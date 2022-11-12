Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Seafood

Daniel's Broiler-Leschi

4,078 Reviews

$$$

200 Lake Washington Blvd

Seattle, WA 98122

Order Again

Popular Items

CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL
DANIEL'S PRIME CHEESEBURGER
FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS

APPETIZERS

CRISPY ARTICHOKE HEARTS

CRISPY ARTICHOKE HEARTS

$19.00

classic hollandaise

FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$19.00

spicy cocktail sauce, lemon aioli

DANIEL'S POPCORN SHRIMP

DANIEL'S POPCORN SHRIMP

$19.00

sriracha chili sauce, lemon aioli

SPICY BARBECUED PRAWNS

SPICY BARBECUED PRAWNS

$22.00

sauteèd New Orleans-style, green onions

SEARED AHI TUNA

SEARED AHI TUNA

$19.00

avocado, wasabi, ponzu

BACON-WRAPPED NEW BEDFORD SCALLOPS

BACON-WRAPPED NEW BEDFORD SCALLOPS

$28.00

grilled, Sambuca butter sauce

DUNGENESS CRAB LEGS

DUNGENESS CRAB LEGS

$28.00

Dijon mustard sauce

FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS

FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS

$25.00

teriyaki glaze, sesame seeds, green onions

SOUPS & SALADS

CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL

CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL

$20.00

creamy Northwest-style

LOBSTER BISQUE - BOWL

LOBSTER BISQUE - BOWL

$24.00

cream, sherry, chives

SEASONAL GREENS

SEASONAL GREENS

$13.00

choice of dressing

BAY SHRIMP SALAD

BAY SHRIMP SALAD

$14.00

hearts of palm, egg, tomato, Rogue Creamery blue cheese

SPINACH PECAN SALAD

SPINACH PECAN SALAD

$14.00

mushrooms, egg, tomato, spiced pecans, bacon dressing

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

hearts of romaine, Parmigiano-Reggiano, garlic-herb croutons

WEDGE SALAD

WEDGE SALAD

$14.00

tomatoes, Rogue Creamery blue cheese, bacon bits, chives

STEAKS

NEW YORK 12 OZ

NEW YORK 12 OZ

$78.00

USDA Prime. Steak is topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.

RIB-EYE 16 OZ

RIB-EYE 16 OZ

$82.00

USDA Prime, steak is topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes

DANIEL'S BONE-IN RIB-EYE 30 OZ

DANIEL'S BONE-IN RIB-EYE 30 OZ

$98.00

USDA Prime, steak is topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes

PORTERHOUSE 28 OZ

PORTERHOUSE 28 OZ

$100.00

USDA Prime, steak is topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes

FILET MIGNON - 8 OZ

FILET MIGNON - 8 OZ

$80.00

USDA Prime, steak is topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes

FILET MIGNON - 12 OZ

FILET MIGNON - 12 OZ

$93.00

USDA Prime, steak is topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes

DANIEL'S DELMONICO 20 OZ

DANIEL'S DELMONICO 20 OZ

$95.00

USDA Prime. Steak is topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes.

PIEDMONTESE FILET MIGNON 8 OZ

PIEDMONTESE FILET MIGNON 8 OZ

$90.00

certified, exceptionally lean and tender, hormone-free, antibiotic-free. Steak is topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes

DINNER ENTRÈES

KING SALMON

KING SALMON

$59.00

grilled, pan roasted vegetables, red potatoes, asparagus, herb salad, lemon beurre blanc

GRILLED AHI TUNA

GRILLED AHI TUNA

$56.00

toasted cumin rub, baba ghanoush, lime yogurt sauce with herbed couscous

ALASKAN HALIBUT

ALASKAN HALIBUT

$62.00

pan seared, pistachio pesto, sautéed spinach, quinoa salad with cranberries, pecans, scallions

ALASKAN KING CRAB

ALASKAN KING CRAB

$100.00

18 - 20 oz. steamed, drawn butter, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables

LOBSTER TAIL

LOBSTER TAIL

$125.00

12 - 14 oz. wild-caught North Atlantic lobster tail, oven-baked Daniel's style. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccolini

FILET MIGNON & LOBSTER TAIL

FILET MIGNON & LOBSTER TAIL

$180.00

8 oz USDA Prime filet mignon, 12 -14 oz oven-baked lobster tail. Steak is topped with our signature steak butter and served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccolini.

AUSTRALIAN LAMB CHOPS

AUSTRALIAN LAMB CHOPS

$68.00

grilled, rosemary marinade, red pepper jelly, garlic mashed potatoes

PAN-ROASTED JIDORI CHICKEN

PAN-ROASTED JIDORI CHICKEN

$48.00

rosemary-garlic butter, garlic mashed potatoes

DINNER SIDES

STEAMED BROCCOLI

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$14.00

garlic butter, classic hollandaise

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$14.00

hickory-smoked bacon, Calabrian chili, red pepper jelly

MUSHROOMS MARSALA

MUSHROOMS MARSALA

$14.00

fresh mushrooms sautéed with garlic and Marsala cream sauce

STEAMED JUMBO ASPARAGUS

STEAMED JUMBO ASPARAGUS

$14.00

classic hollandaise

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$8.00

buttermilk, Parmigiano-Reggiano, cream

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

DANIEL'S PRIME CHEESEBURGER

DANIEL'S PRIME CHEESEBURGER

$20.00

custom-ground USDA Prime beef, Tillamook sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, heirloom tomato, caramelized onion, pickle, mayonnaise, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries

BEYOND BURGER

BEYOND BURGER

$18.00

plant-based Beyond patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, plant-based mayonnaise, Schwartz Brothers Bakery Organic bun, french fries

DANIEL'S STEAK SANDWICH

DANIEL'S STEAK SANDWICH

$28.00

USDA Prime filet mignon, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, Gruyère cheese, Schwartz Brothers Bakery sourdough baguette, french fries

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$20.00

crispy fried, Cajun battered chicken breast, spicy chili aioli, pickles, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries

KING SALMON SANDWICH

$28.00Out of stock

grilled salmon fillet, tartar sauce, romaine lettuce, heirloom tomato, sweet onion, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries

DESSERTS

NEW YORK-STYLE CHEESECAKE

NEW YORK-STYLE CHEESECAKE

$12.00

fresh seasonal berries

CHILDREN'S MENU

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$12.00

tartar sauce

PASTA

PASTA

$12.00

choice of sauce

DANIEL'S PRIME CHEESEBURGER

DANIEL'S PRIME CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

quarter pound USDA Prime beef, Schwartz Brothers Bakery organic bun, french fries

FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS

FILET MIGNON STEAK STRIPS

$25.00

filet mignon, teriyaki glaze, garlic mashed potatoes

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

french fries

BOTTLE WINE

L'ECOLE CHARDONNAY

L'ECOLE CHARDONNAY

$40.00

"Daniel's Broiler Selection", Columbia Valley, WA. Must be 21 to purchase, ID required. Additionally, we cannot sell only liquor, we must also sell you a "bona fide" meal.

DELILLE D2 BLEND

DELILLE D2 BLEND

$40.00

Red Blend, "D2 Daniel's Broiler Selection", Columbia Valley. Must be 21 to purchase, ID required. Additionally, we cannot sell only liquor, we must also sell you a "bona fide" meal.

RETAIL

Products made by Schwartz Brothers Bakery
BAGEL CHIPS - EVERYTHING

BAGEL CHIPS - EVERYTHING

$6.00

Mixed in small batches and twice baked to achieve just the perfect crispy crunch. Made with organic olive oil, organic garlic and organic seeds blend. 8 oz pack. Kosher Parve, Vegan.

BAGEL CHIPS - GARLIC & HERB

BAGEL CHIPS - GARLIC & HERB

$6.00

Mixed in small batches and twice baked to achieve just the perfect crispy crunch. Made with organic olive oil, organic garlic and organic seeds blend. 8 oz pack. Kosher Parve, Vegan

CROUTONS - GARLIC & HERB

CROUTONS - GARLIC & HERB

$6.00

Crunchy, crisp croutons full or aromatic herbs, garlic and organic olive oil. Great for salads, soups or snacking right out of the container. 8 oz pack. Kosher, Organic

DANIEL'S OLD FASHIONED COCKTAIL MIXER

DANIEL'S OLD FASHIONED COCKTAIL MIXER

$17.00

Straight from our steakhouse. Make the perfect old fashioned cocktail every time. Mixed in small batches with premium organic ingredients. Makes 17 cocktails. Mix with your favorite whiskey and enjoy. 12.7 oz. bottle

DANIEL'S LAVENDER MARTINI COCKTAIL MIXER

DANIEL'S LAVENDER MARTINI COCKTAIL MIXER

$17.00

Lift your spirits with the perfect lavender martini every time. Daniel's Broiler Lavender Martini Cocktail Mixer is made in small batches with premium, organic ingredients. Mix with your favorite vodka, shake with ice and serve up. 12.7 oz. bottle.

DANIEL'S WHISKEY SOUR COCKTAIL MIXER

DANIEL'S WHISKEY SOUR COCKTAIL MIXER

$17.00

Straight from our steakhouse. Made in small batches with world-class premium ingredients in just the right ratio. Fresh and flavorful every time. Made with lemon, lime & organic sugar. GMO-free. 12.7 oz. bottle.

DANIEL'S KENTUCKY MULE COCKTAIL MIXER

DANIEL'S KENTUCKY MULE COCKTAIL MIXER

$17.00

Lift your spirits with the Kentucky Mule cocktail every time. Made in small batches with premium, organic ingredients. Boldly refreshing with lime and ginger. Fresh and flavorful every time. GMO-free. 12.7 oz. bottle.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Just a few minutes from downtown Seattle, Daniel’s Broiler – Leschi is located on the west shore of Lake Washington in a historic marina. This hidden treasure is one of the most romantic sites in the Seattle area. Built in a converted 1919 boathouse, it has some of the most spectacular views in the area and has been a Seattle landmark since 1980. A 30-foot high window in the Main Dining Room frames a panoramic view of the Cascades and Mt. Rainier. Daniel’s Broiler features USDA Prime beef and other specialties including lamb, chicken and fresh seafood. Add waterfront dining, a Wine Spectator award winning wine list and our exceptional service and you can see why Daniel’s defines steakhouse excellence in Seattle.

Location

200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

Gallery
Daniel's Broiler - Leschi image
Daniel's Broiler - Leschi image
Daniel's Broiler - Leschi image

Map
