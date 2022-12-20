- Home
Danny Boys - North Olmsted
24129 Lorain Rd.
North Olmsted, OH 44070
SALADS & SUCH
House Salad
Fresh greens, five-cheese blend, grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, dressing on the side with warm bread.
House Caesar
Fresh greens, grape tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, black olives and fresh parmesan cheese with caesar dressing on the side and warm bread.
Lemon Asparagus
Fresh greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, sunflower seeds, fresh parmesan, goat cheese, black olives, grilled lemon asparagus and balsamic vinaigrette on side with warm bread.
Bistro Chicken
Fresh greens, grape tomatoes, candied walnuts, craisins, fresh parmesan, goat cheese, apples, citrus grilled chicken, balsamic vinaigrette and warm bread on the side.
Buffalo Chicken
Fresh greens, grape tomatoes, five-cheese blend, fried pepperoni, your choice of crispy or grilled chicken, cucumber and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Served with warm bread.
Meatballs & Salad
2 Homemade meatballs with pasta sauce and salad with your choice of dressing and served with warm bread.
Soup & Salad
Bowl of homemade soup, crackers, salad, your choice of dressing and warm bread.
Solo & Salad
Solo 4pc plain cheese, salad, dressing choice and warm bread.
Large House Salad
Large House Caeser
STARTERS
Homemade Soup Cup
Homemade soup served with crackers and warm bread.
Homemade Bowl of Soup
Bowl of homemade soup served with crackers and warm bread.
Breadsticks and Sauce
Our famous breadsticks twisted up and served with warm pizza sauce.
Cajun Parm Chips
Seasoned chips with cajun seasoning and parmesan cheese. Served with homemade chip dip.
Zucchini Frites
Breaded zucchini, parmesan cheese with a side of warm pizza sauce and ranch
Rib Rub Tots
Crisp & zesty tater tots served with buffalo ranch.
Garlic Bread
Homemade garlic bread, garlic, 5 cheese blend, served with warm pizza sauce.
Onion Rings
Breaded onion rings fried up, served with boom boom sauce and sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
Brussel Sprouts
Roasted in a honey balsamic glaze, topped with rosemary walnut aioli and parmesan over a bed of mixed greens
Funnel Fries
Funnel cakes fries fried golden brown, topped with powdered sugar. Served with your choice of 2 dessert toppings
Meatballs Moltisante
3 homemade meatballs baked with pasta sauce and a 5 cheese blend. Served with warm pita
Sausage and Peppers
Italian sausage, yellow, red and green peppers in pasta sauce and baked with five-cheese blend. Served with seasoned flatbread triangles.
Saucy Pierogi
6 deep fried pierogis tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese and celery.
Buffalo Chips
WOOGIE MELTS
The Woogie Boss
Ricotta cheese and five-cheese blend with your choice of up to 3 regular priced items. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips and pickles.
Backstage Classic Woogie
Ricotta cheese, pepperoni, yellow banana peppers, italian sausage, sprinkle of garlic and five-cheese blend. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips & pickles.
New Jersey Chicken Woogie
Ricotta cheese, pepperoni, grilled chicken, drizzle italian dressing, sprinkle garlic, tomatoes and five-cheese blend. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips & pickles.
Parmesan Chicken Woogie
Ricotta cheese, your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, lite pizza sauce and five-cheese blend. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips & pickles.
Meatball Woogie
Ricotta cheese, sliced meatball, onion, green pepper and five-cheese blend. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips & pickles.
Abe Froman Woogie
Ricotta cheese, italian sausage, onion, green pepper and five-cheese blend. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips & pickles.
Italian Woogie
Ricotta cheese, deli ham, pepperoni, yellow banana peppers, drizzle of italian, sprinkle garlic and five-cheese blend. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips & pickles.
Buffalo Chicken Woogie
Ricotta cheese, your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, mild buffalo sauce and five-cheese blend. Served with choice of ranch or bleu cheese, kettle chips and celery stix
Steak Philly Woogie
PASTA MARINARA
DBP FAVES
A la carte Boneless
A la carte Traditional
Boneless Wings
10 breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese, celery and warm bread.
Traditional Wings
10 chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese, celery and warm bread.
Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccini Alfredo with grilled chicken and served with warm bread.
Chicken Parmesan
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, marinara and melted five-cheese blend. Served with side of angel hair marinara and warm bread.
