Danny Delicious!

Order Again

Popular Items

Chef Salad (Grilled Chicken)
French Fries
Continental Breakfast

Soups

Chicken Rice

Chicken Rice

$4.50
Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$4.50
Matzo Ball

Matzo Ball

$4.50Out of stock
Delicious Day Spl.

Delicious Day Spl.

$5.50

Salads

Cranberry salad

Cranberry salad

$6.50+

Romaine Lettuce, Toasted Pecans & Walnuts, Sun-Dried Cranberries, Crumbled Blue Cheese & Strawberries

Santa Fe Salad

Santa Fe Salad

$6.50+

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Corn & Black Beans, Tortilla Chips and Cheddar Cheese Served with BBQ Ranch Dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$6.50+

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber, Olives, Banana Peppers & Feta Cheese

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.00+

Romaine Lettuce topped with Tomatoes, Cucumber, Croutons and Cheddar Cheese.

Chef Salad (Grilled Chicken)

Chef Salad (Grilled Chicken)

$8.50+

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bacon, Egg and Cheddar Cheese, Grill chicken

Chef Salad (Turkey)

Chef Salad (Turkey)

$8.50+

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bacon, Egg and Cheddar Cheese, Turkey.

Daisy's Delight

Daisy's Delight

$8.50+

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tortilla Chips, Jalapeno, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Chicken Served with Chipotle Ranch

Buffalo Salad

Buffalo Salad

$8.50+

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Bacon Bits, Buffalo Chicken and Cheddar Cheese served with Buffalo BBQ Ranch

Med Mix Salad

Med Mix Salad

$8.50+

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Falafel, Onion, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Tzatziki sauce served with Greek dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.50+

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons and Parmesan Cheese Served with Creamy Caesar Dressing.

Mix & Match

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$9.00

Any Soup & Half Sandwich, Add $1.50 for Melts &Reuben * Not valid for Menu items Gyro & Philly, Patty Melt, Hot Chicken, Fish & Pita bread Items

Soup & 1/2 Salad

Soup & 1/2 Salad

$9.00

Any Soup & Small Salad*, Add $1.50 for Special Salads, Melts &Reuben * Not valid for Menu Gyro & Philly, Patty Melt, Hot Chicken, Fish & Pita bread Items

1/2 Salad & 1/2 Sandwich

$10.00

Beef & Bold ( Reubens - Melts - Gyro - Philly)

Pastrami

Pastrami

$12.00+

On Plain Rye Bread, Comes in three Sizes- BABY 9.50 | REGULAR 11.50 | JAWBREAKER 15.50

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$12.00+

On Plain Rye Bread, Comes in three Sizes- BABY 9.50 | REGULAR 11.50 | JAWBREAKER 15.50

New Yorker

New Yorker

$14.50

Corned Beef double Swiss Cheese and Coleslaw on Rye Bread

Delicious! Double

Delicious! Double

$14.00

Pick Two : Corned Beef, Roast Beef, Pastrami or Turkey served on Rye

Reuben

Reuben

$13.00+

Corned Beef OR Pastrami, Swiss cheese and Sauerkraut on Grilled Rye Bread. --- Comes In 3 Sizes BABY 10.50 | REGULAR 12.50 | JAWBREAKER 16.50

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$11.00+

Turkey Breast, Swiss and Sauerkraut on Grilled Rye Bread

Roast Beef Philly

Roast Beef Philly

$9.50

Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Swiss Cheese served on a Hoagie Roll

Double Delicious! Reuben

Double Delicious! Reuben

$15.50

Pick Two: Corned Beef, Roast Beef, Pastrami OR Turkey. Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut on Grilled Rye Bread.

Tuna Salad Melt

Tuna Salad Melt

$8.00

House made Tuna salad (Egg, Celery, Mayo) with melted American cheese on grilled rye.

Chicken Salad Melt

Chicken Salad Melt

$8.00

House made chicken salad (EGG. Mayo & Bread) with melted American cheese on grilled rye.

Gyro

Gyro

$8.50

Beef & Lamb Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, in a Pita with Sauce on the Side

Delicious! Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.00
Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$6.50
Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.00
Blazing Burger

Blazing Burger

$9.00

Burger topped with Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeno and Chipotle Mayo

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.00

Sauteed Mushrooms and Melted Swiss Cheese

Western Burger

Western Burger

$9.00

Burger topped with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and BBQ Sauce

Georgie Burger

$9.50
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$7.50

Grilled Onions, American Cheese on Grilled Rye

Veg & Vegan

Med Mix Philly

Med Mix Philly

$9.00

Fried Mushroom, Grilled onions, Tomatoes, Green peppers with Swiss cheese on a Hoagie Roll

Med Mix (Falafel & Veggie)

Med Mix (Falafel & Veggie)

$9.50

Falafel, Fresh Mushroom, cucumber, onions, tomatoes, feta in pita with Tzatziki sauce on side.

Veg Denial

Veg Denial

$9.50

The Beyond Meat ( VEG - Plant based ) topped with Coleslaw & Jalapenos on Brioche Bun

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Served on your choice of White, Wheat, OR Rye Bread

Deli Sandwiches

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$7.25

Honey Smoked Turkey breast on Rye

BLT

BLT

$6.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Toated Old Fashioned English White Bread

B.E.L.T

B.E.L.T

$9.50

B.L.T + Extra Bacon and two fired Eggs

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$6.00

Our own Fresh Preped Egg Salad served on Rye Bread

Baked Ham

Baked Ham

$7.00

In House Sliced Honey Smoked Ham Served on Rye Braed

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$7.00

Our own Fresh Preped Chicken Salad ( contains Mayo, Bread ) served on Rye Bread

BLT + Guac

$7.50Out of stock

B.L.T + House made Guacamole

Chicken Salad Plate

Chicken Salad Plate

$10.75

chicken salad & Coleslaw Scoop with two Slices of rye bread

Tuna Salad Plate

Tuna Salad Plate

$10.75
Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$7.50
Classic Trio Plate

Classic Trio Plate

$11.75

Scoop of Chicken salad, Tuna Salad, Egg Salad with Coleslaw and 2 Slices of Rye bread

Clubs & Pitas

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$9.00

Honey smoked turkey breast, Ham, Bacon . Lettuce, Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese & Mayo stuffed in Pita bread.

D's Delicious! Club

D's Delicious! Club

$9.00

Turkey Breast, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo served on Rye Bread

Jolly's Club

Jolly's Club

$10.50

Turkey, Ham, Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo served on Brioche bun.

Capital Club

Capital Club

$9.50

Chicken or Tuna Salad With Lettuce, Tomato & Bacon Stuffed in a Pita Pocket

Pita Club

Pita Club

$9.50

Turkey Breast, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese & Mayo stuffed in a Pita Pocket

Chicken & Fish

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Grilled Chicken Breast on a Brioche bun,---Add Bacon and Swiss Cheese $1.50

Western Chicken

Western Chicken

$8.50

Grilled Chicken topped with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and BBQ Sauce on a Brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Fried Spl. Chicken Tenders on a Brioche bun

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$9.50

Fried Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Swiss Cheese& American cheese.

Fried Chicken Basket

Fried Chicken Basket

$9.00

Chicken Tenders, French Fries, Coleslaw and Honey Mustard

Blazing Chicken

Blazing Chicken

$9.00

Grilled Chicken topped with Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos and Chipotle Mayo

Fried COD Fish

Fried COD Fish

$7.00

Batteres Cod 2 Fired Fish Fillets Served on a Brioche Bun

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar cheese in a wrap

Red Hot & Sweet Chicken

Red Hot & Sweet Chicken

$8.50

Grill Chicken, Sweet & Spicy Chipotle Ranch, Lettuce, Onion & Tomato served on Brioche bun

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$9.50

Grilled Chicken with Grilled Onions, Green Peppers and Mushroom, topped with Swiss Cheese on a Hoagie Roll

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$8.50

Grilled Chicken served on Pita with Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese and Gyro Sauce on the Side

Sides Lunch

French Fries

French Fries

$3.25
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$3.50
Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$3.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.50

Potato Wedges

$3.50Out of stock
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$3.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Macaroni Salad

$2.50

Chips

$1.50
Fruit

Fruit

$4.00

Steak Fries

$3.25Out of stock

Desserts

Cookie

$1.25

Banana Nut Loaf

$3.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$3.50

Coffee Cake

$3.00

N/ A Drinks

Dining Fountain Drink

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Variety Juices

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Dr Browns

$2.00

Bottled Drinks

$2.00

Canned Beverage

$1.50

Coffee

$2.25

Large Coffee

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Md Fountain Drink

$2.25

Large Fountain Drink

$2.75

Md Iced Tea

$2.25

Large Iced Tea

$2.75

Water

Cup Of Ice

$0.75

Lunch Boxes

Assistant Box

$9.75

Vice President Box

$10.75

President Box

$11.50

The Club Box (Cold Cuts)

$10.75

First Lady ( Salad) Box

$10.75

Party Tray

Small Party Tray (10-12 People)

$155.00

Medium Party Tray (15-18 People)

$185.00

Large Party Tray (20-25 People)

$258.00

Combo Trays

Small Combo Tray (10-12 People)

$115.00

Medium Combo Tray (15-18 People)

$149.50

Large COmbo Tray (20-25 People)

$184.00

Sandwich Trays

Small Traditional Tray (10-12 People)

$115.00

Medium Traditional Tray (15-18 People)

$155.00

Large Traditional Tray (20-25 People)

$195.00

Small Deluxe Tray (10-12 People)

$126.00

Medium Deluxe Tray (15-18 People)

$166.00

Large Deluxe Tray (20-25 People)

$207.00

Small Captain Tray (10-12 People)

$138.00

Medium Captain Tray (15-18 People)

$172.00

Large Captain Tray (20-25 People)

$224.00

Small Gourmet Wrap (10-12 People)

$138.00

Medium Gourmet Wrap (15-18 People)

$172.00

Large Gourmet Wrap (20-25 People)

$224.25

Breakfast

Continental Breakfast

$4.25

Sandwich Tray

$6.00

Burrito Tray

$7.99

Hot Breakfast Platters

$7.25

Lrg Fruit & Yogurt Bowl

$50.00

Gourmet Wrap Boxes

Chicken Caesar Wrap Box

$12.00

Greek Wrap Box

$12.00

Healthy Wrap Box

$12.00

JJ Wrap Box

$12.00

Roast Beef Wrap Box

$12.60

Side Orders

Small Coleslaw

$36.00

Medium Coleslaw

$48.00

Large Coleslaw

$60.00

Small Macaroni Salad

$36.00

Medium Macaroni Salad

$48.00

Large Macaroni Salad

$60.00

Small Potato Salad

$36.00

Medium Potato Salad

$48.00

Large Potato Salad

$60.00

Small Fruit Salad

$30.00

Medium Fruit Salad

$42.00

Large Fruit Salad

$60.00

Small Garden Salad

$42.00

Medium Garden Salad

$54.00

Large Garden Salad

$72.00

Small Caesar Salad

$54.00

Medium Caesar Salad

$72.00

Large Caesar Salad

$90.00

Small Cranberry Salad

$54.00

Medium Cranberry Salad

$72.00

Large Cranberry Salad

$90.00

Small Greek Salad

$54.00

Medium Greek Salad

$72.00

Large Greek Salad

$90.00

Small Spinach Salad

$54.00

Medium Spinach Salad

$72.00

Large Spinach Salad

$90.00

Small Santa Fe Salad

$54.00

Medium Santa Fe Salad

$72.00

Large Santa Fe Salad

$90.00

By the Pound

Corned Beef LB

$19.20

Roast Beef LB

$19.20

Pastrami LB

$19.20

Extra Lean Corned Beef LB

$23.25

Extra Lean Roast Beef LB

$23.25

Extra Lean Pastrami LB

$23.25

Loaf of Rye

$8.00

Smoked Turkey Breast LB

$18.00

Baked Ham LB

$15.00

Chicken Salad LB

$15.00

Egg Salad LB

$15.00

Tuna Salad LB

$15.00

Coleslaw LB

$8.00

Potato Salad LB

$8.00

Macaroni Salad

$8.00

American Cheese LB

$15.00

Swiss Cheese LB

$15.00

Provolone Cheese LB

$15.00

Pepper Jack Cheese LB

$15.00

Dessert

Cookie Assortment (Per Person)

$1.50

Homemade Cheesecake

$50.00

Homemade Flavored Cheesecake

$60.00

Beverages

Gallon of Coffee

$25.00

Bottled Juice

$2.50

Bottled Drinks

$2.25

Br. Brown

$2.25

Bottle

$2.25

Delivery Charge

$15.00

Plates & Cuttlery

$10.00+

10 - 30 people Size - $10, 31 - 75 size -$20 , 75+ - $30

Lunch Box Addons/ Subs

Macaroni Salad

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Sub Fruit

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We are Dannys Delicious! Deli, From Business events, Breakfast Meetings, Employee Engagement, Holiday celebrations , Political fundraisers, weddings, etc , we Cater in small business Lunch boxes to large catering. At Delicious! we pride ourselves on meeting our customers’ catering needs to last smile and be the to go one for your catering needs! we can customize catering menu to fit your needs! check our catering menu @deliciousdeli.net or you can call us at 614-469-7040 and we will be gladly to help you with anything you like or email us at catering@deliciousdeli.net

Website

Location

37 W Broad St #50, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Gallery
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's image
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's image
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's image
Main pic

