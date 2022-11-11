  • Home
Danger Von Dempsey's Airport Watertown Airport ATY

Watertown Airport ATY

Watertown, SD 57201

Order Again

Dempsey's Brewing Co.

Battle Axe Blonde

$0.00+Out of stock

Pours a strong golden color with a pillowy white head. Brewed with Pilsner malt and fermented cool for a crisp lager-like finish. This is our most popular beer and one of the original seven brews from 1999.

Brewers Gone Mild

$0.00+

Light copper hue, biscuity malt flavor with a mildly bitter finish.

Dangergarden

$0.00+Out of stock

Classic Belgian ale spiced with coriander and orange peel.

G.D.K. (Orange/Black Cherry Seltzer)

$0.00+

Main Squeeze

$5.75+Out of stock

Dempsey's lemon shandy. Grab your Main Squeeze and have a refreshing summer brew!

Open Door IPA

$0.00+Out of stock

West Coast style IPA geared for any hophead.

Valkyrie Red

$0.00+Out of stock

California Common style beer coming in at 5.1% ABV.

Beers

Bud Light

$4.50

"Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. Its superior drinkability and refreshing flavor makes it the world’s favorite light beer."

Budweiser

$4.50

"Known as "The King of Beers," Budweiser was first introduced by Adolphus Busch in 1876 and it's still brewed with the same high standards today. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp American-style lager. Brewed with the best barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties, it is an icon of core American values like optimism and celebration."

Coors Light

$4.50

"Coors Light is Coors Brewing Company's largest-selling brand and the fourth best-selling beer in the U.S. Introduced in 1978, Coors Light has been a favorite in delivering the ultimate in cold refreshment for more than 25 years. The simple, silver-toned can caught people's attention and the brew became nicknamed the \Silver Bullet\" as sales climbed."

Drekker Everybody Love Everybody

$9.00

"Rainbow Sherbet Sour we brewed with some of our bestest friends from The Brewing Projekt. It's got a ton of lemon, lime, cherry, orange, raspberry, guava, vanilla, lactose, marshmallows, and of course, rainbow sherbet!"

Drekker Pizza Toots

$9.00Out of stock

"New England Style IPA brewed with CTZ, Rakau & Ekuanot hops. Pillowy soft body with citrus, melon, & tropical fruit flavors."

Fair State Big Drinks

$5.00

Fernson Skip Day

$5.50

"Hard Seltzer brewed with fruit punch essence."

Guinness

$6.00

"Swirling clouds tumble as the storm begins to calm. Settle. Breathe in the moment, then break through the smooth, light head to the bittersweet reward. Unmistakably GUINNESS, from the first velvet sip ti the last, lingering drop. And every deep-dark satisfying mouthful in between. Pure beauty. Pure GUINNESS."

Heineken 0.0 N/A

$5.50

"Het bijzondere aan Heineken 0.0 is dat het bier dubbel wordt gebrouwen met de beroemde Heineken A-gist. Vervolgens wordt de alcohol aan het einde van het brouwproces verwijderd om de beste smaak te krijgen."

Leinenkugel's Oktoberfest

$5.50

"The annual Oktoberfest release."

Long Drink

$6.00Out of stock

Lost Cabin Beer

$5.25

Magners Pear Cider

$6.00

"Magners Pear Cider is created to the highest standards you would expect from Magners. The best quality pears are ripened and selected to provide a distinctive character and the delicately refreshing taste of Magners Irish Pear Cider."

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

"A superior light beer. Brewed using the finest barley malt, select grains, all-imported hops and a pure-cultured yeast strain. The special choice of grains combined with the extended mashing process produces a smooth, refreshing beer with fewer carbohydrates."

Miller Lite

$4.50

"Our flagship brand, Miller Lite, is the great tasting, less filling beer that defined the American light beer category in 1975. We deliver a clear, simple message to consumers: \Miller Lite is the better beer choice.\" What's our proof? 1) Miller Lite is the original light beer. 2) Miller Lite has real beer taste because it's never watered down. 3) Miller Lite is the only beer to win four gold awards in the World Beer Cup for best American-style light lager."

