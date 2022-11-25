Restaurant header imageView gallery

D'Anna's Cafe Italiano

972 Reviews

$$

1319 N State Street

Bellingham, WA 98225

Order Again

Popular Items

Pasta w/sauce choice
House Bread
Chicken Parmesan

Entrees

Pasta w/sauce choice

$19.95

Your choice of spaghetti, fettuccine, linguini, cavatappi, spinach rigatoni, or our gluten free pasta topped with marinara, meat sauce, alfredo or pesto.

Aglio e Olio

$22.50

Garlic and walnuts are sautéed in extra-virgin olive oil and white wine, and tossed with our handmade spaghetti. **Can be made Gluten free or Vegan.

Brocato's Special

$23.95

D'Anna's Italian sausage is sautéed with a variety of mushrooms, then tossed with our red wine marinara sauce and fresh spinach rigatoni.

Bruscellone

$32.95Out of stock

Tenderized flank steak is stuffed with garlic, parsley, bread crumbs, hard-boiled eggs, ground walnuts and cheese, then rolled, braised and simmered for hours in our home-made sauce. Served with linguini tossed in extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, white wine, and parsley.

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$27.50

Stuffed with Italian cheeses and roasted butternut squash, then tossed with walnuts, garlic, butter, and sage.

Chicken Marsala

$27.50

Lightly breaded, tender chicken breast is sautéed with mixed mushrooms in a marsala sauce and served with fettuccine pesto pasta.

Chicken Mushroom Fettuccine

$24.95

Tender pieces of chicken breast are sautéed with mushrooms, garlic, and parsley in an imported sherry cream sauce and served over our home-made fettuccine. **Can be made Gluten Free.

Chicken Parmesan

$26.95

A boneless chicken breast is coated with seasoned bread crumbs, lightly sautéed in olive oil, baked, then topped with marinara sauce and blended cheeses. Served with spaghetti with marinara

Chicken Piccata

$27.50

Pancetta and capers are sautéed with boneless chicken breast in a delicate lemon sauce, and served with a side dish of spaghetti tossed in extra-virgin olive oil, white wine, garlic and parsley. **Can be made Gluten free.

Chicken Roma

$28.50

Sautéed chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, shallots, artichoke hearts, pine nuts, and fresh basil are gently blended with garlic and white wine and tossed with fettuccine in a cream sauce. Can be made Gluten free.

Dugeness Crab Linguini

$36.50

Vodka and cream are reduced and delicately folded into fresh linguini and topped with tender crab meat, fresh tomatoes, shallots and a spinach.

Dugeness Crab Ravioli

$37.50

Our homemade ravioli are stuffed with fresh Dungeness crab, onions, diced bell pepper, and Italian cheeses, then topped with vodka cream sauce.

Eggplant Parmesan

$26.95

Tender pieces of eggplant are coated with seasoned bread crumbs, lightly sautéed in olive oil, baked, then topped with marinara sauce and blended cheeses. Served with spaghetti and marinara

Gnocchi

$25.50

Our fresh, handmade gnocchi is tossed with mushrooms, peas, tomatoes, walnuts, spinach, and pancetta in a butter sage sauce. Topped with Pecorino Romano cheese.

Grilled Chicken Shiitake

$25.95

Shallots, garlic, parsley,and pecorino romano cheese are tossed with tender morels of grilled chicken breast, shiitake mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, pine nuts and pasta shells.

Grilled Lamb Chops

$38.50

Three bone-in lamb chops char-grilled medium rare, topped with a port, shallot, mint butter. Serverd with our handmade potato gnocchi in a brown butter sage sauce.

Lasagna

$25.50

Seasoned ground beef, Italian sausage, ricotta, and mozzarella are layered between sheets of fresh, handmade pasta, then topped with our house recipe meat sauce.

Linguini With Fresh Clams

$30.50

Linguini is tossed with garlic, parsley, extra-virgin olive oil, butter, and lemon juice, then paired with a helping of local Chuckanut steamed clams.

Manicotti

$26.95

Fresh mushrooms, onion, garlic, and fresh baby spinach mixed with a blend of Italian cheeses and wrapped in homemade pasta, baked in our marinara and covered in melted cheese.

