Steakhouses
Seafood

Daniel's Broiler - Downtown

333 Reviews

$$

808 Howell Street

Seattle, WA 98101

THANKSGIVING

ROAST TURKEY

ROAST TURKEY

$75.00

All Entrees come with: Relish tray, caesar salad, mashed potatoes & gravy, stuffing, cranberry relish, cheesecake

SMOKED HAM

$75.00

All Entrees come with: relish tray, caesar salad, mashed potatoes & gravy, stuffing, cranberry relish, cheesecake

USDA PRIME RIB

USDA PRIME RIB

$75.00

All Entrees come with: relish tray, caesar salad, mashed potatoes & gravy, stuffing, cranberry relish, cheesecake

KING SALMON

KING SALMON

$75.00

All Entrees come with: relish tray, caesar salad, mashed potatoes & gravy, stuffing, cranberry relish, cheesecake

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Located on the second floor of the Hyatt Regency Seattle, guests enjoy downtown views with live piano music, USDA Prime Steaks—the top two percent of all graded beef in the nation—as well as other traditional steakhouse favorites and our award-winning wine list. Our Rickhouse Whiskey Bar features a 36 barrel bourbon display wall and offers over 150 whiskey selections and other fine spirits from around the globe.

808 Howell Street, Seattle, WA 98101