Chicken Tenders
5 chicken fingers fried golden brown, French fries, coleslaw and your choice of sauce. Served with warm bread.
Fish and Chips
3 cod fillets, French fries and warm bread, Served with coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.
Italian Pierogi
6 potato & cheese pierogi with sautéed onions, Italian sausage, onion, green and red pepper with marinara. Served with warm bread.
Polish Pierogi
6 potato & cheese pierogi with sautéed onions, kielbasa, onions, green pepper and red peppers. Served with side of sour cream and warm bread.
Ravioli
8 Cheese ravioli tossed with grape tomatoes, fresh basil and tomato basil cream sauce. Served with warm bread
Rice Bowl
Brown rice veggie bowl with asparagus, peas, fresh mushrooms, carrots and broccoli. Topped with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti marinara, 2 meatballs and warm bread.
BURGERS & HANDHELDS
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Your choice of breaded or grilled buffalo chicken, mild buffalo sauce, yellow banana peppers and five-cheese blend baked and wrapped in sun-dried tortilla wrap with fresh lettuce, tomato and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch. Served with kettle chips and pickles.
Veggie Wrap
Deep fried breaded eggplant in a sun dried tomato wrap with fresh spinach, tomatoes, yellow peppers and a sprinkle of goat cheese. Served with pickles, chips and balsamic vinaigrette.
Brioche Chicken Club
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken topped with bacon and our 5 cheese blend on a toasted brioche bun with tomato lettuce and mayo. Served with pickles and chips.
Last Call Burger
7oz grilled brisket, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with pickles and chips
Eggplant Parmesan Burger
7oz grilled brisket, deep fried breaded eggplant, marinara, 5 cheese blend, fresh basil and tomato on a brioche bun. Served with pickles and chips
Stadium Dogs
2 all beef hot dogs wrapped in our famous breadsticks. Served with rib rub tater tots, pickles, buffalo ranch and stadium mustard.
Cajun Chicken Gyro
Homemade pita, lettuce, tomato, onion and cajun grilled chicken topped with tzatziki and goat cheese. Served with pickles and chips.
BLT Wrap
Sun dried tomato basil wrap, crispy bacon and a 5 cheese blend wrapped up with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with pickles and chips.
Brioche Nashville Chicken
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, Nashville hot sauce, five-cheese blend, coleslaw, pickles on brioche bun. Served with kettle chips & pickles.
DBP Classic Club
SIDEKICKS
Side Cajun Chip & Dip
Baked kettle chips with cajun seasoning, parmesan and served with side of our homemade chip dip.
Side French Fries
Fried crispy and seasoned with our fry spice.
Side Cajun Parm Fries
Fried crispy, tossed with our cajun seasoning and parmesan.
Side Buffalo Fries
French fries tossed in mild buffalo sauce and topped with sprinkle of parmesan cheese
Side Onion Rings
Crispy onion rings topped with parmesan, served with boom boom.
Side Coleslaw
Side Champ Cuc Salad
Grape tomatoes and diced cucumbers tossed in our champagne vinaigrette. Topped with fresh basil.
Side Tater Tots
Fried crispy and tossed in our fry spice.
Side Brussels Sprouts
Roasted in a honey balsamic glaze. Topped with rosemary walnut aioli and parmesan.
Side Grld Asparagus
Grilled seasoned asparagus.
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Crispy Chicken
A la carte Meatball w/sce
KIDS
Kids Chicken Chunks
6 boneless wings served with fries, breadsticks and choice of sauce
4 Cheese Ravioli
4 Cheese ravioli served with marinara and warm bread.
Grilled Cheese Woogie
Woogie melt with a 6 cheese blend. Served with pickles, chips and sauce.
Kids Penne
Penne pasta tossed in marinara, served with warm bread.
Kids Flatbread Pizza
Homemade flatbread, pizza sauce, 5 cheese blend, choice of toppings.
DESSERT
DESSERT
Funnel cakes fries fried golden brown, topped with powdered sugar. Served with your choice of 2 dessert toppings
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Fresh baked chocolate chip cookie topped with powdered sugar.
Peanut Butter Cookie
Fresh baked peanut butter cookie topped with powdered sugar.
3 Petite Cannoli
3 petite cannolis stuffed with cannoli cream and topped with powdered sugar.
Cheesecake
Rotating selection
Fried Dough
Our pizza dough fried golden brown. Topped with sugar, your choice of 2 dessert toppings and powdered sugar.
Gluten Free Cookie
Fresh baked gluten free cookie.
Solo Cheese Pizza
Traditional crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend.
Solo Cheese Calzone
Solo BLT F/O
Solo Buffalo Chicken F/O
Solo Burning River Clevelander
New York thin crust, granulated garlic, basil, five-cheese blend, Italian sausage and red pepper flakes topped Chicago style with pizza sauce, parmesan cheese and chopped jalapeños and fresh tomatoes.
Solo California Dreamin’
New York thin crust, lite butter, five-cheese blend, tomatoes, broccoli, fresh mushrooms, red peppers, cheddar cheese, dollops ricotta cheese and Italian seasoning. Served with side warm pizza sauce.
Solo Chicken F/O
Solo Classic Margherita
New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and Italian seasoning.
Solo Deluxe Pizza
Traditional crust, pizza sauce, five-cheese blend, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives, yellow banana pepper, bacon and sausage.
Solo Fold Over
Your choice of BLT, Ham & Cheese or Chicken (grilled or breaded) with five-cheese blend, fresh lettuce, tomatoes and mayo Or Buffalo Chicken fold over (grilled or breaded chicken), five-cheese blend, fresh lettuce, celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese on side.
Solo Grateful Clevelander
New York thin crust, granulated garlic, basil, five-cheese blend and topped Chicago style with pizza sauce and parmesan cheese and fresh goat cheese.
Solo Ham & Cheese
Solo Honey Bee
Traditional crust, pizza sauce, five-cheese blend, pepperoni, bacon, jalapeño, ricotta cheese dollops, drizzle of honey and Italian seasoning.
Solo Italian Margherita
New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, chopped pepperoni, sausage, salami, fresh basil, tomatoes, Italian seasoning and topped with drizzle balsamic glaze
Solo Meatball Clevelander
New York thin crust, granulated garlic, basil, five-cheese blend, sliced meatballs, onion, mushroom and topped Chicago style with pizza sauce and parmesan cheese.
Solo Nashville Chicken
New York thin crust, Nashville hot sauce, five-cheese blend, fresh tomatoes, breaded chicken with Nashville hot sauce, crumbled bleu cheese and pickles.
Solo Original Clevelander
New York thin crust, granulated garlic, basil, five-cheese blend, double pepperoni, and topped Chicago style with pizza sauce and parmesan cheese.
Solo Spicy White
New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, chopped pepperoni, yellow banana peppers and tomatoes, red pepper flakes and Italian seasoning.
Small Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza
Traditional crust, 10" 6 pc, pizza sauce and five cheese blend. Toppings additional
Small Calzone
Small Buffalo Chicken F/O
Small Burning River Clevelander
New York thin crust, 10" 6pc, five cheese blend, granulated garlic, chili flakes, Italian sausage, topped Chicago style with diced tomatoes and jalapeños parmesan and italian seasoning.
Small California Dreamin'
New York thin crust, 10" 6pc, butter, five cheese blend, red peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, fresh mushrooms, dollops of ricotta, sprinkle of cheddar and Italian seasoning.
Small Chicago
Deep dish crust, 10" 6pc, five cheese blend, Italian sausage patty, pizza sauce on top, sprinkle parmesan and Italian seasoning.
Small Classic Margarita
New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five cheese blend, tomatoes, fresh basil, Italian seasoning.
Small Deluxe
Traditional crust, 10" 6pc, pizza sauce and five cheese blend. Topped with pepperoni, bacon, sausage, black olives, green peppers, onions, yellow banana peppers and mushrooms. Italian seasoning
Small Fold Over
Your choice of BLT, ham and cheese or chicken (breaded or grilled), five cheese blend with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Or Buffalo chicken fold over (grilled or breaded) five cheese blend, fresh lettuce, celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese on side
Small Grateful Clevelander
New York thin crust, 10" 6pc, five cheese blend, granulated garlic, basil topped Chicago style with pizza sauce, parmesan, Italian seasoning and fresh goat cheese
Small Honey Bee
Traditional crust, 10" 6pc, pizza sauce, five cheese blend, pepperoni, bacon, jalapeños, ricotta cheese, drizzle of local honey, Italian seasoning.
