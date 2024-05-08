High Tea Set for 2

$110.00

Must be pre oredered minimum 24 hour in advance. Nut free option available, please specify in notes. *DAO’s High Tea* Ube & Yuzu Lemon Scone Mixed Berry Jam & Mascarpone Cream _Savoury_ Salmon Cream Cheese Shokupan Turkey & Cheddar Shokupan Mushroom Tomato Brioche _Sweets_ Korean Macaron Thai Milk Tea Mochi Strawberry Shortcake Chocolate Crunch Brownie Signature Mille Crepe Cake Sakura Strawberry Croissant Pain au Chocolat Back at DAO, world famous luxury tea TWG. Your choice of Silver Moon Tea, Jasmine Queen Tea, White Sky Tea and 1837 Black Tea