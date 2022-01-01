- Home
Danny's Bar & Grill Kansas City
10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q
Kansas City, KS 66109
Popular Items
Kids Meal
Kid Cheese
Two slices of American cheese melted on white toast. Served with a side item.
Kid Corn Dog
A plump and juicy corn dog. Served with a side item.
Kid Fingers
A kid size portion of our famous chicken fingers with served with honey mustard and a side item.
Kid Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese served with a side item.
Lil American
Double mini cheeseburger. Served with a side.
Lil Amigo
Two tacos served with salsa and side item.
Lil Chicken
Mini fried chicken sandwich with mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side item.
Lil Piggy
Mini pork tenderloin with mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side item.
Quesa Ninos
Mini cheese quesadilla. Served with a side item.
Appetizers
Baja Roll-ups
Your choice of chicken or steak, served with salsa and sour cream. *Shredded chicken, yellow cheese and jalapenos wrapped in a corn tortilla. *Diced steak, jalapeno cheese, black olives, and onions wrapped in a corn tortilla.
Boom Boom Shrimp
Corkscrew battered shrimp, served with cocktail sauce and spicy Boom Boom sauce.
Cheesy Fries or Tots
French fries or tater tots covered with cheese, bacon bits, sour cream, and scallions.
Chicken Fingers
Hand battered chicken tenders. Served with honey mustard and a side item.
Chips & Salsa
Corn Dog Basket
Two plump and juicy corndogs. Served with a side item.
Danny's Potato Skins
Stuffed with a mixture of potatoes, sour cream, and cheddar cheese with a hint of ranch. Topped with more cheese, bacon bits, and scallions. Served with sour cream for dipping.
Fried Pickles
Pickle chips deep fried in our homemade batter. Served with ranch.
Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds
White cheddar cheese curds, with a garlic breading, fried and served with marinara.
Golden Shrooms
Fresh mushrooms fried in our homemade batter served with ranch.
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded deep fried jalapeno halves filled with cream cheese.
Jumbo Pretzel
Warm and soft jumbo pretzel. Served with cheese sauce.
Loaded Quesadillas
Grilled or blackened chicken breast, or grilled fajita steak, jalapenos, onions, green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes, and a mound of cheese melted inside a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Macho Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips topped with chicken or beef, queso, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Onion Ring Basket
Pig Tails
Pork tenderloin strips, breaded and fried. Served with Thai sweet chili sauce and horsey sauce.
Queso
Yellow cheese, tomatoes, and jalapenos. Served with chips and salsa.
Rockin Guac
Guacamole with tomato and onions. Served with chips and salsa.
Southwest Chk Bite
Chicken, jalapeno cheese, peppers, black beans, corn, and spinach. Served with chipotle ranch.
Spinach Cheese Dip
House-made white cheese dip with peppers and onions. Served with chips and salsa.
Danny's Wings
3 Wings & Side
3 whole or boneless wings served with celery and choice of side item. Choose 1 of 10 sauce types.
6 Wings
6 whole or boneless wings served with celery. Choose up to 2 of our 10 sauce choices. (Doesn't come with a side)
12 Wings
12 whole or boneless wings served with celery. Choose up to 2 of our 10 sauce choices. (Doesn't come with a side)
Danny's Minis
Breakfast Mini
2 mini breakfast sandwiches with fried egg, American cheese, and choice of bacon or ham. Served with a side item.
Double Mini Cheeseburgers
2 double mini cheeseburgers with American cheese, lettuce, onions, and pickle. Served with a side item.
Fried Mini Buffalo Chicken
2 fried mini chicken breast with lettuce. Served with buffalo sauce and ranch on the side. Choice of one side item.
Fried Mini Chicken
2 fried mini chicken breast with lettuce and mayo. Served with a side item.
Mini Pork Tenderloins
2 mini pork tenderloins with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, and pickles. Served with a side.
Salads, Wraps, & More
Asian Chicken Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with panko breaded chicken, green & red onions, almonds, red peppers. Served with sesame ginger dressing and a breadstick on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo dipped chopped chicken strips with tomato, shredded lettuce, and shredded cheese. Served with a side of ranch and choice of side item.
