Pho King 1850 Farm to Market 359

review star

No reviews yet

1850 Farm to Market 359

Richmond, TX 77406

Order Again

Popular Items

A1 - Spring Roll
B3 - Combination
A3 - Crispy Egg Roll

Appetizers

A1 - Spring Roll

A1 - Spring Roll

$5.50

Rice paper wrap with fresh lettuce, basil, vermicelli, shrimp and serve with peanut sauce.

A2 - Grilled Pork Spring Roll

$5.95
A3 - Crispy Egg Roll

A3 - Crispy Egg Roll

$6.50

Homemade egg rolls serve with sweet and chilli sauce

A4 - Fried Wonton

A4 - Fried Wonton

$5.95

Pork and shrimp fried wonton serve with sweet and chilli sauce

A5 - Grilled Chicken Banhmi

A5 - Grilled Chicken Banhmi

$6.25

French bread sandwich, grilled chicken, cucumber, butter, carrot, onion, cilantro and our special sauce.

A6 - Grilled Pork Banhmi

$6.25

A7 - Chicken Spring Roll

$5.95

Rice

B1 - Grilled pork and egg roll

$11.50

B2 - Grilled Pork and shrimp

$11.95
B3 - Combination

B3 - Combination

$12.95

White rice with grilled pork or chicken, shrimp, egg roll, fried egg, green onion, carrot, cucumber and serve with fish sauce.

B4- Grilled Chicken and Egg roll

$11.50

B5 - Grilled chicken and shrimp

$11.95

B1 - Grilled Pork ONLY

$11.50

B4 - Grilled Chicken ONLY

$11.95

B2B - Grilled Shrimp ONLY

$11.95

B6 - Stir-fried Beef

$11.95

B7 - Stir-fried Pork

$11.95

B8- Stir-fried Chicken

$11.95

Beef Noddle Soup

Medium Beef NS

$11.50

Large Beef NS

$12.50
Medium Combination

Medium Combination

$12.50

Rice noodle, beef broth, all 4 kind of meat (fillet, brisket, flank and meatball), onion, cilantro, basil, beansprout, jalapeno and lime

Large Combination

Large Combination

$13.50

Rice noodle, beef broth, all 4 kind of meat (fillet, brisket, flank and meatball), onion, cilantro, basil, beansprout, jalapeno and lime

Pork Noodle Soup

D1 - Rice Medium Dried

$11.50

D1 - Rice Medium Soup

$11.50

D1 - Rice Large Dried

$12.50

D1 - Rice Large Soup

$12.50

D1 - Egg Medium Dried

$11.50

D1 - Egg Medium Soup

$11.50

D1 - Egg Large Dried

$12.50

D1 - Egg Large Soup

$12.50

D1 - Mix Medium Dried

$11.50

D1 - Mix Medium Soup

$11.50

D1 - Mix Large Dried

$12.50

D1 - Mix Large Soup

$12.50

D2 - Wonton Noodle Medium

$11.50

D2 - Wonton Noodle Large

$12.50

D3 - Wonton soup

$11.50

Vermicelli

E1 - Grilled pork and egg roll

$11.50

E2 - Grilled pork and shrimp

$11.95

E3 - Combination

$12.50

E4 - Grilled Chicken and egg roll

$11.50

E5 - Grilled Chicken and shrimp

$11.95

E6A - Noodle Bowl with Stir-fried Beef

$11.95

E6B - Noodle Bowl with Stir-fried Pork

$11.95

E6C - Noodle Bowl with Stir-fried Chicken

$11.95

E7 - Grilled Pork ONLY

$11.50

E7 - Grilled Chicken ONLY

$11.50

E7 - Grilled Shrimp ONLY

$11.95

Chicken Noodle soup

Medium chicken

$11.50

Large chicken

$12.50

Add on

Egg

$1.00

Egg roll

$1.50

Meat

$3.00

Noodle

$1.50

Rice

$1.50

Soup

$5.00

Shrimp

$2.00

sauce

Kid noodle Soup

No meat

$6.00

No meat no Onion

$6.00

Meat

$8.00

Shrimp Noodle Soup

Medium Shrimp

$11.50

Large Shrimp

$12.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Jasmine Ice tea

$2.00

Sweet tea

$2.50

Thai Tea

$4.50

Vietnamese coffee

$4.50

Coconut juice

$3.50

T-shirt and accesories

T-shirt

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1850 Farm to Market 359, Richmond, TX 77406

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

