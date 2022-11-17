Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daniel's Table 68-327 E. Palm Canyon Drive

review star

No reviews yet

68-327 E. Palm Canyon Drive

Cathedral City, CA 92234

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

apps

Dates

$14.00

Flatbread

$16.00

Mac n Cheese

$16.00

Pumpkin

$14.00

Flatbread #2

$17.00

Cassoulet

$17.00

salads

Almost 1924 Caesar

$16.00

Our Cobb

$17.00

Rockit Arugula

$15.00

Mixed Greens

$15.00

Spicy Greens

$16.00

Micro Greens

$15.00

Spinach

$15.00

entrees

Chicken Cordon Blue

$41.00

Bison Ribeye

$61.00

Lamb Shank

$51.00

Fresh Scallops

$61.00

Salmon

$53.00

Sea Bass

$57.00

desserts

Flourless Chocolate

$14.00

Fig Cake

$15.00

Lebanese Baklava

$15.00

drinks

House Tea Cold

$7.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Daniel’s Table is a collaboration between Chef Daniel Villanueva & local farmers in and around the Coachella Valley. Our menu is based on seasonal products, locally grown organic produce and non g-m-o ingredients, fresh and sustainable seafood, pure grass fed meats. Complete from scratch cooking - made to order with the best ingredients.

Location

68-327 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City, CA 92234

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Desert Thai Authentic Thai Cuisine - 68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103
orange starNo Reviews
68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103 Cathedral City, CA 92234
View restaurantnext
Mr. Claws
orange starNo Reviews
67555 E Palm Canyon Dr Ste F120 Cathedral City, CA 92234
View restaurantnext
Luchows Palm Springs - Gene Autry
orange starNo Reviews
4771 East Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92264
View restaurantnext
LUCHOWS PALM SPRINGS - 4771 E. Palm Canyon Dr. #B C D
orange starNo Reviews
4771 E. Palm Canyon Dr. #B C D Palm Springs, CA 92264
View restaurantnext
Uncle Chai Thailand Street Food New Location - Rancho Mirage
orange starNo Reviews
69930 HWY111, Suite 122 Racho Mirage, CA 92270
View restaurantnext
Catalan Mediterranean Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
70026 CA-111 Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Cathedral City
Rancho Mirage
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Palm Springs
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Palm Desert
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Indio
review star
Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
La Quinta
review star
No reviews yet
Hemet
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Yucaipa
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Big Bear Lake
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston