Danny's Bar & Grill Kansas City

10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q

Kansas City, KS 66109

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers
Pork Tenderloin
Cobb Wrap

Kids Meal

Kid Cheese

$6.99

Two slices of American cheese melted on white toast. Served with a side item.

Kid Corn Dog

$6.99

A plump and juicy corn dog. Served with a side item.

Kid Fingers

$6.99

A kid size portion of our famous chicken fingers with served with honey mustard and a side item.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Mac & Cheese served with a side item.

Lil American

$6.99

Double mini cheeseburger. Served with a side.

Lil Amigo

$6.99

Two tacos served with salsa and side item.

Lil Chicken

$6.99

Mini fried chicken sandwich with mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side item.

Lil Piggy

$6.99

Mini pork tenderloin with mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side item.

Quesa Ninos

$6.99

Mini cheese quesadilla. Served with a side item.

Appetizers

Baja Roll-ups

$9.00

Your choice of chicken or steak, served with salsa and sour cream. *Shredded chicken, yellow cheese and jalapenos wrapped in a corn tortilla. *Diced steak, jalapeno cheese, black olives, and onions wrapped in a corn tortilla.

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.00

Corkscrew battered shrimp, served with cocktail sauce and spicy Boom Boom sauce.

Cheesy Fries or Tots

$8.00

French fries or tater tots covered with cheese, bacon bits, sour cream, and scallions.

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Hand battered chicken tenders. Served with honey mustard and a side item.

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Corn Dog Basket

$9.00

Two plump and juicy corndogs. Served with a side item.

Danny's Potato Skins

$11.00

Stuffed with a mixture of potatoes, sour cream, and cheddar cheese with a hint of ranch. Topped with more cheese, bacon bits, and scallions. Served with sour cream for dipping.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Pickle chips deep fried in our homemade batter. Served with ranch.

Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds

$10.00

White cheddar cheese curds, with a garlic breading, fried and served with marinara.

Golden Shrooms

$9.00

Fresh mushrooms fried in our homemade batter served with ranch.

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00Out of stock

Breaded deep fried jalapeno halves filled with cream cheese.

Jumbo Pretzel

$8.00

Warm and soft jumbo pretzel. Served with cheese sauce.

Loaded Quesadillas

$11.00

Grilled or blackened chicken breast, or grilled fajita steak, jalapenos, onions, green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes, and a mound of cheese melted inside a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Macho Nachos

$11.50

Fresh tortilla chips topped with chicken or beef, queso, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, and black olives. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Onion Ring Basket

$9.00

Pig Tails

$9.00

Pork tenderloin strips, breaded and fried. Served with Thai sweet chili sauce and horsey sauce.

Queso

$9.00

Yellow cheese, tomatoes, and jalapenos. Served with chips and salsa.

Rockin Guac

$9.00

Guacamole with tomato and onions. Served with chips and salsa.

Southwest Chk Bite

$10.00

Chicken, jalapeno cheese, peppers, black beans, corn, and spinach. Served with chipotle ranch.

Spinach Cheese Dip

$9.00

House-made white cheese dip with peppers and onions. Served with chips and salsa.

Danny's Wings

3 Wings & Side

$12.00

3 whole or boneless wings served with celery and choice of side item. Choose 1 of 10 sauce types.

6 Wings

$15.00

6 whole or boneless wings served with celery. Choose up to 2 of our 10 sauce choices. (Doesn't come with a side)

12 Wings

$25.00

12 whole or boneless wings served with celery. Choose up to 2 of our 10 sauce choices. (Doesn't come with a side)

Danny's Minis

Breakfast Mini

$10.50

2 mini breakfast sandwiches with fried egg, American cheese, and choice of bacon or ham. Served with a side item.

Double Mini Cheeseburgers

$10.50

2 double mini cheeseburgers with American cheese, lettuce, onions, and pickle. Served with a side item.

Fried Mini Buffalo Chicken

$10.50

2 fried mini chicken breast with lettuce. Served with buffalo sauce and ranch on the side. Choice of one side item.

Fried Mini Chicken

$10.50

2 fried mini chicken breast with lettuce and mayo. Served with a side item.

Mini Pork Tenderloins

$10.50

2 mini pork tenderloins with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, and pickles. Served with a side.

Salads, Wraps, & More

Asian Chicken Salad

$12.50

Romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with panko breaded chicken, green & red onions, almonds, red peppers. Served with sesame ginger dressing and a breadstick on the side.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo dipped chopped chicken strips with tomato, shredded lettuce, and shredded cheese. Served with a side of ranch and choice of side item.

Buffalo Salad

$12.50

Buffalo dipped chicken strips, fried or grilled, on top of mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and topped with crispy fried onions

Chef Salad

$12.50

Ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese on a bed of crisp greens, topped with red onion, egg, and tomatoes. Served with a breadstick.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.50Out of stock

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, jalapeno cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and Spanish rice wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in chipotle sauce. Served with chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Choice of side item.

Cobb Salad

$12.50

Fried chicken, bacon, eggs, lettuce, shredded cheese, and diced tomatoes tossed in our homemade ranch dressing & topped with crispy fried onion straws. Served with a breadstick.

Cobb Wrap

$12.00

Fried chicken , bacon, shredded cheese, egg, lettuce, and tomatoes tossed in our homemade ranch and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Danny's Chicken Salad

$12.50

Grilled, blackened or fried chicken strips, served on top of iceberg and romaine lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and shredded cheese topped with crispy fried onions. Served with a breadstick.

Danny's Chili

$5.00+

House-made chili.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.50Out of stock

Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing. Served with a breadstick.

Habanero Chicken Salad

$12.50

Chicken (grilled or fried) glazed in a mango habanero sauce over salad mix, red onions, red peppers & served with ranch dressing on the side. Choice of side.

Mango Habanero Wrap

$12.00

Chicken (grilled or fried) glazed in mango habanero sauce, lettuce, red peppers, red onions, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with ranch on the side. Choice of side item.

Soup

$5.00+

Choice of cup, medium bowl, or large bowl. Steak soup served daily. Monday- Potato Bacon, Tuesday- Chicken Enchilada, Wednesday- Broccoli Cheese, Thursday- Chicken Tortilla, Friday- Clam Chowder, Saturday- Chicken Dumpling, Sunday- Chicken Noodle. Medium and Large soups served with a breadstick.

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.00

Your choice of soup or chili, and a house salad. Served with a breadstick.

Southwest Steak Wrap

$13.00

Grilled tenderloin steak, jalapeno cheese, black beans, and shredded lettuce wrapped in a chipotle sauce smothered flour tortilla. Served with chipotle ranch on the side.

Steak Salad

$14.50

Grilled steak tenderloin served on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce with red onion, diced tomato, blue cheese crumbles, and egg. Topped with parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette. Served with a breadstick.

The Big Salad

$9.00

A mix of iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with shredded cheese, red onion, tomatoes, and crispy fried onions. Served with a breadstick.

Veggie Wrap

$9.50

Shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms, red and green peppers, onions, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Choice of side item.

Between the Slices

Big Mama's Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Two fried eggs, two slices of bacon or ham, two slices of American cheese served between two slices of Texas toast. Choice of side item.

Danny's Club

$12.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white toast. Served up double decker Danny's style. Choice of side item.

Danny's Melt

$10.50

Your choice of ham and American, turkey and Swiss, or roast beef and Swiss. Served on white bread with choice of side item.

Danny's Philly

$12.00

Roast beef tossed on the grill with green peppers and onions. Topped with Swiss and cream cheeses. Served on a hoagie bun with a side item.

Danny's Reuben

$12.00

Corned beef, sour kraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on toasted rye bread. Served with a side item.

Double Decker BLT

$12.00

An All-American classic. Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served up double decker Danny's style. Served with a side item.

Fish Po Boy

$13.00

Homemade battered fish filet with shredded lettuce, tomato, and tar tar sauce served on a hoagie bun. Served with a side item.

French Dip

$12.00

Shaved roast beef piled high and topped with Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun. Served with au jus and choice of side.

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Simplicity at it's best. Melted American cheese between two slices of Texas toast. Served with a side.

Pork Tenderloin

$12.00

A BIG hand-battered tenderloin deep-fried to perfection. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, white onion, pickles, and mayo. Served with a side item.

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.00

Deep fried corkscrew shrimp with shredded lettuce, tomato, and tar tar sauce served on a hoagie bun. Served with a side item.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.50Out of stock

House-made tuna salad with American cheese served on toasted bread. Choice of side item.

Chicken Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Our large chicken breast hand breaded in our homemade batter, fried until it's golden brown. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, white onion, and a side of buffalo sauce. Choice of side item.

Chicken Philly

$11.00

Grilled Chicken tossed on the grill with green peppers and onions. Topped with Swiss and cream cheeses. Served on a hoagie bun with a side item.

Danny's Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

A large juicy chicken breast prepared grilled, blackened, or fried with shredded lettuce, tomato, white onion, and mayo. Served with a side item.

Steak Burgers

Big Daddy's Breakfast Burger

$13.00

A burger patty served between Texas Toast with cheese, fried egg, bacon, and sautéed onions. Served with a side item.

Cheeseburger

$12.50

Your choice of cheddar, American, Swiss, or Jalapeno jack cheese melted on top served with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Choice of side item.

Patty Melt

$12.50

We take a beef patty, grill it to order, top it with melted Swiss cheese and grilled onions. Served between two slices of toasted rye bread. Choice of side item.

