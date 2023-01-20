Restaurant header imageView gallery

Danny Boys Rocky River LLC 20251 Lake Rd

No reviews yet

20251 Lake Rd

Rocky River, OH 44116

SALADS & SUCH

Bistro Chicken

$14.99

Fresh greens, grape tomatoes, candied walnuts, craisins, fresh parmesan, goat cheese, apples, citrus grilled chicken, balsamic vinaigrette and warm bread on the side.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Fresh greens, grape tomatoes, five-cheese blend, fried pepperoni, your choice of crispy or grilled chicken, cucumber and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Served with warm bread.

House Caesar

$6.99

Fresh greens, grape tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, black olives and fresh parmesan cheese with caesar dressing on the side and warm bread.

House Salad

$5.99

Fresh greens, five-cheese blend, grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, dressing on the side with warm bread.

Large House Caeser

$12.99

Large House Salad

$12.99

Lemon Asparagus

$13.99

Fresh greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, sunflower seeds, fresh parmesan, goat cheese, black olives, grilled lemon asparagus and balsamic vinaigrette on side with warm bread.

Meatballs & Salad

$11.99

2 Homemade meatballs with pasta sauce and salad with your choice of dressing and served with warm bread.

Solo & Salad

$11.99

Solo 4pc plain cheese, salad, dressing choice and warm bread.

Solo & Soup

$11.99

Soup & Salad

$11.99

Bowl of homemade soup, crackers, salad, your choice of dressing and warm bread.

STARTERS

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Bowl of homemade soup served with crackers and warm bread.

Cup Of Soup

$4.99

Homemade soup served with crackers and warm bread.

Breadsticks and Sauce

$6.99

Our famous breadsticks twisted up and served with warm pizza sauce.

Baked Meatballs Moltisante

$12.99

3 homemade meatballs baked with pasta sauce and a 5 cheese blend. Served with warm pita

Brussel Sprouts

$11.99

Roasted in a honey balsamic glaze, topped with rosemary walnut aioli and parmesan over a bed of mixed greens

Cajun Parm Chips

$7.99

Seasoned chips with cajun seasoning and parmesan cheese. Served with homemade chip dip.

Garlic Bread

$10.99

Homemade garlic bread, garlic, 5 cheese blend, served with warm pizza sauce.

Potato Skin Tortilla Pie

$11.99

Rib Rub Jojo's

$8.99

Saucy Pierogi

$10.99

6 deep fried pierogis tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese and celery.

Sausage and Peppers

$12.99

Italian sausage, yellow, red and green peppers in pasta sauce and baked with five-cheese blend. Served with seasoned flatbread triangles.

1/2 Pan Stix No Sauce

$25.00

1/2 Pan Stix With Sauce

$30.00

Full Pan Stix No Sauce

$42.00

Full Pan Stix With Sauce

$48.00

WOOGIE MELTS

The Woogie Boss

$13.50

Ricotta cheese and five-cheese blend with your choice of up to 3 regular priced items. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips and pickles.

Backstage Classic Woogie

$13.50

Ricotta cheese, pepperoni, yellow banana peppers, italian sausage, sprinkle of garlic and five-cheese blend. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips & pickles.

New Jersey Chicken Woogie

$13.50

Ricotta cheese, pepperoni, grilled chicken, drizzle italian dressing, sprinkle garlic, tomatoes and five-cheese blend. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips & pickles.

Parmesan Chicken Woogie

$13.50

Ricotta cheese, your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, lite pizza sauce and five-cheese blend. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips & pickles.

Meatball Woogie

$13.50

Ricotta cheese, sliced meatball, onion, green pepper and five-cheese blend. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips & pickles.

Abe Froman Woogie

$13.50

Ricotta cheese, italian sausage, onion, green pepper and five-cheese blend. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips & pickles.

Italian Woogie

$13.50

Ricotta cheese, deli ham, pepperoni, yellow banana peppers, drizzle of italian, sprinkle garlic and five-cheese blend. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips & pickles.