Buffalo Salad
Buffalo dipped chicken strips, fried or grilled, on top of mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and topped with crispy fried onions
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese on a bed of crisp greens, topped with red onion, egg, and tomatoes. Served with a breadstick.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, jalapeno cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and Spanish rice wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in chipotle sauce. Served with chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Choice of side item.
Cobb Salad
Fried chicken, bacon, eggs, lettuce, shredded cheese, and diced tomatoes tossed in our homemade ranch dressing & topped with crispy fried onion straws. Served with a breadstick.
Cobb Wrap
Fried chicken , bacon, shredded cheese, egg, lettuce, and tomatoes tossed in our homemade ranch and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Danny's Chicken Salad
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken strips, served on top of iceberg and romaine lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and shredded cheese topped with crispy fried onions. Served with a breadstick.
Danny's Chili
House-made chili.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing. Served with a breadstick.
Habanero Chicken Salad
Chicken (grilled or fried) glazed in a mango habanero sauce over salad mix, red onions, red peppers & served with ranch dressing on the side. Choice of side.
Mango Habanero Wrap
Chicken (grilled or fried) glazed in mango habanero sauce, lettuce, red peppers, red onions, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with ranch on the side. Choice of side item.
Soup
Choice of cup, medium bowl, or large bowl. Steak soup served daily. Monday- Potato Bacon, Tuesday- Chicken Enchilada, Wednesday- Broccoli Cheese, Thursday- Chicken Tortilla, Friday- Clam Chowder, Saturday- Chicken Dumpling, Sunday- Chicken Noodle. Medium and Large soups served with a breadstick.
Soup & Salad Combo
Your choice of soup or chili, and a house salad. Served with a breadstick.
Southwest Steak Wrap
Grilled tenderloin steak, jalapeno cheese, black beans, and shredded lettuce wrapped in a chipotle sauce smothered flour tortilla. Served with chipotle ranch on the side.
Steak Salad
Grilled steak tenderloin served on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce with red onion, diced tomato, blue cheese crumbles, and egg. Topped with parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette. Served with a breadstick.
The Big Salad
A mix of iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with shredded cheese, red onion, tomatoes, and crispy fried onions. Served with a breadstick.
Veggie Wrap
Shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms, red and green peppers, onions, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Choice of side item.
Between the Slices
Big Mama's Breakfast Sandwich
Two fried eggs, two slices of bacon or ham, two slices of American cheese served between two slices of Texas toast. Choice of side item.
Danny's Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white toast. Served up double decker Danny's style. Choice of side item.
Danny's Melt
Your choice of ham and American, turkey and Swiss, or roast beef and Swiss. Served on white bread with choice of side item.
Danny's Philly
Roast beef tossed on the grill with green peppers and onions. Topped with Swiss and cream cheeses. Served on a hoagie bun with a side item.
Danny's Reuben
Corned beef, sour kraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on toasted rye bread. Served with a side item.
Double Decker BLT
An All-American classic. Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served up double decker Danny's style. Served with a side item.
Fish Po Boy
Homemade battered fish filet with shredded lettuce, tomato, and tar tar sauce served on a hoagie bun. Served with a side item.
French Dip
Shaved roast beef piled high and topped with Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun. Served with au jus and choice of side.
Grilled Cheese
Simplicity at it's best. Melted American cheese between two slices of Texas toast. Served with a side.
Pork Tenderloin
A BIG hand-battered tenderloin deep-fried to perfection. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, white onion, pickles, and mayo. Served with a side item.
Shrimp Po Boy
Deep fried corkscrew shrimp with shredded lettuce, tomato, and tar tar sauce served on a hoagie bun. Served with a side item.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
House-made tuna salad with American cheese served on toasted bread. Choice of side item.
Chicken Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Our large chicken breast hand breaded in our homemade batter, fried until it's golden brown. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, white onion, and a side of buffalo sauce. Choice of side item.
Chicken Philly
Grilled Chicken tossed on the grill with green peppers and onions. Topped with Swiss and cream cheeses. Served on a hoagie bun with a side item.
Danny's Chicken Sandwich
A large juicy chicken breast prepared grilled, blackened, or fried with shredded lettuce, tomato, white onion, and mayo. Served with a side item.
Steak Burgers
Big Daddy's Breakfast Burger
A burger patty served between Texas Toast with cheese, fried egg, bacon, and sautéed onions. Served with a side item.
