
Main pic

