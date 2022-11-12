Restaurant header imageView gallery

Danny Boys- BROADVIEW HEIGHTS 8158 Broadview Road

review star

No reviews yet

8158 Broadview Road

Broadview Heights, OH 44147

Popular Items

13" Medium
Breadsticks & Sauce
16" Family

Shareables

Breadsticks & Sauce

$6.99

6 Homemade Break Sticks with Garlic and Parmesan Cheese with Side of Marinara

Zuccihi Frites

$7.99

Breaded Zucchini Frites, Parmesan Cheese, side of Pizza Sauce

Mozzarella Triangles

$10.99

Six Italian Breaded Mozzarella Sticks topped with parmesan cheese. Side of Pizza Sauce

Rib Rub Tots - App

$6.99

Fried tots seasoned with our house rib rub, side of swing sauce

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$8.99

Homemade Fresh Daily with a side of Pizza Sauce

Big Time Onion Rings

$8.99

Breaded Onion Rings with a side of Swing Sauce

Satrielle's Sausage & Peppers

$12.99

Italian Sausage, Red, Green and Yellow Peppers, Marinara and Cheese

Baked Meatballs

$10.99

Three Homemade Meatballs, Marinara and Cheese

Meatball Sliders

$6.99

Two Homemade Meatballs & Sauce wrapped in our Homemade Breadsticks

Saucy Pierogies

$7.99

Five Potato and Cheese Pierogies Deep Fried and Tossed in your choice of Wing Sauce

Buffalo Wing Platter Bone In Wings

$13.99

10Traditional Wings, Celery and Blue Cheese

Boneless Wing Platter

$10.99

10 Boneless Wings, Celery and Blue Cheese

Pigs in a Blanket

$9.99

Two grilled Italian sausage links wrapped inside our famous breadstick dough. Served with pizza sauce.

White Chicken Chili

$5.99+

Greens

House Salad

$4.99

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Five Cheese Blend

Large House Salad

$8.99

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Five Cheese Blend

Pizzeria House Salad

$5.50

Crispy Pepperoni and five cheese blend

Large Pizzeria House Salad

$9.99

Crispy Pepperoni and five cheese blend

Classic Caesar Salad

$5.50

Crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.

Large Classic Caesar Salad

$9.99

Crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.

Chopstix & Fingers

$11.99

Tomatoes, Bacon, Green Peppers, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese

Grilled Lemon Asparagus

$14.99

Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Artichokes, Black Olives, Goat Cheese, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Grilled Lemon Asparagus

Bistro Chicken Salad

$13.99

Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Apples, Goat Cheese, Citrus Chicken

Italian Cobb Salad

$13.99

Sliced ham, chopped pepperoni and salami, sliced green olives, banana peppers, crumbled bleu cheese. Side of Italian dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, celery, five cheese blend, Buffalo style breaded or grilled chicken. Side bleu cheese dressing

Pizza & Calzone

Cleveland Pizza Week - Small Original Clevelander

$8.00

7" Personal Pizza

$6.99

Traditional, Deep Dish or Calzone

10" Small Pizza

$9.99

Traditional, Deep Dish or Calzone

13" Medium

$12.99

Traditional, Deep Dish or Calzone

16" Family

$15.99

Traditional, Deep Dish or Calzone

Small Original Margherita

$11.00

New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend and Italian Spices

Small Italian Margherita

$15.00

New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Five Cheese Blend and Balsamic Glaze

Small Chicago

$16.00

Deep Dish, Five Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage Patty topped with Pizza Cheese and Parmesan Cheese

Small DB Spicy White

$11.00

Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend, Chopped Tomatoes, Banana Peppers Pepperoni and Red Pepper Flakes

Small Honey Bee

$15.00

Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno, Ricotta Cheese, Drizzle of Ohio Honey

Small Original Clevelander

$15.00

New York Thin Crust, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Double Pepperoni

Small Social Clevelander

$15.00

New York thin Crust, Olive Oil, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers

Small Famous 8 Item Deluxe

$16.50

Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives

Small Downtown Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Kettle Chips

Small Chairman Of The Calzone

$16.50

Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers

Small Double Crust Gangster Calzone

$16.50

Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Salami, Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni

Personal Calzone

$6.99

Personal Deep Dish

$6.99

Medium Original Margherita

$15.00

New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend and Italian Spices

Medium Italian Margherita

$19.00

New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Five Cheese Blend and Balsamic Glaze

Medium Chicago

$20.00

Deep Dish, Five Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage Patty topped with Pizza Cheese and Parmesan Cheese

Medium DB Spicy White

$15.00

Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend, Chopped Tomatoes, Banana Peppers Pepperoni and Red Pepper Flakes

Medium Honey Bee

$19.00

Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno, Ricotta Cheese, Drizzle of Ohio Honey

Medium Original Clevelander

$19.00

New York Thin Crust, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Double Pepperoni

Medium Social Clevelander

$19.00

New York thin Crust, Olive Oil, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers

Medium Famous 8 Item Deluxe

$22.00

Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives

Medium Downtown Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Kettle Chips

Medium Chairman Of The Board Calzone

$19.00

Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers

Medium Double Crust Gangster Calzone

$22.00

Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Salami, Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni

Family Original Margherita

$19.00

New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend and Italian Spices

Family Italian Margherita

$25.00

New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Five Cheese Blend and Balsamic Glaze

Family DB Spicy White

$19.00

Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend, Chopped Tomatoes, Banana Peppers Pepperoni and Red Pepper Flakes

Family Honey Bee

$25.00

Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno, Ricotta Cheese, Drizzle of Ohio Honey

Family Original Clevelander

$25.00

New York Thin Crust, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Double Pepperoni

Family Social Clevelander

$25.00

New York thin Crust, Olive Oil, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers

Family Famous 8 Item Deluxe

$28.00

Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives

Family Downtown Mac & Cheese

$25.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Kettle Chips

Family Chairman Of The Board Calzone

$25.00

Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers

Family Double Crust Gangster Calzone

$28.00

Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Salami, Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni

House Faves

Half Slab St. Louis Rib Dinner

$17.99

French Fries, Coleslaw and Warm Bread

Full Slab St. Louis Rib Dinner

$25.99

French Fries, Coleslaw and Warm Bread

Chicken Tender Platter

$11.99

Five Crispy Chicken Tenders, French Fries, Fresh Bread

Craft Battered Fish & Chips

$13.99

Three Battered Alaskan Pollock Fillets, French Fries, Coleslaw and Bread. Served with Tartar Sauce

Craft Your Own Pasta

$11.99

warm bread

Half Chicken Parmesan

$12.99

One Breaded Chicken Breasts baked with Marinara and Five Cheese Blend over Angel Hair Marinara

House Salad With Pasta Entree

$3.00

Add a House Salad to Any Specialty Pasta

Full Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

Two Breaded Chicken Breasts baked with Marinara and Five Cheese Blend over Angel Hair Marinara

Silvio's Creamy Chicken

$16.99

Angel Hair Pasta, Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Spinach , Fresh Mushrooms, Basil and Tomatoes

Stoplight Peppers & Pasta

$14.99

Grilled Chicken or Italian Sausage, Fettuccine, Blackened Red and Green Peppers and Banana Peppers over Marinara Sauce

Italian Pierogies

$15.99

Potato and Cheese Pierogies, Italian Sausage, Onions, Green and Red Peppers

Cheese Ravioli

$15.99

Three Cheese Oval Shaped Pasta, Garlic, Basil with Marinara

Summer Wind Shrimp Angel Hair Pasta

$16.99

Garlic Butter Sauce, Shrimp, Tomatoes and Basil over Marinara

Old Blue Eyes Mac & Cheese

$16.99

Rosemary Garlic Cheddar Cream Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Broccoli and Bacon

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Fettuccine, Cajun Alfredo, Grilled Chicken, Green and Red Peppers

Steakhouse Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.99

Made to Order, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms and Onions Tossed with Thin Sliced Strip Steak

Deano's Classic Kick in The Head Penne

$15.99

Homemade meat sauce and a meatball.

Handhelds

Rocky Balboa Sub

$10.99

Homemade Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, Onion, Green Peppers and Five Cheese Blend

Jimmy Whispers Sub

$9.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Banana Peppers, Five Cheese Blend. Lettuce, Tomato and Italian Dressing

Tony Soprano Sub

$11.99

Spaghetti Marinara, Meatballs, Five Cheese Blend

Strip Steak Sub

$13.99

Thin - Sliced Strip Steak, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions with Five Cheese Blend, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Chicken Club Stacker

$11.99

Breaded Chicken Breast, Marinara, Five Cheese Blend, on a Grilled Brioche Bun

The Woogie Boss

$9.99

A rolled calzone with ricotta cheese, five cheese blend, choice of three toppings. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce

Backstage Classic Woogie

$10.99

A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Garlic, Basil and five cheese blend. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce

New Jersey Chicken Woogie

$10.99

A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Basil, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Drizzle of Italian Dressing and five cheese blend. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Woogie

$10.99

A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Choose Grilled or Breaded Buffalo Chicken, Five Cheese Blend. Served with Celery and Bleu Cheese.

Parmesan Chicken Woogie

$10.99

A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Choose Grilled or Breaded Chicken, Light Pizza Sauce, Parmesan and Five Cheese Blend. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce.

Roy Hobbs Sub

$10.99

Diced crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, melted pizza cheese and a drizzle of honey mustard dressing

Last Call Burger

$9.99

Grilled Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

Hoboken Burger

$10.99

Grilled Burger, five Cheese Blend, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Italian Dressing

Pineapple Willie Burger

$12.99

Grilled Burger, BBQ Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Grilled Pineapple, Jalapenos, Fried Onion Ring and Mayo

Side Kicks

French Fries

$3.99

Cajun Fries

$3.99

Coleslaw

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.99

Rib Rub Tots - side

$3.99

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Chips

$1.00

Kids

Kids Penne Marinara

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$6.99

Kids Penne Alfredo

$6.99

Kids Tenders

$6.99

Kids Woogie Bear

$5.99

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Funnel Fries

$5.50

Cookie

$2.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Danny Boys in Broadview Heights Ohio offers traditional as well as unique Italian dishes. We have a large dining room and bar area as well as offering our menu for take-out.

8158 Broadview Road, Broadview Heights, OH 44147

