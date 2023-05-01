Dante NYC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Legendary circa-1915 cafe serving small plates & cocktails in an updated historic setting.
Location
79-81 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
7th Street Burger - MacDougal Street - 110 MacDougal St
No Reviews
110 Macdougal Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurant