- Danny Boys Rocky River LLC - 20251 Lake Rd
Danny Boys Rocky River LLC 20251 Lake Rd
20251 Lake Rd
Rocky River, OH 44116
SALADS & SUCH
Bistro Chicken
Fresh greens, grape tomatoes, candied walnuts, craisins, fresh parmesan, goat cheese, apples, citrus grilled chicken, balsamic vinaigrette and warm bread on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh greens, grape tomatoes, five-cheese blend, fried pepperoni, your choice of crispy or grilled chicken, cucumber and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Served with warm bread.
House Caesar
Fresh greens, grape tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, black olives and fresh parmesan cheese with caesar dressing on the side and warm bread.
House Salad
Fresh greens, five-cheese blend, grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, dressing on the side with warm bread.
Large House Caeser
Large House Salad
Lemon Asparagus
Fresh greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, sunflower seeds, fresh parmesan, goat cheese, black olives, grilled lemon asparagus and balsamic vinaigrette on side with warm bread.
Meatballs & Salad
2 Homemade meatballs with pasta sauce and salad with your choice of dressing and served with warm bread.
Solo & Salad
Solo 4pc plain cheese, salad, dressing choice and warm bread.
Solo & Soup
Soup & Salad
Bowl of homemade soup, crackers, salad, your choice of dressing and warm bread.
STARTERS
Bowl of Soup
Bowl of homemade soup served with crackers and warm bread.
Cup Of Soup
Homemade soup served with crackers and warm bread.
Breadsticks and Sauce
Our famous breadsticks twisted up and served with warm pizza sauce.
Baked Meatballs Moltisante
3 homemade meatballs baked with pasta sauce and a 5 cheese blend. Served with warm pita
Brussel Sprouts
Roasted in a honey balsamic glaze, topped with rosemary walnut aioli and parmesan over a bed of mixed greens
Cajun Parm Chips
Seasoned chips with cajun seasoning and parmesan cheese. Served with homemade chip dip.
Garlic Bread
Homemade garlic bread, garlic, 5 cheese blend, served with warm pizza sauce.
Potato Skin Tortilla Pie
Rib Rub Jojo's
Saucy Pierogi
6 deep fried pierogis tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese and celery.
Sausage and Peppers
Italian sausage, yellow, red and green peppers in pasta sauce and baked with five-cheese blend. Served with seasoned flatbread triangles.
1/2 Pan Stix No Sauce
1/2 Pan Stix With Sauce
Full Pan Stix No Sauce
Full Pan Stix With Sauce
WOOGIE MELTS
The Woogie Boss
Ricotta cheese and five-cheese blend with your choice of up to 3 regular priced items. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips and pickles.
Backstage Classic Woogie
Ricotta cheese, pepperoni, yellow banana peppers, italian sausage, sprinkle of garlic and five-cheese blend. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips & pickles.
New Jersey Chicken Woogie
Ricotta cheese, pepperoni, grilled chicken, drizzle italian dressing, sprinkle garlic, tomatoes and five-cheese blend. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips & pickles.
Parmesan Chicken Woogie
Ricotta cheese, your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, lite pizza sauce and five-cheese blend. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips & pickles.
Meatball Woogie
Ricotta cheese, sliced meatball, onion, green pepper and five-cheese blend. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips & pickles.
Abe Froman Woogie
Ricotta cheese, italian sausage, onion, green pepper and five-cheese blend. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips & pickles.
Italian Woogie
Ricotta cheese, deli ham, pepperoni, yellow banana peppers, drizzle of italian, sprinkle garlic and five-cheese blend. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips & pickles.
Buffalo Chicken Woogie
Ricotta cheese, your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, mild buffalo sauce and five-cheese blend. Served with choice of ranch or bleu cheese, kettle chips and celery stix
Turkey Bacon Woogie
PASTA
DBP FAVES
A la carte Boneless
A la carte Traditional
BBQ Ribs
Boneless Wings
10 breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese, celery and warm bread.
Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccini Alfredo with grilled chicken and served with warm bread.
Chicken Parmesan
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, marinara and melted five-cheese blend. Served with side of angel hair marinara and warm bread.
Chicken Tenders
5 chicken fingers fried golden brown, French fries, coleslaw and your choice of sauce. Served with warm bread.
Italian Pierogi
6 potato & cheese pierogi with sautéed onions, Italian sausage, onion, green and red pepper with marinara. Served with warm bread.
Polish Pierogi
6 potato & cheese pierogi with sautéed onions, kielbasa, onions, green pepper and red peppers. Served with side of sour cream and warm bread.
Rice Bowl
Brown rice veggie bowl with asparagus, peas, fresh mushrooms, carrots and broccoli. Topped with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti marinara, 2 meatballs and warm bread.
Tomato Basil Cheese Ravioli
8 Cheese ravioli tossed with grape tomatoes, fresh basil and tomato basil cream sauce. Served with warm bread
Traditional Wings
10 chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese, celery and warm bread.
HANDHELDS
BLT Wrap
Sun dried tomato basil wrap, crispy bacon and a 5 cheese blend wrapped up with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with pickles and chips.
Brioche Chicken Club
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken topped with bacon and our 5 cheese blend on a toasted brioche bun with tomato lettuce and mayo. Served with pickles and chips.
Brioche Hawaiian Chicken
Brioche Nashville Chicken
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, Nashville hot sauce, five-cheese blend, coleslaw, pickles on brioche bun. Served with kettle chips & pickles.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Your choice of breaded or grilled buffalo chicken, mild buffalo sauce, yellow banana peppers and five-cheese blend baked and wrapped in sun-dried tortilla wrap with fresh lettuce, tomato and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch. Served with kettle chips and pickles.
Cajun Chicken Gyro
Homemade pita, lettuce, tomato, onion and cajun grilled chicken topped with tzatziki and goat cheese. Served with pickles and chips.
Crispy Chicken Pita
DBP Classic Club
TLC Wrap
SIDEKICKS
A la carte Meatball w/sce
Side Brussels Sprouts
Roasted in a honey balsamic glaze. Topped with rosemary walnut aioli and parmesan.
Side Buffalo Fries
French fries tossed in mild buffalo sauce and topped with sprinkle of parmesan cheese
Side Cajun Chip & Dip
Baked kettle chips with cajun seasoning, parmesan and served with side of our homemade chip dip.
Side Cajun Parm Fries
Fried crispy, tossed with our cajun seasoning and parmesan.
Side Champ Cuc Salad
Grape tomatoes and diced cucumbers tossed in our champagne vinaigrette. Topped with fresh basil.
Side Coleslaw
Side Crispy Chicken
Side French Fries
Fried crispy and seasoned with our fry spice.
Side Grilled Asparagus
Grilled seasoned asparagus.
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Rib Rub Jojo's
Fried crispy and tossed in our fry spice.
KIDS
4 Cheese Ravioli
4 Cheese ravioli served with marinara and warm bread.
Grilled Cheese Woogie
Woogie melt with a 6 cheese blend. Served with pickles, chips and sauce.
Kids Chicken Chunks
6 boneless wings served with fries, breadsticks and choice of sauce
Kids Flatbread Pizza
Homemade flatbread, pizza sauce, 5 cheese blend, choice of toppings.
Kids Penne
Penne pasta tossed in marinara, served with warm bread.
DESSERT
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Fresh baked chocolate chip cookie topped with powdered sugar.
Peanut Butter Cookie
Fresh baked peanut butter cookie topped with powdered sugar.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
3 Petite Cannoli
3 petite cannolis stuffed with cannoli cream and topped with powdered sugar.
Cheesecake
Rotating selection
Gluten Free Cookie
Fresh baked gluten free cookie.
4oz & 16oz SAUCE & DRESSINGS
4 oz Chip Dip
4 oz Italian
4 oz Meat Sauce
4 oz Pasta Sauce
4 oz Pizza Sauce
4oz 1000 Island
4oz Alfredo Sauce
4oz Balsamic Vinaigrette
4oz BBQ sauce
4oz Blue Cheese
4oz Buffalo Cream Sauce
4oz Buffalo Ranch
4oz Caeser
4oz Cajun Alfredo Sauce
4oz Champagne Vinaigrette
4oz Flamethrower
4oz Garlic Butter
4oz Garlic Parm
4oz Honey
4oz Honey Dijon BBQ
4oz Honey Mustard
4oz Hot Wing Sauce
4oz Italian
4oz Meat Sauce
4oz Mild Wing Sauce
4oz Nashville Hot Sauce
4oz Parmesan Peppercorn
4oz Poppyseed
4oz Ranch
4oz Rosemary-Garlic Cream Sauce
4oz Swing Sauce
4 oz Sour Cream
4oz Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
16 oz Pizza Sauce
16 oz Pasta Sauce
16 oz Alfredo Sauce
16 oz Meat Sauce
16 oz Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
2 oz SAUCE & DRESSING
2 oz Ranch
2oz 1000 Island
2oz Balsamic Vinaigrette
2oz BBQ Sauce
2oz Blue Cheese
2oz Buffalo Ranch
2oz Caeser
2oz Champagne Vinaigrette
2oz Chip Dip
2oz Flamethrower
2oz Garlic Butter
2oz Honey
2oz Honey Dijon BBQ
2oz Honey Mustard
2oz Hot Wing Sauce
2oz Italian
2oz Mild Wing Sauce
2oz Nashville Hot
2oz Parmesan Peppercorn
2oz Poppyseed
2oz Swing Sauce
2 oz Sour Cream
Solo Pizza
Solo Cheese Pizza
Traditional crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend.
Solo Cheese Calzone
Solo Deluxe Pizza
Traditional crust, pizza sauce, five-cheese blend, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives, yellow banana pepper, bacon and sausage.
Solo Calzone Deluxe
Solo BLT F/O
Solo Buffalo Chicken F/O
Solo Burning River Clevelander
New York thin crust, granulated garlic, basil, five-cheese blend, Italian sausage and red pepper flakes topped Chicago style with pizza sauce, parmesan cheese and chopped jalapeños and fresh tomatoes.
Solo California Dreamin’
New York thin crust, lite butter, five-cheese blend, tomatoes, broccoli, fresh mushrooms, red peppers, cheddar cheese, dollops ricotta cheese and Italian seasoning. Served with side warm pizza sauce.
Solo Chicken F/O
Solo Classic Margherita
New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and Italian seasoning.
Solo Fold Over
Your choice of BLT, Ham & Cheese or Chicken (grilled or breaded) with five-cheese blend, fresh lettuce, tomatoes and mayo Or Buffalo Chicken fold over (grilled or breaded chicken), five-cheese blend, fresh lettuce, celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese on side.
Solo Grateful Clevelander
New York thin crust, granulated garlic, basil, five-cheese blend and topped Chicago style with pizza sauce and parmesan cheese and fresh goat cheese.
Solo Ham & Cheese
Solo Honey Bee
Traditional crust, pizza sauce, five-cheese blend, pepperoni, bacon, jalapeño, ricotta cheese dollops, drizzle of honey and Italian seasoning.
Solo Italian Margherita
New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, chopped pepperoni, sausage, salami, fresh basil, tomatoes, Italian seasoning and topped with drizzle balsamic glaze
Solo Meatball Clevelander
New York thin crust, granulated garlic, basil, five-cheese blend, sliced meatballs, onion, mushroom and topped Chicago style with pizza sauce and parmesan cheese.
Solo Nashville Chicken
New York thin crust, Nashville hot sauce, five-cheese blend, fresh tomatoes, breaded chicken with Nashville hot sauce, crumbled bleu cheese and pickles.
Solo Original Clevelander
New York thin crust, granulated garlic, basil, five-cheese blend, double pepperoni, and topped Chicago style with pizza sauce and parmesan cheese.
Solo Spicy White
New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, chopped pepperoni, yellow banana peppers and tomatoes, red pepper flakes and Italian seasoning.
Small Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza
Traditional crust, 10" 6 pc, pizza sauce and five cheese blend. Toppings additional
Small Calzone
Small Deluxe
Traditional crust, 10" 6pc, pizza sauce and five cheese blend. Topped with pepperoni, bacon, sausage, black olives, green peppers, onions, yellow banana peppers and mushrooms. Italian seasoning
Small Calzone Deluxe
Small Buffalo Chicken F/O
Small Burning River Clevelander
New York thin crust, 10" 6pc, five cheese blend, granulated garlic, chili flakes, Italian sausage, topped Chicago style with diced tomatoes and jalapeños parmesan and italian seasoning.
Small California Dreamin'
New York thin crust, 10" 6pc, butter, five cheese blend, red peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, fresh mushrooms, dollops of ricotta, sprinkle of cheddar and Italian seasoning.
Small Chicago
Deep dish crust, 10" 6pc, five cheese blend, Italian sausage patty, pizza sauce on top, sprinkle parmesan and Italian seasoning.
Small Classic Margherita
New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five cheese blend, tomatoes, fresh basil, Italian seasoning.
Small Fold Over
Your choice of BLT, ham and cheese or chicken (breaded or grilled), five cheese blend with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Or Buffalo chicken fold over (grilled or breaded) five cheese blend, fresh lettuce, celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese on side
Small Grateful Clevelander
New York thin crust, 10" 6pc, five cheese blend, granulated garlic, basil topped Chicago style with pizza sauce, parmesan, Italian seasoning and fresh goat cheese
Small Honey Bee
Traditional crust, 10" 6pc, pizza sauce, five cheese blend, pepperoni, bacon, jalapeños, ricotta cheese, drizzle of local honey, Italian seasoning.
Small Italian Margherita
New York thin crust, 10" 6pc, olive oil, granulated garlic, five cheese blend, chopped pepperoni, salami, tomatoes, Italian sausage, fresh basil topped with balsamic glaze, Italian seasoning and parmesan.
Small Meatball Clevelander
New York thin crust, 10" 6pc, five cheese blend, granulated garlic, sliced meatballs, mushrooms, onions, topped Chicago style with pizza sauce, parmesan, and Italian seasoning
Small Nashville
New York thin crust, 10" 6pc, Nashville sauce, five cheese blend, breaded chicken and tomatoes topped with blue cheese crumbles, pickles and Italian seasoning.
Small Original Clevelander
New York thin crust, 10" 6pc, five cheese blend, granulated garlic, basil, double pepperoni, topped Chicago style with pizza sauce, parmesan and a sprinkle of Italian seasoning.
Medium Pizza
Medium Cheese Pza
Traditional crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend. Toppings additional.
Medium Calzone
Medium Deluxe Pizza
Traditional crust, pizza sauce, five-cheese blend, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives, yellow banana pepper, bacon and sausage.
Medium Calzone Deluxe
Medium Buffalo Chicken F/O
Medium Burning River Clevelander
New York thin crust, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, Italian sausage, red pepper flakes, topped Chicago style with pizza sauce and parmesan cheese, chopped jalapeño and fresh tomatoes.
Medium California Dreamin’ Pizza
New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, red peppers, cheddar cheese, dollops of ricotta cheese and Italian seasoning.
Medium Chicago Pizza
Deep dish crust, five-cheese blend, 8oz Italian sausage patty and topped Chicago style with pizza sauce and parmesan cheese.
Medium Classic Margherita
New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, fresh basil and tomatoes and Italian green spice.
Medium Dble Crust Gangster
Medium Fold Over Pizza
Choice of BLT, Ham & Cheese Blend or Chicken (choice of grilled or breaded), five-cheese blend, fresh lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Medium Grateful Clevelander
New York thin crust, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend topped Chicago style wit pizza sauce and parmesan cheese and fresh goat cheese.
Medium Honey Bee Pizza
Traditional crust, pizza sauce, five-cheese blend, pepperoni, bacon, jalapeño, dollops of ricotta cheese and drizzle of honey on top.
Medium Italian Margherita Pizza
New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five-cheese, chopped pepperoni, sausage, salami, fresh basil and tomatoes, Italian seasoning and topped with drizzle balsamic glaze.
Medium Meatball Clevelander
New York thin crust, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, sliced meatballs, mushrooms, onions and topped Chicago style with pizza sauce and parmesan.
Medium Nashville Chicken Pizza
New York thin crust, Nashville hot sauce, five-cheese blend, fresh tomatoes, breaded chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce, crumbled bleu cheese and pickles.
Medium Original Clevelander
New York thin crust, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, double pepperoni and topped Chicago style with pizza sauce and parmesan cheese.
Medium Spicy White Pizza
New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, chopped pepperoni, yellow banana peppers and fresh tomatoes with red pepper flakes and Italian seasoning.
Family Pizza
Family Cheese
Family Calzone
Family Deluxe
Family Calzone Deluxe
Family Burning River Clevelander
Family California Dreamin'
Family Classic Margarita
Family Fold Over
Family Grateful Clevelander
Family Honey Bee
Family Italian Marghertia
Family Meatball Clevelander
Family Nashville
Family Original Clevelander
Family Spicy White
Low Gluten Pizza
Low Gluten Cheese Pizza
Low Gluten Burning River Clevelander
Low Gluten California Dreamin’ Pizza
Low Gluten Classic Margherita pizza
Low Gluten Deluxe Pizza
Low Gluten Fold Over Pizza
Low Gluten Grateful Clevelander Pizza
Low Gluten Honey Bee Pizza
Low Gluten Italian Margherita Pizza
Low Gluten Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
Low Gluten Original Clevelander
Low Gluten Spicy White Pizza
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
20251 Lake Rd, Rocky River, OH 44116