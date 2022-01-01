Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daniel's Restaurant + Bar

review star

No reviews yet

16 East First Avenue

Conshohocken, PA 19428

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soups

Maryland Crab

$10.00

sweet and spicy with roasted corn

French Onion

$9.00

a hardy, cheesy classic style

Salads

Wedge Salad

$15.00

crispy iceburg lettuce, plum tomatoes, red onions, hickory smoked bacon, gorgonzola cheese, creamy house-made blue cheese dressing

Beet Salad

$15.00

mixed field greens with crisp romaine, grape tomatoes, red onions, roasted red and golden beets, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette

Burrata Salad

$18.00

mixed field greens with crisp romaine, grape tomatoes, red onions, roasted red and golden beets, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette

Classic Caesar Salad

$15.00

wilted kale, quinoa, sun gold tomatoes, chickpeas, black beans, avocado, with crumbled feta, green onions and a lime cilantro honey vinaigrette

Appetizers

Taste of the Mediterranean

$21.00

Prosciutto di Parma, spicy sopresetta, imported burrata, sharp provolone, sliced tomato, house-cured olives, baby arugula, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction, served with a grilled flatbread

New World Bruschetta

$14.00

tomatoes, basil, red onions and new-world-style artichoke, kalamata olives, and feta cheese served with garlic crostini

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$12.00

served with grilled pita, cucumbers, carrots

Calamari

$18.00

lightly dusted calamari, crispy fried, tossed with sliced cherry peppers, choice of garlic aioli or marinara

Stuffed Artichoke Hearts

$13.00Out of stock

tender artichokes stuffed with sharp provolone, parmesan-crusted, served over cream pesto sauce served with olive oil roasted peppers

Filet Tips Frangelica

$19.00Out of stock

tender tips sauteed with mushrooms and hazelnut cream, served in a puff pastry, finished with toasted pine nuts

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Cavatappi pasta with white sharp cheddar, swiss and pepper jack cheeses, butltery crumb topping

Drunken Shrimp

$18.00

large shrimp pan-seared with garlic, bourbon whiskey, tangy BBQ sauce, finished with scallions

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Idaho potatoes fried golden brown, tossed with truffle oil, sea salt, and parmesan cheese

Scallops Wrapped in Bacon

$19.00

dayboat scallops wrapped in hickory-smoked bacon with a creamy horseradish sauce

French Fries

$9.00

Pastas

Seafood Risotto

$32.00

shrimp (4) and scallops (4) sauteed with roasted corn, grape tomatoes, and baby spinach in a creamy cheese risotto

Tortellini

$22.00Out of stock

Tricolor cheese tortellini tossed in a garlic cream sauce with peas and roasted peppers

Mushroom Ravioli

$24.00

sauteed mushrooms in brown butter sauce, Tuscan truffle essence with Italian parsley

Hand-Helds

Carolina Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

slow-roasted chicken, drizzled with a Carolina BBQ sauce, sweet Brussel sprout slaw on a brioche roll

South Philly Roast Pork

$18.00

South Philly-style, slow-roasted thinly sliced pork in a garlic rosemary au jus, topped with roasted red peppers, spinach aglio, and mild provolone on a seeded Italian loaf

Prime Rib Sandwich

$21.00

slow-roasted and thinly sliced prime rib topped with a fried onion nest

Portabella Mushroom Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

marinated roasted portabella mushroom topped with spinach aglio, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, drizzled with a balsamic reduction on a brioche roll

The First Avenue

$17.00

topped with lettuce, tomato and choice of American, Cheddar or Swiss

Steakhouse

$21.00

Smoked bacon, homemade steak sauce, cheddar, fried onion nest, lettuce, tomato

Black and Bleu

$19.00Out of stock

Cajun-blackened and topped with bleu cheese, baby arugula, tomato

Entrees

Daniel's Filet Mignon

$43.00

Angus 8 oz. filet mignon topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms with madeira demi-glace served over Yukon Gold mashed potatoes with haricot verts

the Pork Chop

$34.00Out of stock

Mesquite dry-rubbed 14 oz French pork chop, charbroiled, stuffed with sweet cornbread stuffing, drizzled with a bourbon honey Dijon mustard glaze, served over sweet Brussel sprout slaw

The NY Strip

$45.00

choice sirloin 12 oz strip steak finished with a cabernet reduction, served with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and sauteed spinach

Bistro Style Chicken

$28.00

pan-seared boneless chicken breast with natural garlic jus topped with roasted red peppers, spinach aglio, roasted Roma tomato, topped with fresh mozzarella drizzled with balsamic reduction over a nest of angel hair pasta

Chesapeake Style

$32.00

charbroiled boneless chicken breast topped with crab imperial, grilled tomato, and swiss cheese served over Yukon godl mashed potatoes with haricot verts

Atlantic Salmon

$29.00

Pan-seared salmon served over warm salad of kale, artichoke hearts, lentils, red onions, and roasted red peppers with a citrus vinaigrette

The Famous Crab Cakes

$34.00

jumbo lump crab cakes, pan seared, and served over baby arugula, warm roasted corn relish, with a lime citrus aioli - 4-time Best of Mainline

Ahi Tuna

$29.00Out of stock

sushi-grade Ahi tuna, garlip-pepper-crusted an pan seared, served over a warm orzo salad with chickpeas, roasted asparagus, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, lemon olive oil

Dessert

Traditional NY Cheesecake

$12.00

Chef seasonal garnish

Traditional Tiramisu

$9.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Limoncello Cream Cake

$9.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Flat Bread Pizza

$8.00

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$9.00

Angel Hair Pasta

$8.00

Mac and Cheese - KIDS

$8.00

Specials of the Day

Crispy Pork Belly

$16.00

Grilled Veal Chop

$42.00

Mesquite dry-rubbed 14 oz French pork chop, charbroiled, stuffed with sweet cornbread stuffing, drizzled with a bourbon honey Dijon mustard glaze, served over sweet Brussel sprout slaw

Chilean Sea Bass

$38.00

sushi-grade Ahi tuna, garlip-pepper-crusted an pan seared, served over a warm orzo salad with chickpeas, roasted asparagus, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, lemon olive oil

Sides

Side Mash Potato

$8.00

Side Veggies

$8.00

Side Spinach

$8.00

Side Asparagus

$8.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Soda & Juices

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Refill Soda

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.00

Bottled Water

Aqua Panna

$7.00

Pelligrino

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Upscale restaurant, bar and event space serving a contemporary American menu along side a superb craft cocktail, beer and wine list.

Website

Location

16 East First Avenue, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

8 Tower Bridge
orange starNo Reviews
161 Washington St Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Guppy's Good Times
orange star4.1 • 625
2 Maple Street Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Viggiano's BYOB, Conshohocken PA
orange star4.6 • 1,199
16 E 1ST AVE Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Jasper's Backyard
orange starNo Reviews
101 East 7th Avenue Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Deli on 4th
orange star4.3 • 400
326 Fayette St Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
BRUNCH
orange star4.6 • 945
521 Fayette St Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Conshohocken

Coyote Crossing Restaurant - Coyote Crossing
orange star4.4 • 3,605
800 Spring Mill Ave Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Spring Mill Café
orange star4.6 • 2,295
164 Barren Hill Rd Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Viggiano's BYOB, Conshohocken PA
orange star4.6 • 1,199
16 E 1ST AVE Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
BRUNCH
orange star4.6 • 945
521 Fayette St Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Guppy's Good Times
orange star4.1 • 625
2 Maple Street Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Deli on 4th
orange star4.3 • 400
326 Fayette St Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Conshohocken
Bryn Mawr
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Norristown
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Havertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston