DANJI

1,869 Reviews

$$

346 W 52nd St

New York, NY 10019

Order Again

Cocktails

Vesper Seoul

$16.00
Soju Sangria

Soju Sangria

$16.00

fruit-infused soju, sparling rose, oranciata

Spicy Ginger Margarita

Spicy Ginger Margarita

$16.00

corazon tequila, ginger, jalapeno, lime

O-ee (5-2)

$16.00

bombay sapphire gin, fever-tree tonic, pomegranate, lime

Su Jung Kwa

$16.00

Strawberry Spritzer

$10.00
Shiso Lemonade

Shiso Lemonade

$10.00

strawberry, mint, lemon

Special Cocktail

$16.00

Beers

Makgeoli

Makgeoli

$9.00

unfiltered rice beer

Lagunitas IPA

Lagunitas IPA

$10.00

India pale ale

Allagash White

$12.00
Duvel

Duvel

$11.00

belgian ale

Kloud

Kloud

$9.00Out of stock

korean lager

Wine Glass

Cava

$13.00

Rose

$14.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Weinviertel Niederosterreich, Austria

Cheninc Blanc

$15.00

Chardonnay

$14.00

Pinot Noir

$15.00

Gran Malbec

$13.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Wines by the Bottle

Rose blend, Manon, Cote de Provence 21'

$56.00

Rose of PN, Henry Bourgeois, Sancerre 20'

$60.00

Rose Brut, Cremant d'Alsace Will, NV

$55.00

Prosecco, Cavicchioli 1928, NV

$48.00
Cava, Raventos i Blanc, Blanc de Blancs 18'

Cava, Raventos i Blanc, Blanc de Blancs 18'

$56.00

Dry Sparkling, from Cataluna, Spain

Champagne, Charles Heidsieck, Brut Reserve NV

$150.00
SB, McFaden Family Estate, Blue Quail 20'

SB, McFaden Family Estate, Blue Quail 20'

$60.00

Dry, from Cape Town, South Africa

SB. H. Bourgeois, La cote des Monts Damnes, Sancerre 21'

$106.00

GV, Schloss Gobelsburg, Renner 16'

$110.00

Riesling, Empire State, Finger Lakes 17'

$52.00

Chardonnay, Trenel, Macon Village 20'

$60.00

Chardonnay, Simonnet Febre, Chablis 20'

$85.00

PN, Maison Latour 18'

$60.00

PN, Lone Oak Ranch 19'

$65.00

RB, Pere Caboche, CDP 19'

$80.00

Chardonnay, Boyer-Martenot, Les Narvaux, Meursault 15'

$140.00Out of stock

Syrah, Crozes Hermitage, Brotte La Rollande 20'

$62.00

Gran Malbec, Flechas de Los Andes 17'

$52.00
CS, Growers Guild, Columbia Valley 17'

CS, Growers Guild, Columbia Valley 17'

$60.00

Full body, from Napa Valley, California

Bordeaux, C. Basques, St. Emilion Grand Cru 16'

$66.00

CF, Domaine de la Colline, Chinon 19'

$52.00

CS, Oberon, Mondavi family 19'

$80.00

CS, Goldschmidt, Yoman Vineyard 16'

$100.00

Red Blend, Vermillion, Helen Keplinger 18'

$98.00

Chenin Blanc, Noble Hill, Simonserg 21'

$60.00

Korean

Seoul Night

$35.00

Golden Barley

$35.00
Chum Churum, Peach

Chum Churum, Peach

$24.00

Premium rice soju

Yangchon Chungju

Yangchon Chungju

$40.00

Premium Rice Wine

Bekseju

Bekseju

$24.00

Herbal Soju

Bokbunja

Bokbunja

$24.00

Black raspberry soju

50 Soju

$22.00

Chum Churum

$24.00

Sake

Premium Korean rice wine
Tokubetsu

Tokubetsu

$30.00

Dry, SMV+5

Hakkaisan

$50.00

Water/Sodas/Juice

Fiji

$8.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Oranciata

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cramberry Juice

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Fever dreams of bulgogi sliders : dazzling tangle of flavors on sweet little buns. And crisp, soft tofu rolls: savory clouds. Danji! So good. - Ruth Reichl

Website

Location

346 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019

Directions

Danji image
Main pic