Buffalo Chicken Woogie

$13.50

Ricotta cheese, your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, mild buffalo sauce and five-cheese blend. Served with choice of ranch or bleu cheese, kettle chips and celery stix

Turkey Bacon Woogie

$13.50

PASTA

Pasta

$11.99

DBP FAVES

A la carte Boneless

$11.99

A la carte Traditional

$13.99

BBQ Ribs

$24.99

Boneless Wings

$13.99

10 breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese, celery and warm bread.

Chicken Alfredo

$21.99

Fettuccini Alfredo with grilled chicken and served with warm bread.

Chicken Parmesan

$20.99

Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, marinara and melted five-cheese blend. Served with side of angel hair marinara and warm bread.

Chicken Tenders

$15.99

5 chicken fingers fried golden brown, French fries, coleslaw and your choice of sauce. Served with warm bread.

Italian Pierogi

$15.99

6 potato & cheese pierogi with sautéed onions, Italian sausage, onion, green and red pepper with marinara. Served with warm bread.

Polish Pierogi

$15.99

6 potato & cheese pierogi with sautéed onions, kielbasa, onions, green pepper and red peppers. Served with side of sour cream and warm bread.

Rice Bowl

$14.99

Brown rice veggie bowl with asparagus, peas, fresh mushrooms, carrots and broccoli. Topped with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.99

Spaghetti marinara, 2 meatballs and warm bread.

Tomato Basil Cheese Ravioli

$16.99

8 Cheese ravioli tossed with grape tomatoes, fresh basil and tomato basil cream sauce. Served with warm bread

Traditional Wings

$16.99

10 chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese, celery and warm bread.

HANDHELDS

BLT Wrap

$12.99

Sun dried tomato basil wrap, crispy bacon and a 5 cheese blend wrapped up with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with pickles and chips.

Brioche Chicken Club

$13.99

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken topped with bacon and our 5 cheese blend on a toasted brioche bun with tomato lettuce and mayo. Served with pickles and chips.

Brioche Hawaiian Chicken

$13.99

Brioche Nashville Chicken

$13.99

Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, Nashville hot sauce, five-cheese blend, coleslaw, pickles on brioche bun. Served with kettle chips & pickles.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Your choice of breaded or grilled buffalo chicken, mild buffalo sauce, yellow banana peppers and five-cheese blend baked and wrapped in sun-dried tortilla wrap with fresh lettuce, tomato and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch. Served with kettle chips and pickles.

Cajun Chicken Gyro

$13.99

Homemade pita, lettuce, tomato, onion and cajun grilled chicken topped with tzatziki and goat cheese. Served with pickles and chips.

Crispy Chicken Pita

$13.99

DBP Classic Club

$13.99

TLC Wrap

$12.99

SIDEKICKS

A la carte Meatball w/sce

$2.50

Side Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Roasted in a honey balsamic glaze. Topped with rosemary walnut aioli and parmesan.

Side Buffalo Fries

$4.00

French fries tossed in mild buffalo sauce and topped with sprinkle of parmesan cheese

Side Cajun Chip & Dip

$3.00

Baked kettle chips with cajun seasoning, parmesan and served with side of our homemade chip dip.

Side Cajun Parm Fries

$3.50

Fried crispy, tossed with our cajun seasoning and parmesan.

Side Champ Cuc Salad

$6.00

Grape tomatoes and diced cucumbers tossed in our champagne vinaigrette. Topped with fresh basil.

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Crispy Chicken

$6.00

Side French Fries

$3.50

Fried crispy and seasoned with our fry spice.

Side Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Grilled seasoned asparagus.

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Rib Rub Jojo's

$3.50

Fried crispy and tossed in our fry spice.

KIDS

4 Cheese Ravioli

$6.99

4 Cheese ravioli served with marinara and warm bread.

Grilled Cheese Woogie

$7.99

Woogie melt with a 6 cheese blend. Served with pickles, chips and sauce.

Kids Chicken Chunks

$8.99

6 boneless wings served with fries, breadsticks and choice of sauce

Kids Flatbread Pizza

$5.99

Homemade flatbread, pizza sauce, 5 cheese blend, choice of toppings.

Kids Penne

$4.99

Penne pasta tossed in marinara, served with warm bread.

