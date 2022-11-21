  • Home
Mr.Darcy's Bar & Burger 31 Route 103 S

No reviews yet

31 Route 103 S

Ludlow, VT 05149

Appetizers

French Onion Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Cruton, swiss cheese

Fried Pickles

$9.00Out of stock

chipolte ranch dippimg sauce

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Garlic parmesan sauce

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Honey mustard, or cheese sauce

Mozzarella Fritters

$9.00Out of stock

marinara sauce

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Brisket Tacos

$13.00

Asian slaw, bourbon BBQ, Wagyu Brisket

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00

Pineapple Balls

$10.00

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Stuffed Pretzels

$9.00

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

mozzarella, linguini, marinara

Salmon Risotto

$27.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Adult Pasta Butter

$15.00

Adult Chx Fingers

$15.00

Adult Pasta Red

$15.00

Wagyu Shank

$34.00Out of stock

Burgers

BYOB

$16.00

Farmhouse

$20.00

Bacon, Cheddar, caramelized onions

Darcy

$19.00

Cheddar, pickles, russian dressing

Red Eye

$20.00

fried egg, cheddar, sriracha

Frenchie

$20.00

fried egg, cheddar, sriracha

Rodeo

$23.00

bacon, onion rings, cheddar, bbq

European

$20.00

roasted red peppers, VT goat cheese, truffle aioli

El Diablo

$19.00

cheddar, jalopeno relish, red pepper mayo

Reuben

$19.00

swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing

Freedom

$23.00

Mozzarella fritter, bacon, sriracha cheese sauce

PB Jammin'

$23.00

peanut butter, strawberry jam, candied bacon

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Salmon Burger

$13.00

Chicken Burger

$12.00

Fried Chix Sammy

$12.00

Meatloaf Sammy

$12.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Ice cream sandwich

$3.00Out of stock

PB Mud Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Pasta Marinara

$10.00

CKF

$11.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$9.00

Salads

Arugula

$11.00

Caesar

$9.00

Beets and Greens

$9.00

Wedge

$8.00

Fox Run Garden

$9.00

Garden Salad

$7.00

Sides

Small Truffle Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Large Truffle Fries

$9.00

Small Oring

$5.00

Large Oring

$9.00

Small Sweet

$4.00

Large Sweet

$6.00

Small Reg Fries

$3.00Out of stock

Large Reg Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Syrup

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! All burgers are 100% Vermont Wagyu

31 Route 103 S, Ludlow, VT 05149

