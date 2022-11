Danny's Pizza & Burger Bar -Bolingbrook

#GioWarrior Donation

A member of our Danny’s family needs your help. On Friday, June 17th, Giovanni Carrigan, suffered tremendous injuries when struck in a traffic accident. Currently hospitalized in the ICU, this recent Kennedy High School grad and Danny’s employee is staying positive, but has a very long road ahead. Recovery will take time, rehabilitation and resources. GIO IS FIGHTING....LET'S HELP HIM!