Hamburger Patty

$4.50

Grilled hamburger patty.

Hot Dogs

Chicago Style Dog

$9.00

1/4 LB all beef hot dog topped with onion, relish, sport peppers, tomatoes, and a dill pickle spear. Served with choice of side item. (Bacon wrap and deep fry the hot dog for $1.00)

Chili Cheese & Onion Dog

$8.50

1/4 LB all beef hot dog piled high with chili, cheese, and onions. Served with a side item. (Bacon wrap and deep fry the hot dog for $1.00)

Plain Dog

$7.50

Plain hot dog. Served with choice of side. (Bacon wrap and deep fry the hot dog for $1.00)

South of the Border

1 Taco

$2.50

Single beef or chicken taco. (Sub soft taco for .25)

Chimichanga

$12.50

A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken, cheese and smothered with queso. Served with tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, salsa, Spanish rice & black beans on the side. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

Danny's Burrito

$12.50

Chicken or beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans and cheese topped with queso. Served with tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and salsa. Spanish rice & black beans on the side. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

Sizzlin' Fajitas

$17.00

Your choice of chicken, marinated steak or combo grilled with white onions, red and green peppers. Shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, refried beans, and Spanish rice. Served with warm flour tortillas and a side of chips and salsa.

Street Tacos

$12.50

Three carnitas or steak tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresca inside white corn tortillas. Served with salsa verde and your choice of black or refried beans and Spanish rice. Includes a side of chips and salsa.

Taco Platter

$11.00

Three shredded chicken or ground beef tacos served with refried beans and Spanish rice. Served with a side of chips and salsa. (Sub soft tacos for .75)

Taco Salad

$12.00

A large tortilla bowl filled with your choice of chicken or beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, scallions and black olives & topped with sour cream.

Veggie Dilla

$11.00

A Large flour tortilla with melted cheese, stuffed with mushrooms, jalapenos, onions, green & red peppers. Served with sour cream and salsa.

XTRA (3) TORTILLAS

$1.00

Three warm flour tortillas.

Entrees

Blackened Chicken

$13.00

A hearty chicken breast grilled with blackened seasoning, smothered with cream and Swiss cheese served with a side of green beans and cottage cheese. Served with a side house salad.

Cheesy Chicken Pasta Supreme

$14.00

A generous portion of grilled chicken and bowtie pasta smothered in a creamy mixture of SPICY white cheeses, spinach, and tomatoes. Sprinkled with shredded Parmesan cheese and served with a warm breadstick. Served with a house salad.

Corkscrew Shrimp

$17.00

Battered corkscrew shrimp fried golden brown & served with your choice of potato and vegetable. Comes with homemade cocktail sauce, dinner roll, and a house salad.

Country Fried

$15.00

Your choice of a large chicken breast, pork tenderloin, or juicy steak tenderloin fried up country style and smothered in white pepper gravy. Served with mashed potatoes, your choice of vegetable and a dinner roll. Served with a side salad.

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Cape capenza prepared grilled, blackened, or fried. Served with coleslaw, your choice of potato, tar tar sauce and a dinner roll. Served with a side salad.

Teriyaki Bowl

$12.00

Your choice of grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, red & green peppers, mushrooms on a bed of rice and topped with teriyaki sauce.

**Chicken Breast**

$4.50

Single chicken breast. Grilled, blackened, or fried.

Sides

**Side Bacon**

$1.00

2 pieces of bacon.

Side Baked Potato

$2.50

Side Black Beans

$2.50

Side Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Side Cole Slaw

$2.50

Side Corn

$2.50

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Side French Fries

$2.50

Side Green Beans

$2.50

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Side Pasta Salad

$2.50

Side Refried Beans

$2.50

Side Spanish Rice

$2.50

Side Tater Tots

$2.50

Small Guac

$3.00

Small side of guac. (Doesn't come with chips)

Small Spin Dip

$3.00

Small side of spin dip. (Doesn't come with chips)

Small Queso

$3.00

Small side of queso. (Doesn't come with chips)

XTRA ROLL

$1.00

XTRA BREADSTICK

$1.00

Premium Sides

**AS BASKET**

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$3.50

SIDE ONION RINGS

$3.50

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.00Out of stock

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.50

Desserts

Decadent Brownie

$6.00

Warm chocolate chip brownie with vanilla bean ice-cream and whipped cream. Drizzled with chocolate syrup and topped with a cherry.

Ice Cream Nachos

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Vanilla bean ice-cream & root beer.

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Dressings/Sauces

Dressing/Sauces

$0.50

NA Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Monster

$4.00

Monster Zero Ultra

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite Zero

$2.50

Strawberry Fanta

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City, KS 66109

Directions

Danny's Bar & Grill image

