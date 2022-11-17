Daniel's Table 68-327 E. Palm Canyon Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Daniel’s Table is a collaboration between Chef Daniel Villanueva & local farmers in and around the Coachella Valley. Our menu is based on seasonal products, locally grown organic produce and non g-m-o ingredients, fresh and sustainable seafood, pure grass fed meats. Complete from scratch cooking - made to order with the best ingredients.
Location
68-327 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City, CA 92234
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Desert Thai Authentic Thai Cuisine - 68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103
No Reviews
68718 E PALM CANYON SUITE 103 Cathedral City, CA 92234
View restaurant
Luchows Palm Springs - Gene Autry
No Reviews
4771 East Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92264
View restaurant
LUCHOWS PALM SPRINGS - 4771 E. Palm Canyon Dr. #B C D
No Reviews
4771 E. Palm Canyon Dr. #B C D Palm Springs, CA 92264
View restaurant
Uncle Chai Thailand Street Food New Location - Rancho Mirage
No Reviews
69930 HWY111, Suite 122 Racho Mirage, CA 92270
View restaurant
More near Cathedral City