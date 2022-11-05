Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria

21 Reviews

330 S Hope Street suite 205

Los Angeles, CA 90071

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Slice
Pepperoni Pie
Regular Cheese Slice

Appetizer

Scott's Knots

Scott's Knots

$2.00

oversized Garlicy AF dough knot

Danny Boy's Famous Meatballs

Danny Boy's Famous Meatballs

$9.00

4 juicy beef and pork meatballs with slow cooked tomato sauce

Salads

The Caesar

The Caesar

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese with a creamy garlic and anchovy dressing

The Greek

The Greek

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, roasted tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pickled red onions and feta cheese with white wine vinaigrette

The Italian Combo

The Italian Combo

$13.00

Mixed Lettuce, Salami, Provolone cheese, Roasted chickpeas, Roasted tomatoes, Pickled red onions, Olives, and Pepperoncini with Italian vinaigrette

House Side Salad

House Side Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, marinated chick peas, pickled onions, cucumber and radicchio with Italian vinaigrette

Slice Menu

Regular Cheese Slice

Regular Cheese Slice

$4.50

Classic "regular" cheese slice with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$5.00

Classic cheese slice topped pepperoni cups

Meatball Slice

Meatball Slice

$5.00

Classic cheese slice with Danny Boy's Famous meatballs

White Slice with 'Shrooms

White Slice with 'Shrooms

$5.00

White Slice with Ricotta cheese, roasted garlic, fresh Mozzarella and roasted mushrooms

Slice Margherita

Slice Margherita

$4.50
Sicilian Pepperoni Square Slice

Sicilian Pepperoni Square Slice

$5.50

Thick square slice topped with long cooked tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni cups

Gluten Free Sicilian Square

Gluten Free Sicilian Square

$5.50

Gluten free Sicilian square slice with roasted tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on a sesame seed crust

Pie

Regular Cheese Pie

Regular Cheese Pie

$24.00

18 inch Classic "regular" cheese pie with tomato sauce and Mozzarella (serves 2-3m people)

Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$27.00

18 inch classic cheese pie topped pepperoni cups (serves 2-3 people)

Meatball Pie

Meatball Pie

$30.00

18 inch classic cheese pie with Danny Boy's Famous meatballs (serves 2-3 people)

White Pie with 'Shrooms

White Pie with 'Shrooms

$30.00

18inch white pie with ricotta cheese, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella and roasted mushrooms (serves 2-3 people)

Margherita Pie

Margherita Pie

$27.00

18 inch Pie with roasted grandma tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil leaves (serves 2-3 people)

Sicilian Pepperoni

Sicilian Pepperoni

$33.00

16 X 24 inch square pie cut into 8 thick slices, topped with long cooked tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni cups (serves 3-4 people)

Gluten Free Sicilian Pie

Gluten Free Sicilian Pie

$33.00

16 X 24 inch gluten free Sicilian square pie cut into 8 thick slices with roasted tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on a sesame seed crust (serves 3-4 people)

Hot Supreme Pie

Hot Supreme Pie

$33.00

18 inch classic cheese pie topped sweet Italian Sausage, pepperoni cups, mushrooms, onions, olives and hot pickled peppers (serves 2-3 people)

Sausage Peppers and Onions Pie

Sausage Peppers and Onions Pie

$30.00

18 inch classic cheese pie topped sweet Italian sausage, roasted red peppers and caramelized onions (serves 2-3 people)

Veggie Pie

Veggie Pie

$27.00

18 inch veggie pie with roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, spinach, roasted peppers, mushrooms and caramelized onions (serves 2-3 people)

Build a Pie

White Pie

White Pie

$14.00

18 inch NY thin crust with creamy Ricotta sauce base. Add toppings to create your perfect pie (serves 2-3 people)

Red Pie

Red Pie

$14.00

18 inch NY thin crust classic tomato sauce base. Add toppings to create your perfect pie (PIE DOES NOT COME WITH CHEESE UNLESS YOU ADD IT) (serves 2-3 people)

Sicilian Red

Sicilian Red

$18.00

Sicilian style square slice thick crust with roasted tomato sauce (PIE DOES NOT COME WITH CHEESE UNLESS YOU ADD IT) (serves 3-4 people)

Gluten Free Sicilian Red

$23.00

Gluten free Sicilian style square slice thick crust with roasted tomato sauce (PIE DOES NOT COME WITH CHEESE UNLESS YOU ADD IT)

Sandwiches

Hero Meatball Parmesan

Hero Meatball Parmesan

$13.00

Hot meatball hero sandwich with tomato sauce and Provolone and Parmesan cheese

Hero Chicken Parmesan

Hero Chicken Parmesan

$13.00

Hot breaded chicken breast cutlet hero sandwich with tomato sauce, Provolone and Parmesan cheese

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

large house-made chocolate chip cookie with crispy edges and a chewy center

Sides

Creamy hot sauce

Creamy hot sauce

$0.50

2 ounces of Daniel's signature, creamy house-made hot sauce (very spicy)

Ranch Dressing

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

2 ounces of Danny Boy's house-made ranch dressing

Grandma Sauce

Grandma Sauce

$0.50

DoughBall

$5.00

Beverage

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$3.00

21 Oz Fountain soda over ice

House-Made Lemonade

House-Made Lemonade

$4.00

21 oz pink pomegranate lemonade over ice

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00

21 oz slightly sweet cold tea over ice

Arnie Palmer

Arnie Palmer

$4.00

21 oz mix of house-made lemonade and cold tea over ice

TopoChico Sparkling Water

TopoChico Sparkling Water

$4.00

12 oz sparkling mineral water in a glass bottle (requires bottle opener)

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50Out of stock

12 oz mexican cane sugar Coca Cola in a glass bottle (requires bottle opener)

Soda Can

Soda Can

$2.50

classic 12 oz soda can with a pop top

Water

Water

$3.50

700 ml smart water in a clear plastic bottle

Merch

Cap

Cap

$30.00
Shirt

Shirt

$25.00+

Food IQ

$35.00

Catering

Catering Caesar

$27.00

Classic caesar salad, serves 9-10 people

Catering Greek

$33.00

classic Greek salad, serves 9-10 people

Catering Italian

$36.00

classic Italian chop salad, serves 9-10 people

Catering Meatballs

$36.00

16 beef and pork meatballs with grandma style roasted tomato dipping sauce

Catering Knots

$24.00

12 garlicky dough knots with grandma style roasted tomato dipping sauce

Catering house Salad

$27.00

Romaine lettuce with marinated chick peas, pickled onions, cucumber and radicchio with Italian vinaigrette serves 9-10

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Classic NY stye pizza, salads and hot hero sandwiches

Website

Location

330 S Hope Street suite 205, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Directions

