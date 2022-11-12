- Home
Danny Boys- BROADVIEW HEIGHTS 8158 Broadview Road
8158 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
Popular Items
Shareables
Breadsticks & Sauce
6 Homemade Break Sticks with Garlic and Parmesan Cheese with Side of Marinara
Zuccihi Frites
Breaded Zucchini Frites, Parmesan Cheese, side of Pizza Sauce
Mozzarella Triangles
Six Italian Breaded Mozzarella Sticks topped with parmesan cheese. Side of Pizza Sauce
Rib Rub Tots - App
Fried tots seasoned with our house rib rub, side of swing sauce
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Homemade Fresh Daily with a side of Pizza Sauce
Big Time Onion Rings
Breaded Onion Rings with a side of Swing Sauce
Satrielle's Sausage & Peppers
Italian Sausage, Red, Green and Yellow Peppers, Marinara and Cheese
Baked Meatballs
Three Homemade Meatballs, Marinara and Cheese
Meatball Sliders
Two Homemade Meatballs & Sauce wrapped in our Homemade Breadsticks
Saucy Pierogies
Five Potato and Cheese Pierogies Deep Fried and Tossed in your choice of Wing Sauce
Buffalo Wing Platter Bone In Wings
10Traditional Wings, Celery and Blue Cheese
Boneless Wing Platter
10 Boneless Wings, Celery and Blue Cheese
Pigs in a Blanket
Two grilled Italian sausage links wrapped inside our famous breadstick dough. Served with pizza sauce.
White Chicken Chili
Greens
House Salad
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Five Cheese Blend
Large House Salad
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Five Cheese Blend
Pizzeria House Salad
Crispy Pepperoni and five cheese blend
Large Pizzeria House Salad
Crispy Pepperoni and five cheese blend
Classic Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.
Large Classic Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.
Chopstix & Fingers
Tomatoes, Bacon, Green Peppers, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese
Grilled Lemon Asparagus
Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Artichokes, Black Olives, Goat Cheese, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Grilled Lemon Asparagus
Bistro Chicken Salad
Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Apples, Goat Cheese, Citrus Chicken
Italian Cobb Salad
Sliced ham, chopped pepperoni and salami, sliced green olives, banana peppers, crumbled bleu cheese. Side of Italian dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, celery, five cheese blend, Buffalo style breaded or grilled chicken. Side bleu cheese dressing
Pizza & Calzone
Cleveland Pizza Week - Small Original Clevelander
7" Personal Pizza
Traditional, Deep Dish or Calzone
10" Small Pizza
Traditional, Deep Dish or Calzone
13" Medium
Traditional, Deep Dish or Calzone
16" Family
Traditional, Deep Dish or Calzone
Small Original Margherita
New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend and Italian Spices
Small Italian Margherita
New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Five Cheese Blend and Balsamic Glaze
Small Chicago
Deep Dish, Five Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage Patty topped with Pizza Cheese and Parmesan Cheese
Small DB Spicy White
Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend, Chopped Tomatoes, Banana Peppers Pepperoni and Red Pepper Flakes
Small Honey Bee
Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno, Ricotta Cheese, Drizzle of Ohio Honey
Small Original Clevelander
New York Thin Crust, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Double Pepperoni
Small Social Clevelander
New York thin Crust, Olive Oil, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers
Small Famous 8 Item Deluxe
Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives
Small Downtown Mac & Cheese
Homemade Mac & Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Kettle Chips
Small Chairman Of The Calzone
Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers
Small Double Crust Gangster Calzone
Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Salami, Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni
Personal Calzone
Personal Deep Dish
Medium Original Margherita
New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend and Italian Spices
Medium Italian Margherita
New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Five Cheese Blend and Balsamic Glaze
Medium Chicago
Deep Dish, Five Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage Patty topped with Pizza Cheese and Parmesan Cheese
Medium DB Spicy White
Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend, Chopped Tomatoes, Banana Peppers Pepperoni and Red Pepper Flakes
Medium Honey Bee
Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno, Ricotta Cheese, Drizzle of Ohio Honey
Medium Original Clevelander
New York Thin Crust, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Double Pepperoni
Medium Social Clevelander
New York thin Crust, Olive Oil, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers
Medium Famous 8 Item Deluxe
Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives
Medium Downtown Mac & Cheese
Homemade Mac & Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Kettle Chips
Medium Chairman Of The Board Calzone
Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers
Medium Double Crust Gangster Calzone
Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Salami, Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni
Family Original Margherita
New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend and Italian Spices
Family Italian Margherita
New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Five Cheese Blend and Balsamic Glaze
Family DB Spicy White
Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend, Chopped Tomatoes, Banana Peppers Pepperoni and Red Pepper Flakes
Family Honey Bee
Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno, Ricotta Cheese, Drizzle of Ohio Honey
Family Original Clevelander
New York Thin Crust, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Double Pepperoni
Family Social Clevelander
New York thin Crust, Olive Oil, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers
Family Famous 8 Item Deluxe
Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives
Family Downtown Mac & Cheese
Homemade Mac & Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Kettle Chips
Family Chairman Of The Board Calzone
Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers
Family Double Crust Gangster Calzone
Ricotta Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Salami, Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni
House Faves
Half Slab St. Louis Rib Dinner
French Fries, Coleslaw and Warm Bread
Full Slab St. Louis Rib Dinner
French Fries, Coleslaw and Warm Bread
Chicken Tender Platter
Five Crispy Chicken Tenders, French Fries, Fresh Bread
Craft Battered Fish & Chips
Three Battered Alaskan Pollock Fillets, French Fries, Coleslaw and Bread. Served with Tartar Sauce
Craft Your Own Pasta
warm bread
Half Chicken Parmesan
One Breaded Chicken Breasts baked with Marinara and Five Cheese Blend over Angel Hair Marinara
House Salad With Pasta Entree
Add a House Salad to Any Specialty Pasta
Full Chicken Parmesan
Two Breaded Chicken Breasts baked with Marinara and Five Cheese Blend over Angel Hair Marinara
Silvio's Creamy Chicken
Angel Hair Pasta, Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Spinach , Fresh Mushrooms, Basil and Tomatoes
Stoplight Peppers & Pasta
Grilled Chicken or Italian Sausage, Fettuccine, Blackened Red and Green Peppers and Banana Peppers over Marinara Sauce
Italian Pierogies
Potato and Cheese Pierogies, Italian Sausage, Onions, Green and Red Peppers
Cheese Ravioli
Three Cheese Oval Shaped Pasta, Garlic, Basil with Marinara
Summer Wind Shrimp Angel Hair Pasta
Garlic Butter Sauce, Shrimp, Tomatoes and Basil over Marinara
Old Blue Eyes Mac & Cheese
Rosemary Garlic Cheddar Cream Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Broccoli and Bacon
Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine, Cajun Alfredo, Grilled Chicken, Green and Red Peppers
Steakhouse Fettuccine Alfredo
Made to Order, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms and Onions Tossed with Thin Sliced Strip Steak
Deano's Classic Kick in The Head Penne
Homemade meat sauce and a meatball.
Handhelds
Rocky Balboa Sub
Homemade Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, Onion, Green Peppers and Five Cheese Blend
Jimmy Whispers Sub
Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Banana Peppers, Five Cheese Blend. Lettuce, Tomato and Italian Dressing
Tony Soprano Sub
Spaghetti Marinara, Meatballs, Five Cheese Blend
Strip Steak Sub
Thin - Sliced Strip Steak, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions with Five Cheese Blend, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
Chicken Club Stacker
Breaded Chicken Breast, Marinara, Five Cheese Blend, on a Grilled Brioche Bun
The Woogie Boss
A rolled calzone with ricotta cheese, five cheese blend, choice of three toppings. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce
Backstage Classic Woogie
A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Garlic, Basil and five cheese blend. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce
New Jersey Chicken Woogie
A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Basil, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Drizzle of Italian Dressing and five cheese blend. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Woogie
A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Choose Grilled or Breaded Buffalo Chicken, Five Cheese Blend. Served with Celery and Bleu Cheese.
Parmesan Chicken Woogie
A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Choose Grilled or Breaded Chicken, Light Pizza Sauce, Parmesan and Five Cheese Blend. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce.
Roy Hobbs Sub
Diced crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, melted pizza cheese and a drizzle of honey mustard dressing
Last Call Burger
Grilled Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato
Hoboken Burger
Grilled Burger, five Cheese Blend, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Italian Dressing
Pineapple Willie Burger
Grilled Burger, BBQ Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Grilled Pineapple, Jalapenos, Fried Onion Ring and Mayo
Side Kicks
Kids
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Danny Boys in Broadview Heights Ohio offers traditional as well as unique Italian dishes. We have a large dining room and bar area as well as offering our menu for take-out.
8158 Broadview Road, Broadview Heights, OH 44147