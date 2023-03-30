Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daps Breakfast & Imbibe

No reviews yet

280 Ashley Ave, A

Charleston, SC 29403

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

B'FAST BAHN MI

$12.00

Egg, Glazed Pork Belly, Pork Mousse, Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro, Fat Bun

B.L.T.

$12.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Dukes. Served on Sourdough

BACON EGG & CHEESE

$7.00

Egg, Bacon, Toasted English Muffin, Cheese Sauce

BREAKFAST CLUB

$13.00

Egg, Coffee Rubbed Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon Whipped Cheese, Bloody Mary Chips

CHICKPEA SANDWICH

$7.50

Egg, Breakfast Spiced Chickpea Patty (Vegan), Sorghum Mayo, English Muffin.

CHORIZO GRAVY

$10.00

Egg, Mexican Chorizo Gravy, Guacamole, English Muffin.

DAPS BRUNCH BURGER

$13.50

6oz Smashed Beef Patty, Griddled Onion, Dill Pickles, Daps' Secret Sauce Egg, Cheese Sauce, Toasted White Bread

EGG & CHEESE

$5.50

Egg, Toasted English Muffin, Cheese Sauce

HAM & BRIE

$13.00

Egg, Holy City Hogs Maple Glazed Ham, Brie, Herbed Sourdough Toast

HAM EGG & CHEESE

$7.00

Egg, Maple Glazed Ham, Toasted English Muffin, Cheese Sauce

PORK CAKE SUB

$13.00

Egg, Coffee Rubbed Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon Whipped Cheese, Bloody Mary Chips

SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE

$8.50

Egg, Sausage, Toasted English Muffin, Cheese Sauce

PANCAKES & SWEETS

BERRY SPECIAL FRENCH TOAST

$11.50

House-made Berry Bread, Griddled in Fruity Pebble Batter, Topped w/ Cereal Milk Glaze

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH STICKY BUN

$10.50

Brown Butter Maple Glaze, Hawaiian Roll, Berry Creme,

COCO PUFF PANCAKES

$11.00

Cereal Batter, Fruit Compote, Dusted.

FRUIT & YOGURT PARFAIT

$9.50

Greek Yogurt, Fruit Compote, House Granola **Contains Nuts

FRUITY PEBBLE PANCAKES

$11.00

Cereal Batter, Honey Butter, Dusted.

MUFFIN

$2.00

Weekly Muffin

OG PANCAKES

$10.00

The Original: Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar

SIDE PANCAKE

$3.50

One pancake. Cereal pancakes avaliable for +$1.00

HASH

BIG MEATY HASH

$11.00+

Potato, Bacon, Sausage, Maple Ham, Onion, Choice of Toast.

SPINACH & MUSHROOM HASH

$10.00+

Literally…Potato, Spinach & Mushroom. Choice of Toast.

STANDARD HASH

$9.00+

Potato, Onion, Cheese Sauce, Choice of Toast.

DAPS CLASSICS

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$13.00

West Coast Style: Potato, Chorizo Gravy, Egg, Cheese Sauce, Hatch Chili.

BREAKFAST PLATE

$12.00

Two Eggs, Potato Hash, Toast, Bacon or Maple Ham -sub Breakfast Sausage +$2 sub Herbed Toast+$1

MUSHROOM TOAST

$13.00

Lowcountry Fungi Shrooms, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Cheese, White Miso Chimi-Churri, Herbs, Egg.

PORK CAKE

$14.00

Holy City Hogs Pork, Parmesan, Tomato, Bread Crumbs, Olive Salad, Charred Scallion Yogurt, Egg, Potato Hash

VEG TOAST

$11.00

Guacamole, Rotating Veg, Charred Scallion Yogurt, Egg

Special

$12.00Out of stock

SIDES & SNACKS

ONE EGG

$1.50

SIDE OF BACON

$4.00

SIDE OF CHORIZO GRAVY

$4.50

SIDE OF EGGS

$3.50

side of 2 eggs

SIDE OF FRUIT COMPOTE

$3.00

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$1.00

SIDE OF HASH

$5.50

Side order of potato hash

SIDE OF MAPLE GLAZED HAM

$4.50

SIDE OF SAUSAGE

$4.50

SIDE OF SAUTEED VEGETABLE

$5.50

ROTATING SELECTION OF SAUTEED VEGETABLES

SIDE OF TOAST

$2.00

SAUCES & CONDIMENTS

BUTTER

$1.00

CHEESE SAUCE

$1.00

Side of Daps Cheese Sauce-Its liquid gold!

DAPS DOPE SAUCE

$1.00

A smokey blend of secret herbs and spices

HATCH CHILI

$1.50

HONEY BUTTER

$1.00

HOT SAUCE

$1.00

Our own Hot Sauce Boys hot sauce

JELLY

KETCHUP

MAPLE SYRUP

$1.00

The pure stuff. No artificial syrup here

MAYO

$1.00

SAMBAL

$1.00

A spicy blend of peppers, garlic, and ginger

Guacamole

$1.50

COFFEE TEA

DRIP COFFEE

$3.25

Second State Coffee Roasters Heavyweight Blend

AMERICANO

$3.00

Double shot (2 oz) espresso topped with water. Hot or iced

CAFE AU LAIT

$4.00

Six (6) Ounces Second State Coffee & Six (6) ounces steamed milk

CAPPUCINNO

$4.00

Double shot (2 oz) espresso & 2 oz of foamed milk.

