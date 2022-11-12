Restaurant info

Just a few minutes from downtown Seattle, Daniel’s Broiler – Leschi is located on the west shore of Lake Washington in a historic marina. This hidden treasure is one of the most romantic sites in the Seattle area. Built in a converted 1919 boathouse, it has some of the most spectacular views in the area and has been a Seattle landmark since 1980. A 30-foot high window in the Main Dining Room frames a panoramic view of the Cascades and Mt. Rainier. Daniel’s Broiler features USDA Prime beef and other specialties including lamb, chicken and fresh seafood. Add waterfront dining, a Wine Spectator award winning wine list and our exceptional service and you can see why Daniel’s defines steakhouse excellence in Seattle.