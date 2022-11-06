Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daniel's Broiler-Bellevue

7,714 Reviews

$$$

10500 NE 8th Suite 2100

Bellevue, WA 98004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
BAY SHRIMP SALAD
DANIEL'S POPCORN SHRIMP

APPETIZERS

CRISPY ARTICHOKE HEARTS

CRISPY ARTICHOKE HEARTS

$19.00

classic hollandaise

FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$19.00

spicy cocktail sauce, lemon aioli

DANIEL'S POPCORN SHRIMP

DANIEL'S POPCORN SHRIMP

$19.00

sriracha chili sauce, lemon aioli

JUMBO GULF PRAWN COCKTAIL

JUMBO GULF PRAWN COCKTAIL

$28.00

avocado, spicy cocktails sauce

SPICY BARBECUED PRAWNS

SPICY BARBECUED PRAWNS

$22.00

sautèed New Orleans-style, green onions

SEARED AHI TUNA

SEARED AHI TUNA

$19.00

avocado, wasabi, ponzu

BACON-WRAPPED NEW BEDFORD SCALLOPS

BACON-WRAPPED NEW BEDFORD SCALLOPS

$28.00

grilled, Sambuca butter sauce

DUNGENESS CRAB LEGS

DUNGENESS CRAB LEGS

$28.00

Dijon mustard sauce

FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS

FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS

$25.00

teriyaki glaze, sesame seeds, green onions

SOUPS & SALADS

CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL

CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL

$20.00

creamy Northwest-style

LOBSTER BISQUE - BOWL

LOBSTER BISQUE - BOWL

$24.00

cream, sherry, chives

SEASONAL GREENS

SEASONAL GREENS

$13.00

choice of dressing

BAY SHRIMP SALAD

BAY SHRIMP SALAD

$14.00

hearts of palm, egg, tomato, Rogue Creamery blue cheese

SPINACH PECAN SALAD

SPINACH PECAN SALAD

$14.00

mushrooms, egg, tomato, spiced pecans, bacon dressing

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

hearts of romaine, Parmigiano-Reggiano, garlic-herb croutons

WEDGE SALAD

WEDGE SALAD

$14.00

tomatoes, Rogue Creamery blue cheese, bacon bits, chives

STEAKS

NEW YORK 12 OZ

NEW YORK 12 OZ

$78.00

USDA Prime. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.

RIB-EYE 16 OZ

RIB-EYE 16 OZ

$82.00

USDA Prime. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.

DANIEL'S BONE-IN RIB-EYE 30 OZ

DANIEL'S BONE-IN RIB-EYE 30 OZ

$98.00

USDA Prime. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.

PORTERHOUSE 28 OZ

PORTERHOUSE 28 OZ

$100.00

USDA Prime. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.

FILET MIGNON - 8 OZ

FILET MIGNON - 8 OZ

$80.00

USDA Prime. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.

FILET MIGNON - 12 OZ

FILET MIGNON - 12 OZ

$93.00

USDA Prime. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.

DANIEL'S DELMONICO 20 OZ

DANIEL'S DELMONICO 20 OZ

$95.00

USDA Prime. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.

PIEDMONTESE FILET MIGNON 8 OZ

PIEDMONTESE FILET MIGNON 8 OZ

$90.00

certified, exceptionally lean and tender, hormone-free, antibiotic-free. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.

WAGYU FILET MIGNON 8 OZ

WAGYU FILET MIGNON 8 OZ

$110.00

domestic SFR Gold Wagyu, 9+ BMS, hormone-free, antibiotic-free

JAPANESE "A5" WAGYU FILET MIGNON

JAPANESE "A5" WAGYU FILET MIGNON

$140.00

Miyazaki Prefecture, Kyushu, Japan 4 oz. - pan-seared

FLIGHT OF FILET MIGNON

FLIGHT OF FILET MIGNON

$130.00

4 oz of each USDA Prime Filet Mignon, Piedmontese Filet Mignon, Domestic Wagyu Filet Mignon

WAGYU FILET MIGNON COMBINATION

WAGYU FILET MIGNON COMBINATION

$190.00

Japanese "A5" Wagyu Filet Mignon and Domestic "SRF" Wagyu Filet Mignon. 4 oz of each.

DINNER ENTRÈES

KING SALMON

KING SALMON

$59.00

grilled, pan roasted vegetables, red potatoes, asparagus, herb salad, lemon beurre blanc

GRILLED AHI TUNA

GRILLED AHI TUNA

$56.00

toasted cumin rub, baba ghanoush, lime yogurt sauce with herbed couscous

ALASKAN HALIBUT

ALASKAN HALIBUT

$62.00

pan seared, pistachio pesto, sautéed spinach, quinoa salad with cranberries, pecans, scallions

ALASKAN KING CRAB

ALASKAN KING CRAB

$100.00

18 - 20 oz. steamed, drawn butter, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable

LOBSTER TAIL

LOBSTER TAIL

$125.00

12 - 14 oz. wild-caught North Atlantic lobster tail, oven-baked Daniel's style. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccolini

FILET MIGNON & LOBSTER TAIL

FILET MIGNON & LOBSTER TAIL

$180.00

8 oz USDA Prime filet mignon, 12 - 14 oz oven-baked lobster tail. Steak is topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccolini.

AUSTRALIAN LAMB CHOPS

AUSTRALIAN LAMB CHOPS

$68.00

grilled, rosemary marinade, red pepper jelly, garlic mashed potatoes

KUROBUTA PORK RIB CHOP

KUROBUTA PORK RIB CHOP

$58.00

17 oz., pan-seared, roasted shallot-thyme butter, garlic mashed potatoes

PAN-ROASTED JIDORI CHICKEN

PAN-ROASTED JIDORI CHICKEN

$48.00

rosemary-garlic butter, garlic mashed potatoes

DINNER SIDES

STEAMED BROCCOLI

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$14.00

garlic butter, classic hollandaise

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$14.00

bacon, Calabrian chili, red pepper jelly

STEAMED JUMBO ASPARAGUS

STEAMED JUMBO ASPARAGUS

$14.00

classic hollandaise

MUSHROOMS MARSALA

MUSHROOMS MARSALA

$14.00

fresh mushrooms sautèed with garlic and Marsala cream sauce

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$8.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

DANIEL'S PRIME CHEESEBURGER

DANIEL'S PRIME CHEESEBURGER

$20.00

custom-ground USDA Prime beef, Tillamook sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, heirloom tomato, caramelized onion, pickle, mayonnaise, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries

BEYOND BURGER

BEYOND BURGER

$18.00

plant-based Beyond patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, plant-based mayonnaise, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries

DANIEL'S STEAK SANDWICH

DANIEL'S STEAK SANDWICH

$28.00

USDA Prime filet mignon, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, Gruyère cheesem, Schwartz Brothers Bakery sourdough baguette, french fries

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$20.00

crispy fried, Cajun battered chicken breast, spicy chili aioli, pickles, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries

KING SALMON SANDWICH

$28.00Out of stock

grilled salmon fillet, tartar sauce, romaine lettuce, heirloom tomato, sweet onion, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries

DESSERTS

NEW YORK-STYLE CHEESECAKE

NEW YORK-STYLE CHEESECAKE

$12.00

fresh seasonal berries

CHILDREN'S MENU

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$12.00Out of stock

tartar sauce

PASTA

PASTA

$12.00

choice of sauce

DANIEL'S PRIME CHEESEBURGER

DANIEL'S PRIME CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

quarter pound USDA Prime beef, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries

FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS

FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS

$25.00

garlic mashed potatoes

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

french fries

BOTTLE WINE

L'ECOLE CHARDONNAY

L'ECOLE CHARDONNAY

$40.00

L'Ecole "Daniel's Broiler Selection", Columbia Valley, WA. Must be 21 to purchase, ID required. Additionally, we cannot only sell liquor, we must also sell you a "bona fide" meal.

DELILLE D2 BLEND

DELILLE D2 BLEND

$40.00

DeLille "D2 Daniel's Broiler Selection", Columbia Valley, WA. Must be 21 to purchase, ID required. Additionall, we cannot only sell liquor, we must also sell you a "bona fide" meal.

