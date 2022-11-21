Mr.Darcy's Bar & Burger 31 Route 103 S
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! All burgers are 100% Vermont Wagyu
Location
31 Route 103 S, Ludlow, VT 05149
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Crown Point Pub - 155 Golf Course Road
No Reviews
155 Golf Course Road Springfield, VT 05156
View restaurant