Small Italian Margherita
New York thin crust, 10" 6pc, olive oil, granulated garlic, five cheese blend, chopped pepperoni, salami, tomatoes, Italian sausage, fresh basil topped with balsamic glaze, Italian seasoning and parmesan.
Small Meatball Clevelander
New York thin crust, 10" 6pc, five cheese blend, granulated garlic, sliced meatballs, mushrooms, onions, topped Chicago style with pizza sauce, parmesan, and Italian seasoning
Small Nashville
New York thin crust, 10" 6pc, Nashville sauce, five cheese blend, breaded chicken and tomatoes topped with blue cheese crumbles, pickles and Italian seasoning.
Small Original Clevelander
New York thin crust, 10" 6pc, five cheese blend, granulated garlic, basil, double pepperoni, topped Chicago style with pizza sauce, parmesan and a sprinkle of Italian seasoning.
Small Spicy White
New York thin crust, 10", 6pc, olive oil, granulated garlic, five cheese blend, chile flakes, tomatoes, chopped pepperoni and yellow pepper, parmesan and Italian seasoning.
Small Vito Corleone Calzone
Medium Pizza
Medium Cheese Pza
Traditional crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend. Toppings additional.
Medium Calzone
Medium Buffalo Chicken F/O
Medium Burning River Clevelander
New York thin crust, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, Italian sausage, red pepper flakes, topped Chicago style with pizza sauce and parmesan cheese, chopped jalapeño and fresh tomatoes.
Medium California Dreamin’ Pizza
New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, red peppers, cheddar cheese, dollops of ricotta cheese and Italian seasoning.
Medium Chicago Pizza
Deep dish crust, five-cheese blend, 8oz Italian sausage patty and topped Chicago style with pizza sauce and parmesan cheese.
Medium Classic Margherita
New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, fresh basil and tomatoes and Italian green spice.
Medium Dble Crust Gangster
Medium Deluxe Pizza
Traditional crust, pizza sauce, five-cheese blend, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives, yellow banana pepper, bacon and sausage.
Medium Fold Over Pizza
Choice of BLT, Ham & Cheese Blend or Chicken (choice of grilled or breaded), five-cheese blend, fresh lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Medium Grateful Clevelander
New York thin crust, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend topped Chicago style wit pizza sauce and parmesan cheese and fresh goat cheese.
Medium Honey Bee Pizza
Traditional crust, pizza sauce, five-cheese blend, pepperoni, bacon, jalapeño, dollops of ricotta cheese and drizzle of honey on top.
Medium Italian Margherita Pizza
New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five-cheese, chopped pepperoni, sausage, salami, fresh basil and tomatoes, Italian seasoning and topped with drizzle balsamic glaze.
Medium Meatball Clevelander
New York thin crust, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, sliced meatballs, mushrooms, onions and topped Chicago style with pizza sauce and parmesan.
Medium Nashville Chicken Pizza
New York thin crust, Nashville hot sauce, five-cheese blend, fresh tomatoes, breaded chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce, crumbled bleu cheese and pickles.
Medium Original Clevelander
New York thin crust, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, double pepperoni and topped Chicago style with pizza sauce and parmesan cheese.
Medium Spicy White Pizza
New York thin crust, olive oil, granulated garlic, five-cheese blend, chopped pepperoni, yellow banana peppers and fresh tomatoes with red pepper flakes and Italian seasoning.
Family Pizza
Family Cheese
Family Calzone
Family Deluxe
Family Classic Margarita
Family Honey Bee
Family Spicy White
Family Italian Marghertia
Family California Dreamin'
Family Nashville
Family Fold Over
Family Original Clevelander
Family Meatball Clevelander
Family Grateful Clevelander
Family Burning River Clevelander
Low Gluten Pizza
Low Gluten Cheese Pizza
Low Gluten Deluxe Pizza
Low Gluten Classic Margherita pizza
Low Gluten Honey Bee Pizza
Low Gluten Spicy White Pizza
Low Gluten Italian Margherita Pizza
Low Gluten California Dreamin’ Pizza
Low Gluten Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
Low Gluten Fold Over Pizza
Low Gluten Original Clevelander
Low Gluten Grateful Clevelander Pizza
Low Gluten Burning River Clevelander
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Traditional & unique pizzas, plus pasta plates & sandwiches, in a nostalgic setting. Come in and enjoy!
24129 Lorain Rd., North Olmsted, OH 44070