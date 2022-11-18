Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dante Boccuzzi Akron

review star

No reviews yet

21 Furnace Street

Akron, OH 44308

Popular Items

Crab Cake
Nutella Pie
Inferno Flatbread

Starters

*Shrimp Tempura

*Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Dante's Dum Yum sauce, scallions

*Hong Kong Mussels

*Hong Kong Mussels

$20.00

chili, crab, soy, lime, sesame, fresh cilantro, side of grilled bread

Inferno Flatbread

Inferno Flatbread

$10.00

pepperoni, spicy sausage, olives, bannana peppers, mozzarella, fresh tomato, herbs

Entrees

Served with seasonal vegetable and choice of side and sauce.
*Salmon

*Salmon

$34.00

Farm-Raised Verlasso

*Sea Scallops

*Sea Scallops

$38.00

North Shore New England Coast Sea Scallops

*12 oz Prime New York Strip

*12 oz Prime New York Strip

$38.00

Certified Prime Angus Beef

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$29.00

Airline Breast

*48oz Porterhouse

*48oz Porterhouse

$95.00

Served with three sides, three sauces, and bone marrow.

*16 oz Dry Aged Delmonico Ribeye

*16 oz Dry Aged Delmonico Ribeye

$50.00

40 Day Dry Aged Delmonico

*Green Spaghetti

*Green Spaghetti

$20.00

spinach, shrimp, white wine butter sauce

Bolognese

Bolognese

$20.00

beef and pork ragu, Parmesan cheese

Mushroom Risotto

Mushroom Risotto

$24.00

roasted wild mushrooms, truffle, goat cheese

Sides

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.00
Whipped Potatoes

Whipped Potatoes

$6.00
Broccoli Cheese Casserole

Broccoli Cheese Casserole

$6.00
Heirloom Carrots

Heirloom Carrots

$6.00
Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$10.00
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Truffle

$6.00

Bone Marrow

$9.00
Foie Gras

Foie Gras

$16.00

Duck Fat Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Dessert

Nutella Pie

Nutella Pie

$9.00

sea salt, toffee, whipped cream

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fine dining featuring Chef Boccuzzi's new American influenced Cuisine

Website

Location

21 Furnace Street, Akron, OH 44308

Directions