COLD BREW

$4.25

Second State Coffee Roasters signature blend brewed in cold water for an extra

CORTADO

$4.00

Double shot (2 oz) espresso & 2 oz steamed milk. Think of it like a latte with less milk. Machiatto $4

DIRTY ORANGE CHAI LATTE

$5.00

Daps signature orange chai, double shot (2oz) espresso, & ten (10) ounces of steamed milk. Hot or iced.

ESPRESSO

$3.25

Double Shot (2 oz) espresso

HOT LATTE

$4.00

Double shot (2 oz) espresso & 10 ounces of steamed milk.

HOT TEA

$3.00

ICED LATTE

$4.00

Double shot (2 oz) espresso & 10 ounces of milk. Served over Ice

MACHIATTO

$4.00

Double shot (2 oz) espresso & a dollop of foamed milk

ORANGE CHAI LATTE

$4.00

Daps signature orange chai & Ten (10) ounces of steamed milk. Hot or iced

SWEETENED MATCHA

$5.00

Sweetened Matcha by Jad Leaf

32 OZ COLD BREW GROWLER

$10.00

64 OZ COLD BREW GROWLER

$20.00

NON-ALOHOLIC DRINKS

AGUA-FRESCA

$4.00

Minute Maid Strawberry Aqua Fresca (16z)

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

CHEERWINE

$3.50

COKE CAN

$2.50

DIET COKE CAN

$2.50

GATORADE BOTTLE

$4.00

HIGH RISE CBD

$7.50

Sparkling CBD Seltzer

LEMONDADE

$5.00

Joe's Classic Lemondade (20oz)

MILK

$3.00

ONE LOVE KOMBUCHA

$6.50

Kombucha made in Charleston, SC (12oz)

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

SPARKLING WATER

$3.50

SPRITE CAN

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$4.50

Joe's Sweet Tea (20 oz)

UNSWEET TEA

$4.50

Joes Unsweet Tea (20 oz)

COCKTAILS

32 OZ #3 OG GROWLER

$22.00

FOR TAKEOUT ONLY. CAN NOT BE DRANK ON PROPERTY

64 OZ #3 OG GROWLER

$43.00

FOR TAKEOUT ONLY. CAN NOT BE DRANK ON PROPERTY

32 OZ #2 PINEAPPLE GROWLER

$22.00

FOR TAKEOUT ONLY. CAN NOT BE DRANK ON PROPERTY

64 OZ #2 PINEAPPLE GROWLER

$43.00

FOR TAKEOUT ONLY. CAN NOT BE DRANK ON PROPERTY

32 OZ #5 GROWLER

$25.00

FOR TAKEOUT ONLY. CAN NOT BE DRANK ON PROPERTY

64 OZ #5 GROWLER

$49.00

FOR TAKEOUT ONLY. CAN NOT BE DRANK ON PROPERTY

32 OZ #6 GROWLER

$25.00

FOR TAKEOUT ONLY. CAN NOT BE DRANK ON PROPERTY

64 OZ #6 GROWLER

$49.00

FOR TAKEOUT ONLY. CAN NOT BE DRANK ON PROPERTY

WINE

CAN WINE

$7.00

BEER

CRAFT BEER 12 OZ CAN

$5.00

DRAFT BEER

$5.00

FRUIT SMASH

$6.00

HARD KOMBUCHA

$6.00

TALLBOY BEER 16 OZ CAN

$7.50

RETAIL

DAPS DOPE SAUCE (8OZ)

$5.00

DAPS HATS

$25.00

DAPS LONG SLEEVE SHIRT

$40.00

DAPS SHORT SLEEVE SHIRT

$25.00

DAPS STICKER

$1.00

EMPTY 32 OZ GROWLER

$12.00

EMPTY 64 OZ GROWLER

$14.00

GIFT CARD

$10.00

GIFT CARD

$25.00

HOT SAUCE BOYS SAMBAL (8OZ)

$6.00

HOUSE PARTY HOT SAUCE (5OZ)

$6.00

INSULATED COFFEE MUG

$30.00

Join the Mug Club! $1 off every cup of coffeee when used at purchase

MAROON DAPS HAT

$30.00

PANCAKE MIX

$12.50

The pefect way to make Daps pancakes at home. Cereal Pancakes avaliable for +$1

5 YEAR ANNIVERSARY TEE

$30.00

DOZEN EGGS

$5.50

ONE DOZEN EGGS FROM FILI -WET FARMS

Bag O Beans

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
A casual neighborhood breakfast spot with a knack for a good time!

280 Ashley Ave, A, Charleston, SC 29403

