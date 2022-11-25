D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
972 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Great food, wine, laughter and love have been at the center of D'Anna family life for generations. Fresh handmade pasta, gnochhi, ravioli, home-made bread and many other favorites are prepared from scratch daily in our kitchen. In the D'Anna tradition, only the freshest and finest ingredients are used in our recipes.
1319 N State Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
