01 - Dan's Seafood & Wings (Uvalde)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
EAT AT DAN'S DRINK AT DAN'S
Location
18 Uvalde Rd., Suite E, Houston, TX 77015
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tortilleria La Real #2 - WOODFOREST
No Reviews
12626 Woodforest Blvd Suite T Houston, TX 77015
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant