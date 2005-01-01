Danny Z's Grub and Pub imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Danny Z's Grub and Pub

review star

No reviews yet

1860 W 45th St

Munster, IN 46321

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Danny Z Wings (8)

$12.00

Danny Z Wings (12)

$15.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Spinach And Artichoke Casserole

$12.00

Fried Green Beans

$9.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Calamari

$11.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Crispy Potato Skins

$9.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Fried Zucchini

$9.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Breadsticks

$6.00

Sampler Platter

$12.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Danny Z Nachos

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Fried mushrooms

$9.00

Veggie tray for 5

$9.00

Pickle Chips

$9.00

Full Order (Fries)

$4.00

Soups/Chili

Cup Baked Potato Soup

$5.00

Bowl Baked Potato Soup

$7.00

Quart Baked Potato

$13.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.00

Quart Soup of the Day

$11.00

Bowl Chili

$7.00

Quart Chili

$13.00

Sliders/Bombers

BBQ Pork Sliders

$9.00

Malibu Chicken Sliders

$9.00

Mini Cheddar Sliders

$9.00

Filet Medallion Sliders

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sliders

$9.00

Meatball Bombers

$7.00

Salads

Sm Garden Salad

$7.00

Lg Garden Salad

$11.00

Sm Antipasto Salad

$8.00

Lg Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Julienne Salad

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Chicken BLT Salad

$14.00

Walnut Apple Pear Salad

$14.00

Black and Blue Salad

$14.00

Garbage Salad

$14.00

DZ Hot Steak Salad

$12.00

DZ Italian Hot Chicken Salad

$12.00

Entrees

Broasted Chicken

$13.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$18.00

Half Slab Ribs

$16.00

Full Slab Ribs

$22.00

Lake Perch

$19.00

Pot Roast

$14.00

Fried Pike Dinner

$16.00

Pasta

Black and Bleu Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Linguine Alfredo

