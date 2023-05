Caffe Panna ice cream (1 Scoop)

$5.00

Caffe Panna ice cream made exclusively for Dante, a choice of flavours which include RICOTTA ORANGE : Lioni ricotta sweet cream rippled with orange marmalade, APPLE CINNAMON OLIVE OIL :Umbrian olive oil, cinnamon and apple ice cream ;NOCCIOLA PEAR CRISP:Piedmontese hazelnut ice cream with cinnamon graham crunch and pear swirl; watermelon sorbet with mint and madagascan vanilla bean (choice of flavours 3 scoops)