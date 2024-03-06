Dar Restaurant & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
11 College Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Los Gatos
Happy Hound - 15899 Los Gatos Blvd
4.6 • 3,577
15899 Los Gatos Blvd Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurant