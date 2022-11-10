Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Seafood

Daniel's Broiler-Lake Union

No reviews yet

809 Fairview Place N

Seattle, WA 98109

Popular Items

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
KING SALMON
FILET MIGNON - 8 OZ

APPETIZERS

CRISPY ARTICHOKE HEARTS

$19.00

classic hollandaise

$19.00

classic hollandaise

FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$19.00

spicy cocktail sauce, lemon aioli

DANIEL'S POPCORN SHRIMP

DANIEL'S POPCORN SHRIMP

$19.00

sriracha chili sauce, lemo aioli

JUMBO GULF PRAWN COCKTAIL

$28.00

avocado, spicy cocktail sauce

$28.00

avocado, spicy cocktail sauce

SPICY BARBECUED PRAWNS

SPICY BARBECUED PRAWNS

$22.00

sautèed New Orleans-style, green onions

SEARED AHI TUNA

SEARED AHI TUNA

$19.00

avocado wasabi, ponzu

BACON-WRAPPED NEW BEDFORD SCALLOPS

$28.00

grilled, Sambuca butter sauce

$28.00

grilled, Sambuca butter sauce

DUNGENESS CRAB LEGS

$28.00

Dijon mustard sauce

$28.00

Dijon mustard sauce

FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS

FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS

$25.00

teriyaki glaze, sesame seeds, green onions

SOUPS & SALADS

CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL

CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL

$20.00

creamy Northwest-style

LOBSTER BISQUE - BOWL

$24.00

cream, sherry, chives

$24.00

cream, sherry, chives

SEASONAL GREENS

SEASONAL GREENS

$13.00

choice of dressing

BAY SHRIMP SALAD

BAY SHRIMP SALAD

$14.00

hearts of palm, egg, tomato, Rogue Creamery blue cheese

SPINACH PECAN SALAD

SPINACH PECAN SALAD

$14.00

mushrooms, egg, tomato, spiced pecans, bacon dressing

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

hearts of romaine, Parmigiano-Reggiano, garlic-herb croutons

WEDGE SALAD

WEDGE SALAD

$14.00

tomatoes Rogue Creamery blue cheese, bacon bits, chives

STEAKS

NEW YORK 12 OZ

NEW YORK 12 OZ

$78.00

USDA Prime. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.

RIB-EYE 16 OZ

RIB-EYE 16 OZ

$82.00

USDA Prime. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.

DANIEL'S BONE-IN RIB-EYE 30 OZ

DANIEL'S BONE-IN RIB-EYE 30 OZ

$98.00

USDA Prime. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.

PORTERHOUSE 28 OZ

PORTERHOUSE 28 OZ

$100.00

USDA Prime. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garilc mashed potatoes.

FILET MIGNON - 8 OZ

FILET MIGNON - 8 OZ

$80.00

USDA Prime. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.

FILET MIGNON - 12 OZ

FILET MIGNON - 12 OZ

$93.00

USDA Prime. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.

DANIEL'S DELMONICO 20 OZ

DANIEL'S DELMONICO 20 OZ

$95.00

USDA Prime. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.

PIEDMONTESE FILET MIGNON 8 OZ

PIEDMONTESE FILET MIGNON 8 OZ

$90.00

Certified, exceptionally lean and tender, hormone-free, antibiotic-free. Steaks are topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.

WAGYU FILET MIGNON 8 OZ

WAGYU FILET MIGNON 8 OZ

$110.00

domestic SRF Gold Wagyu, 9+ BMS, hormone-free, antibiotic-free

JAPANESE "A5" WAGYU FILET MIGNON

JAPANESE "A5" WAGYU FILET MIGNON

$140.00

Miyazaki Prefecture, Kyushu, Japan 4 oz. - pan-seared

FLIGHT OF FILET MIGNON

FLIGHT OF FILET MIGNON

$130.00

4 oz of each. USDA Prime Filet Mignon, Piedmontese Filet Mignon, Domestic Wagyu Filet Mignon

WAGYU FILET MIGNON COMBINATION

WAGYU FILET MIGNON COMBINATION

$190.00

Japanese "A5" Wagyu Filet Mignon and Domestic "SRF" Wagyu Filet Mignon 4 oz of each - pan-seared

DINNER ENTRÈES

KING SALMON

KING SALMON

$59.00

grilled, pan roasted vegetables, red potatoes, asparagus, herb salad, lemon beurre blanc

GRILLED AHI TUNA

GRILLED AHI TUNA

$56.00

toasted cumin rub, baba ghanoush, lime yogurt sauce with herbed couscouse

ALASKAN HALIBUT

ALASKAN HALIBUT

$62.00

pan seared, pistachio pesto, sautéed spinach, quinoa salad with cranberries, pecans, scallions

ALASKAN KING CRAB

ALASKAN KING CRAB

$100.00

18 - 20 oz. steamed, drawn butter, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable

LOBSTER TAIL

LOBSTER TAIL

$125.00

12 - 14 oz wild-caught North Atlantic lobster tail, oven-baked Daniel's style. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccolini

FILET MIGNON & LOBSTER TAIL

FILET MIGNON & LOBSTER TAIL

$180.00

8 oz USDA Prime filet mignon, 12 - 14 oz oven-baked lobster tail. Steak is topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccolini.