$14.00

Spaghetti

$12.00

Angel Hair Pasta

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Baked Lasagna

$15.00

Gluten Free Penne Pasta

$14.00

Ravioli

$14.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

Italian Beef Sandwich

$9.00

Dante's Beef Melt

$9.00

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

BBQ Pulled Pork

$9.00

Smoked Turkey Panini

$9.00

The Big BLT

$12.00

Southwest Chicken Rollup

$9.00

Avocado Turkey Wrap

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

You're the Boss

$10.00

California Burger

$10.00

Patty Melt

$9.00

Cheeseburger Wrap

$9.00

Black Bean Burger

$10.00

Reuben

$8.00

DZ Crazy Burger

$11.00

DZ Buffalo Style Burger

$11.00

DZ Chicago Steak and Cheese

$14.00

Broasted Chickens

12 Pieces of Chicken

$29.00

16 Pieces of Chicken

$34.00

24 Pieces of Chicken

$43.00

Desserts

Fudgy Wudgy

$6.00

Grandma Z's Cheescake

$5.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Cookie

$1.00

Specials and Events

Lunch Buffet 9.95

Kids Lunch Buffer 7.95

$7.95

AYCE Pizza and Chicken 11.95

$13.95

Pasta Bar 13.95

$13.95

Thur Dinner Buffet 12.95

$12.95

Salad Lunch Buffet 6.95

$6.95

1lb Pike Dinner 17.95

$17.95

Bears Special Brats

$11.95

Pizza & Salad Adult

$10.00

Pizza & Salad Kids

$7.00

Pizza, Salad, & Breadsticks Adult

$11.00

Pizza, Salad, & Breadsticks Kids

$7.00

Pizza, Salad, Pasta, & Breadsticks Adult

$12.00

Pizza, Salad, Pasta & Breadsticks Kids

$7.00

Pizza & Apps Adult

$14.00

Pizza & Apps Kids

$8.00

AYCE Kids $8

$8.00

AYCE Pizza Adult $11

$11.00

AYCE Pizza Salad Adult $12

$12.00

AYCE Pizza Salad Breadsticks Adult $13

$13.00

AYCE Adult $15

$15.00

Family Style 2 Entree Adult

$15.00

Family Style 2 Entree Kid

$8.00

Family Style 3 Entree Adult

$17.00

Family Style 3 Entree Kid

$9.00

1 pork taco

$3.00

2 pork taco

$6.00

3 pork taco

$9.00

4 pork taco

$12.00

5 pork taco

$15.00

Twisted Mac n Cheese

$13.00

Grilled cheese with tomato soup

$8.00

Mothers Day pasta bar

$13.95

Mothers Day mimosa

Mothers Day Bloody Mary

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$11.95

Perch Sliders 2

$12.95

Fish & Chips Lunch

$8.95

Fish & Chips Dinner

$16.95

1lb Pike Dinner 17.95

$17.95

Popcorn shrimp with FF w/ cocktail sauce

$7.95

$ 10 Lunch Special

$10.00

$10 Wings Lunch Special

$10.00

6 Jumbo shrimp cocktail

$12.00

Side calamari salad

$10.00

Side seared tuna

$10.00

Garlic Shrimp Pasta

$16.00

2 Grilled Pork Chops

$16.95

Cheesecake with strawberries

$6.00

Prime Rib

$25.95

CYO Pizza

P - Just Cheese

$6.00

P - CYO (1 Topping)

$6.00

P - CYO (2 Topping)

$6.00

P - CYO (3 Topping)

$6.50

P - CYO (4 Topping)

$7.00

P - CYO (5 Topping)

$7.50

Sm - Just Cheese

$9.70

Sm - CYO (1 Topping)

$11.45

Sm - CYO (2 Toppings)

$13.20

Sm - CYO (3 Toppings)

$14.95

Sm - CYO (4 Toppings)

$16.70

Sm - CYO (5 Toppings)

$18.45

Med - Just Cheese

$12.90

Med - CYO (1 Topping)

$15.00

Med - CYO (2 Toppings)

$17.10

Med - CYO (3 Toppings)

$19.20

Med - CYO (4 Toppings)

$21.30

Med - CYO (5 Toppings)

$23.40

Lg - Just Cheese

$16.50

Lg - CYO (1 Topping)

$19.00

Lg - CYO (2 Toppings)

$21.50

Lg - CYO (3 Toppings)

$24.00

Lg - CYO (4 Toppings)

$26.50

Lg - CYO (5 Toppings)

$29.00

XL - Just Cheese

$19.50

XL - CYO (1 topping)

$22.60

XL - CYO (2 topping)

$25.70

XL - CYO (3 topping)

$28.80

XL - CYO (4 topping)

$31.90

XL - CYO (5 topping)

$35.00

G - Just Cheese

$23.00

G - CYO (1 Topping)

$26.50

G - CYO (2 Toppings)

$30.00

G - CYO (3 Toppings)

$33.50

G - CYO (4 Toppings)

$37.00

G - CYO (5 Toppings)

$40.50

12 In Specialty Pizzas

12 In BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.90

12 In Margherita Pizza

$16.90

12 In Italian Beef Pizza

$16.90

12 In Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.90

12 In Baked Macaroni N Cheese Pizza

$16.90

14 In Specialty Pizza

14in BBQ Chicken

$20.90

14in Margherita

$20.90

14in Italian Beef

$20.90

14in Buffalo Chicken

$20.90

14in Baked Mac n Cheese

$20.90

16 In Specialty Pizzas

16 In BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.90

16 In Margherita Pizza

$24.90

16 In Italian Beef Pizza

$24.90

16 In Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.90

16 In Baked Macaroni N Cheese Pizza

$24.90

8 In Stuffed

8 In Stuffed Just Cheese

$11.25

8in Stuffed 1 topping

$12.75

8in Stuffed 2 topping

$14.25

8in Stuffed 3 topping

$15.75

8in Stuffed 4 topping

$17.25

8in Stuffed 5 topping

$18.75

12 in Stuffed Pizza

12in Stuffed Just Cheese

$15.50

12in Stuffed 1 topping

$17.50

12 In Stuffed 2 topping

$19.50

12in Stuffed 3 topping

$21.50

12in Stuffed 4 topping

$23.50

12in Stufted 5 topping

$25.50

Calzones

Small 10" Calzone

$9.95

Large 14" Calzone

$13.95

Gluten Free 12in

GF Just Cheese

$11.90

GF 1 topping

$13.80

GF 2 topping

$15.70

GF 3 topping

$17.60

GF4 topping

$19.50

GF5 topping

$21.40

Tomato Bread

Tomato Bread

$8.00

Mon/Tue Large Special

Lg Special 3 topping

$15.95

Lg Special 4 topping

$18.00

Lg Special 5 topping

$20.25

Lg Special 6 topping

$22.40

Sunday XL 1 topping pizza

XL 1 topping

$24.95

Pitcher

Bears Large Pizza, Wings, Beer Special

Lg 1 topping

$39.95

Lg 2 topping

$42.30

Lg 3 topping

$44.65

Lg 4 topping

$47.00

Lg 5 topping

$49.35

20 wings

Pitcher

Friday Lent Special

Large Margarita Pizza

$14.95

Small covid pizza

Small 2 topping

$10.00

Small 3 topping

$11.35

Small 4 topping

$12.70

Small 5 topping

$14.05

Small 6 topping

$15.40

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Mist

$2.95

Mt Dew

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Raspberry Tea

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Espresso

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Can pop

$1.25

6 pack pop

$5.50

1 Liter

$1.50

2 Liter

$2.40

Pitcher of pop

$6.00

Red bull

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Grapefruite Juice

$2.25

6 Pack Domestic

$8.00

6 Pack Import or Craft

$12.00

Specials

$4 Green Tea Shots

$4.00

$3 Blue Moon

$3.00

$4 Absolut Flavors

$4.00

Corona

$3.75

Modelo Bottle

$3.75

Dos Equis

$3.75

Lime Margarita

$5.00

Patron

$6.00

William Hill Merlot Btl

$17.50

William Hill Cabernet Btl

$17.50

William Hill Chardonnay Btl

$17.50

J Vineyards Pinot Noir Btl

$27.50

Fincas Las Malbec Btl

$20.00

DaVinci Chianti Btl

$17.50

Astoria Pinot Grigio Btl

$15.00

Fess Parker Riesling Btl

$15.00

San Giulio Moscato Btl

$20.00

Wycliff Brut Btl

$9.00

AZ Btl

$20.00

Barefoot Peach Moscato Btl

$15.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Btl

$20.00

Tall Miller Lite

$3.00

Tall Coors Lite

$3.00

Tall Bud Lite

$3.00

Tall Yuengling

$3.00

Tall Yuengling Lite

$3.00

Fireball Shots

$4.00

$8 Miller Lite Pitcher

$8.00

$8 Coors Lite Pitcher

$8.00

$8 Bud Lite Pitcher

$8.00

$8 Yuengling Pitcher

$8.00

$8 Yuengling Lite Pitcher

$8.00

$4 Captain Morgan

$4.00

$4 Green Tea shot

$4.00

Free Domestic Pitcher

$6 Red Sangria

$6.00

$4 Jamo Shots

$4.00

$3 Miller Lite Tall

$3.00

$3 Coors Lite Tall

$3.00

$3 Bud Lite Tall

$3.00

$3 Yuengling Tall

$3.00

$3 Yuengling Lite Tall

$3.00

2.50 Bud light Bt

$2.50

2.50 Miller Lite Bt

$2.50

2.50 Coors Lite Bt

$2.50

Mule Special

$5.50

Rumplemints

$4.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Cin. Toast Crunch Shot

$4.00

PBR Can

$3.00

Beer

$4.00

Wine

$4.00

Mix drinks

$4.00

Draft Beer

Pitchers

$9.00+

Modelo Tall

$6.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Tall

$4.00

Coors Lite

$3.00

Coors Lite Tall

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Miller Lite Tall

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Stella Tall

$6.00

Yuengling Lite

$3.00

Yuengling Lite Tall

$4.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Yuengling Tall

$4.00

Domestic Bottle Beer

Miller Lt Btl

$3.25

MGD

$3.25

Miller High Life

$3.25

Miller 64

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Bud Light Btl

$3.25

Coors Light Btl

$3.25

PBR

$3.25

Yuengling Black and Tan

$3.75

White Claw

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Black Cherry

$6.00

Coors Edge

$3.25

O' Douls NA

$3.25

Imported Bottle Beer

Amstel Light

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Corona Prem.

$4.75

Dos Equis Bottle

$4.75

Guinness

$5.50

Heineken

$4.75

Michelob Ultra Btl

$4.75

Modelo Btl

$4.75

Craft Bottles Beer

18th Rise of the Angels can

$5.00

18th Sex and Candy can

$5.00

18th Temporal Purgatory can

$5.00

Rev Anti-Hero can

$5.00

3F Alpha King Btl

$5.00

3F Gumball Head Btl

$5.00

3F Robert the Bruce Btl

$5.00

3F Space Station Btl

$5.00

Bells 2 Hearted Btl

$5.00

Goose 312

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA Btl

$5.00

Lagunitas Little Sumpin

$5.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Apeach

$6.00

Absolut citron

$6.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$6.00

Absolut Lime

$6.00

Absolut Mandrin

$6.00

Absolut Peppar

$6.00

Absolut Raspberry

$6.00

Absolut Vanilla

$6.00

Belvedere

$7.00

Ciroc French Vanilla

$7.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$7.00

Ciroc Coconut

$7.00

Effen Blood Orange

$6.00

Effen Cucumber

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$6.00

Pinnacle Salted Caramel

$5.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Stoli

$6.00

Stoli Blueberry

$6.00

Stoli Cucumber

$6.00

Stoli Hot

$6.00

Stoli Peach

$6.00

Stoli Raspberry

$6.00

Stoli Strawberry

$6.00

1792

$6.00

Angels Envy

$7.00

Basil Haydens

$8.00

Breckenridge

$7.00

Buchana’s Deluxe

$6.00

Bullet

$7.00

Bushmills

$6.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Black

$7.00

Crown Blenders Mash

$7.00

Crown Maple

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Salted Caramel

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Glenlivet 12year

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Jack Honey

$6.00

Jack Single Barrel

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.00

Johnny walker black

$7.00

Johnny walker red

$6.00

Knob Creek

$6.00

MaCallan 12year

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$6.00

Old Forester

$6.00

Pikesville

$7.00

Seagrams Seven

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Christian Brothers

$5.00

Leroux Blackberry

$5.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

1800 Coconut

$6.00

1800 silver

$6.00

Altos Silver

$6.00

Avion

$7.00

Don Julio

$7.00

Hornitos

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Patron

$7.00

Patron XO cafe

$7.00

well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Banana

$6.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$6.00

Bacardi Lemon

$6.00

Bacardi O

$6.00

Captain Apple

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Captain Private Stock

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Malibu Peaches and Cream

$6.00

Meyers Rum

$6.00

well gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

43

$6.00

Baileys

$6.00

Chambord

$6.00

Courvoisier

$7.00

Disaronno

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$6.50

Godiva White Chocolate

$6.50

Grand Marnier

$6.50

Hennessy

$7.00

Jager

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Kahlua Midnight

$6.00

Kahlua Pumpkin Spiced

$5.00

Martell

$7.00

Midori

$5.00

Remy Martin

$9.00

Rum Chata

$6.00

Rumple Mint

$6.00

Rumple Mint Blackberry

$6.00

Sambvca

$6.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Starbucks Coffee

$2.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Butter shots

$5.00

Coffee Liqueur

$5.00

Creme de Banana

$5.00

Creme de Cassie

$5.00

Peachtree

$5.00

Peppermint

$5.00

Red Apple

$5.00

Watermelon

$5.00

Wine

CR Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

CR Chardonnay

$6.00

CR Merlot

$6.00

CR Pinot Noir

$6.00

CR Moscato

$6.00

CR Pinot Grigio

$6.00

CR White Zinfandel

$6.00

William Hill Merlot

$10.00

William Hill Cabernet

$10.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$10.00

Astoria Pinot Grigio

$9.00

San Giulio Moscato

$9.00

Wycliff Brut

$5.00

Prosecco Split

$9.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Peach Sangria

$8.00

AZ Chardonnay

$10.00

CR Cabernet Btl

$18.00

CR Chardonnay Btl

$18.00

CR Merlot Btl

$18.00

CR Pinot Noir Btl

$18.00

CR Moscato Btl

$18.00

CR Pinot Grigio Btl

$18.00

CR White Zinfandel Btl

$18.00

William Hill Merlot Btl

$35.00

William Hill Cabernet Btl

$35.00

William Hill Chardonnay Btl

$35.00

J Vineyards Pinot Noir Btl

$55.00

Fincas Las Malbec Btl

$40.00

DaVinci Chianti Btl

$35.00

Astoria Pinot Grigio Btl

$30.00

Fess Parker Riesling

$30.00

San Giulio Moscato

$40.00

Wycliff Brut Btl

$18.00

AZ Chard Btl

$40.00

Barefoot Peach Moscato

$30.00

Shots

Blow Job

$5.00

Choc. Cake Shot

$6.00

Cinn. Toast Crunch

$5.00

Four Horseman

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Kamikaze shot

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Lunch Box

$6.00

Pineapple up/down

$5.00

Red Head Slut

$5.00

Royal Butt

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$4.50

Amaretto Stone Sour

$4.50

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Bailey Coffee

$5.00

Bay Breeze

$4.50

Black Russian

$7.00

Blue Lemonade

$6.00

Blue M.F.

$8.00

Electric Lemonade

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$4.50

Greyhound with Titos

$6.00

Jameson Mule

$6.00

Kahlua and Cream

$5.00

Spiked Coffee

$6.00

Long Beach

$7.00

Long Island

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan with Makers Mark

$10.00

Margarita with Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Moscow Mule with Absolute

$7.00

Mule Irish with Jameson

$8.00

Mule Jalisco with Avion

$8.00

Mule Texas with titos

$8.00

Old Fashioned with 1792

$10.00

Pink Stevie

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex on Beach

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins with Tanqueray

$6.00

Top Shelf L.I.

$10.00

White Russian

$7.00

Martinis

Appletini

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$7.00

Cosmo

$8.00

French Martini

$8.00

Funky Blue Martini

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Washington Apple Martini

$8.00

Dirty Martinin with Ketel one

$8.00

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary Well Vodka

$6.00

Bloody Mary Absolut

$7.00

Bloody Mary Absolut Cilantro

$7.00

Bloody Mary Absolut Citron

$7.00

Bloody Mary Absolut Peppar

$7.00

Bloody Mary Absolut Lime

$7.00

Bloody Mary Smirnoff

$7.00

Bloody Mary Grey Goose

$9.00

Bloody Mary Belvedere

$9.00

Bloody Mary Ketel One

$8.00

Bloody Mary Titos

$7.00

Bloody Mary Stoli

$7.00

Bloody Mary Stoli Cucumber

$7.00

Bloody Mary Stoli Hot

$7.00

Bloody Mary Effen Cucumber

$8.00

Entree

Italian Sausage and Peppers

$10.00+

Italian beef

$14.00+

Ribs

$15.00+

Pulled Pork

$10.00+

Italian Sausage

$6.00+

Broasted Chicken

$1.40+

Herb Roasted Chicken

$1.40+

Chicken Wings

$1.25+

Chicken Tenders

$1.25+

Meatballs

$0.75+

Pasta

Pasta with Marinara Half Pan

$30.00

Pasta with Marinara Full Pan

$50.00

Pasta with Meat Sauce Half Pan

$30.00

Pasta with Meat Sauce Full Pan

$50.00

Pasta with Alfredo Half Pan

$40.00

Pasta with Alfredo Full Pan

$60.00

Mac N Cheese Half Pan

$40.00

Mac N Cheese Full Pan

$50.00

Lasagna Half Pan

$50.00

Lasagna Full Pan

$80.00

Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00+

Cole Slaw

$4.00+

Garden Salad

$25.00+

Cobb Salad

$60.00

Walnut Pear

$60.00

Antipasto

$40.00+

Vegetables

Buttered Corn Half Pan

$20.00

Buttered Corn Full Pan

$35.00

Green Bean Half Pan

$20.00

Green Bean Full Pan

$35.00

California Blend Half Pan

$20.00

California Blend Full Pan

$35.00

Zucchini and Squash Half Pan

$20.00

Zucchini and Squash Full Pan

$35.00

Starch

Sweet Potato Fries Half Pan

$20.00

Sweet Potato Fries Full Pan

$30.00

Parsley Potato Half Pan

$20.00

Parsley Potato Full Pan

$35.00

Herb Roasted Potato Half Pan

$20.00

Herb Roasted Potato Full Pan

$35.00

Mashed Potato Half Pan

$20.00

Mashed Potato Full Pan

$35.00

French Fries Half Pan

$20.00

French Fries Full Pan

$30.00

Steak Fries Half Pan

$20.00

Steak Fries Full Pan

$30.00

Regal Half Pan

$20.00

Regal Full Pan

$30.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Two-Handed Little Cheeseburgers

$6.00

Kids mini Corn Dogs

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1860 W 45th St, Munster, IN 46321

Directions

Gallery