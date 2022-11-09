Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dannys Pizza LLC

review star

No reviews yet

1105 7th St

NW

Rochester, MN 55901

Popular Items

1 Topping
Cheese Pizza
Breadsticks

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.00+

1 Topping

$8.00+

Macaroni

$14.00+

Meat Lovers

$13.00+

Cheeseburger

$13.00+

Veggie

$13.00+

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00+

Garlic Chicken

$14.00+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00+

Danny's Special

$13.00+

Bbq Chicken

$14.00+

Halal pepperoni

$8.00+

Halal beef

$8.00+

Hawaiiann

$13.00+

Supreme

$21.00+

Deluxe

$14.00+

Chicken Tikka masala

$12.00+

Sides

Breadsticks

$5.00

Cinnamon sticks with icing

$5.00

Dessert pizza

$12.99

Cheesebread

$7.00

8 bone wings

$10.00

6 bone in wings

$8.00

10 bone in wings

$12.00

Marinara

$0.79

Ranch

$0.79

Garlic Sauce

$0.79

Blue Cheese

$0.79

Cheesecake

$4.00

Chips

$1.00

Soda

20 ounce

$2.00

2 liter

$4.00

Prime

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Water

$1.50

Milk

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Fast and Friendly Dannys Pizza

Location

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