AUSTRALIAN LAMB CHOPS

AUSTRALIAN LAMB CHOPS

$68.00

grilled, rosemary marinade, red pepper jelly, garlic mashed potatoes

KUROBUTA PORK RIB CHOP

KUROBUTA PORK RIB CHOP

$58.00

17 oz., pan-seared, roasted shallot-thyme butter, garlic mashed potatoes

PAN-ROASTED JIDORI CHICKEN

PAN-ROASTED JIDORI CHICKEN

$48.00

rosemary-garlic butter, garlic mashed potatoes

DINNER SIDES

STEAMED BROCCOLI

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$14.00

garlic butter, classic hollandaise

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$14.00

bacon, Calabrian chili, red pepper jelly

STEAMED JUMBO ASPARAGUS

$14.00

classic hollandaise

$14.00

classic hollandaise

MUSHROOMS MARSALA

MUSHROOMS MARSALA

$14.00

fresh mushrooms sautèed with garlic and Marsala cream sauce

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$8.00

$8.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

DANIEL'S PRIME CHEESEBURGER

DANIEL'S PRIME CHEESEBURGER

$20.00

custom-ground USDA Prime beef, Tillamook sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, heirloom tomato, caramlized onion, pickle, mayonnaise, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries

BEYOND BURGER

BEYOND BURGER

$18.00

plant-based Beyond patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, plant-based mayonnaise, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries

DANIEL'S STEAK SANDWICH

DANIEL'S STEAK SANDWICH

$28.00

USDA Prime filet mignon, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, Gruyère cheese, Schwartz Brothers Bakery sourdough baguette

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$20.00

crispy fried, Cajun battered chicken breast, spicy chili aioli, pickles, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries

KING SALMON SANDWICH

$28.00Out of stock

grilled salmon fillet, tartar sauce, romaine lettuce, heirloom tomato sweet onion, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries

DESSERTS

NEW YORK-STYLE CHEESECAKE

$12.00

fresh seasonal berries

$12.00

fresh seasonal berries

CHILDREN'S MENU

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$12.00

tartar sauce

PASTA

PASTA

$12.00

choice of sauce

DANIEL'S PRIME CHEESEBURGER

DANIEL'S PRIME CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

quarter pound USDA Prime beef, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries

FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS

FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS

$25.00

filet mignon, teriyaki glaze, garlic mashed potatoes

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

french fries

$12.00

french fries

BOTTLE WINE

L'ECOLE CHARDONNAY

L'ECOLE CHARDONNAY

$40.00

Daniel's Broiler Selection, Columbia Valley, WA. Must be 21 to purchase and we will ask for your ID at pick up. Additionally, we cannot sell only liquor, we must also sell you a "bona fide" meal.

DELILLE D2 BLEND

DELILLE D2 BLEND

$40.00

D2 Daniel's Broiler Selection, Columbia Valley, WA. Must be 21 to purchase and we will ask for your ID at pick up. Additionally, we cannot sell only liquor, we must also sell you a "bona fide" meal.

RETAIL

BAGEL CHIPS - EVERYTHING

BAGEL CHIPS - EVERYTHING

$6.00

Bagel Chips - Everything. Products made by Schwartz Brothers Bakery. Mixed in small batches to achieve just the perfect crispy crunch. Made with organic olive oil, organic garlic and organic seeds blend. 8 oz pack. Kosher Parve, Vegan

BAGEL CHIPS - GARLIC & HERB

BAGEL CHIPS - GARLIC & HERB

$6.00

Bagel Chips - Garlic & Herb. Products made by Schwarz Brothers Bakery. Mixed in small batches and twice baked to achieve just the perfect crispy crunch. Made with organic olive oil, organic garlic and organic seeds blend. 8 oz pack. Kosher Parve, Vegan

CROUTONS - GARLIC & HERB

CROUTONS - GARLIC & HERB

$6.00

Croutons - Garlic & Herb. Products made by Schwartz Brothers Bakery. Cruncy, crisp croutons full of aromatic herbs, garlic and organic olive oil. Great for salads, soups or snacking right out of the container. 8 oz pack. Kosher, Organic

DANIEL'S OLD FASHIONED COCKTAIL MIXER

DANIEL'S OLD FASHIONED COCKTAIL MIXER

$17.00

Straight from our steakhouse. Make the perfect old fashioned cocktail every time. Mixed in small batches with premium organic ingredients. Makes 17 cocktails. Mix with your favorite whiskey and enjoy. 12.7 oz. bottle.

DANIEL'S LAVENDER MARTINI COCKTAIL MIXER

DANIEL'S LAVENDER MARTINI COCKTAIL MIXER

$17.00

Lift your spirits with the perfect lavender martini every time. Daniel's Broiler Lavender Martini Cocktail Mixer is made in small batches with premium, organic ingredients. Mix with your favorite vodka, shake with ice and serve up. 12.7 oz. bottle.

DANIEL'S WHISKEY SOUR COCKTAIL MIXER

DANIEL'S WHISKEY SOUR COCKTAIL MIXER

$17.00

Straight from our Steakhouse. Made in small batches with world-class premium ingredients in just the right ratio. Fresh and flavorful every time. Made with lemon, lime & organic sugar. GMO-Free. 12.7 oz. bottle.

DANIEL'S KENTUCKY MULE COCKTAIL MIXER

DANIEL'S KENTUCKY MULE COCKTAIL MIXER

$17.00

Lift your spirits with the Kentucky Mule cocktail every time. Made in small batches with premium, organic ingredients. Boldly refreshing with lime and ginger. Fresh and flavorful every time. GMO-Free. 12.7 oz. bottle.

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located on the shores of South Lake Union, guests enjoy waterfront dining with stunning views of Lake Union, Gasworks Park and Queen Anne while enjoying USDA Prime Steaks—the top two percent of all graded beef in the nation—as well as other traditional steakhouse favorites and our award-winning wine list.

Location

809 Fairview Place N, Seattle, WA 98109

Directions

Gallery
Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union image
Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union image
Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union image

