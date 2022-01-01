D'Ann's Sports & Entertainment Restaurant
340 CENTRE AVE
ABINGTON, MA 02351
Popular Items
APPS
Bread Loaf
Served with grated cheese garlic and olive oil dip
Buffalo Chicken Dip
D'Ann's recipe, a blend of cheeses, special seasonings and chunks of chicken baked and served hot with our tri-colored tortilla chips
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Finger tenderloins fried golden brown with your choice of Buffalo, Asian Chili, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan or BBQ sauce
Chips & Homemade Salsa
Tri-colored tortilla chips warm and crispy and paired with our fresh homemade D'Ann's salsa
Citrus Bang Bang Shrimp
Tempura battered shrimp tossed in a zesty citrus aioli sauce garnished with scallions & black sesame seeds
Egg Rolls, Buffalo Chicken
Chicken tenders, buffalo sauce and bleu cheese rolled in wonton wrappers served with a bleu cheese dipping sauce
Eggrolls, Steak & Cheese
Tender seasoned shaved Philly steak and mozzarella cheese rolled into wonton wrappers served with chipotle dipping sauce
Fried Calamari, D'Ann's Style
Calamari rings sautéed with garlic, oil, tomatoes and banana peppers served with a side of marinara sauce
Fried Pickles
Crispy fried pickle chips. Served with chipotle or ranch dressing
Fries, Basket
Fries, Loaded
Topped with melted cheese and bacon bits or chili
Fresh Baked Garlic Knots
Baked bread knots, brushed with garlic oil and parmesan cheese served with a side of marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Lightly breaded and savory. Served with a Marinara dipping sauce
Nachos
A heaping pile of tri-colored tortilla chips topped with melted cheeses, olives, jalapenos, red onions, sour cream, tomatoes and D'Ann's seasoned taco meat. Substitute taco meat for fried buffalo chicken at no additional cost
Onion Rings
An over flowing basket of fresh onions, sliced and breaded to a fried golden brown. Served with a side of chipotle dipping sauce
Potato Skins, Cheese & Bacon
Topped with melted cheese and crumbled bacon bits. Served with a side of sour cream
Quesadilla, Southwest
Grilled flour tortilla filled with bacon, jalapeno, chicken strips, cheeses, tomatoes, olive slices and red onion served with our homemade salsa and sour cream
Roasted Red Hummus
Classic gluten free Sabra hummus with roasted red peppers for a bold flavor. Served with a variety of fresh vegetables
Salted Pretzels and Beer Cheese Sauce
Soft warm pretzels paired with our cheddar beer cheese sauce
Snack Attack, D'Ann's Original
Chicken Fingers, Potato Skins, Mozzarella Sticks, Onion Rings and Boneless Buffalo Fingers. Served with bleu cheese, honey mustard, sour cream and marinara sauce. Serves two or more hungry people. Please no substitutions
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Spinach, artichokes and a special creamy blend of cheeses baked and served with toast rounds
Stuffed Mushrooms
A savory bread stuffing with onions, celery and peppers topped with a white wine cream sauce
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
A D'Ann's favorite!
Wing Dings
Bone in, crispy and fried with your choice of Buffalo, Asian Chili, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan or BBQ sauce
SOUPS/SALADS
D'Ann's Crock of Beef Chili
Topped with melted cheese and served with tortilla chips
Clam Chowder
A New England favorite!
Escarole Soup
Old family recipe made with chicken, escarole, orzo and carrots
French Onion Soup
Topped with melted Swiss cheese
BLT Pasta Salad
Caesar Salad
Classically prepared with crisp romaine tossed with our Caesar dressing and topped with baked croutons
Caprese Salad
Fresh Buffalo mozzarella, tomato, basil and grilled chicken drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Cobb Salad
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, feta cheese, Greek olives, red onions and cucumbers
Honey Mustard Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with fresh grilled chicken, tomatoes, shredded cheeses, red onions, bacon bits and cucumbers
House Salad
Crisp romaine blended lettuce with cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and diced eggs
Fall Steak House Salad
One pound of sirloin tips, mixed greens, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon and red onion served with balsamic dressing
Strawberry Summer Salad
Taco Salad
Our homemade taco meat over romaine blended lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives and red onions in a tortilla shell. Served with salsa and sour cream
PASTA
American Chop Suey
A classic dish served with a fresh baked garlic knot
Buffalo Chicken Alfredo
Spicy buffalo chicken tenders tossed in our creamy Alfredo sauce, served over pasta
Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese
The Ultimate Comfort Food! Our new three cheese blend recipe. Creamy and cheesy with a crumb topping and Buffalo chicken
Chicken Lemonada
Egg battered pan seared chicken breasts topped with melted mozzarella cheese, artichokes, grape tomatoes and spinach. Served over fettuccine pasta tossed in a lemon sauce
Chicken Marcelo
Inspired by our own North End chef, Marcelo, two breaded and pan fried chicken breasts topped with prosciutto, mozzarella cheese and mushroom Marsala sauce. Served over fettuccini pasta
Chicken Parmigiana
Twin boneless chicken breasts breaded and topped with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Served over pasta
Chicken Sophia
Chicken and Italian sausage tossed with ziti, spinach and ricotta in a creamy tomato sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese and oven baked.
Chicken Ziti Broccoli
D'Ann's house special. Chicken tenders sautéed in a light wine sauce. Also available Alfredo style
Lasagna & Meatball, Homemade
A giant hand formed meatball served with a heaping portion of baked meat lasagna
Mac n Cheese
The Ultimate Comfort Food! OUR NEW three cheese blend recipe. Creamy and cheesy with crumb topping
Mac n Cheese with Fried Fish Filet
The Ultimate Comfort Food! OUR NEW three cheese bled recipe. Creamy and cheesy with crumb topping served with a filet from our local fisherman
Pasta
Served with tomato sauce. With meat sauce add 2.99, with homemade meatballs (2) add 3.99
Pasta w/Meatballs
Shrimp Scampi
Fresh shrimp sauteed in a light garlic lemon butter sauce tossed with grape tomatoes and linguini
Shrimp Ziti Broccoli
D'Ann's house special. Chicken tenders sautéed in a light wine sauce. Also available Alfredo style
MEAT
Chicken Stir Fry
Chicken tenderloins sautéed with mushrooms, broccoli and green peppers in a delicate Teriyaki sauce served over rice
Fried Chicken Supreme
A House Speciality! Two boneless crispy fried chicken cutlets topped with our special supreme sauce. Served with a side of cranberry sauce
Grilled Chicken Breasts
Two grilled boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Your choice of marinated, BBQ, Asian chili style or Teriyaki style
Grilled Liver & Onions
Tender beef liver smothered with onions and topped with smoked bacon
Homemade Meatloaf
A cozy favorite! A hearty portion of our original recipe topped with homemade pan beef brown gravy
Center Cut Pork Chop (Single)
Bone-In and grilled for extra flavor. Served with a side of apple sauce
Center Cut Pork Chop (Double)
Two bone-in, grilled chops served with a side of apple sauce
Yankee Pot Roast
New England recipe heaped with vegetables and savory gravy
Prime Rib 12oz
Slow roasted throughout the day and served with homemade au jus
Prime Rib 16oz
Slow roasted throughout the day and served with homemade au jus
Grilled Rib Eye Steak
Tender, marbled rib eye steak grilled for great flavor
Sirloin Tip Platter
A full pound of hand-trimmed, tender, juicy sirloin tips. Your choice of marinated, BBQ, Asian chili style or Teriyaki style. With mushrooms, peppers and onions add 2.29
Grilled Turkey Tips
A full pound of lean and healthy turkey tenders grilled. Your choice of marinated, BBQ, Asian chili style or Teriyaki style
SEAFOOD
Broiled Atlantic Salmon Filet
Grilled then broiled to a buttery finish. A healthy choice!
Broiled Boston Scrod
D'Ann's longtime customer favorite. Fresh filet from our local fisherman, lightly breaded with seasoned bread crumbs, baked with lemon butter and white wine
Fish n Chips
A plentiful portion of fresh filet from our local fisherman, freshly battered and deep-fried
Fried Clam Strips
Traditional clam strips, battered and deep-fried
Fried Shrimp
Fresh local sourced, hand-battered and deep-fried. A fan favorite!
Scallops
A generous portion of native sea scallops, hand-battered and deep-fried to a golden brown
Seafood Platter
Broiled or Fried. D'Ann's award winning seafood platter! Native sea scallops, Boston scrod and shrimp
Shrimp Stir Fry
Tender shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, broccoli and green peppers in a delicate Teriyaki sauce served over rice
Whole Belly Clams
Whole Belly Clams are back! Fresh, sweet, whole belly clams piled high served with french fries, onion rings and coleslaw.
Whole Belly Clam ROLL
Clam Rolls are back! A heaping portion of whole belly clams served on a toasted roll with French Fries and Coleslaw.
BURGERS
D'Anns All American Cheese Burger
1/2 pound choice Angus beef topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion served on a soft classic bun. Add toppings for 1.29 each: sautéed mushrooms, bleu cheese, sautéed onions, chili, smoked bacon, sautéed peppers
Cheeseburger Club
The classic triple layered sandwich with lettuce, tomato and bacon on your choice of bread
Outrageous Burger
Twin 1/2 lb choice Angus beef patties surrounded by layers of cheese, smoked bacon and onions rings, dripping with BBQ sauce and topped with lettuce and tomato on a soft classic bun
BBQ Burger
1/2 lb choice Angus beef served with cheddar cheese, D'Ann's BBQ sauce, sautéed onions and topped with an onion ring served on a classic bun
Mushroom Burger
1/2 lb choice Angus beef served with provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms and garlic aioli sauce on a soft classic bun
Breakfast Burger
1/2 lb choice Angus beef served with American cheese, bacon, tomato and topped with a sunny-side egg on a soft classic bun
Philly Burger
1/2 lb choice Angus beef featuring D'Ann's cheese wiz, sautéed onions and peppers on a soft classic bun
SANDWICHES/WRAPS
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fried buffalo tenders tossed in our Caesar dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Strips of grilled chicken tossed in our Caesar dressing
Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap
Strips of grilled chicken drizzled with ranch dressing, tossed with bacon bits, cheese, diced tomatoes and lettuce
Greek Wrap w/Gr Chx
Imported feta cheese, grilled chicken, black olive slices, crisp romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes tossed in our traditional Greek dressing
Greek Wrap w/Tuna
Imported feta cheese, albacore tuna, black olive slices, crisp romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes tossed in our traditional Greek dressing
Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap
Crispy fried chicken tenders with honey mustard sauce wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheses, bacon bits and onions
Grilled Veggie Wrap
Roasted red peppers, mushrooms, onions, broccoli and diced tomatoes sautéed in garlic and oil topped with your choice of cheese
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried or grilled buffalo chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and onion served on a toasted bun
House BLT
Smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato, basil with a drizzle of balsamic dressing served on focaccia bread
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Lightly fried and topped with melted cheese and our special tomato sauce, served on our toasted baguette
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried or grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and onion available in plain, buffalo or barbecue style served on a toasted bun
Fried Fish Deluxe
Fresh filet, deep-fried. Served with lettuce, tomato and American cheese on a toasted bun
D'Ann's Loaded Grilled Cheese
All American Classic served with sliced tomato, bacon or ham
Italian Meatball Sub
Homemade meatballs smothered with our special tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese served on our toasted baguette
Deli Style Hot Pastrami
Lean pastrami with melted Swiss on a grilled onion roll
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved prime steak with American cheese, sautéed mushrooms, peppers and onions served on our fresh toasted baguette
Pub Prime Rib Roast Beef Au Jus
Thinly sliced piled high, served on our fresh toasted baguette and covered with melted Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions
Roast Beef BLT
Thinly sliced roast beef, smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato served on your choice of bread
Grilled New York Reuben
A heaping pile of lean corned beef with sauerkraut, layered with Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on a grilled marble rye bread
Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwich
Hand carved roasted turkey breast, cranberry sauce, homemade stuffing and mayonnaise served on a fresh toasted baguette with a side of gravy
Tuna Melt
Fresh tuna salad topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion on your choice of bread
Turkey Club
The classic triple layered sandwich with turkey, lettuce, tomato and bacon on your choice of bread
PIZZA
BYO Pizza
Build your own Pizza!
Cheese Pizza
Our original cheese pizza!
BBQ Chicken Deluxe Pizza
A must try! Tangy grilled BBQ chicken, red onions, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Bianco Pizza
Grilled chicken, broccoli, tomatoes, garlic & oil, mozzarella cheese
Big Mac Pizza
Hamburger, Russian dressing, cheese, pickles, onions topped with shredded lettuce
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy Buffalo grilled chicken. A D'Ann's favorite!
Fenway Pizza
Sausage, mushrooms, peppers and onions
Hawaiian
Hickory smoked ham and sweet pineapple
Margherita Pizza
The Traditional! Basil, tomatoes, fresh Buffalo mozzarella cheese
Meat Lovers
Hamburger, sausage, pepperoni and linguica
Steak & Cheese Pizza
Freshly shaved prime rib, mushrooms, onions
Super Veggie
Broccoli, mushrooms, peppers and onions
Traditional
Mushrooms, peppers, onions and pepperoni
3 Cheese Pizza Deal (To-go Only)
3 of our traditional cheese pizza's for a great price!
GLUTEN FREE
Gluten Free BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with bacon and Sweet BBQ sauce served on a gluten free bun. Your choice of Lays chips or vegetable
Gluten Free 8oz Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a gluten free bun. Your choice of Lays chips or vegetable
Gluten Free Grilled Chicken
Two grilled boneless chicken breasts served with two vegetables or house salad
Gluten Free Large House Salad
Romaine and Iceburg lettuce blend, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes and black olives. Served with one of our gluten free dressings: low fat raspberry vinaigrette, bleu cheese, Italian, ranch or balsamic
Gluten Free Roasted Red Hummus
Classic gluten free Sabra hummus with roasted red peppers. Served witha variety of vegetables
Gluten Free Prime Rib
Served with two vegetables or house salad. Available after 4pm
Gluten Free Broiled Salmon
Served with two vegetables or house salad
Gluten Free Grilled Turkey Tips
Served with two vegetables or house salad
Gluten Free Oven Roasted Turkey Sandwich
With lettuce, tomato and onion. Choice of Lays chips or vegetable. Your choice of gluten free white or wheat bread or bun
Gluten Free White Fish (Scrod)
Served with two vegetables or house salad
KIDS
Kids Buffalo Chicken Fingers
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Corn Dog
Kids Fish n Chips
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Grilled Cheeseburger
Kids Grilled Hamburger
Kids Hot Dog
Kids Kraft Mac n Cheese
Kids Mac n Cheese with Hot Dog
Kids Mozzarella Sticks
Kids Nacho Chips w/Melted Cheese
Kids Pasta
Kids Snack Attack
DESSERTS
SIDES
Side Beer Cheese
Side Broccoli
Side Broccoli, soft
Side Butternut Squash
Side Coleslaw
Side Fries
Side Gravy
Side Marinara
Side Mashed
Side Meatballs (2)
Side Onion Rings
Side Pasta/Sauce
Side Potato Chips
Side Rice
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Veg of Day
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Great Food Great Value! Classic American Fare - Founded in 1959! Come in and enjoy our renovated bar, featuring 37 + Large Hi-Def TVs! Our newly renovated function room is a great place to host your next event!
340 CENTRE AVE, ABINGTON, MA 02351