Prairie Artisan Rainbow Sherbet

$7.00

Stiegl Radler

$5.50

"Real grapefruit juice gives this deliciously refreshing Radler (mixed beer drink) its amber natural cloudiness and pleasantly tangy taste. The refreshingly fruity taste makes Stiegl-Radler Grapefruit a wonderful thirst quencher. 100% natural ingredient and brewed with alpine water from Mt. Untersberg."

Twisted Tea

$5.50

White Claw (Black Cherry)

$4.50

White Claw (Mango)

$4.50

Cocktails

Hocus Pocus Specialty Drinks

$6.25

Drunk Witch

$6.00

10X

$6.25

A mule style drink featuring Pendleton Whiskey, peach puree, lime juice, orange bitters, and ginger beer.

Aperol Spritz

$6.25

An Italian classic featuring Aperol, Prosecco, and club soda.

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Our house made Bloody Mary mixed with Glacial Lakes Vodka. Garnished with olives, a pickle spear, and pickled asparagus. Choose and 8oz sidecar from our available DBC taps!

Bulldog

$6.25+

Irish Coffee

$6.25

Hot coffee with Bailey's and Jameson Irish Whiskey.

Kamikaze

$6.25

Not sure what you want to drink? Feeling adventurous? Let us make something just for you. Just let us know if there is anything you don't want (no dairy, no tequila, etc.)

Liquid Marijuana

$5.50

Long Island

$7.50

Your standard Long Island Ice Tea.

Ludicrous Speed

$6.25

Monkey Shoulder blended scotch, peach schnapps, and just a touch of honey come together to form a slightly sweet and delicious drink!

Manhatten

$6.25

Our house Manhattan is made with Bulleit Bourbon, Carpano Antica Formula sweet vermouth, and Angostura bitters. Please talk with our bartenders if you would like it made differently.

Margarita

$6.25

Martini

$6.25

Our house Martini is built with Bombay Sapphire gin, dry vermouth, and just a touch of olive brine. If you select the vodka option, we will create this with Reyka Icelandic vodka. Please let your bartender know if you have any special requests.

Mimosa

$5.50

Your classic Mimosa with Prosecco and orange juice.

Moscow Mule

$5.50

A classic mule made with Reyka Icelandic vodka, ginger beer, and lime.

Old Fashioned

$6.25

Our house Old Fashioned is made with Bulliet bourbon, Angostura bitters, sugar, and one BIG ice cube. If you would like it created differently please talk with your bartender.

Paper Plane

$6.25Out of stock

A delicious combo of Maker's Mark bourbon, Tattersall's Amaro, and Amaro. This will surely take care of those pre-flight jitters.

Peach Bellini

$5.50

A light, sweet, bubbly drink that includes peach puree and LaMarca Prosecco.

Stony Point Yacht Club

$6.25

Glacial Lakes Distillery's gin and white rum, a bit of blue curaçao, and just a bit of cinnamon come together to make a delightfully light cocktail to enjoy.

Tom Collins

$6.25

A classic Tom Collins made with Bombay Sapphire, freshly squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup, and just a touch of club soda.

White Russian

$6.25

Other Liquor Drinks

Bacardi

$4.75+

Bailey's

$5.00+

Basil Hayden's

$5.00+

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$5.50+

Bombay Sapphire

$5.25+

Bulliet Bourbon

$5.25+

Bulliet Rye

$5.25+

Bushmills

$5.00+

California Crest

$4.75+

Canadian Club

$5.00+

Captain Morgan

$4.75+

Codigo Reposado

$6.25+

Courvoisier

$6.25+

Craggenmore

$5.50+Out of stock

Crown Royal

$5.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$5.00+

Disaronno

$5.25+

E&J Brandy

$5.00+

Glacial Lakes Vodka

$5.25+

Gordon's Gin

$4.75+

Green Apple Schnapps

$4.75+

Green Spot

$7.00+

Grey Goose

$5.25+

Havana Club Dark

$4.75+

Havana Club White

$4.75+

Hendricks

$5.75+

Jack Daniels

$5.00+

Jagermeister

$5.25+

Jameson

$5.00+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Johnny Walker Blue

$19.00+

Johnny Walker Red

$5.25+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00+

Jose Cuervo Silver

$5.00+

Kahlua

$4.75+

Lagavulin 18

$7.50+

Macallen 12

$6.75+

Maker's Mark

$5.25+

Malibu

$4.75+

Midleton

$15.50+

Monkey Shoulder

$5.50+

Old Overholt

$4.75+Out of stock

Peach Schnapps

$4.75+

Pendleton

$5.00+

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.75+

Phillips Vodka

$4.75+

Powers

$5.25+

Red Breast

$6.50+

Reyka

$4.75+

Rumplemintz

$5.50+

Sombra Mezcal

$4.75+

Stony Point Gin

$5.25+

Tanqueray

$5.00+

Titos

$5.00+

Tuaca

$4.75+

Whitecap Rum

$5.25+

Windsor

$5.00+

Woodford Reserve

$7.00+Out of stock

Shots

Chuck Norris

$6.25

Fireball

$5.50

Irish Car Bomb

$6.50

Jager Bomb

$6.25

Jagermeister

$5.25

Liquid Marijuana

$6.00

Rumplemintz

$5.50

Washington Apple

$6.25

Red Wine

CK Mondavi Cabernet

$5.50+

"This wine has a classic, deep red color, rich with cherry and blackberry flavors with a hint if oak and a long, silky finish for a perfectly balanced wine."

CK Mondavi Merlot

$5.50+

"This Merlot is silky and rich with aromas of plum, blackberry jam and dark chocolate. With flavors of cherries and pecan pie, the medium-bodied wine has a soft finish that never disappoints."

Dreaming Tree Red Blend

$5.50+

"Crush is a special blend hand-selected from our favorite varieties. This wine pulls you in with notes of smokey berry and a pop of raspberry jam. Around the dinner table or out on the patio, it's a wine you're going to want to share with your favorite people."

White Wine

CK Mondavi Chardonnay

$5.50+

"This Chardonnay is a delightfully crisp wine wit aromas of lemon and citrus. Flavors of apple and pear mingle with a hint of oak in this medium-bodied wine that is smooth and refreshing."

Mirassou Moscato

$5.50+

"Luscious notes of sweet tropical fruit, mandarin oranges and honey."

LaMarca Prosecco

$5.50+

"Crafted in the heart of Italy, LaMarca Prosecco sparkles with lively effervescence. Blossoming notes of honeysuckle and citrus are complemented by hints of crisp green apple, juicy peach and ripe lemon."

Woodbridge White Zin

$5.50+

"This White Zinfandel is a refreshing wine, displaying aromas and flavors of raspberries and strawberries with a hint of citrus."

Non-Alcoholic

Coffee

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Liquid Ice

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

Rampant Lion Root Beer

$2.15+

Our small-batch Root Beer made right here in Watertown, SD!

Red Bull

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Tonic Water

$1.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.00

Water

Water (bottles)

$2.00

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites

$8.00

Chislic

$8.00

Corn Elotes

$9.00Out of stock

French Toast Sticks

$8.00Out of stock

Fries Full Order

$4.50

Fries Side Order

$3.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Pot Stickers

$8.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries-Full Order

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries-Side

$4.00

Tempura Fried Sushi

$10.00Out of stock

Baskets

Apple Cider Battered Polluck Basket

$11.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Chislic Basket

$11.00

Mahi Mahi Basket

$11.00Out of stock

Weekly Lunch Special

$10.00

By the Slice

Single Slices

Combo - Slices

$8.50

Make Your Own

10.5" Gluten Free

$11.00

12" Cheese

$13.00

12'' Tavern Style

$13.00

Specialty

10.5" Gluten Free

$14.00

12" Specialty

$15.00

12'' Tavern Style

$15.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.00

Ham & turkey, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and an egg garnish.

Garden Salad

$6.00

Red onion, diced tomatoes, black olives, fresh grated parmesan.

Top Chop

$10.00

Pulled chicken, broccoli florets, tomatoes, onions, baby Bella mushrooms, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, and an egg garnish.

Winterkist

$10.00

Fuji apple slices, halved red grapes, pulled chicken, feta cheese, and dried cranberries.

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie & Milk Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Beer

Bud Light

$5.50

Budweiser

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Drekker Pizza Toots

$10.00

Fernson Skip Day

$6.50

Guinness

$7.00

Heineken 00 N/A

$6.50

Leinenkugels Oktoberfest

$6.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Magners Pear Cider

$7.00

Stiegl Radler

$6.50

Ultra

$5.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

White Claw Mango

$5.50

Fair State Big Doinks

$6.00

Lost Cabin Beer

$6.25

Prairie Artisan Rainbow Sherbet

$8.00

Cocktails

10X

$7.25

Aperol Spritz

$7.25

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Kamikaze

$7.25

Mimosa

$6.50

Paper Plane

$7.25Out of stock

Paul's Boutique

$7.25Out of stock

Peach Bellini

$6.50

Stony Point Yacht Club

$7.25Out of stock

Ludicrous Speed

$7.25Out of stock

Red Wine

CK Mondavi Cabernet

$7.25+

CK Mondavi Merlot

$7.25+

The Dreaming Tree

$7.25+

White Wine

CK Mondavi Chardonnay

$7.25+

LaMarca Prosecco

$7.25+

Mirrassou Moscato

$7.25+

Woodbridge White Zinfandel

$7.25+

Other Liquor Drinks

Bacardi

$5.75+

Baileys

$6.00+

Basil Hayden's

$6.00+

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$6.50+Out of stock

Bombay

$6.25+

Bulliet

$6.25+

Bulliet Rye

$6.25+Out of stock

Bushmills

$6.00+Out of stock

Canadian Club

$6.00+Out of stock

Captain Morgan

$5.75+

Codigo Reposado

$7.25+

Courvoisier

$7.25+Out of stock

Craggenmore

$6.50+Out of stock

Crown Royal

$6.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$6.00+

Disaronno

$6.25+Out of stock

E&J

$6.00+

Glacial Lakes Vodka

$6.25+

Green Apple Schnapps

$5.75+

Green Spot

$8.00+Out of stock

Grey Goose

$6.25+

Havana Club Gold

$5.75+

Havana Club White

$5.75+

Hendricks

$6.75+Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

Jagermeister

$6.25+

Jameson

$6.00+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Johnny Walker Red

$6.25+Out of stock

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00+

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00+

Kahlua

$5.75+

Lagavulin 18

$8.50+Out of stock

Macallen 12

$7.75+Out of stock

Maker's Mark

$6.25+

Malibu

$5.75+

Monkey Shoulder

$6.50+Out of stock

Peach Schnapps

$5.75+

Pendleton

$6.00+Out of stock

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.75+Out of stock

Red Breast

$7.50+Out of stock

Reyka

$5.75+

Rumplemintz

$6.50+Out of stock

Stony Point Gin

$6.25+

Tanquerey

$6.00+

Titos

$6.00+

Windsor

$5.25+Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$8.00+Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Liquid Ice

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Red Bull

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Soda Water

Tonic Water

Water (bottles)

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

DBC Cans

DBC 4 Packs

$12.00Out of stock

Rootbeer 4 Packs

$8.00

Single DBC Brews

$5.50Out of stock

Single Rootbeer Cans

$3.00

Glassware

Growler

$6.00

Imperial Pint

$6.00

Pint

$5.00

Sampler

$4.00

Hats

Black/Grey Hat

$20.00

Tan/Grey Hat

$20.00

Yellow/Black Hat

$20.00

Misc

DVDs Pin

$4.00

Koozie

$2.00

Shirts

Black DBC Shirt

$12.00+

Black DVDs Shirt

$12.00+Out of stock

Red Shirt

$12.00+

Sweatshirt

$12.00+Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Watertown Airport ATY, Watertown, SD 57201

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

