01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Uvalde)

review star

No reviews yet

18 Uvalde Rd.

Suite E

Houston, TX 77015

Popular Items

Snow Crab Special
Boiled Shrimp (10)
2 Tilapia 6 Shrimp

Favorites

Boiled Shrimp (20)

Boiled Shrimp (20)

$16.99

large shrimp cooked in a spicy garlic butter sauce. choice of mild, medium or extra hot served with fried rice or corn & potato.

Boiled Shrimp (10)

Boiled Shrimp (10)

$11.99

large shrimp cooked in a spicy garlic butter sauce. choice of mild, medium or extra hot served with fried rice or corn & potato.

Boiled Snow Crab Legs

Boiled Snow Crab Legs

$15.99

snow crab leg clusters cooked with cajun seasoning market price, 1lb min. choice of mild, medium or extra hot served with fried rice or corn & potato.

Boiled Crawfish

Boiled Crawfish

cooked with traditional or garlic butter seasoning market prices, 2lb min. choice of mild, medium or extra hot served with fried rice or corn & potato.

Snow Crab Special

$9.99
New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

$17.99

18 large shrimp sautéed in creole butter sauce served with corn & potato

Fried

2 Fried Fish

2 Fried Fish

$9.99

served with fries & hushpuppies or fried rice

3 Fried Fish

3 Fried Fish

$12.99

served with fries & hushpuppies or fried rice

5 Fried Fish

5 Fried Fish

$16.99

served with fries & hushpuppies or fried rice

9 Fried Shrimp

9 Fried Shrimp

$9.99

served with fries & hushpuppies or fried rice

12 Fried Shrimp

12 Fried Shrimp

$12.99

served with fries & hushpuppies or fried rice

10 Fried Oysters

10 Fried Oysters

$12.99

served with fries & hushpuppies or fried rice

1 Fish 6 Shrimp

1 Fish 6 Shrimp

$12.99

served with fries & hushpuppies or fried rice

2 Fish 3 Shrimp

2 Fish 3 Shrimp

$12.99

served with fries & hushpuppies or fried rice

2 Fish 4 Shrimp 4 Oysters

2 Fish 4 Shrimp 4 Oysters

$16.99

served with fries & hushpuppies or fried rice

2 Fish 8 Shrimp

2 Fish 8 Shrimp

$16.99

served with fries & hushpuppies or fried rice

Fish Po-Boy (1)

Fish Po-Boy (1)

$9.99

lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on french baguette served with fries & hushpuppies or fried rice.

Shrimp Po-Boy (5)

Shrimp Po-Boy (5)

$9.99

lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on french baguette served with fries & hushpuppies or fried rice.

Fish & Shrimp Po-Boy (1/3)

Fish & Shrimp Po-Boy (1/3)

$10.99

lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on french baguette served with fries & hushpuppies or fried rice.

Grilled

2 Grilled Fish

2 Grilled Fish

$12.99

cooked with blackened or lemon pepper seasoning served on fries or fried rice

2 Grilled Tilapia

2 Grilled Tilapia

$12.99

cooked with blackened or lemon pepper seasoning served on fries or fried rice

12 Grilled Shrimp

$12.99

cooked with blackened or lemon pepper seasoning served on fries or fried rice

1 Grilled Salmon

1 Grilled Salmon

$16.99

cooked with blackened or lemon pepper seasoning served on fries or fried rice

2 Fish 6 Shrimp

2 Fish 6 Shrimp

$16.99

cooked with blackened or lemon pepper seasoning served on fries or fried rice

2 Tilapia 6 Shrimp

2 Tilapia 6 Shrimp

$16.99

cooked with blackened or lemon pepper seasoning served on fries or fried rice

1 Salmon 6 Shrimp

1 Salmon 6 Shrimp

$19.99

cooked with blackened or lemon pepper seasoning served on fries or fried rice

Grilled Shrimp Taco (2)

Grilled Shrimp Taco (2)

$6.50

cooked with blackened or lemon pepper seasoning served with lettuce, tomatoes on corn or flour tortilla

Chicken, Noodles & Rice

Veggie Lo Mein

$9.99

stir fried egg noodles and vegetables in soy sauce

Chicken Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein

$10.99

stir fried egg noodles, vegetables and chicken in soy sauce

Shrimp Lo Mein

Shrimp Lo Mein

$11.99

stir fried egg noodles, vegetables and shrimp in soy sauce

Combo Lo Mein

Combo Lo Mein

$11.99

stir fried egg noodles, vegetables, chicken and shrimp in soy sauce

Veggie Fried Rice

$7.99

stir fried with egg, carrots, peas and onions

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$8.99

stir fried with egg, carrots, peas, onions and chicken

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.99

stir fried with egg, carrots, peas, onions and shrimp

Combo Fried Rice

$9.99

stir fried with egg, carrots, peas, onions, chicken, shrimp and sausage

Dan's Shrimp Pasta

$17.99

shrimp sautéed in creamy garlic butter sauce, tossed with peppers and onions served with pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

fettuccine alfredo served with grilled chicken

6 Wings

6 Wings

$8.99

combination of drums and flats tossed in handcrafted seasonings and sauces your choice of boneless or bone-in

10 Wings

10 Wings

$12.99

combination of drums and flats tossed in handcrafted seasonings and sauces your choice of boneless or bone-in

15 Wings

15 Wings

$17.99

combination of drums and flats tossed in handcrafted seasonings and sauces your choice of boneless or bone-in

30 Wings

30 Wings

$33.99

combination of drums and flats tossed in handcrafted seasonings and sauces your choice of boneless or bone-in

CHICKEN NUGGETS (10)

$5.99

served with fries or fried rice

Specials

Fried Rice Special

$5.00

$5.00

Soup & Salads

Bowl Cajun Roux Gumbo

Bowl Cajun Roux Gumbo

$6.99

made with chicken, fish, shrimp, sausage and okra

Salad

Salad

$9.99

lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes and croutons and your choice of dressing

Sides

Eggroll(1)

$1.59

deep fried shrimp, pork and shredded vegetables

Small Fries

Small Fries

$2.79
Large Fries

Large Fries

$4.79
Hush Puppies (6)

$2.79

Hush Puppies (6)

$2.79
Garlic Bread (2)

$1.99

Garlic Bread (2)

$1.99

Small Fried Rice

$4.99

$4.99
1 Corn

1 Corn

$0.99

cooked with garlic and butter choice of mild, medium or extra hot

1 Potato

1 Potato

$0.99

cooked with garlic and butter choice of mild, medium or extra hot

1 Sausage

1 Sausage

$1.79

cooked with garlic and butter choice of mild, medium or extra hot

1 Boiled Egg

1 Boiled Egg

$1.25

cooked with garlic and butter choice of mild, medium or extra hot

Boiled Mushrooms

Boiled Mushrooms

$5.99

cooked with garlic and butter choice of mild, medium or extra hot

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99
Carrots & Celery

$2.99

Carrots & Celery

$2.99
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes and croutons & your choice of dressing

Small White Rice

$2.00

Small White Rice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
EAT AT DAN'S DRINK AT DAN'S

18 Uvalde Rd., Suite E, Houston, TX 77015