DESSERT

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Fresh baked chocolate chip cookie topped with powdered sugar.

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Fresh baked peanut butter cookie topped with powdered sugar.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

3 Petite Cannoli

$6.99

3 petite cannolis stuffed with cannoli cream and topped with powdered sugar.

Cheesecake

$8.99

Rotating selection

Gluten Free Cookie

$4.00

Fresh baked gluten free cookie.

4oz & 16oz SAUCE & DRESSINGS

4 oz Chip Dip

$2.00

4 oz Italian

$1.50

4 oz Meat Sauce

$4.00

4 oz Pasta Sauce

$1.50

4 oz Pizza Sauce

$1.50

4oz 1000 Island

$1.50

4oz Alfredo Sauce

$4.00

4oz Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.50

4oz BBQ sauce

$1.50

4oz Blue Cheese

$1.50

4oz Buffalo Cream Sauce

$5.00

4oz Buffalo Ranch

$1.50

4oz Caeser

$1.50

4oz Cajun Alfredo Sauce

$5.00

4oz Champagne Vinaigrette

$1.50

4oz Flamethrower

$1.50

4oz Garlic Butter

$1.50

4oz Garlic Parm

$1.50

4oz Honey

$2.00

4oz Honey Dijon BBQ

$1.50

4oz Honey Mustard

$1.50

4oz Hot Wing Sauce

$1.50

4oz Italian

$1.50

4oz Meat Sauce

$4.00

4oz Mild Wing Sauce

$1.50

4oz Nashville Hot Sauce

$1.50

4oz Parmesan Peppercorn

$1.50

4oz Poppyseed

$1.50

4oz Ranch

$1.50

4oz Rosemary-Garlic Cream Sauce

$5.00

4oz Swing Sauce

$1.50

4 oz Sour Cream

$1.50

4oz Tomato Basil Cream Sauce

$4.00

16 oz Pizza Sauce

$6.00

16 oz Pasta Sauce

$6.00

16 oz Alfredo Sauce

$8.00

16 oz Meat Sauce

$8.00

16 oz Tomato Basil Cream Sauce

$8.00

2 oz SAUCE & DRESSING

2 oz Ranch

$0.75

2oz 1000 Island

$0.75

2oz Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

2oz BBQ Sauce

$0.75

2oz Blue Cheese

$0.75

2oz Buffalo Ranch

$0.75

2oz Caeser

$0.75

2oz Champagne Vinaigrette

$0.75

2oz Chip Dip

$1.00

2oz Flamethrower

$0.75

2oz Garlic Butter

$0.75

2oz Honey

$1.00

2oz Honey Dijon BBQ

$0.75

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.75

2oz Hot Wing Sauce

$0.75

2oz Italian

$0.75

2oz Mild Wing Sauce

$0.75

2oz Nashville Hot

$0.75

2oz Parmesan Peppercorn

$0.75

2oz Poppyseed

$0.75

2oz Swing Sauce

$0.75

2 oz Sour Cream

$1.00

Solo Pizza

Traditional crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend. Toppings additional

Solo Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Traditional crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend.

Solo Cheese Calzone

$7.99

Solo Deluxe Pizza

$13.99

Traditional crust, pizza sauce, five-cheese blend, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives, yellow banana pepper, bacon and sausage.

Solo Calzone Deluxe

$13.99

Solo BLT F/O

$12.00

Solo Buffalo Chicken F/O

$13.00

Solo Burning River Clevelander

$13.00

New York thin crust, granulated garlic, basil, five-cheese blend, Italian sausage and red pepper flakes topped Chicago style with pizza sauce, parmesan cheese and chopped jalapeños and fresh tomatoes.

Solo California Dreamin’

$13.00

New York thin crust, lite butter, five-cheese blend, tomatoes, broccoli, fresh mushrooms, red peppers, cheddar cheese, dollops ricotta cheese and Italian seasoning. Served with side warm pizza sauce.

Solo Chicken F/O

$12.00

Solo Classic Margherita

$9.00

New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and Italian seasoning.

Solo Fold Over

$12.00

Your choice of BLT, Ham & Cheese or Chicken (grilled or breaded) with five-cheese blend, fresh lettuce, tomatoes and mayo Or Buffalo Chicken fold over (grilled or breaded chicken), five-cheese blend, fresh lettuce, celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese on side.

Solo Grateful Clevelander

$13.00

New York thin crust, granulated garlic, basil, five-cheese blend and topped Chicago style with pizza sauce and parmesan cheese and fresh goat cheese.

Solo Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Solo Honey Bee

$14.00

Traditional crust, pizza sauce, five-cheese blend, pepperoni, bacon, jalapeño, ricotta cheese dollops, drizzle of honey and Italian seasoning.

Solo Italian Margherita

$13.00

New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, chopped pepperoni, sausage, salami, fresh basil, tomatoes, Italian seasoning and topped with drizzle balsamic glaze

Solo Meatball Clevelander

$13.00

New York thin crust, granulated garlic, basil, five-cheese blend, sliced meatballs, onion, mushroom and topped Chicago style with pizza sauce and parmesan cheese.

Solo Nashville Chicken

$13.00

New York thin crust, Nashville hot sauce, five-cheese blend, fresh tomatoes, breaded chicken with Nashville hot sauce, crumbled bleu cheese and pickles.

Solo Original Clevelander

$13.00

New York thin crust, granulated garlic, basil, five-cheese blend, double pepperoni, and topped Chicago style with pizza sauce and parmesan cheese.

Solo Spicy White

$13.00

New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, chopped pepperoni, yellow banana peppers and tomatoes, red pepper flakes and Italian seasoning.

Small Pizza

Traditional crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend. Toppings additional.

Small Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Traditional crust, 10" 6 pc, pizza sauce and five cheese blend. Toppings additional

Small Calzone

$11.99

Small Deluxe

$20.99

Traditional crust, 10" 6pc, pizza sauce and five cheese blend. Topped with pepperoni, bacon, sausage, black olives, green peppers, onions, yellow banana peppers and mushrooms. Italian seasoning

Small Calzone Deluxe

$20.99

Small Buffalo Chicken F/O

$17.00

Small Burning River Clevelander

$17.00

New York thin crust, 10" 6pc, five cheese blend, granulated garlic, chili flakes, Italian sausage, topped Chicago style with diced tomatoes and jalapeños parmesan and italian seasoning.

Small California Dreamin'

$17.00

New York thin crust, 10" 6pc, butter, five cheese blend, red peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, fresh mushrooms, dollops of ricotta, sprinkle of cheddar and Italian seasoning.

Small Chicago

$18.00

Deep dish crust, 10" 6pc, five cheese blend, Italian sausage patty, pizza sauce on top, sprinkle parmesan and Italian seasoning.

Small Classic Margherita

$11.00

New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five cheese blend, tomatoes, fresh basil, Italian seasoning.

Small Fold Over

$17.00

Your choice of BLT, ham and cheese or chicken (breaded or grilled), five cheese blend with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Or Buffalo chicken fold over (grilled or breaded) five cheese blend, fresh lettuce, celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese on side

Small Grateful Clevelander

$17.00

New York thin crust, 10" 6pc, five cheese blend, granulated garlic, basil topped Chicago style with pizza sauce, parmesan, Italian seasoning and fresh goat cheese

Small Honey Bee

$18.00

Traditional crust, 10" 6pc, pizza sauce, five cheese blend, pepperoni, bacon, jalapeños, ricotta cheese, drizzle of local honey, Italian seasoning.

Small Italian Margherita

$17.00

New York thin crust, 10" 6pc, olive oil, granulated garlic, five cheese blend, chopped pepperoni, salami, tomatoes, Italian sausage, fresh basil topped with balsamic glaze, Italian seasoning and parmesan.

Small Meatball Clevelander

$17.00

New York thin crust, 10" 6pc, five cheese blend, granulated garlic, sliced meatballs, mushrooms, onions, topped Chicago style with pizza sauce, parmesan, and Italian seasoning

Small Nashville

$17.00

New York thin crust, 10" 6pc, Nashville sauce, five cheese blend, breaded chicken and tomatoes topped with blue cheese crumbles, pickles and Italian seasoning.

Small Original Clevelander

$17.00

New York thin crust, 10" 6pc, five cheese blend, granulated garlic, basil, double pepperoni, topped Chicago style with pizza sauce, parmesan and a sprinkle of Italian seasoning.

Medium Pizza

Traditional crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend. Toppings additional.

Medium Cheese Pza

$15.99

Traditional crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend. Toppings additional.

Medium Calzone

$15.99

Medium Deluxe Pizza

$27.99

Traditional crust, pizza sauce, five-cheese blend, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives, yellow banana pepper, bacon and sausage.

Medium Calzone Deluxe

$27.99

Medium Buffalo Chicken F/O

$23.00

Medium Burning River Clevelander

$22.00

New York thin crust, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, Italian sausage, red pepper flakes, topped Chicago style with pizza sauce and parmesan cheese, chopped jalapeño and fresh tomatoes.

Medium California Dreamin’ Pizza

$23.00

New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, red peppers, cheddar cheese, dollops of ricotta cheese and Italian seasoning.

Medium Chicago Pizza

$24.00

Deep dish crust, five-cheese blend, 8oz Italian sausage patty and topped Chicago style with pizza sauce and parmesan cheese.

Medium Classic Margherita

$15.00

New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, fresh basil and tomatoes and Italian green spice.

Medium Dble Crust Gangster

$26.00

Medium Fold Over Pizza

$22.00

Choice of BLT, Ham & Cheese Blend or Chicken (choice of grilled or breaded), five-cheese blend, fresh lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

Medium Grateful Clevelander

$22.00

New York thin crust, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend topped Chicago style wit pizza sauce and parmesan cheese and fresh goat cheese.

Medium Honey Bee Pizza

$23.00

Traditional crust, pizza sauce, five-cheese blend, pepperoni, bacon, jalapeño, dollops of ricotta cheese and drizzle of honey on top.

Medium Italian Margherita Pizza

$22.00

New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five-cheese, chopped pepperoni, sausage, salami, fresh basil and tomatoes, Italian seasoning and topped with drizzle balsamic glaze.

Medium Meatball Clevelander

$22.00

New York thin crust, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, sliced meatballs, mushrooms, onions and topped Chicago style with pizza sauce and parmesan.

Medium Nashville Chicken Pizza

$22.00

New York thin crust, Nashville hot sauce, five-cheese blend, fresh tomatoes, breaded chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce, crumbled bleu cheese and pickles.

Medium Original Clevelander

$22.00

New York thin crust, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, double pepperoni and topped Chicago style with pizza sauce and parmesan cheese.

Medium Spicy White Pizza

$17.00

New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, chopped pepperoni, yellow banana peppers and fresh tomatoes with red pepper flakes and Italian seasoning.

Family Pizza

Traditional crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend. Toppings additional.

Family Cheese

$18.99

Family Calzone

$18.99

Family Deluxe

$34.99

Family Calzone Deluxe

$34.99

Family Burning River Clevelander

$27.00

Family California Dreamin'

$27.00

Family Classic Margarita

$18.00

Family Fold Over

$26.00

Family Grateful Clevelander

$27.00

Family Honey Bee

$28.00

Family Italian Marghertia

$27.00

Family Meatball Clevelander

$27.00

Family Nashville

$27.00

Family Original Clevelander

$27.00

Family Spicy White

$20.00

Low Gluten Pizza

11" 8pc gluten free dough, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend. Toppings additional.

Low Gluten Cheese Pizza

$20.99

Low Gluten Burning River Clevelander

$27.00

Low Gluten California Dreamin’ Pizza

$28.00

Low Gluten Classic Margherita pizza

$20.00

Low Gluten Deluxe Pizza

$32.99

Low Gluten Fold Over Pizza

$27.00

Low Gluten Grateful Clevelander Pizza

$27.00

Low Gluten Honey Bee Pizza

$28.00

Low Gluten Italian Margherita Pizza

$27.00

Low Gluten Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

$27.00

Low Gluten Original Clevelander

$27.00

Low Gluten Spicy White Pizza

$23.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
20251 Lake Rd, Rocky River, OH 44116

