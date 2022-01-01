Daniel's Restaurant + Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Upscale restaurant, bar and event space serving a contemporary American menu along side a superb craft cocktail, beer and wine list.
Location
16 East First Avenue, Conshohocken, PA 19428
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Conshohocken
Coyote Crossing Restaurant - Coyote Crossing
4.4 • 3,605
800 Spring Mill Ave Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurant
More near Conshohocken