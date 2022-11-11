Danny Delicious!
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
We are Dannys Delicious! Deli, From Business events, Breakfast Meetings, Employee Engagement, Holiday celebrations , Political fundraisers, weddings, etc , we Cater in small business Lunch boxes to large catering. At Delicious! we pride ourselves on meeting our customers’ catering needs to last smile and be the to go one for your catering needs! we can customize catering menu to fit your needs! check our catering menu @deliciousdeli.net or you can call us at 614-469-7040 and we will be gladly to help you with anything you like or email us at catering@deliciousdeli.net
Location
37 W Broad St #50, Columbus, OH 43215
