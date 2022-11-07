Restaurant header imageView gallery

Danville Harvest

2,224 Reviews

$$

500 Hartz Ave

Danville, CA 94526

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Danville's Farm to Table restaurant. Combining fresh, organic and locally sourced ingredients to create approachable food showcasing the bounties of the Bay Area.

500 Hartz Ave, Danville, CA 94526