New York Steak

$39.95

10oz All-natural N.Y. cut with a Chianti shallot butter sauce. Served with our homemade spinach potato gnocchi tossed with fresh tomatoes in a butter sage sauce. Add 3 spicy grilled jumbo prawns.

Pancetta Brandy Chicken

$27.50

Pancetta, chicken, shallots, and mushrooms are sautéed, then tossed with tender peas in a delicate brandy cream sauce over Cavatappi pasta. **Can be made Gluten free.

Pork Chop Rib Loin

$30.95

A 10oz French cut pork chop topped with a balsamic fig reduction and served with our house made potato gnocchi with fresh tomatoes in a butter sage sauce.

Puttanesca

$24.50

A traditional dish for busy women of the night. A spicy blend of Mediterranean black olives, anchovies, capers and marinara sauce, all served over a bed of spaghetti. Can be made Gluten free or Vegan.

Sausage Linguini

$26.50

D'Anna's own spicy sausage is tossed with peppers, onions, and mushrooms and served over linguini with marinara sauce.

Scampi Linguini

$32.50

Our house recipe linguini is sautéed with prawns, shallots, butter, garlic, tomato, capers, white wine, lemon and spicy chili pepper flakes.

Seafood Saute

$36.95

Prawns, large scallops, clams and seasonal white fish prepared in your choice of a cream sauce or with extra-virgin olive oil, white wine, garlic and parsley. Served over spaghetti.

Seared Ahi Tuna

$29.50

Sashimi grade Ahi Tuna blackened and seared (cooked rare) and topped with an olive, caper, tomato, butter and balsamic reduction relish. Severed with spinach angel hair in an olive oil, garlic, and parsley sauce.

Seared Duck

$34.50

Pan-seared duck breasts with a cherry balsamic glaze. Served with spaghetti in olive oil, garlic, and parsley sauce.

Shiitake Vodka Cream Linguini

$25.50

Linguini tossed with our Vodka Cream sauce and topped with shiitake mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, and spinach.

Utensils

Let us know if you need utensils!!!

Salmon

$32.50Out of stock

Grilled salmon in lemon butter caper sauce. Served with oil-garlic spaghetti.

Sausage Ravioli

$23.95

Stuffed with spinach, chard, home-made Italian sausage and Italian cheeses.

Cheese Ravioli

$22.95

Stuffed with ricotta cheese and blended with pecorino romano and a variety of spices.

Combo Rav

$20.95

Spinach Ravioli

$24.50

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$17.95

Tomato, basil, garlic, fresh mozzarella and crostini.

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in our authentic Caesar dressing with Pecorino Romano cheese and garlic croutons.

Clam Steamers

$19.50

Local Chuckanut clams are sautéed in garlic, parsley, extra-virgin olive oil, fresh clam broth, and lemon juice.

House Bread

$4.95

Handmade cheesy focaccia bread with a side of Marinara

Ravioli Sampler

$17.95

A mix of our spinach and cheese ravioli topped with our house recipe marinara sauce.

Spicy Scampi

$18.95

Prawns, shallots, butter, garlic, tomato, capers, white wine, lemon, and spicy chili pepper flakes are sautéed and served with grilled crostini.

Tapenade

$8.95

A blend of olives, capers, and spices. Served with a side of crème fraiche and grilled crostini.

Caprese Salad

$18.95

$Crostini

$2.50

Extra Crostini

Oil Vinegar Crostini

$3.50

Salad

Sub Caesar

$2.95

Small Caesar

$4.95

Small House Salad

$2.95

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Caprese Salad

$17.95

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and olive on a bed of mixed greens in our house vinaigrette.

Chicken Caesar

$17.95

Char-Grilled Chicken Salad

$18.95

Marinated char-grilled chicken, mushrooms, and Gorgonzola cheese, on a bed of greens with our house vinaigrette.

Large House Salad

$5.50

Sides

Side Alfredo

$1.95

Side Marinara

$1.50

S/meat Sauce

$1.00

Side Pesto

$1.95

Side Vodka Cream

$1.95

Side 1 Meatball

$3.95

Side Meatballs

$6.50

Side Mild Sausage

$6.50

Side Spicy Sausage

$6.50

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.95

Side Mushrooms

$3.95

Side Saute Veggies

$3.95

Side Gorgonzola

$1.00

Side 3 Sauteed Shrimp

$5.95

Side 6 Sauteed Shrimp

$12.95

Side Scallops

$8.95

Side Crab

$10.00

Side Tuna

$11.95

Small Caesar

$4.50

Side Caesar salad. (Note: all entrees come with a Caesar salad).

Puttanesca Sauce

$2.00

Kids Menu

K/Pasta

$8.00

Spaghetti topped with your choice of marinara, meat sauce, alfredo, or pesto.

K/Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.50

K/Lasagna

$8.50

K/Chz Ravioli

$9.00

K/Spin Ravioli

$9.00

K/Sausage Ravioli

$9.00

K/Spaghetti Marinara

$8.00

Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.75

Soda No Cream

$3.00

Italian Cream Soda

$3.75

Aranciata

$3.50

Limonata

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Aranciata Rosso

$3.50

Mocktail See Server

$3.50

Blood Orange Lime Mocktail

$3.50

Soda Refill

Side Lemons

Beer

Aslan Kolsch

$6.00

Kulshan Lager

$6.00

Ruebens Hazy

$6.00

Stemma Amber

$6.00

Wander Ipa

$6.00

Peroni Bottle

$5.00

Black Butte Porter

$5.00

Lost G/ Dry Cider

$5.00

Bham C/ Hazy Hop

$5.00

Bham C/ Blood Orange

$5.00

Bham C/ Blackberry Ginger

$5.00

Elderberry Cider

$5.00

Ruebens Hazy

$6.00

Red Wines

House Red (Big Bottle 1.5L)

$18.00

House Chianti (Big Bottle 1.5L)

$18.00

B/ Grand Caillou Pinot Noir

$40.00

B/ Domaine Bousquet Malbec

$44.00

B/ Nero D'Avola

$44.00

B/Murray Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

B/ Linen Red Blend

$40.00

B/ L' Ecole Syrah

$52.00

B/ Umberto Cesari Sangiovese

$44.00

B/ G.D. Vajra Nebbiolo

$48.00

B/ Vietti Barbera d’Asti

$48.00

Specialty Cocktails

Bellini Bellini

$12.00

Bloody Roma

$12.00

Bella Sage

$13.00

Italian 76

$13.00

Manhattan Baby

$12.00

Michael’s Margarita

$12.00

Vesper

$13.00

Notte Stellata

$13.00

Negroni Classico

$13.00

La Dolce Vita

$11.00

La Limona

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Ginger Rye

$10.00

Mocktail

$3.95

Sazarac

$12.00

Lemon Grove

$13.00

Golden Hour

$13.00

Classic Cocktails

Lemon Drop

$9.95

Cosmo

$9.95

Long Island

$12.95

White Russian

$9.95

Manhattan

$10.50

Irish Coffee

$9.95

Gimlet

$9.95

Old Fashioned

$10.50

Moscow Mule

$9.95

Tom Collins

$9.95

Negroni

$9.95

Hot Toddy

$9.95

French 75

$10.50

Sidecar

$10.00

Perfect Martini

$11.00

Darknand Stormy

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Kir Royal

$11.00

Hemingway Daquiri

$12.00

Colorado Bulldog

$11.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$9.95

Chocolate Caramel Nut Torte

$8.95

Cappuccino Chocolate Mousse

$9.95

Homemade Spumoni Ice Cream

$7.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.50

Lemon Ice Cream Cake

$9.95

Frangelico Affogato

$9.00

Apple Crisp Cheesecake

$8.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.95

A La Mode

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCorkage Fee
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great food, wine, laughter and love have been at the center of D'Anna family life for generations. Fresh handmade pasta, gnochhi, ravioli, home-made bread and many other favorites are prepared from scratch daily in our kitchen. In the D'Anna tradition, only the freshest and finest ingredients are used in our recipes.

Website

Location

1319 N State Street, Bellingham, WA 98225

Directions

Gallery
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano image
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano image

