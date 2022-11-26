Steakhouses
Seafood
Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
333 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located on the second floor of the Hyatt Regency Seattle, guests enjoy downtown views with live piano music, USDA Prime Steaks—the top two percent of all graded beef in the nation—as well as other traditional steakhouse favorites and our award-winning wine list. Our Rickhouse Whiskey Bar features a 36 barrel bourbon display wall and offers over 150 whiskey selections and other fine spirits from around the globe.
Location
808 Howell Street, Seattle, WA 98101
Gallery