Cheeseburger
Your choice of cheddar, American, Swiss, or Jalapeno jack cheese melted on top served with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Choice of side item.
Patty Melt
We take a beef patty, grill it to order, top it with melted Swiss cheese and grilled onions. Served between two slices of toasted rye bread. Choice of side item.
Hamburger Patty
Grilled hamburger patty.
Hot Dogs
Chicago Style Dog
1/4 LB all beef hot dog topped with onion, relish, sport peppers, tomatoes, and a dill pickle spear. Served with choice of side item. (Bacon wrap and deep fry the hot dog for $1.00)
Chili Cheese & Onion Dog
1/4 LB all beef hot dog piled high with chili, cheese, and onions. Served with a side item. (Bacon wrap and deep fry the hot dog for $1.00)
Plain Dog
Plain hot dog. Served with choice of side. (Bacon wrap and deep fry the hot dog for $1.00)
South of the Border
1 Taco
Single beef or chicken taco. (Sub soft taco for .25)
Chimichanga
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken, cheese and smothered with queso. Served with tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, salsa, Spanish rice & black beans on the side. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
Danny's Burrito
Chicken or beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans and cheese topped with queso. Served with tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and salsa. Spanish rice & black beans on the side. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
Sizzlin' Fajitas
Your choice of chicken, marinated steak or combo grilled with white onions, red and green peppers. Shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, refried beans, and Spanish rice. Served with warm flour tortillas and a side of chips and salsa.
Street Tacos
Three carnitas or steak tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresca inside white corn tortillas. Served with salsa verde and your choice of black or refried beans and Spanish rice. Includes a side of chips and salsa.
Taco Platter
Three shredded chicken or ground beef tacos served with refried beans and Spanish rice. Served with a side of chips and salsa. (Sub soft tacos for .75)
Taco Salad
A large tortilla bowl filled with your choice of chicken or beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, scallions and black olives & topped with sour cream.
Veggie Dilla
A Large flour tortilla with melted cheese, stuffed with mushrooms, jalapenos, onions, green & red peppers. Served with sour cream and salsa.
XTRA (3) TORTILLAS
Three warm flour tortillas.
Entrees
Blackened Chicken
A hearty chicken breast grilled with blackened seasoning, smothered with cream and Swiss cheese served with a side of green beans and cottage cheese. Served with a side house salad.
Cheesy Chicken Pasta Supreme
A generous portion of grilled chicken and bowtie pasta smothered in a creamy mixture of SPICY white cheeses, spinach, and tomatoes. Sprinkled with shredded Parmesan cheese and served with a warm breadstick. Served with a house salad.
Corkscrew Shrimp
Battered corkscrew shrimp fried golden brown & served with your choice of potato and vegetable. Comes with homemade cocktail sauce, dinner roll, and a house salad.
Country Fried
Your choice of a large chicken breast, pork tenderloin, or juicy steak tenderloin fried up country style and smothered in white pepper gravy. Served with mashed potatoes, your choice of vegetable and a dinner roll. Served with a side salad.
Fish & Chips
Cape capenza prepared grilled, blackened, or fried. Served with coleslaw, your choice of potato, tar tar sauce and a dinner roll. Served with a side salad.
Teriyaki Bowl
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, red & green peppers, mushrooms on a bed of rice and topped with teriyaki sauce.
**Chicken Breast**
Single chicken breast. Grilled, blackened, or fried.
Sides
**Side Bacon**
2 pieces of bacon.
Side Baked Potato
Side Black Beans
Side Chips & Salsa
Side Cole Slaw
Side Corn
Side Cottage Cheese
Side French Fries
Side Green Beans
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Pasta Salad
Side Refried Beans
Side Spanish Rice
Side Tater Tots
Small Guac
Small side of guac. (Doesn't come with chips)
Small Spin Dip
Small side of spin dip. (Doesn't come with chips)
Small Queso
Small side of queso. (Doesn't come with chips)
XTRA ROLL
XTRA BREADSTICK
Premium Sides
Desserts
Dressings/Sauces
NA Beverages
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Diet Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper
Grapefruit Juice
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Monster
Monster Zero Ultra
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Raspberry Tea
Root Beer
Sprite
Sprite Zero
Strawberry Fanta
Sweet Tea
Tomato Juice
Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City, KS 66109