RETAIL

BAGEL CHIPS - EVERYTHING

BAGEL CHIPS - EVERYTHING

$6.00

Bagel Chips - Everything. Product made by Schwartz Brothers Bakery. Mixed in small batches and twice baked to achieve just the perfect crispy crunch. Made with organic olive oil, organic garlic and organic seeds blend. 8 oz pack. Kosher Parve, Vegan.

BAGEL CHIPS - GARLIC & HERB

BAGEL CHIPS - GARLIC & HERB

$6.00Out of stock

Bagel Chips - Garlic & Herb. Product made by Schwartz Brothers Bakery. Mixed in small batches and twice baked to achieve just the perfect crispy crunch. Made with organic olive oil, organic garlic and organic seeds blend. 8 oz pack. Kosher Parve, Vegan

CROUTONS - GARLIC & HERB

CROUTONS - GARLIC & HERB

$6.00

Croutons - Garlic & Herb. Products made by Schwartz Brothers Bakery. Crunch, crisp, croutons full of aromatic herbs, garlic and organic olive oil. Great for salads, soups or snacking right out of the container. 8 oz pack. Kosher, Organic

DANIEL'S OLD FASHIONED COCKTAIL MIXER

DANIEL'S OLD FASHIONED COCKTAIL MIXER

$17.00

Straight from our steakhouse. Make the perfect old fashioned cocktail every time. Mixed in small batches with premium organic ingredients. Makes 17 cocktails. Mix with your favorite whiskey and enjoy. 12.7 oz. bottle.

DANIEL'S LAVENDER MARTINI COCKTAIL MIXER

DANIEL'S LAVENDER MARTINI COCKTAIL MIXER

$17.00

Lift your spirits with the perfect lavender martini every time. Daniel's Broiler Lavender Martini Cocktail Mixer is made in small batches with premium, organic ingredients. Mix with your favorite vodka, shake with ice and serve up. 12.7 oz. bottle.

DANIEL'S WHISKEY SOUR COCKTAIL MIXER

DANIEL'S WHISKEY SOUR COCKTAIL MIXER

$17.00

Straight from our Steakhouse. Made in small batches with world-class premium ingredients in just the right ratio. Fresh and flavorful every time. Made with lemon, lime & organic sugar. GMO-Free. 12.7 oz. bottle.

DANIEL'S KENTUCKY MULE COCKTAIL MIXER

DANIEL'S KENTUCKY MULE COCKTAIL MIXER

$17.00

Lift your spirits with the Kentucky Mule cocktail every time. Made in small batches with premium, organic ingredients. Bodly refreshing with lime and ginger. Fresh and flavorful every time. GMO-Free. 12.7 oz. bottle.

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located on the 21st floor of the Bank of America building in the Bellevue Place complex, guests enjoy stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, downtown Bellevue, and the Seattle skyline from our outdoor decks while enjoying USDA Prime Steaks—the top two percent of all graded beef in the nation—as well as other traditional steakhouse favorites and a selection of high-end spirits from our Prime 21 Spirits Lounge.

Website

Location

10500 NE 8th Suite 2100, Bellevue, WA 98004

Directions

Gallery
Daniel's Broiler - Bellevue image
Daniel's Broiler - Bellevue image
Daniel's Broiler - Bellevue image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pasta & Co - Bellevue
orange star4.2 • 235
10218 NE 8th St #2 Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange starNo Reviews
575 Bellevue Way NE Space 252 Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Tavern Hall - Bellevue Square
orange star4.4 • 2,567
505 Bellevue Sq Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Sam's Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
931 108th Avenue Northeast Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Zeeks Pizza - Bellevue
orange starNo Reviews
10201 Northeast 10th Street Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Cactus Restaurant - Bellevue Square
orange starNo Reviews
535 BELLEVUE SQUARE BELLEVUE, WA 98004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bellevue

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.3 • 5,074
14845 Main St Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Bellevue WA
orange star4.1 • 3,602
302 108th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Bellevue
orange star4.5 • 3,167
1505 156th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
Monsoon - Bellevue - 10245 Main St
orange star4.3 • 3,162
10245 Main St Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Tavern Hall - Bellevue Square
orange star4.4 • 2,567
505 Bellevue Sq Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Thai Ginger - Factoria
orange star4.1 • 2,498
3717 Factoria Blvd SE Bellevue, WA 98006
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bellevue
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)
Issaquah
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston