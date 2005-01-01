Danny Z's Grub and Pub

- Home
No reviews yet
1860 W 45th St
Munster, IN 46321
Appetizers
Danny Z Wings (8)
$12.00
Danny Z Wings (12)
$15.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.00
Spinach And Artichoke Casserole
$12.00
Fried Green Beans
$9.00
Bruschetta
$10.00
Calamari
$11.00
Chicken Fingers
$9.00
Jalapeno Poppers
$9.00
Crispy Potato Skins
$9.00
Loaded Fries
$8.00
Fried Zucchini
$9.00
Garlic Bread
$3.00
Breadsticks
$6.00
Sampler Platter
$12.00
Onion Rings
$8.00
Pretzel Bites
$8.00
Danny Z Nachos
$11.00
Cheese Quesadilla
$8.00
Fried mushrooms
$9.00
Veggie tray for 5
$9.00
Pickle Chips
$9.00
Full Order (Fries)
$4.00
Soups/Chili
Sliders/Bombers
Salads
Entrees
Pasta
Sandwiches/Wraps
Italian Beef Sandwich
$9.00
Dante's Beef Melt
$9.00
Chicken Sandwich
$9.00
Black Russian
$9.00
BBQ Pulled Pork
$9.00
Smoked Turkey Panini
$9.00
The Big BLT
$12.00
Southwest Chicken Rollup
$9.00
Avocado Turkey Wrap
$8.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$10.00
You're the Boss
$10.00
California Burger
$10.00
Patty Melt
$9.00
Cheeseburger Wrap
$9.00
Black Bean Burger
$10.00
Reuben
$8.00
DZ Crazy Burger
$11.00
DZ Buffalo Style Burger
$11.00
DZ Chicago Steak and Cheese
$14.00
Specials and Events
Lunch Buffet 9.95
Kids Lunch Buffer 7.95
$7.95
AYCE Pizza and Chicken 11.95
$13.95
Pasta Bar 13.95
$13.95
Thur Dinner Buffet 12.95
$12.95
Salad Lunch Buffet 6.95
$6.95
1lb Pike Dinner 17.95
$17.95
Bears Special Brats
$11.95
Pizza & Salad Adult
$10.00
Pizza & Salad Kids
$7.00
Pizza, Salad, & Breadsticks Adult
$11.00
Pizza, Salad, & Breadsticks Kids
$7.00
Pizza, Salad, Pasta, & Breadsticks Adult
$12.00
Pizza, Salad, Pasta & Breadsticks Kids
$7.00
Pizza & Apps Adult
$14.00
Pizza & Apps Kids
$8.00
AYCE Kids $8
$8.00
AYCE Pizza Adult $11
$11.00
AYCE Pizza Salad Adult $12
$12.00
AYCE Pizza Salad Breadsticks Adult $13
$13.00
AYCE Adult $15
$15.00
Family Style 2 Entree Adult
$15.00
Family Style 2 Entree Kid
$8.00
Family Style 3 Entree Adult
$17.00
Family Style 3 Entree Kid
$9.00
1 pork taco
$3.00
2 pork taco
$6.00
3 pork taco
$9.00
4 pork taco
$12.00
5 pork taco
$15.00
Twisted Mac n Cheese
$13.00
Grilled cheese with tomato soup
$8.00
Mothers Day pasta bar
$13.95
Mothers Day mimosa
Mothers Day Bloody Mary
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
$11.95
Perch Sliders 2
$12.95
Fish & Chips Lunch
$8.95
Fish & Chips Dinner
$16.95
1lb Pike Dinner 17.95
$17.95
Popcorn shrimp with FF w/ cocktail sauce
$7.95
$ 10 Lunch Special
$10.00
$10 Wings Lunch Special
$10.00
6 Jumbo shrimp cocktail
$12.00
Side calamari salad
$10.00
Side seared tuna
$10.00
Garlic Shrimp Pasta
$16.00
2 Grilled Pork Chops
$16.95
Cheesecake with strawberries
$6.00
Prime Rib
$25.95
CYO Pizza
P - Just Cheese
$6.00
P - CYO (1 Topping)
$6.00
P - CYO (2 Topping)
$6.00
P - CYO (3 Topping)
$6.50
P - CYO (4 Topping)
$7.00
P - CYO (5 Topping)
$7.50
