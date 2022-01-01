Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daphne Lodge Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

2502 W GA 280 HWY

Cordele, GA 31015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

1/2 Blue Cheese Chips

$8.00

1/2 Fried Dill Pickles

$6.00

1/2 Order Onion Ring

$8.00

Appetizer Platter

$32.00

Bacon Baked Oysters

$17.00

with green oinions and parmesan

Baked Blue Cheese Chips

$15.00

topped with tomatoes and green onions

Cauliflower and Mushrooms Fried

$10.00

with curry sauce

Cauliflower Fried

$10.00

Crab Fingers Fried

$17.00

with cocktail sauce

Crab Fingers Sauteed

$17.00

Fried Cheese Sticks

$10.00

served with Marinara Sauce

Fried Dill Pickles

$9.00

with homemade Ranch dip

Mushroom Fried

$10.00

Mushrooms Sauteed

$10.00

in browned butter

Onion Rings

$15.00

deep fried thick cut onion rings

Deviled Crab

$10.00

Soup

French Onion Soup

$12.00

with French bread crouton and melted swiss cheese

Oyster Stew (12 Oyster)

$26.00

Oyster Stew (8 Oysters)

$19.00

She Crab Soup Bowl

$17.00

She Crab Soup Cup

$14.00

with rich cream and lump crab meat

Seafood

1/2 & 1/2 Order

$29.00

1/2 Order w/side

$18.00

Catfish Filets

$24.00

Crabfingers Fried

$26.00

Crispy Flounder

$38.00

Whole Flounder lightly fried with apricot shallot sauce

Deviled Crab

$29.00

made with Distinct Recipe since 1952

Flounder Grilled

$38.00

Fried Catfish

$24.00

Whole catfish with hushpuppies, cole slaw, cheese grits, and tomato gravy

Fried Grouper

$27.00

Fried Oysters

$29.00

crisp cracker meal

Fried Shrimp

$27.00

light flour batter

Grouper Greek

$27.00

Grouper Grilled

$27.00

Grouper Parmesan-Baked

$27.00

buttery parmesan cheese topping

Grouper Stuffed

$38.00

Oysters / each

$4.95

Parmesan Scallop

$32.00

Parmesan Shrimp

$28.00

buttery parmesan cheese topping

Parmesan Shrimp & Scallops

$32.00

Salmon

$32.00

Scallops Broiled

$32.00

lemon, herbs and butter

Scallops Fried

$32.00

Seafood Plater

$44.00

Shrimp & Grits

$27.00

Blackened shrimp, tomato gravy and sauteed mushrooms on cheese grits

Shrimp & Scallops Broiled

$32.00

lemon, herbs and butter

Shrimp & Scallops Fried

$32.00

Shrimp Boiled

$29.00

Shrimp Broiled

$27.00

lemon, herbs and butter

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

rich in garlic and oregano

Shrimp Blackened

$28.00

Shrimp & Scallops Blackened

$32.00

Meat

Chop Steak

$21.00

Hamburger Steak with grilled oinions and sauteed mushrooms

Filet Mignon

$42.00

8 ounce Filet

New York Strip

$46.00

ounce New York Strip

Ribeye

$48.00

Smothered Quail

$23.00

Served in think brown gravy

Steak & Fried Shrip

$52.00

Steak & Parm Grouper

$52.00

Steak and Scampi

$52.00

8 ouce Filet with Shrimp Scampi

Virginia Country Ham

$23.00

served with cheese grits, red-eye gravy and baked apple

Chicken Strip Dinner

$18.00

Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Garden Salad w/ Filet Sliced

$42.00

Garden Salad w/Salmon

$32.00

Sides

Hushpuppies

$4.00

Twice Baked Potato

$4.00

Cheese Grits

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Catfish (1)

$8.00

1/2 Order Shrimp

$13.00

1/2 Scampi

$13.00

Devil Crab (1)

$10.00

Quail

$13.00

1/2 Order Scollops

$14.00

Kids Meal

Kids Catfish Filet Strips

$15.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$15.00

Kids Cheese Sticks

$12.00

Dessert

Apple Turnover

$10.00

Blackberries and Cream

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream with Warm Blackberry Bourbon Sauce

Caramel Sea Salt Cheesecake

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Lava Cake / Ice Cream

$10.00

Desert Special

$12.00

Dessert du Jour

$12.00

Subject to Availablity

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Award winning pie with serious key lime zest

Peanut Butter Pie

$12.00

Whipped Cream and peanut butter blended together served on Oreo crust

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

2 Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream

Wine

Educated Guess Cabernet

$14.00

The Stag Cabernet

$10.00

Canyon Road Cabernet

$8.00

Don't Miquel Malbec

$8.00

Red Rock Merlot

$8.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$10.00

Pike Road Pinot Noir

$10.00

Beringer Pinot Noir

$8.00

Conundrum Red Blend

$10.00

Apothic Red Blend

$8.00

Bartenura Moscato

$10.00

Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

$8.00

Conundrum White Blend

$10.00

Dr. Loosen Riesling

$10.00

Ecco Romani Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Fontsainte Rose

$12.00

J.Lohr Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$8.00

Matua Valley Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Raeburn Chardonnay

$10.00

Terra d'Ora Moscato

$8.00

Zenato Pinot Gris

$8.00

Apothic Red Blend

$10.00

Beringer Pinot Noir

$10.00

Bodegas Borsao Cabriola

$12.00

Canyon Road Cabernet

$10.00

Conundrum Red Blend

$12.00

Don Miquel Malbec

$10.00

Educated Guess Cabernet

$16.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

Pike Road Pinot Noir

$12.00

Red Rock Merlot

$10.00

Stag Cabernet

$12.00

Bartenura Moscato

$12.00

Beringer White Zinfandel

$10.00

Conundrum White Blend

$12.00

Dr Loosen Riesling

$12.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Fontsainte Rose'

$14.00

J Lohr Flume Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$10.00

Kendall Jackson Riesling

$10.00

Matua Valley Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Sea Sun Chardonnay

$10.00

Seaglass Sauvgnon Blanc

$10.00

Terra d'Ora Moscato

$10.00

Zenato Pinot Gris

$10.00

Raeburn Chardonnay

$12.00

Chateau St Michelle

$10.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$38.00

BTL Korbel Brut Champagne

$38.00

La Grand Courtage

$43.00

Vueve Clicquot

$89.00

GLS La Marca Prosecco

$10.00

GLS Korbel Brut Champagne

$10.00

8 Years in The Desert Orin Swift

$79.00

Apothic Red Blend

$36.00

Beringer Pinot Noir

$36.00

Bodegas Borsao Cabriola Red Blend

$39.00

Canyon Road Cabernet

$32.00

Caymus Cabernet

$125.00

Conundrum Red Blend

$42.00

Don Miquel Malbec

$36.00

Educated Guess Cabernet

$49.00

Frei Brother's Cabernet

$44.00

Justin Cabernet

$52.00

La Crema Pinot Noir

$49.00

MacMurray Pinot Noir

$42.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$39.00

Nickel & Nickel Cabernet

$165.00

Nickel & Nickel Merlot

$125.00

Paul Hobbs Crossbarn Pinot Noir

$62.00

Pike Road Pinot Noir

$42.00

Quilt Cabernet

$79.00

Red Rock Merlot

$36.00

Rodney Strong Alex. Valley

$52.00

Rombauer Vineyards Zinfandel

$59.00

Stag's Leap Artemis Cabernet

$82.00

The Stag Cabernet

$42.00

Raeburn Chardonnay

$39.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$39.00

White Haven Sauvignon Blanc

$39.00

Matua Valley Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Kendall Jackson Riesling

$38.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling

$39.00

Terra d'Ora Moscato

$36.00

Beringer White Zinfandel

$24.00

Seaglass Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

Bartenura Moscato

$39.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$49.00

J Lohr Flume Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Conundrum

$39.00

Whispering Angel Rose'

$49.00

Sea Sun Chardonnay

$32.00

Dr Loosen Riesling

$38.00

Fontsainte Rose'

$43.00

Henri Bourgeois Sancerre Les Baronnes

$69.00

Paul Hobbs Crossbarn Chardonnay

$59.00

Zenato Pino Gris

$39.00

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon Belgian White

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Duvel Belgian Ale

$7.00

Guiness Irish Stout

$7.00

Killian Irish Red

$7.00

Land Shark

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$7.00

Newcastle

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Sierra Navada

$7.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Strong Bow Hard Cider

$7.00

Sweetwater

$7.00

Sweetwater IPA

$7.00

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

Beverages

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

Sparkling Water

$3.95
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The South’s Favorite Restaurant Since 1952

Website

Location

2502 W GA 280 HWY, Cordele, GA 31015

Directions

Gallery
Daphne Lodge Restaurant image
Daphne Lodge Restaurant image
Daphne Lodge Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

57 Diner Pizzeria and Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
499 West Railroad Street Unadilla, GA 31091
View restaurantnext
El Maya Mexican Restaurant - 1561 US Highway 19 S
orange starNo Reviews
1561 US Highway 19 S Leesburg, GA 31763
View restaurantnext
Austin's Firegrill and Oyster Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2817 Old Dawson Rd Albany, GA 31707
View restaurantnext
Hannah Jean's Kitchen - Smithville, GA - 127 Stanton Drive
orange starNo Reviews
127 Stanton Drive Smithville, GA 31787
View restaurantnext
Bianca's - 2401 Dawson Rd. Suite T-1
orange starNo Reviews
2401 Dawson Rd. Suite T-1 Albany, GA 31707
View restaurantnext
The Hushed Puppy - 2452 US-280
orange starNo Reviews
2452 US-280 Cordele, GA 31015
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Cordele
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Warner Robins
review star
No reviews yet
Moultrie
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Macon
review star
Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Thomasville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Valdosta
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Milledgeville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Fortson
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston