1558 Merivale Road
Ottawa, CN K2G 3J9
Must be pre oredered minimum 24 hour in advance. Nut free option available, please specify in notes.
*DAO’s High Tea*
Ube & Yuzu Lemon Scone
Mixed Berry Jam & Mascarpone Cream
_Savoury_
Salmon Cream Cheese Shokupan
Turkey & Cheddar Shokupan
Mushroom Tomato Brioche
_Sweets_
Korean Macaron
Thai Milk Tea Mochi
Strawberry Shortcake
Chocolate Crunch Brownie
Signature Mille Crepe Cake
Sakura Strawberry Croissant
Pain au Chocolat
Back at DAO, world famous luxury tea TWG. Your choice of Silver Moon Tea, Jasmine Queen Tea, White Sky Tea and 1837 Black Tea