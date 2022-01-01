Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar - 112 King St

1,144 Reviews

$$

112 King St

Alexandria, VA 22314

Order Again

Starters

Calamari Rings

$15.75

Crispy Chicken Wings

$15.75

Hummus

$14.50

Dublin Nachos

$16.95

Irish Egg Roll

$14.95

Scotch Egg

$12.95

Steamed Mussels

$13.95

Appetizer Platter

$23.75

Happy Hour Dublin Nachos

$12.50

Loaded Tater Tots

$15.95

Boneless Chicken Wings

$12.95

NFL Nachos

$12.50

Soups & Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.95

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.95

Chopped Salad

$14.95

Grilled Steak Salad

$16.00

Potato Leek Soup

$8.00

Tomato Bisque

$8.00

Seafood Chowder

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Lentil Soup

$8.00

Cup Of Potato Soup

$5.00

The Auld Favorites

Atlantic Salmon

$24.50

Bangers & Mash

$16.95

Chicken Curry

$17.95

Chicken Goujons

$15.50

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$17.95

Fish & Chips

$19.95

Full Irish Breakfast

$19.95

Guinness Burger

$17.95

Irish Stew

$15.95

Seafood Linguini

$21.95

Shepherd's Pie

$17.00

Whiskey Sizzler

$15.95

Sandwiches & Burgers

O'Connell's Beef Burger

$16.50

O'Connell's BLT Sandwich

$14.50

Buffalo Tender Wrap

$15.95

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Lamb Burger

$17.95

Reuben

$16.95

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.95

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$8.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Kids Pasta

$8.95

Desserts

Baileys Chocolate Mousse

$8.50

Warm Bread & Butter Pudding

$8.00

Brown Bread Ice Cream

$7.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Crunchie Cheesecake

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Selection of Ice Creams

$7.50

Flake

$2.50

Crunchie

$2.50

Pumpkin Special

$8.00

Sides

Homemade Coleslaw

$5.00

Bacon Fries

$2.50

Chips N' Curry

$8.50

House Salad

$7.00

Irish Brown Bread

$5.00

Mash Potatoes

$7.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Potato Chips

$4.00

Pub Fries

$7.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.50

Extra Brown Bread

$1.00

Extra Crostinis

$1.00

Extra Hummus Vegetables

$2.50

Extra Pita Bread

$1.00

Extra Crackers

$1.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Tater Tots

$7.50

Brown Bread Loaf

$15.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Bb Bangers

$8.00

Side Cabbage

$5.00

Bacon Fries

$2.50

Euro Specials

HH Dublin Nachos

$12.50

Loaded Tater Tots

$12.95

BBQ Pork Sliders

$13.95

Guinness Blonde Euro

$4.00

Draft Miller Lite Euro

$4.00

Yuengling Euro

$4.00

O’Connell’s TO-GO

Irish Egg Roll

$14.00

Scotch Egg

$10.95

Crispy Chicken Wings

$15.75

Dublin Nachos

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.95

Chopped Salad

$14.95

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.95

Fish & Chips

$17.95

Shepherd's Pie

$17.00

O'Connell's Beef Burger

$16.00

Lamb Burger

$17.95

Reuben

$16.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$15.00

Irish Brown Bread

$5.00

Chips 'n' Curry

$7.50

Family Style Shepherd's Pie

$42.95

Family Style Roast Chicken

$35.00

Pub Fries

$6.00

House Salad

$7.00

Sandwich, Irish Breakfast

$15.00

Full Irish Breakfast

$19.95

Make Your Own Omelette

$15.00

Breakfast Burger

$17.50

Chicken and Waffles

$16.95

Brown Bread Loaf

$15.00

Quart Of Soup

$20.00

Family Style Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$15.00

Mashed Potatoes

$15.00

Chorizo

$15.00

Chorizo Stuffing

$15.00

Doggie Menu

Chicken & Rice Bowl

$9.00

Lamb & Rice Bowl

$11.99

Dog Bacon & Eggs

$8.00

Doggie Donuts

$5.00

Haka

Shepherd's Pie

$17.00

Fish & Chips

$19.95

O'Connell's Beef Burger

$16.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.95

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.95

Full Irish Breakfast

$19.95

Sandwich, Irish Breakfast

$15.00

O'Connell's Bacon Butty

$14.95

Breakfast Quesadilla

$16.00

Banquet Food

Arrancini

$95.00

Baked Salmon Bites

$110.00

Beef Sliders

$125.00

Cheese Platter

$150.00

Chicken Quesadilla Rolls

$85.00

Chicken Skewers

$95.00

Chicken Tender Platter

$90.00

Chicken Wings

$110.00

Fruit Platter

$80.00

Fruit And Cheese Platter

$100.00

Grilled Steak Bites

$115.00

Hummus Platter

$55.00

Irish Egg Rolls

$115.00

Large House Salad

$60.00

Meatballs

$115.00

Potato Skins

$85.00

Salmon Platter

$125.00

Shepards Pie

$145.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$125.00

Spring Rolls

$80.00

Vegetable Quesadilla Rolls

$80.00

Veggie Platter

$65.00

$12 Per Person

$12.00

$22 Per Person

$16.79

$30 Per Person

$22.90

$24 Per Person

$18.32

$30 Per Person

$30.00

Alexandria Bar Assoc

$16.79

Ballyshaner Buffet

$18.02

$35 Whiskey Tasting

$35.00

Whiskey Tasting

$50.00

White Glove

$55.00

Brunch Buffet

$25.00

Merchandise

$250 Room Fee

$250.00

Ballcap

$22.00

Beanies

$18.91

Drawstring Bag

$9.01

Frisbees

$6.30

Guinness Glass

$9.01

Ireland Book

$9.95

Koozies

$2.70

Polo

$33.33

Umbrellas

$29.73

Water Bottles

$16.22

Wine Glass (Shamrock)

$9.01

Christmas / Holiday Bow

$5.00

Onesie

$14.00

Alexandria Monopoly

$35.00

OC Mask

$7.00

OC Ornament

$12.00

Blanket

$15.00

Seasoned Greetings

$7.99

$24

$24.00

Small

$17.00

Medium

$17.00

Large

$17.00

XL

$17.00

XXL

$17.00

3XL

$17.00

Yoga Small

$17.00

Yoga Medium

$17.00

Yoga Large

$17.00

Yoga XL

$17.00

Yoga XXL

$17.00

Yoga 3XL

$17.00

Sweatshirt Small

$50.00

Sweatshirt Medium

$50.00

Sweatshirt Large

$50.00

Sweatshirt XL

$50.00

Sweatshirt 2XL

$50.00

Rehearsal Dinner

House Salad (Copy)

Soup Of The Day (Copy)

Fish & Chips (Copy)

$35.00

Shepherd's Pie (Copy)

$35.00

Irish Stew (Copy)

$35.00

Classic Caesar Salad (Copy)

Roasted Chicken Breast

$35.00

Warm Bread & Butter Pudding (Copy)

Flourless Chocolate Cake (Copy)

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Whiskey Tasting

Whiskey Tasting

$49.00

Crisps & Snacks

Bacon Fries

$2.50

Flake

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

112 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

Gallery
Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar image
Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar image
Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar image
Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar image

