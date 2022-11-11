Danger Von Dempsey's Airport Watertown Airport ATY
Watertown Airport ATY
Watertown, SD 57201
Dempsey's Brewing Co.
Battle Axe Blonde
Pours a strong golden color with a pillowy white head. Brewed with Pilsner malt and fermented cool for a crisp lager-like finish. This is our most popular beer and one of the original seven brews from 1999.
Brewers Gone Mild
Light copper hue, biscuity malt flavor with a mildly bitter finish.
Dangergarden
Classic Belgian ale spiced with coriander and orange peel.
G.D.K. (Orange/Black Cherry Seltzer)
Main Squeeze
Dempsey's lemon shandy. Grab your Main Squeeze and have a refreshing summer brew!
Open Door IPA
West Coast style IPA geared for any hophead.
Valkyrie Red
California Common style beer coming in at 5.1% ABV.
Beers
Bud Light
"Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. Its superior drinkability and refreshing flavor makes it the world’s favorite light beer."
Budweiser
"Known as "The King of Beers," Budweiser was first introduced by Adolphus Busch in 1876 and it's still brewed with the same high standards today. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp American-style lager. Brewed with the best barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties, it is an icon of core American values like optimism and celebration."
Coors Light
"Coors Light is Coors Brewing Company's largest-selling brand and the fourth best-selling beer in the U.S. Introduced in 1978, Coors Light has been a favorite in delivering the ultimate in cold refreshment for more than 25 years. The simple, silver-toned can caught people's attention and the brew became nicknamed the \Silver Bullet\" as sales climbed."
Drekker Everybody Love Everybody
"Rainbow Sherbet Sour we brewed with some of our bestest friends from The Brewing Projekt. It's got a ton of lemon, lime, cherry, orange, raspberry, guava, vanilla, lactose, marshmallows, and of course, rainbow sherbet!"
Drekker Pizza Toots
"New England Style IPA brewed with CTZ, Rakau & Ekuanot hops. Pillowy soft body with citrus, melon, & tropical fruit flavors."
Fair State Big Drinks
Fernson Skip Day
"Hard Seltzer brewed with fruit punch essence."
Guinness
"Swirling clouds tumble as the storm begins to calm. Settle. Breathe in the moment, then break through the smooth, light head to the bittersweet reward. Unmistakably GUINNESS, from the first velvet sip ti the last, lingering drop. And every deep-dark satisfying mouthful in between. Pure beauty. Pure GUINNESS."
Heineken 0.0 N/A
"Het bijzondere aan Heineken 0.0 is dat het bier dubbel wordt gebrouwen met de beroemde Heineken A-gist. Vervolgens wordt de alcohol aan het einde van het brouwproces verwijderd om de beste smaak te krijgen."
Leinenkugel's Oktoberfest
"The annual Oktoberfest release."
Long Drink
Lost Cabin Beer
Magners Pear Cider
"Magners Pear Cider is created to the highest standards you would expect from Magners. The best quality pears are ripened and selected to provide a distinctive character and the delicately refreshing taste of Magners Irish Pear Cider."
Michelob Ultra
"A superior light beer. Brewed using the finest barley malt, select grains, all-imported hops and a pure-cultured yeast strain. The special choice of grains combined with the extended mashing process produces a smooth, refreshing beer with fewer carbohydrates."
Miller Lite
"Our flagship brand, Miller Lite, is the great tasting, less filling beer that defined the American light beer category in 1975. We deliver a clear, simple message to consumers: \Miller Lite is the better beer choice.\" What's our proof? 1) Miller Lite is the original light beer. 2) Miller Lite has real beer taste because it's never watered down. 3) Miller Lite is the only beer to win four gold awards in the World Beer Cup for best American-style light lager."
Prairie Artisan Rainbow Sherbet
Stiegl Radler
"Real grapefruit juice gives this deliciously refreshing Radler (mixed beer drink) its amber natural cloudiness and pleasantly tangy taste. The refreshingly fruity taste makes Stiegl-Radler Grapefruit a wonderful thirst quencher. 100% natural ingredient and brewed with alpine water from Mt. Untersberg."
Twisted Tea
White Claw (Black Cherry)
White Claw (Mango)
Cocktails
Hocus Pocus Specialty Drinks
Drunk Witch
10X
A mule style drink featuring Pendleton Whiskey, peach puree, lime juice, orange bitters, and ginger beer.
Aperol Spritz
An Italian classic featuring Aperol, Prosecco, and club soda.
Bloody Mary
Our house made Bloody Mary mixed with Glacial Lakes Vodka. Garnished with olives, a pickle spear, and pickled asparagus. Choose and 8oz sidecar from our available DBC taps!
Bulldog
Irish Coffee
Hot coffee with Bailey's and Jameson Irish Whiskey.
Kamikaze
Not sure what you want to drink? Feeling adventurous? Let us make something just for you. Just let us know if there is anything you don't want (no dairy, no tequila, etc.)
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island
Your standard Long Island Ice Tea.
Ludicrous Speed
Monkey Shoulder blended scotch, peach schnapps, and just a touch of honey come together to form a slightly sweet and delicious drink!
Manhatten
Our house Manhattan is made with Bulleit Bourbon, Carpano Antica Formula sweet vermouth, and Angostura bitters. Please talk with our bartenders if you would like it made differently.
Margarita
Martini
Our house Martini is built with Bombay Sapphire gin, dry vermouth, and just a touch of olive brine. If you select the vodka option, we will create this with Reyka Icelandic vodka. Please let your bartender know if you have any special requests.
Mimosa
Your classic Mimosa with Prosecco and orange juice.
Moscow Mule
A classic mule made with Reyka Icelandic vodka, ginger beer, and lime.
Old Fashioned
Our house Old Fashioned is made with Bulliet bourbon, Angostura bitters, sugar, and one BIG ice cube. If you would like it created differently please talk with your bartender.
Paper Plane
A delicious combo of Maker's Mark bourbon, Tattersall's Amaro, and Amaro. This will surely take care of those pre-flight jitters.
Peach Bellini
A light, sweet, bubbly drink that includes peach puree and LaMarca Prosecco.
Stony Point Yacht Club
Glacial Lakes Distillery's gin and white rum, a bit of blue curaçao, and just a bit of cinnamon come together to make a delightfully light cocktail to enjoy.
Tom Collins
A classic Tom Collins made with Bombay Sapphire, freshly squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup, and just a touch of club soda.
White Russian
Other Liquor Drinks
Bacardi
Bailey's
Basil Hayden's
Basil Hayden's Dark Rye
Bombay Sapphire
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Bushmills
California Crest
Canadian Club
Captain Morgan
Codigo Reposado
Courvoisier
Craggenmore
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Disaronno
E&J Brandy
Glacial Lakes Vodka
Gordon's Gin
Green Apple Schnapps
Green Spot
Grey Goose
Havana Club Dark
Havana Club White
Hendricks
Jack Daniels
Jagermeister
Jameson
Jim Beam
Johnny Walker Blue
Johnny Walker Red
Jose Cuervo Gold
Jose Cuervo Silver
Kahlua
Lagavulin 18
Macallen 12
Maker's Mark
Malibu
Midleton
Monkey Shoulder
Old Overholt
Peach Schnapps
Pendleton
Peppermint Schnapps
Phillips Vodka
Powers
Red Breast
Reyka
Rumplemintz
Sombra Mezcal
Stony Point Gin
Tanqueray
Titos
Tuaca
Whitecap Rum
Windsor
Woodford Reserve
Shots
Red Wine
CK Mondavi Cabernet
"This wine has a classic, deep red color, rich with cherry and blackberry flavors with a hint if oak and a long, silky finish for a perfectly balanced wine."
CK Mondavi Merlot
"This Merlot is silky and rich with aromas of plum, blackberry jam and dark chocolate. With flavors of cherries and pecan pie, the medium-bodied wine has a soft finish that never disappoints."
Dreaming Tree Red Blend
"Crush is a special blend hand-selected from our favorite varieties. This wine pulls you in with notes of smokey berry and a pop of raspberry jam. Around the dinner table or out on the patio, it's a wine you're going to want to share with your favorite people."
White Wine
CK Mondavi Chardonnay
"This Chardonnay is a delightfully crisp wine wit aromas of lemon and citrus. Flavors of apple and pear mingle with a hint of oak in this medium-bodied wine that is smooth and refreshing."
Mirassou Moscato
"Luscious notes of sweet tropical fruit, mandarin oranges and honey."
LaMarca Prosecco
"Crafted in the heart of Italy, LaMarca Prosecco sparkles with lively effervescence. Blossoming notes of honeysuckle and citrus are complemented by hints of crisp green apple, juicy peach and ripe lemon."
Woodbridge White Zin
"This White Zinfandel is a refreshing wine, displaying aromas and flavors of raspberries and strawberries with a hint of citrus."
Non-Alcoholic
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Diet Mountain Dew
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Liquid Ice
Mountain Dew
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Rampant Lion Root Beer
Our small-batch Root Beer made right here in Watertown, SD!
Red Bull
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Soda Water
Tomato Juice
Tonic Water
Unsweetened Ice Tea
Water
Water (bottles)
Appetizers
Cheese Curds
Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites
Chislic
Corn Elotes
French Toast Sticks
Fries Full Order
Fries Side Order
Onion Rings
Pot Stickers
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Sweet Potato Fries-Full Order
Sweet Potato Fries-Side
Tempura Fried Sushi
Baskets
By the Slice
Salads
Chef Salad
Ham & turkey, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and an egg garnish.
Garden Salad
Red onion, diced tomatoes, black olives, fresh grated parmesan.
Top Chop
Pulled chicken, broccoli florets, tomatoes, onions, baby Bella mushrooms, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, and an egg garnish.
Winterkist
Fuji apple slices, halved red grapes, pulled chicken, feta cheese, and dried cranberries.
Desserts
Cocktails
White Wine
Other Liquor Drinks
Non-Alcoholic
DBC Cans
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
Watertown Airport ATY, Watertown, SD 57201