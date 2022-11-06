Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Daqs

review star

No reviews yet

8700 Preston Rd Suite 127

Plano, TX 75024

Order Again

Popular Items

South Beach (Pina Colada + Strawberry Mixed) Rum
Dirty South (Long Island Ice Tea + Lemonade) Tequila STRONG
Abu Dhabi (Pineapple & Orange Flavors) Vodka, STRONG

Daiquiris

6 Pack (TO GO ONLY)

6 Pack (TO GO ONLY)

$50.00

Pick any 6 Daiquiris

Cowboy Rona - Rita (Margarita + Corona + Blue Curacao)

Cowboy Rona - Rita (Margarita + Corona + Blue Curacao)

$10.00

Our Signature Frozen Margarita Cabo Rico paired with a Corona and topped with Blue Carocao!

Abu Dhabi (Pineapple & Orange Flavors) Vodka, STRONG

Abu Dhabi (Pineapple & Orange Flavors) Vodka, STRONG

$9.50
AMERICAN 🇺🇸 GANGSTA (Extra Shot Included) Vodka , Strong

AMERICAN 🇺🇸 GANGSTA (Extra Shot Included) Vodka , Strong

$10.50

Abu Dhabi (pineapple & orange flavor) Michigan Ave (Strawberry) Bora Bora (Pina Colada & Pineapple) Mixed together with Extra Shot of Vodka!

Georgia Peach (Peach Bellini + Champagne)

Georgia Peach (Peach Bellini + Champagne)

$9.50
Michigan Ave (Strawberry Daiquiri) Rum

Michigan Ave (Strawberry Daiquiri) Rum

$9.50
Rush Hour (Hurricane + Fruit Punch) Rum, STRONG

Rush Hour (Hurricane + Fruit Punch) Rum, STRONG

$9.50
The Presidential (Georgia Peach + Michigan Ave + Abu Dhabi) Strong

The Presidential (Georgia Peach + Michigan Ave + Abu Dhabi) Strong

$10.50
Flight Dine -In Only (4 Samplers) DINE-IN ONLY

Flight Dine -In Only (4 Samplers) DINE-IN ONLY

$12.00

4 different flavor samples of any daiquiri 16 Oz Total

South Beach (Pina Colada + Strawberry Mixed) Rum

South Beach (Pina Colada + Strawberry Mixed) Rum

$10.50
Hot ‘Lanta🔥 (Spicy Margarita)

Hot 'Lanta🔥 (Spicy Margarita)

$10.50

Like Margarita mixed with Jalopeno juices topped with Jalapeños with a Tajin Rim🔥

Dirty South (Long Island Ice Tea + Lemonade) Tequila STRONG

Dirty South (Long Island Ice Tea + Lemonade) Tequila STRONG

$9.50
Hawaiian HULK☘️ (VERY STRONG)

Hawaiian HULK☘️ (VERY STRONG)

$9.50

Hypnotic & Cognac Flavors

Cabo Rico (Lime Margarita) Tequila

Cabo Rico (Lime Margarita) Tequila

$9.50
Monte Carlo (Mango Margarita) Tequila

Monte Carlo (Mango Margarita) Tequila

$9.50
Bora Bora (Pina Colada + Passion Fruit + Pineapple) Rum

Bora Bora (Pina Colada + Passion Fruit + Pineapple) Rum

$9.50
Bellagio (White Russian + Dash of Cinnamon) Vodka, STRONG

Bellagio (White Russian + Dash of Cinnamon) Vodka, STRONG

$9.50
FAT TUESDAY 24OZ

FAT TUESDAY 24OZ

$12.00

Hurricane, 190 Octane, Pina Colada & More!!! STRONG

Gallon of DAQ's

Gallon of DAQ's

$40.00

Please select the day & time you will pick-up during the order process online and select curbside. When you arrive please call to let us know you are here and we will bring your order to you curbside. Please have an ID present.

Half Gallon of DAQ's (TO GO ONLY)

Half Gallon of DAQ's (TO GO ONLY)

$28.00

Select 3 Flavors! Our gallon orders must be placed the day before pickup NO EXCEPTIONS. Please select the day & time you will pick-up during the order process online and select curbside. When you arrive please call to let us know you are here and we will bring your order to you curbside. Please have an ID present.

Cowboy-RITA (Lime Margarita topped with Blue Curacuo)

$9.50
Santorini STRONG (190 Octane)

Santorini STRONG (190 Octane)

$9.50

Beers

Dallas Blonde Craft Beer

Dallas Blonde Craft Beer

$6.00
Modelo

Modelo

$6.00
Dos Equis

Dos Equis

$6.00
Modelo

Modelo

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.50
Brisk Iced Tea (Copy)

Brisk Iced Tea (Copy)

$3.00

Wine & Champagne

Harvest Select Sweet Riesling

Harvest Select Sweet Riesling

$8.00

Canyon Oaks Moscato

$8.00

Canyon Oaks White Zinfandel

$8.00

Rondel Brut Champagne

$8.00

Canyon Oaks Chardonnay

$8.00
Menage a Trois Red Blend

Menage a Trois Red Blend

$8.00

Canyon Oaks Cabernet

$8.00
Prosecco Sparkling Wine

Prosecco Sparkling Wine

$10.00

Canyon Oaks Merlot

$8.00

Hot Drinks

DAQS COCO

DAQS COCO

$7.95

Milk Chocolate Coco with White Russian topped with Whip Cream and Chocolate Syrup

WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA

WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA

$7.95

Mocha Latte with White Russian topped with whip cream and chocolate syrup!

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$7.95

Cinnamon Dolce Cappuccino mixed with White Russian topped with Whip Cream and Caramel Sauce

Nunnie’s Drunkin’ Chocolate Chip Cookie (MADE TO ORDER)

Warm Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie Freshly Baked Made to Order 10-15 min Bake Time Infused with Vodka Vodka Cream Cheese Icing (On the Side)
Drunkin’ Chocolate Chip Cookie (MADE TO ORDER)

Drunkin' Chocolate Chip Cookie (MADE TO ORDER)

$6.95

OMG Waffle (Oh My Goodness)

OMG WAFFLE‼️ (Oh My Goodness) Fluffy waffle topped with premium vanilla ice cream covered with strawberries, caramel and chocolate!!!!
OMG Waffle (Oh My Goodness)

OMG Waffle (Oh My Goodness)

$10.95

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake with Strawberry

$8.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Luxury Daiquiri Lounge

Website

Location

8700 Preston Rd Suite 127, Plano, TX 75024

Directions

Gallery
DAQ's image
DAQ's image
DAQ's image
DAQ's image

