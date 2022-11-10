Steakhouses
Seafood
Daniel's Broiler-Lake Union
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located on the shores of South Lake Union, guests enjoy waterfront dining with stunning views of Lake Union, Gasworks Park and Queen Anne while enjoying USDA Prime Steaks—the top two percent of all graded beef in the nation—as well as other traditional steakhouse favorites and our award-winning wine list.
Location
809 Fairview Place N, Seattle, WA 98109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Seattle
Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle - 825 Harrison St
4.6 • 3,949
825 Harrison St Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurant
Maria Sabina - South Lake Union (Seattle)
4.4 • 2,873
711 Westlake Ave Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurant