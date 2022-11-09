Daniel's Tacos - Vineland 7956 Vineland Ave

Daniel's Tacos - Vineland imageView gallery

Popular Items

Classic Burrito
Asada Fries

Tacos

Tacos

$2.19

Tacos - Frijol olla y Cotija

$1.25

Daily Specials

3 Taco Combo

$9.49

3 tacos, rice, beans, and small drink.

4 Taco Special

$9.49

4 tacos and a Small drink.

Burritos

Grill Burrito

$9.49

Flour tortilla, rice, beans, cheese, choice of meat, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese, grilled to perfection.

Burrito Mojado

$9.49

Rice, beans, cilantro, onion, and choice of meat on flour tortilla, bathed in mild red sauce and topped with Monterey jack cheese.

Classic Burrito

$7.99

A classic: flour tortilla with rice, beans, cilantro, onion, and choice of meat.

California Burrito

$9.49

Flour tortilla, fries, cheese, choice of meat, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.

BRC Burrito

$4.99

Beans, rice & monterey jack cheese on a flour tortilla

All Meat Burrito

$12.49

Specialties

Pollo Bowl

$7.49

Chicken, pinto beans, rice, salsa, and pico de gallo, with corn tortillas on the side.

Quesadilla

$8.99

Flour tortilla topped with melted Monterrey jack cheese and choice of meat.

Quesadilla (Maiz)

$9.49

Handmade corn tortilla, Monterrey jack cheese, and choice of protein. Comes with a side salad.

Mulita

$8.99

One of our Most Popular! Two handmade corn tortillas, topped with melting Monterrey jack cheese, choice of meat, cilantro, and onion.

Asada Fries

$13.99

Fried to a golden crisp, topped with shredded cheddar, Monterrey jack cheese, choice of meat, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Nachos

$10.49

Housemade chips, topped with beans, cheddar and Monterrey jack cheese mix, choice of meat, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Torta

$8.99

Refried beans, meat of choice, lettuce, tomato, and avocado on a fresh Mexican telera roll with mayonnaise.

Sope

$8.99

Handmade corn shell, toasted for texture, topped with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream, and cotija cheese.

Huarache

$8.99

Handmade corn shell, infused with pinto beans, toasted for texture, topped with mild green sauce, choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream, and cotija cheese.

Gordita

$8.99

Handmade corn shell, toasted for texture, stuffed with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream, and cotija cheese.

Lorenza

$6.29

Corn tortilla toasted for texture, topped with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream, and cotija cheese.

Tostada

$9.49

CONDIMENTOS

Con Todo

Nada

Al Lado

NO

POCO

SOLO

EXTRA

Adentro

Cebolla

Cilantro

Arroz

Beans

Mayonesa

Pico de Gallo

Guacamole

Aguacate

Crema

Ensalada

Salsas

Queso en Frijol

Lechuga

Tomate

Queso Cotija

Queso Rallado

---Bolsa Separada---

Salsa Verde

Salsa Roja

Rabanos

Limones

Salsa Guac

Chiles Dorados

Cebollas Doradas

Partido a la 1/2

Toasted

Bien Cocinado

Ice

Easy Ice

Termino Medio

Over Easy

Sunny Side Up

SALSA

Tortilla Harina

1/2 Aguacate

$1.99

1 Agucate entero

$2.99

Combinations

Enchilada Combo

$9.69

Three enchilada plate topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Parillada

$13.99

Grilled steak and chorizo plate topped with grilled onions and pinto beans, with corn tortillas on the side.

Pollo a la Plancha

$9.99

Grilled chicken filet served with rice, beans, and corn tortillas on the side.

Bistec Combo

$11.99

Grilled steak topped with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, and corn tortillas on the side.

Pollo Combo

$9.49

Grilled chopped chicken topped with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, and corn tortillas on the side.

Asada Combo

$9.49

Grilled chopped steak. Served with rice, beans, and corn tortillas on the side.

Combo

$9.49

Salad

$8.49

Mexican style salad with chicken, tomato, sour cream, and cheese.

Cheese Quesadilla Combo

$6.49

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

With rice, beans, and corn tortillas on the side.

Burrito Huevo con Chorizo

$8.99

Flour tortilla, rice, beans, three eggs, and chorizo.

Huevos con Chorizo

$9.49

With rice, beans, and corn tortillas on the side.

Huevos a la Mexicana

$7.99

Three scrambled eggs with pico de gallo served with rice and beans.

Huevos Estrellados

$7.99

Three eggs cooked sunny side up served with rice and beans.

Huevos Revueltos

$6.99

Burrito Huevos Revueltos

$6.99

Menudo

$9.49+

Taco Huevo con Chorizo

$2.69

Burrito Huevos a la Mexicana

$6.99

Small Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99+

Monterey jack cheese melted to perfection on a large flour tortilla

Taquitos & Guac

$4.49

Two fried taquitos (flour only) with a side of guacamole.

BRC Burrito

$4.99

Beans, rice & monterey jack cheese on a flour tortilla

Enchilada

$2.69

Cheese Mulita

$5.99

Veggie

Torta (Vegetarian)

$6.99

Refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado on a fresh Mexican telera roll with mayonnaise.

Bowl (Vegetarian)

$5.99

Based with pinto beans and rice, layered with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cotija cheese, and pico de gallo with corn tortillas on the side.

Nachos (Vegetarian)

$8.49

Housemade chips, topped with beans, cheddar and Monterrey jack cheese mix, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Lorenza (Vegetarian)

$4.29

Corn tortilla toasted for texture, topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream, and cotija cheese.

Tostada (Vegetarian)

$7.49

Flour tortilla fried into a tostada, topped with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Sope (Vegetarian)

$6.99

Handmade corn shell, toasted for texture, topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream, and cotija cheese.

Burrito Classic (Vegetarian)

$6.99

A classic: flour tortilla with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and our delicious Guacamole!

Fries No Meat (Vegetarian)

$9.99

Garden Salad (Vegetarian)

$6.99

Huarache (Vegetarian)

$6.99

CA Burrito Veggie

$7.49

Mulita (Vegetarian)

$6.99

Gordiat (vegetarian)

$6.99

Beverages

Horchata

$1.85+

Tamarindo

$1.85+

Jamaica

$1.85+

Orange Bang

$1.85+

Piña Colada

$1.85+

Strawberry Lemonade

$1.85+

Coca Cola

$1.65+

Diet Coke

$1.65+

Sprite

$1.65+

Fanta Orange

$1.65+

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.65+

Raspberry Iced Tea

$1.65+

Champurado

$2.49+

Dessert

Churro

$1.00

One churro made fresh to order and coated in a cinnamon sugar mix.

Extras

Con Queso

$0.75

Con Crema

$0.75

Con Aguacate

$0.75

(Slice) Cheese

$0.25

(Slice) Sour Cream

$0.25

(Slice) Cotija Cheese

$0.25

(Slice) Avocado

$0.25

(Slice) Mix Cheese

$0.25

(Slice) Tomate

$0.25

(Slice) Lechuga

$0.25

CON Tomato

$0.75

CON Lettuce

$0.75

CON 1 Huevo Estrellado

$1.25

Salsa (Roja, Verde)

$0.25

Xtra Tortilla (1)

$0.25

EXTRA Tortillas (3)

$1.00

EXTRA Tortillas (6)

$1.99

ADENTRO

POCO

Bien Cocinado

-----Bolsa Separada-----

Partido 1/2

Make it a COMBO

$1.49

MOJADO

$1.49+

Con Frijol

$0.75

Con Arroz

$0.75

Side Orders

Side Chips

$1.99+

Guacamole side

$3.49+

4 oz serving

French Fries

$2.69

Side of seasoned golden crisp french fries.

Tortillas Side

$1.00+

Rice side

$3.99+

16 oz

Beans Side

$3.99+

16 oz

Sour cream side (1.5oz)

$0.75

Avocado side (3 slices)

$1.00

Monterrey Jack Shredded Cheese side (1.5 oz)

$0.75

Cotija Cheese side (1.5 oz)

$0.75

Bistek Side

$5.99

Grilled Onion

Grilled Jalapeños

Cebolla y Jalapeño SIDE

$2.49

KIDS Rice/Beans

$2.49

1 Huevo Estrellado

$1.25

1 Extra Tortilla

$0.25

Salsa ROJA (16oz)

$4.99

Salsa VERDE (16oz)

$4.99

Chips con Frijol

$2.99

Small side Salad

$2.49

Caldo

$1.99+

EXTRA meat

$3.59

Catering

Rice

$25.00+

Beans

$25.00+

Small Tray

$50.00

Large Tray

$100.00

Agua Fresca 5G

$35.00

Guac

$50.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7956 Vineland Ave, Sun Valley, CA 91352

Directions

