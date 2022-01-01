Danke - Revival imageView gallery

Danke - Revival

review star

No reviews yet

125 South Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Roasted Tomato Soup
Chickpea Salad
Inglorious Batard

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Wisconsin cheddar & dill pickles grilled on house sourdough

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.50

Catalpa Grove Farm ham, Wisconsin cheddar, dill pickles grilled on house sourdough

Bratwurst

Bratwurst

$9.00

beer-braised thuringer sausage, sauerkraut, dill pickles, grainy dijon mustard on house baguette

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$11.95

smoked free-range turkey breast, swiss cheese, mustard aioli, arugula on house baguette

Italian

Italian

$10.95

Catalpa Grove Farm smoked ham, salami, provolone, house giardinere, lettuce, oregano on house baguette

Secret Sandwich

Secret Sandwich

$10.95

duck liver mousse, sliced pork belly, swiss cheese, arugula, smoked pickled onion, whole grain mustard on house baguette

Inglorious Batard

Inglorious Batard

$10.50

Catalpa Grove Farm smoked ham, house pickles, whipped sea salt butter on house baguette

The Veg

The Veg

$10.95

Braised Mushrooms, Eggplant Cauliflower Puree, Shaved Zucchini, Arugula, Sundried Tomato on House Baguette (vegan)

Salads

Marinated Kale Salad

Marinated Kale Salad

$5.00

marinated kale, roasted beets, goat cheese, shaved fennel, toasted sunflower seeds, red wine vinaigrette

Chickpea Salad

Chickpea Salad

$5.00

chickpeas, bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, greens, pepitas, pomegranate balsamic vinaigrette

Sides

Chips & Drink Combo

Chips & Drink Combo

$3.00

Add Kettle Chips and a Drink

Soup & Drink Combo

Soup & Drink Combo

$6.00

Add Soup and a Drink

Salad & Drink Combo

Salad & Drink Combo

$6.00

Add Side Salad and a Drink

Roasted Tomato Soup

Roasted Tomato Soup

$5.00

made in house; garnished with shallot jam, toasted buckwheat, herbs de Provence

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$1.50

Great Lakes Kettle Chips

Pickles

Pickles

$1.00

Made in house - choose dill or mixed veggie

Olives

Olives

$1.50

Castelvetrano Olives

Baguette

Baguette

$3.00

Baked fresh daily

Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$3.00

Made in house

Marcona Almonds

$1.75

Marcona Almonds with Olive Oil & Sea Salt

Quicos

$1.75

Quicos aka Fancy Spanish Corn Nuts 2 oz

Cherry Jam

$2.00

Butter

$0.50

Tiny Toasts

$3.00

Cheese & Charcuterie

Meat & Cheese Plate

Meat & Cheese Plate

$13.00

daily selection of charcuterie and cheese served with accoutrements & house baguette

Meat or Cheese Snack

Meat or Cheese Snack

$5.00

one charcuterie or cheese item served with house baguette

Finnochiona - 2 oz

$8.00Out of stock

Tuscan-style salame with fennel & black pepper. Hand cured at Underground Meats in Madison, WI

Honey Chevre - 4 oz

$8.00

Soft, creamy, and sweet goats milk cheese hand-crafted at LaClare Family Creamery in WI. Try it for dessert!

Garlic Herb Chevre - 4 oz

$8.00

Soft, creamy, and savory goats milk cheese hand-crafted at LaClare Family Creamery in WI. Spread on a baguette or eat with veggies!

DLM - 4 oz

$6.00

4 oz of our housemade Duck Liver Mousse to take home with you!

Ibérico Chorizo - 70g

$9.00

100% Ibérico Chorizo de Bellota, imported from Córdoba, Spain.

NA Beverages

Dr Browns Root Beer

$2.75

Dr Browns Ginger Ale

$2.75

Dr Browns Black Cherry

$2.75

Dr Browns Diet Black Cherry

$2.75

Dr Browns Diet Cream Soda

$2.75

Dr Browns Celray

$2.75

LaCroix Lime

$2.00

LaCroix Grapefruit

$2.00

LaCroix Plain

$2.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Cider & Seltzer

Eris Pedestrian Cider

$6.00

Eric Pedestrian Hard Cider 12 oz can, 6.5% ABV Dry, crisp, and tart

City Water Mixed Berry Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Canned Beer

Lil Buddy

$5.00

Yard Work Kolsch

$6.00

Middlebrow Yard Work kolsch 12 oz can / 4% ABV Sometimes all you need is a simple, crisp beer. One that sounds like it tastes good. And tastes like it sounds good. Fresh.

Humpenscrump

$8.00

Technical Ecstasy Pilsner

$8.00

Typical Daydream

$8.00

On Tour Typical Daydream Saison 16 oz can, 5.7% ABV

Permanent Vacation IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Brickstone Brewing 12 oz can, 6.0% ABV Clean, crisp Citra IPA brimming with grapefruit and pineapple - perfect for those days you leave work and never want to go back.

Foggy Geezer (Hazy)

$7.00

Warpigs Foggy Geezer IPA 12 oz can,

Jungle Boogie

$7.00

Oktoberfest

$7.00Out of stock

Wine by the Glass

GLS House White (Gruner)

$9.00

Sauv Blanc

$11.00

GLS House Rose

$10.00

Can Ramona Sparkling Rose

$10.00

GLS House Red (Cab)

$9.00

Field Blend (can)

$11.00Out of stock

Cotês Du Rhône

$11.00

Weird Wine

$11.00

Merch

Revival Tote Bag

$6.00

Revival Food Hall canvas tote bag - save a tree!

Donkey Glass

$7.00

12 oz tulip glass - perfect for enjoying a beer and pretending you're sitting at our bar

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

125 South Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60603

Directions

Gallery
Danke - Revival image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
orange starNo Reviews
521 South Dearborn Street Chicago, IL 60605
View restaurantnext
Bombay Wraps - Loop
orange star4.4 • 1,168
122 N Wells Street Chicago, IL 60606
View restaurantnext
Russian Tea Time
orange star4.4 • 1,757
77 E Adams St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Dos Taqueria @ Revival Food Hall. 125 S Clark St.
orange starNo Reviews
125 South Clark St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ - Revival
orange starNo Reviews
125 South Clark St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
The Berghoff Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
17 West Adams Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

The Village
orange star4.2 • 4,428
71 W Monroe St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
The Grillroom Chophouse - 33 W Monroe St
orange star4.5 • 3,551
33 W Monroe St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
The Marq
orange star4.4 • 3,247
60 W ADAMS ST CHICAGO, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,726
216 N Wabash Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Eggy's Diner
orange star4.2 • 2,567
333 E Benton Place Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Magnolia Bakery Chicago
orange star4.6 • 2,204
108 N State St Chicago, IL 60602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Fulton Market
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Gold Coast
review star
No reviews yet
River West
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston