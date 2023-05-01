Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dante NYC

review star

No reviews yet

79-81 MacDougal St

New York, NY 10012

ANTIPASTI

Almonds

$7.00

Salted marcona almonds

Olives

$8.00

Marinated olives

Focaccia

$14.00

Dante’s house made focaccia with fresh ricotta & salsa peperoncini

Salumi Misti

$36.00

Salumi misti of mortadella, prosciutto San Daniele (aged 24 months), soppressata, coppa, house pickles & mixed marinated olives

Cheese Board - one

$8.00

Cheese board - mitica drunken goat, manchego, gorgonzola piccante, robiola bosina, taleggio, aged gouda. Served with honey, almonds, fig and grape cracker

Cheese Board - three

$23.00

Cheese board - mitica drunken goat, manchego, gorgonzola piccante, robiola bosina, taleggio, aged gouda. Served with honey, almonds, fig and grape cracker

Cheese Board - full board

$44.00

Cheese board - mitica drunken goat, manchego, gorgonzola piccante, robiola bosina, taleggio, aged gouda. Served with honey, almonds, fig and grape cracker

Anchovies

$15.00

Marinated Cantabrian anchovies, roasted pepper, olives & Ravida al limone olive oil

SALADS & APPETIZERS

Burrata

$20.00

Dante’s signature burrata with slow roasted heirloom tomato, basil & toasted rye

Beet Salad

$22.00

Heirloom beet salad with orange & grapefruit, Meredith dairy feta, rye pangrattato & seasonal herbs

Spinach Truffle Salad

$19.00

Organic baby spinach tossed in a truffle, balsamic & yuzu vinaigrette with crispy shallots & Parmigiano Reggiano

Chicory & Apple Salad

$19.00

Heirloom chicory & Hudson Valley apple salad with walnuts, ricotta salata & agave vinaigrette

Steak Tartare

$25.00

Steak tartare with onion, capers & bone marrow dressing

Steamed Mussels

$21.00

Steamed mussels in a spicy pomodoro & white wine served with lightly toasted onion & potato sourdough

Soup of the Day

$15.00

Soup of the day served with lightly toasted potato & onion sourdough

FLATBREADS

Caprese Flatbread

$18.00

Caprese with pomodoro, mozzarella, basil & chilli

Verde Flatbread

$19.00

Verde with spicy lamb sausage, mozzarella & arugula

Bianco Flatbread

$19.00

Bianco with pancetta, leeks, provolone & thyme

Mortadella Flatbread

$20.00

Mortadella with stracciatella, toasted pistachio & rosemary

Mushroom Flatbread

$19.00

Heirloom mushroom, oyster, maitake, shemeji topped with gruyere & crispy shallots

PASTA

Tagliatelle al limone

$21.00

Tagliatelle al limone with pistachio pesto & stracciatella

Pappardelle all’ragu

$28.00

Pappardelle all’ragu with wild boar, Parmigiano Reggiano & parsley

Linguine ai frutti di mare

$28.00

Linguine ai frutti di mare in a light pomodoro & white wine sauce

Gnocci - pomodoro

$21.00

Housemade potato gnocchi with your choice of fresh pomodoro or seasonal mushrooms sautéed with thyme

Gnocci - mushrooms

$21.00

Housemade potato gnocchi with your choice of fresh pomodoro or seasonal mushrooms sautéed with thyme

SECONDI

Branzino

$36.00

Roasted Mediterranean branzino with clam broth, fregola, roasted cherry tomatoes & micro mint

Chicken parmigiana

$34.00

Chicken parmigiana with pomodoro, stracciatella & butter lettuce salad

Steak

$39.00

Grain fed hanger steak served with roasted broccoli rabe, wax beans, cremini mushrooms & porcini butter

Shrimp

$28.00

SIDES

Roasted Carrots

$12.00

Roasted heirloom carrots, maple & stracciatella

Roast fingerling potatoes

$12.00

Roast fingerling potatoes with black lava salt, rosemary & mustard aioli

Shishito peppers

$12.00

Blistered shishito peppers, lemon zest, sea salt & smoked paprika

Brussels sprouts

$12.00

Thinly sliced Brussels sprouts, crispy pancetta, lemon & freshly shaved pecorino

DESSERT

Apple galette

$14.00Out of stock

Double crust apple galette with a splash of calvados served warm with vanilla pie ice cream

Boozy affogato

$18.00

Dante's signature boozy affogato, santa teresa. white creme de cacao. px sherry. cafe panna gelato. fresh espresso. biscotto

Cannoli

$9.00

Dante's signature cannoli

Tiramisu

$15.00

Dante's signature Tiramisu

Panna Cotta

$14.00

Buttermilk panna cotta with fresh pomegranate and 18 year aged balsamic

Flourless chocolate cake (GF)

$12.00

Flourless chocolate cake, creme fraiche & orange

Caffee Panna Ice Cream

$5.00+

Caffe Panna ice cream made exclusively for Dante

KIDS MENU

Kids Penne Pasta

$12.00

Kids San Daniele Prosciutto

$14.00

Kids Caprese Flatbread

$15.00

Kids Roast Fingerling Potatoes

$8.00

Kids Steamed Broccoli w. Lemon, Olive Oil

$8.00

Sliced Avocado w. Lemon

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Legendary circa-1915 cafe serving small plates & cocktails in an updated historic setting.

Website

Location

79-81 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012

Directions