Sm - Just Cheese
$9.70
Sm - CYO (1 Topping)
$11.45
Sm - CYO (2 Toppings)
$13.20
Sm - CYO (3 Toppings)
$14.95
Sm - CYO (4 Toppings)
$16.70
Sm - CYO (5 Toppings)
$18.45
Med - Just Cheese
$12.90
Med - CYO (1 Topping)
$15.00
Med - CYO (2 Toppings)
$17.10
Med - CYO (3 Toppings)
$19.20
Med - CYO (4 Toppings)
$21.30
Med - CYO (5 Toppings)
$23.40
Lg - Just Cheese
$16.50
Lg - CYO (1 Topping)
$19.00
Lg - CYO (2 Toppings)
$21.50
Lg - CYO (3 Toppings)
$24.00
Lg - CYO (4 Toppings)
$26.50
Lg - CYO (5 Toppings)
$29.00
XL - Just Cheese
$19.50
XL - CYO (1 topping)
$22.60
XL - CYO (2 topping)
$25.70
XL - CYO (3 topping)
$28.80
XL - CYO (4 topping)
$31.90
XL - CYO (5 topping)
$35.00
G - Just Cheese
$23.00
G - CYO (1 Topping)
$26.50
G - CYO (2 Toppings)
$30.00
G - CYO (3 Toppings)
$33.50
G - CYO (4 Toppings)
$37.00
G - CYO (5 Toppings)
$40.50
12 In Specialty Pizzas
14 In Specialty Pizza
16 In Specialty Pizzas
8 In Stuffed
12 in Stuffed Pizza
Gluten Free 12in
Tomato Bread
Mon/Tue Large Special
Sunday XL 1 topping pizza
Bears Large Pizza, Wings, Beer Special
Friday Lent Special
Small covid pizza
Drinks
Pepsi
$2.95
Diet Pepsi
$2.95
Mist
$2.95
Mt Dew
$2.95
Dr Pepper
$2.95
Raspberry Tea
$2.95
Root Beer
$2.95
Lemonade
$2.95
Iced Tea
$2.95
Coffee
$2.95
Decaf Coffee
$2.95
Espresso
$2.95
Milk
$2.95
Chocolate Milk
$2.95
Can pop
$1.25
6 pack pop
$5.50
1 Liter
$1.50
2 Liter
$2.40
Pitcher of pop
$6.00
Red bull
$3.00
Apple Juice
$2.25
Pineapple Juice
$2.25
Cranberry Juice
$2.25
Grapefruite Juice
$2.25
6 Pack Domestic
$8.00
6 Pack Import or Craft
$12.00
Specials
$4 Green Tea Shots
$4.00
$3 Blue Moon
$3.00
$4 Absolut Flavors
$4.00
Corona
$3.75
Modelo Bottle
$3.75
Dos Equis
$3.75
Lime Margarita
$5.00
Patron
$6.00
William Hill Merlot Btl
$17.50
William Hill Cabernet Btl
$17.50
William Hill Chardonnay Btl
$17.50
J Vineyards Pinot Noir Btl
$27.50
Fincas Las Malbec Btl
$20.00
DaVinci Chianti Btl
$17.50
Astoria Pinot Grigio Btl
$15.00
Fess Parker Riesling Btl
$15.00
San Giulio Moscato Btl
$20.00
Wycliff Brut Btl
$9.00
AZ Btl
$20.00
Barefoot Peach Moscato Btl
$15.00
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Btl
$20.00
Tall Miller Lite
$3.00
Tall Coors Lite
$3.00
Tall Bud Lite
$3.00
Tall Yuengling
$3.00
Tall Yuengling Lite
$3.00
Fireball Shots
$4.00
$8 Miller Lite Pitcher
$8.00
$8 Coors Lite Pitcher
$8.00
$8 Bud Lite Pitcher
$8.00
$8 Yuengling Pitcher
$8.00
$8 Yuengling Lite Pitcher
$8.00
$4 Captain Morgan
$4.00
$4 Green Tea shot
$4.00
Free Domestic Pitcher
$6 Red Sangria
$6.00
$4 Jamo Shots
$4.00
$3 Miller Lite Tall
$3.00
$3 Coors Lite Tall
$3.00
$3 Bud Lite Tall
$3.00
$3 Yuengling Tall
$3.00
$3 Yuengling Lite Tall
$3.00
2.50 Bud light Bt
$2.50
2.50 Miller Lite Bt
$2.50
2.50 Coors Lite Bt
$2.50
Mule Special
$5.50
Rumplemints
$4.00
Mimosa
$5.00
Cin. Toast Crunch Shot
$4.00
PBR Can
$3.00
Beer
$4.00
Wine
$4.00
Mix drinks
$4.00
Draft Beer
Domestic Bottle Beer
Imported Bottle Beer
Craft Bottles Beer
18th Rise of the Angels can
$5.00
18th Sex and Candy can
$5.00
18th Temporal Purgatory can
$5.00
Rev Anti-Hero can
$5.00
3F Alpha King Btl
$5.00
3F Gumball Head Btl
$5.00
3F Robert the Bruce Btl
$5.00
3F Space Station Btl
$5.00
Bells 2 Hearted Btl
$5.00
Goose 312
$5.00
Lagunitas IPA Btl
$5.00
Lagunitas Little Sumpin
$5.00
Liquor
Well Vodka
$5.00
Absolut
$6.00
Absolut Apeach
$6.00
Absolut citron
$6.00
Absolut Grapefruit
$6.00
Absolut Lime
$6.00
Absolut Mandrin
$6.00
Absolut Peppar
$6.00
Absolut Raspberry
$6.00
Absolut Vanilla
$6.00
Belvedere
$7.00
Ciroc French Vanilla
$7.00
Ciroc Red Berry
$7.00
Ciroc Coconut
$7.00
Effen Blood Orange
$6.00
Effen Cucumber
$6.00
Grey Goose
$7.00
Ketel One
$6.00
Ketel One Cucumber Mint
$6.00
Pinnacle Salted Caramel
$5.00
Smirnoff
$6.00
Stoli
$6.00
Stoli Blueberry
$6.00
Stoli Cucumber
$6.00
Stoli Hot
$6.00
Stoli Peach
$6.00
Stoli Raspberry
$6.00
Stoli Strawberry
$6.00
1792
$6.00
Angels Envy
$7.00
Basil Haydens
$8.00
Breckenridge
$7.00
Buchana’s Deluxe
$6.00
Bullet
$7.00
Bushmills
$6.00
Canadian Club
$6.00
Chivas Regal
$7.00
Crown Apple
$7.00
Crown Black
$7.00
Crown Blenders Mash
$7.00
Crown Maple
$7.00
Crown Royal
$7.00
Crown Salted Caramel
$7.00
Crown Vanilla
$7.00
Drambuie
$7.00
Fireball
$6.00
Gentleman Jack
$7.00
Glenlivet 12year
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$6.00
Jack Fire
$6.00
Jack Honey
$6.00
Jack Single Barrel
$6.00
Jameson
$6.00
Jim Beam
$6.00
Jim Beam Red Stag
$6.00
Johnny walker black
$7.00
Johnny walker red
$6.00
Knob Creek
$6.00
MaCallan 12year
$11.00
Maker's Mark
$6.00
Old Forester
$6.00
Pikesville
$7.00
Seagrams Seven
$6.00
Seagrams VO
$6.00
Southern Comfort
$6.00
Tullamore Dew
$6.00
Well Whiskey
$5.00
Wild Turkey
$6.00
Wild Turkey Honey
$6.00
Woodford Reserve
$7.00
Christian Brothers
$5.00
Leroux Blackberry
$5.00
Well Tequila
$5.00
1800 Coconut
$6.00
1800 silver
$6.00
Altos Silver
$6.00
Avion
$7.00
Don Julio
$7.00
Hornitos
$6.00
Jose Cuervo
$6.00
Patron
$7.00
Patron XO cafe
$7.00
well Rum
$5.00
Bacardi
$6.00
Bacardi Banana
$6.00
Bacardi Dragonberry
$6.00
Bacardi Lemon
$6.00
Bacardi O
$6.00
Captain Apple
$6.00
Captain Morgan
$6.00
Captain Private Stock
$6.00
Malibu
$6.00
Malibu Peaches and Cream
$6.00
Meyers Rum
$6.00
well gin
$5.00
Beefeater
$6.00
Bombay Saphire
$7.00
Hendricks
$9.00
Tanqueray
$6.00
43
$6.00
Baileys
$6.00
Chambord
$6.00
Courvoisier
$7.00
Disaronno
$6.00
Frangelico
$6.00
Godiva Chocolate
$6.50
Godiva White Chocolate
$6.50
Grand Marnier
$6.50
Hennessy
$7.00
Jager
$6.00
Kahlua
$6.00
Kahlua Midnight
$6.00
Kahlua Pumpkin Spiced
$5.00
Martell
$7.00
Midori
$5.00
Remy Martin
$9.00
Rum Chata
$6.00
Rumple Mint
$6.00
Rumple Mint Blackberry
$6.00
Sambvca
$6.00
St. Germain
$9.00
Starbucks Coffee
$2.00
Amaretto
$5.00
Apple Pucker
$5.00
Blue Curacao
$5.00
Butter shots
$5.00
Coffee Liqueur
$5.00
Creme de Banana
$5.00
Creme de Cassie
$5.00
Peachtree
$5.00
Peppermint
$5.00
Red Apple
$5.00
Watermelon
$5.00
Wine
CR Cabernet Sauvignon
$6.00
CR Chardonnay
$6.00
CR Merlot
$6.00
CR Pinot Noir
$6.00
CR Moscato
$6.00
CR Pinot Grigio
$6.00
CR White Zinfandel
$6.00
William Hill Merlot
$10.00
William Hill Cabernet
$10.00
William Hill Chardonnay
$10.00
Astoria Pinot Grigio
$9.00
San Giulio Moscato
$9.00
Wycliff Brut
$5.00
Prosecco Split
$9.00
Red Sangria
$8.00
Peach Sangria
$8.00
AZ Chardonnay
$10.00
CR Cabernet Btl
$18.00
CR Chardonnay Btl
$18.00
CR Merlot Btl
$18.00
CR Pinot Noir Btl
$18.00
CR Moscato Btl
$18.00
CR Pinot Grigio Btl
$18.00
CR White Zinfandel Btl
$18.00
William Hill Merlot Btl
$35.00
William Hill Cabernet Btl
$35.00
William Hill Chardonnay Btl
$35.00
J Vineyards Pinot Noir Btl
$55.00
Fincas Las Malbec Btl
$40.00
DaVinci Chianti Btl
$35.00
Astoria Pinot Grigio Btl
$30.00
Fess Parker Riesling
$30.00
San Giulio Moscato
$40.00
Wycliff Brut Btl
$18.00
AZ Chard Btl
$40.00
Barefoot Peach Moscato
$30.00
Shots
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
$4.50
Amaretto Stone Sour
$4.50
Bahama Mama
$6.00
Bailey Coffee
$5.00
Bay Breeze
$4.50
Black Russian
$7.00
Blue Lemonade
$6.00
Blue M.F.
$8.00
Electric Lemonade
$6.00
Fuzzy Navel
$4.50
Greyhound with Titos
$6.00
Jameson Mule
$6.00
Kahlua and Cream
$5.00
Spiked Coffee
$6.00
Long Beach
$7.00
Long Island
$7.00
Mai Tai
$7.00
Manhattan with Makers Mark
$10.00
Margarita with Jose Cuervo
$6.00
Mimosa
$6.00
Moscow Mule with Absolute
$7.00
Mule Irish with Jameson
$8.00
Mule Jalisco with Avion
$8.00
Mule Texas with titos
$8.00
Old Fashioned with 1792
$10.00
Pink Stevie
$7.00
Sea Breeze
$6.00
Sex on Beach
$6.00
Tequila Sunrise
$6.00
Tom Collins with Tanqueray
$6.00
Top Shelf L.I.
$10.00
White Russian
$7.00
Martinis
Bloody Mary
Bloody Mary Well Vodka
$6.00
Bloody Mary Absolut
$7.00
Bloody Mary Absolut Cilantro
$7.00
Bloody Mary Absolut Citron
$7.00
Bloody Mary Absolut Peppar
$7.00
Bloody Mary Absolut Lime
$7.00
Bloody Mary Smirnoff
$7.00
Bloody Mary Grey Goose
$9.00
Bloody Mary Belvedere
$9.00
Bloody Mary Ketel One
$8.00
Bloody Mary Titos
$7.00
Bloody Mary Stoli
$7.00
Bloody Mary Stoli Cucumber
$7.00
Bloody Mary Stoli Hot
$7.00
Bloody Mary Effen Cucumber
$8.00
Entree
Pasta
Pasta with Marinara Half Pan
$30.00
Pasta with Marinara Full Pan
$50.00
Pasta with Meat Sauce Half Pan
$30.00
Pasta with Meat Sauce Full Pan
$50.00
Pasta with Alfredo Half Pan
$40.00
Pasta with Alfredo Full Pan
$60.00
Mac N Cheese Half Pan
$40.00
Mac N Cheese Full Pan
$50.00
Lasagna Half Pan
$50.00
Lasagna Full Pan
$80.00
Salad
Vegetables
Starch
Sweet Potato Fries Half Pan
$20.00
Sweet Potato Fries Full Pan
$30.00
Parsley Potato Half Pan
$20.00
Parsley Potato Full Pan
$35.00
Herb Roasted Potato Half Pan
$20.00
Herb Roasted Potato Full Pan
$35.00
Mashed Potato Half Pan
$20.00
Mashed Potato Full Pan
$35.00
French Fries Half Pan
$20.00
French Fries Full Pan
$30.00
Steak Fries Half Pan
$20.00
Steak Fries Full Pan
$30.00
Regal Half Pan
$20.00
Regal Full Pan
$30.00
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1860 W 45th St, Munster, IN 46321
