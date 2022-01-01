  • Home
Dano’s Lakeside Pub 4856 Coleman Dr

No reviews yet

4856 Coleman Dr

New Franklin, OH 44319

Appetizers

Basket-O-Fries

$5.50

Beer Battered Cheese Balls

$7.99

Chicken Tenders (5)

$8.99

Chilli Nachos

$7.99

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.99

Loaded Chili Fries

$8.99

Loaded Sauerkraut Balls

$9.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.99

Ranch

$0.75

Sauerkraut Balls (12)

$7.50

Stuffed Pretzel

$5.99

Tater Tots

$5.50

Wings (12)

$14.99

Wings (6)

$9.99

Soup/Salads

Chef Salad

$9.99

Chicken Boat Salad

$9.99

Chili

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

House Salad

$7.99

Soup

$4.25

Tuna Boat Salad

$9.99

Clam Chowder

$4.75

Chicken Tortilla

$4.75

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$8.99

BLT

$8.50

Chicken Club w/ Bacon

$10.75

Chicken Philly

$10.75

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Deli Combo

$9.50

Deli Sandwich

$8.99

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Garlic Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Garlic Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.75

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Burgers

Beyond Burger

$11.75

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Hamburger

$9.75

Laker BBQ Burger

$10.75

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.75

Spicy Lakes Burger

$10.75

Entrees/Baskets

Chicken Tenders Basket

$10.99

Fish'n Chips Basket

$12.99

Pork Chop Dinner

$12.95

Prime Rib Dinner

$14.95

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Kids

Kids Cheese Burger & Fries

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese Bites & Fries

$6.99

Sides

Side coleslaw

$1.50

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Garlic Toast

$1.50

Misc

2-Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$10.25

2-Shrimp Tacos

$10.25

Chili Dog

$5.99

Chips/Pretzels

$2.50

Coney Dog

$5.99

Hot Dog

$4.99

Open Food

Quesadilla BBQ Pork

$8.99

Quesadilla Cheese Burger

$8.99

Quesadilla Chicken

$8.99

Quesadilla Rueben

$8.99

Quesadilla Steak

$8.99

Quick Bar

Drink of the Day

$4.50

Absolut

$4.25

Bud Bottle

$2.75

Bud CAN

$2.50

Bud Light btl

$2.75

BUD LIGHT CAN

$2.50

Captain Morgans

$4.75

Coors Light Btl

$2.75

Coors LIght CAN

$2.50

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Crown Apple

$5.75

Crown Royal

$5.75

Fireball

$4.50

Jack Daniels

$5.75

Jack Fire

$5.75

Jameson

$5.75

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$2.75

Miller lite CAN

$2.50

Pop / Soft Drinks

$2.75

Rum Runner

$7.75

Titos

$5.25

Well Gin

$2.75

Well Rum

$2.75

Well Tequila

$2.75

Well Vodka

$2.75

Well Whiskey

$2.75

White Claw

$4.75

NA Beverages

12 oz Cranberry

$2.50

12 oz OJ

$2.50

12 oz tomato

$2.50

Add juice

$0.50

Add red bull

$3.50

Bloody Mary Virgin

$4.25

Bottle Water

$2.00

BUD 0 N/A

$3.00

Chips/Pretzels/

$1.99

Cider

$1.25

Coffee

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.50

Heineken 0 NA

$4.00

Ice Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Monster

$3.50

Open Drink

Pepsi

$2.75

Pop / Soft Drinks

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.50

Rootbeer

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.00

Water

FRE Non Alcoholic Wine

$11.00

BTL Wine

BTL Concannon Cabernet

$18.00Out of stock

BTL Shooting Star Cabernet

$19.99

BTL Kenwood Merlot

$18.95Out of stock

BTL Kenwood Pinot Noir

$18.95Out of stock

BTL Shooting Star Chardonay

$19.99

BTL Ruby Donna Moscato

$19.99

BTL Kenwood Pinot Grigio

$19.99

BTL Ruby Dolce Malvasia Sweet Red

$19.99

Frozen Drinks

Lime Margarita

$8.75

Miami Vice

$9.50Out of stock

Pina Colada

$8.75

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.75

Strawberry Margarita

$8.75

Specials (Copy)

Special - Cheeseburger

$7.99

Special- Hamburger

$7.99

Special - Chilli Nachos

$6.99

Tue BBQ Chicken Sand

$8.99

Tue Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Special - Meatball Sub

$6.99

Prime Rib Dinner

$14.95

Special - Dano's Tacos

$3.75

Special - Dano's Tacos 4

$7.50

Taco Salad

$8.50

Pork Chop Dinner

$12.95

Special - Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Fri Fish Basket

$12.99

Clam Chowder

$4.75

Sat&Sun BBQ Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Special - Corned Beef Reuben

$11.99

Special - Turkey Reuben

$11.99

Special - 3 Beef Sliders & Fries

$5.99Out of stock

Drink of the Day

$4.50

Jerk Tacos

$8.00

Merch (Copy)

Boat Naked T Shirt

$19.99

Dano's T-Shirts

$19.99

Ride Naked T Shirt

$19.99

Dano's Hoodie

$39.99

Danos Sweatshirt

$29.99

Sled Naked Long Sleeve

$21.00Out of stock

Golf Naked

$19.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Friendly neighborhood pub on the Portage Lakes

Location

4856 Coleman Dr, New Franklin, OH 44319

Directions

Main pic

